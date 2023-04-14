MADRID (AP) — A Spanish mountain climber emerged Friday from a cave 70 meters (230 feet) underground where she spent 500 days isolated from the outside world.
Beatriz Flamini, 50, of Madrid, left the cave in southern Spain shortly after 9 a.m. after being told by supporters that she had completed the feat she set out to accomplish on Nov. 21, 2021.
Spanish media said the spell underground set a new world record, but the claim could not be immediately confirmed.
The Spanish state news agency Efe later reported Flamini as saying she was obliged to temporarily halt the challenge after some 300 days and leave the cave for eight days because of a technical problem. Efe said she spent the eight days in a tent but had no contact with anyone before going back down once the problem was resolved.
It was not immediately possible to contact Flamini or her team for comment on this incident. Given that there are 509 days between April 14 and the day she started the project, it appears she spent at least 500 days underground with an interruption of eight days.
Blinking and smiling as she embraced well-wishers, Flamini's first words including asking who would be paying for a celebratory round of beers.
In brief comments to journalists, Flamini described the experience of being cut off from the world as "excellent, unbeatable." She then asked to be excused as she needed her first shower in more than 16 months.
In 1987, Italian Maurizio Montalbini set a world record by spending 210 days in a cave. Internet searches shows reports of a Serb who spent more than 460 days underground in 2016.
Flamini's pursuit was part of a project called Timecave that was designed to study how someone would fare going solo underground for so long.
Flamini used two cameras to document her experiences and placed the recordings at an exchange point in the cave, Efe reported. Her teammates dropped off food and other necessities at the retrieval site and picked up whatever she left there.
A group of psychologists, researchers, speleologists and physical trainers with Timecave studied the recordings but did not have any direct contact with her.
At a press conference later Friday, Flamini said she felt she was still living in the day she went down in 2021 and had no idea what had gone on in the world since, including Russia's war in Ukraine. With no sense of time, she said she stopped trying to count days after calculating she was down there some 60 days.
Flamini said that at no point did she feel like giving up, not even during an invasion of flies that she cited as the source of her worst memories.
"In fact, I didn't want to come out," she said.
Flamini said she used the time "to read, to draw, to weave, to be, to enjoy. I am where I want to be." She admitted to missing certain things but said "this is part of the project. There is nothing to do but accept it."
She apologized for stumbling over her answers to questions.
"I've been a year and a half without talking and I find it difficult," she said.
Noting that people at the news conference wore face masks, apparently to protect her from infections, Flamini joked it made her feel like it still was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A publisher in Brazil, called Editora Carambaia, recently mounted the most unusual marketing campaign. They teamed up with a professor who does remarkable work at a local prison by helping the inmates form a book club.
Carambaia then began donating a wide variety of books to the prison. That book club helped the inmates develop their analytical and communication skills. And out of that came a surprising insight: prison inmates read 9 times more books than civilians. So together with the National Justice Council, the Carambaia publishing house created a program called The Prison Reviews.
The publisher did something that had never been done before—they turned prisoners into book critics. Because the inmates were passionate readers, they were encouraged to write book reviews. They were given 30 days to read a book, then submit a review to be evaluated by a committee.
Those reviews turned out to be remarkable and insightful. So much so, that Carambaia turned those reviews into an advertising campaign.
The reviews were used in magazine ads, social networking posts, radio commercials, bookstore posters and even bookmarks and stationary. Videos were also created so the inmates could deliver their reviews on camera, and a mini-documentary was posted on YouTube showing how participating in the project had enriched their lives.
The Prison Reviews program not only helped improve the prisoners' reading and writing skills and provided the Carambaia publishing house with an innovative advertising campaign, it did one more thing. Each well-written review would shave four days off an inmate's sentence. It fuelled the inmates' passion for reading, it gave them dignity, it gave them hope and it showed the outside world that marginalized people have a voice.
As someone said, the Prison Reviews project allowed inmates to re-write their destiny.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/NEXSTAR) – A man who admitted to throwing a substantial amount of cash from his car window told Oregon State Troopers he wanted to "gift the money" to others, police said.
Troopers with the Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a portion of Interstate 5 in Eugene on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. after receiving calls that motorists were stopped and gathering cash that had been "floating" on the side of the road, OSP said in a statement provided to Nexstar.
They later learned that a driver named Colin Davis McCarthy, 38, was responsible for dispensing the cash — reportedly in $100-bill denominations — along the interstate.
"McCarthy told Troopers he wanted to gift the money, which he estimated at $200,000, however there wasn't really a way to confirm how much money was 'gifted,'" the OSP said.
Police say McCarthy agreed to stop dispensing cash along the street to prevent further traffic backups or accidents.
The OSP added that troopers were unable to find any remaining cash along the road during both nighttime and daytime patrols ("Motorists did a thorough job of gathering the loose money," they said) and cautioned drivers to refrain from trying to find any themselves.
"OSP is urging the public to avoid the temptation to go looking for money along the highway. These searches create a hazardous condition and put both the searchers and motorists at risk," the OSP wrote.
McCarthy has not been charged with anything "at this time," police said.
Police told local outlet KEZI, however, that they had been in contact with one of the driver's family members, and this person claimed the money was not all his but came from a shared account. The family had also reportedly asked that anyone in possession of the cash take it to the Oregon State Police to be returned.
April 14 (UPI) -- An escaped emu led Tennessee police on a chase through town -- and the bird escaped again the following day.
Harry McKinney, whose family keeps two emus, MeeMoo and MeeMee, at their Roane County home, said MeeMoo was spooked by logging near the home on Wednesday and jumped over the property's 7-foot fence.
McKinney turned to social media for help, and Harriman residents soon started sending him videos of the large Australian bird taking a tour of the town -- with police in hot pursuit.
Steven McDaniel posted a video to YouTube showing MeeMoo strutting down the middle of a road with three Harriman police cars following close behind. He estimated the slow-speed chase was moving at about 20 mph.
McKinney said police managed to surround MeeMoo near the city's downtown, and he rushed to the scene to bring the flightless bird home. He said police told him they clocked MeeMoo running at a top speed of 40 mph during the 20-mile chase.
McKinney said the saga appeared to be at the end, but MeeMoo managed to jump over the fence again Thursday morning, despite the height being increased. He said his wife was able to capture MeeMoo after about an hour.
The couple said the height of the fences on their property has now been increased to 9 feet to help curb MeeMoo's wanderlust.
South Korea is to offer reclusive youths a monthly living allowance of 650,000 won ($490) in order to encourage them out of their homes, as part of a new measure passed by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. The measure also offers education, job and health support.
The condition is known as "hikikomori", a Japanese term that roughly translated means, "to pull back". The government wants to try to make it easier for those experiencing it to leave the house to go to school, university or work.
Included in the programme announced this week, which expands on measures announced in November, is a monthly allowance for living expenses for people aged between nine and 24 who are experiencing extreme social withdrawal. It also includes an allowance for cultural experiences for teenagers.
About 350,000 people between the ages of 19 and 39 in South Korea are considered lonely or isolated – about 3% of that age group – according to the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs.
Secluded youth are often from disadvantaged backgrounds and 40% began living reclusively while adolescents, according to a government document outlining the measures.
The document includes case studies that describe young people using reclusiveness as a way to cope with setbacks in their family lives. One young person describes their depression as a result of domestic violence. "When I was 15 years old, domestic violence made me depressed so much that I began to live in seclusion. A lethargic person who sleeps most of the time or has no choice but to eat when hungry and go back to sleep."
Another said that they had become a recluse when their family "went bankrupt".
The new measures aim to strengthen government support "to enable reclusive youth to recover their daily lives and reintegrate into society", the government said in a statement.
Among the other types of support are paying for the correction of affected people's physical appearance, including scars "that adolescents may feel ashamed of", as well as helping with school and gym supplies.
South Korea also has a relatively high rate of youth unemployment, at 7.2%, and is trying to tackle a rapidly declining birthrate that further threatens productivity.
"This policy is fundamentally a welfare measure," Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University in Seoul, told Bloomberg. "While it's good to try various approaches to boost working-age population, it cannot be seen as a long-term solution to fix the population problem here".
President Yoon Suk-yeol last month declared the birth rate a "crucial national agenda".
This year South Korea became the only country in the world with a fertility rate of below one, with women having an average of 0.78 children. Many of the reasons behind women choosing not to have children are economic: the high cost of raising children, an economic slowdown, limited job prospects and the rising cost of housing.
