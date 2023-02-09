PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Crime might not pay, but authorities say a criminal tried to.
Authorities arrested a Florida man who they said broke into a convenience store and took a few items, although he left his debit card behind.
In a video Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly posted to Facebook, the suspect told deputies he left his debit card so he "could come back later and pay" for the items he took.
"I didn't want to steal anything, you know, that's against the law," he said in the video.
Deputies responded to an alarm at a closed Palm Coast gas station in the early morning of Feb. 5, according to the Facebook post.
The store owner showed deputies surveillance video, and they also located a debit card with the suspect's name on it on the counter near the register, the sheriff said. The deputies actually recognized the man in the video from a vehicle fire near the gas station earlier that night.
"He must have really wanted those items to break into a closed convenience store to get them," Staly said. "Leaving a debit card behind does not absolve you from theft or committing a burglary."
Deputies said they tracked the man down to return the debit card — and arrest him for burglary and theft.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Chick-fil-A is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon.
The Atlanta chain said Thursday that it's testing its first plant-based entrée __ a breaded cauliflower sandwich __ at restaurants in Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. The test begins Feb. 13.
Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after guests told the chain they wanted to add more vegetables to their diets. Chick-fil-A tested mushrooms, chickpeas and chopped vegetables formed into patties but kept returning to cauliflower for its mild flavor.
Like Chick-fil-A's signature chicken sandwich, the cauliflower steak is marinated, breaded, pressure-cooked and then served on a bun with two pickle slices.
Chick-fil-A is a relative latecomer to the plant-based fast food scene. Burger King started selling its Impossible Whopper __ featuring a plant-based burger made by Impossible Foods __ in 2019. Starbucks launched an Impossible sausage sandwich in 2020. McDonald's debuted its McPlant burger __ developed with Beyond Meat __ in the United Kingdom in 2021. And KFC began selling Beyond Meat nuggets last year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tiny California mouse now has a big title after winning a Guinness World record for longevity.
A Pacific pocket mouse named Pat — after "Star Trek" actor Patrick Stewart — received the Guinness approval Wednesday as the oldest living mouse in human care at the ripe age of 9 years and 209 days, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced after a certification ceremony.
Pat was born at the at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on July 14, 2013, under a conservation breeding program, the alliance said.
The Pacific pocket mouse, which weighs as much as three pennies, is the smallest mouse species in North America and gets its name from cheek pouches the animals use to carry food and nesting materials, the wildlife alliance said.
The mouse once had a range stretching from Los Angeles south to the Tijuana River Valley but the population plunged after 1932 because of human encroachment and habitat destruction, the alliance said.
The mouse was thought to be extinct for 20 years until tiny, isolated populations were rediscovered in 1994 in Dana Point in Orange County but the species remains endangered, the alliance said.
In 2012, the alliance began a breeding program to help save the mouse from extinction. Last year, the alliance recorded 117 pups born in a record 31 litters. Many of the mice will be reintroduced to the wild this spring, the alliance said.
A new population of Pacific pocket mice was established in Orange County's Laguna Coast Wilderness Park and the mice began breeding without human assistance in 2017, the alliance said.
Though it doesn't receive the publicity of larger and more charismatic species, the Pacific pocket mouse is critical to its ecosystem because the mice disperse the seeds of native plants and their digging encourages plant growth, the alliance said.
"This recognition is so special for our team, and is significant for the species," said Debra Shier, who established and oversees the conservation program. "It's indicative of the dedication and incredible care we as an organization provide for each species, from the largest to the very smallest."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A coyote was rescued after wandering into a Washington state hospital and shattering a glass panel in an attempt to escape the building.
Center Valley Animal Rescue said in a Facebook post that personnel responded alongside Jefferson County Animal Control and the Port Townsend Police Department when a coyote was reported inside the Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center.
The coyote had entered through an automatic door and ran through the hospital's express clinic and a hallway before shattering a glass panel in an attempt to escape.
The rescuers found the coyote hiding in a corner of the hospital's outdoor courtyard and safely captured the animal.
Authorities said there were no injuries to humans during the coyote's visit, but the canine sustained injuries including lacerations to its snout from breaking through the glass.
"After a thorough exam and a few stitches the coyote appears to be in good health and is currently recovering in our wildlife enclosure," Center Valley Animal Rescue said in the Facebook post. "After the coyote recovers she will be released back into the wild."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Michigan's shortest fishing season lasted 65 minutes Saturday.
The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties began at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:05 a.m.
The harvest limit for the season was six lake sturgeon. Officials close the season either when the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
The first fish was caught by Charles Jett, according to the Cheboygan Daily Tribune. The fish was a 49-inch male that weighed 30 pounds.
Angler Charles Jett shows off the sturgeon he caught on Saturday morning. Jett was the first angler to catch a fish during the early morning start of sturgeon season. The length of his fish was 49 inches and it weighed 30 pounds. Jett weighed his fish sometime before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.
More:Michigan angler brings in 55-inch lake sturgeon during state's 65-minute season
Last year, the season ended after 36 minutes. The largest fish caught in 2022 was a 62-inch male that weighed 67 pounds.
The DNR and several entities have been working to rehabilitate lake sturgeon populations in Michigan after they declined dramatically since the 1800s due to habitat loss and degradation and overfishing, according to the DNR.
"Lake sturgeon rehabilitation efforts in Black Lake over the last two decades have been a successful collaboration between the Michigan DNR, Sturgeon for Tomorrow, tribal agencies, Michigan State University and Tower-Kleber Limited Partnership," according to DNR. "This population has increased in the past 20 years due to rearing and stocking efforts, research and protection of spawning adults, and this trend is expected to continue."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gazing out into space you'll see stars, planets, the moon and perhaps even be treated to a meteor shower, but you probably aren't expecting to see what was captured on camera last week - strange green lasers shooting down to Earth. That's just what happened over Hawaii but if anyone watching blinked, they might've missed it.
Fortunately, the spectacle was filmed by the Subaru-Asahi Star Camera, which is attached to the dormant volcano Mauna Kea on Hawaii's Big Island. The camera is owned by the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, which shared to Twitter and YouTube an image and video of what was captured. In their tweet, the observatory explained, "The lights are thought to be from a remote-sensing altimeter satellite ICESAT-2/43613."
That satellite, owned by NASA, uses lasers to measure altitude, specifically of ice on the planet. The beams are fired down to Earth and the length of time they take to bounce back reveals altitude. NASA gave a more technical explanation saying:
"The pulses of light travel through a series of lenses and mirrors before beaming to the ground. This pathway along the optical bench serves to start the stopwatch on the timing mechanism, check the laser's wavelength, set the size of the ground footprint, ensure that the laser and the telescope are perfectly aligned, and split the laser into six beams. About 20 trillion photons leave ATLAS through its box structure with each pulse; only about a dozen return to the satellite's telescope. To catch these photons, ATLAS is equipped with a beryllium telescope, 2.6 feet in diameter."
The machine can fire up to 10,000 laser pulses in one second, which might explain why those who have seen what it looks like refer to it as "digital rain." You can learn more about NASA's space lasers at their ICESAT website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fans filed into the rink for a minor league hockey game, vendors sold concessions and the visiting team took the ice for warmups. The national anthem played, and officials were ready to drop the puck.
One problem: The home team did not show up.
This bizarre scene unfolded over the weekend at what was supposed to be a Southern Professional Hockey League game in Danville, Illinois, between the visiting Quad City Storm and host Vermilion County Bobcats. After a 2-minute delay of game penalty and 5-minute waiting period, the game was declared a forfeit. The visitors tried to give fans their money's worth by inviting them onto the ice for what was supposed to be a postgame group skate before making the three-hour drive home.
"It was a very weird weekend," Quad City president Brian Rothenberger said. "Certainly one of the most bizarre (things) I've seen."
There are now concerns last-place Vermilion County, which has lost 77 of 86 games in its two years of existence, will fold midseason. That would reduce the number of teams from 11 to 10 in the SPHL, which is a rung below the ECHL in the North American hockey hierarchy, after the NHL and American Hockey League.
Multiple messages seeking details, clarification and comment on the situation Sunday and moving forward sent to the SPHL, the team and owner Ellen Tully were not returned.
The only public announcement read: "The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Sunday announced the Quad City at Vermilion County game scheduled for Sunday, February 5 has been declared a forfeit in favor of Quad City pursuant to Rule 73.3 of the SPHL Rule Book."
If this is the end for the latest attempt at minor professional hockey in the Eastern Illinois city of just under 30,000 located 93 miles (150 kilometers) from Indianapolis, the Bobcats went out in viral fashion. Videos showing the surreal development of one team standing on one half of the rink compared to the empty bench, net and ice on the other side made their way on to social media with fans decrying the embarrassment of the situation.
Chuck Sergent, a hockey lifer in Danville who said he worked as vice president and head of marketing and public relations for Vermilion County from August-December, "was not surprised that it happened at all." He had known of deteriorating conditions within the team, including concerns over inadequate medical personnel on site for games, and figured a problem was imminent when the Bobcats were replaced as the opponent for road games at Quad City on Friday and Saturday.
Rothenberger and owner John Dawson accompanied players and coaches on this trip because they knew the circumstances might be a little bit strange. Rothenberger said the league told the Storm to go about their regular business and take the ice as usual because that was standard procedure.
Fans who weren't paying close attention didn't know what was coming. Sergent had a good idea, and he wanted to be at David S. Palmer Arena to talk to season-ticket holders he brought in during his stint with the club.
"It hurt me so bad to watch the arena, which was not their fault, keep selling tickets to a game that they had a gut feeling and knowing darn well it wasn't going to happen," he said. "It's sad."
Vermilion County's coach did not show up, there was no athletic trainer on site and Sergent said only one player was prepared to take the ice.
While the official attendance was listed at 0, fans who paid $7-13 per ticket for a game that never happened still got to step onto the ice to skate with visiting players from Quad City who stuck around to provide some entertainment.
"That is really what minor pro sports is all about," Rothenberger said, adding the team stopped for McDonalds and "some cold beverages" for the ride home. "They were excited to be able to do it. I think it meant a lot to the fans that were there, especially some of the younger kids looking forward to that skate. They still got to do it and hope that can kind of keep that hockey interest up and see if they can move forward getting things, a little more stability, I guess, there in Vermilion County moving forward."
Sergent, who was involved with previous teams in Danville — the Dashers of the Federal Prospects Hockey League and Wings of the North American Hockey League — expects Vermillion County "won't play another game.
"They're absolutely done," he said. "After what happened (Sunday) and what they did to the fan base, they're done."
As of Tuesday afternoon, tickets were still on sale online for the team's remaining home and road games.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------