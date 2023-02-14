WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets, hospital officials in southern Poland said Tuesday.
The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section Sunday, in the pregnancy’s 28th week, at the University Hospital in Krakow.
Weighing between 710-1,400 grams (25-49 ounces,) they were all put in incubators and given breathing support, but doctors said they are all doing fine, given their premature birth.
The quintuplets’ mother, Dominika Clarke, 37, told a news conference in Krakow Tuesday that she was feeling “much better than I had expected.”
“If you have a system, a calm approach and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really cool life with such a large bunch of children,” Clarke said.
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A South African woman and a Canadian man traveled to the Maldives to break the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater kiss ahead of Valentine's Day.The couple said their successful record attempt came after three days of practicing. They took on the record in the pool at the LUX* South Ari Atoll resort.
Beth Neale, 40, and her fiance, Miles Cloutier, 33, locked lips underwater in the Maldives on Feb. 4 and kissed underwater for 4 minutes and 6 seconds.
The couple broke the world record previously held by Michele Fucarino and Elisa Lazzaina, who kissed underwater for 3 minutes and 24 seconds in 2010.
Kingsley Burnett, a New York resident, like most travelers was likely looking forward to his planned trip to Sydney, Australia. However, when his trip was delayed in late January, he accidentally booked a flight to Sidney, Montana instead.Storyful contributed to this story.
Burnett, originally from Jamaica, shared photos of his unplanned and extremely unexpected journey to the "Treasure State."
Burnett told Storyful that after departing New York's La Guardia airport on Jan. 26, he landed in Billings, Montana, Burnett didn't think much of it because that airport was a common location for travelers to connect to Sidney, Montana, just a few hundred miles east of Billings. The only problem is he was off by one letter.
"I had to find out for myself that Billings, Montana, would only take me to Sidney, Montana, where there are no kangaroos waiting to welcome Mr Burnett," he lamented.
According to the New York Post, Burnett realized he wasn't going to Sydney when he saw the size of his plane.
"I saw the little plane with like nine passengers and wondered, "‘how is that going to get me to Australia?’" Burnett said.
Burnett said he was planning on taking a cruise from Sydney harbor.
"My story in a bottle ended with Carol Castellano at the American Airlines counter as she tried to send me to the correct place – unfortunately that turned out to be back to NYC after a night out in Billings. Thanks Carol," Burnett told Storyful.
Burnett told Storyful he rescheduled his trip to Sydney, Australia, for June 13.
The University of South Australia has 'fessed up to an embarrassing error after promoting the quality of its studies in design with a design fail on its banner.
The branding, installed on the side of its Adelaide building, was meant to read: "Success will be of your own design."
But a giant typo ruins the word "success", which was spelled with an A instead of an S.
The photo was posted to the Just Adelaide Things Instagram account.
The university was able to have a laugh at itself after admitting in the comments it was a mistake.
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Utah came to the rescue of a cow that wandered into a creek bed and became stuck in the deep snow.The firefighters were able to give Betsy "a boost up the embankment," the post said.
The South Summit Fire District said in a Facebook post that crews responded to a creek on a report of a bovine in distress.
"It seems the Betsy here stayed out a little too late last night. She couldn't quite get out of the creek bed on her own," the post said.
The district shared photos of firefighters helping Betsy climb out of the deep snow, which nearly reached the cow's neck.
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Eurasian eagle owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo in New York earlier this month is now hunting for his own food, officials said.
Flaco, an owl that escaped from his enclosure at the zoo after his exhibit was vandalized in early February, has been spotted in the park on numerous occasions since his escape, but has evaded capture.
Zoo officials said Flaco has now been seen hunting for his own food in the park, after keepers and experts previously expressed fears that the avian would not be able to feed himself due to his familiarity with life in captivity.
"We have seen a rapid improvement in his flight skills and ability to confidently maneuver around the park," the zoo said in a news release. "A major concern for everyone at the beginning was whether Flaco would be able to hunt and eat; that is no longer a concern."
The zoo said officials will continue to monitor Flaco while they work on a plan to return him to the facility.
A factory which makes M&Ms and Mars bars has been fined more than $14,500 (£12,000) after an accident in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate.
The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Mars Wrigley in the June 2022 accident at the Pennsylvania M&M/Mars factory, saying the workers were not authorised to work in the tanks and were not trained on the proper safety procedures for the equipment.
Officials said the two workers, who were employed by an outside contracting firm, fell into the partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at the site in Elizabethtown.
Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said.
Both were taken to hospital, one by helicopter.
A company representative told reporters last week that the safety of workers and outside contractors "is a top priority for our business".
"As always, we appreciate OSHA's collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review," the representative said.
Mars Wrigley manufactures chocolate, chewing gum, mints and other sweets.
The two companies merged in 2008 when Mars gained full control over Wrigley after acquiring the remaining shares owned by billionaire Warren Buffett.