Honey Bunch, the wallaby who went missing at the Memphis Zoo after storms passed through Tennessee this week, has been found hiding — nearly in plain sight.
"It was an area right behind the exhibit ... that had been searched multiple times in the past 36 hours, but he was camouflaged really well and hidden very well under a bush," said Jessica Faulk, the zoo's spokesperson.
A curator happened to see some tracks Friday morning and followed them to Honey Bunch, Faulk said.
"We suspect he was there the whole time," she said.
Honey Bunch was taken to the zoo's hospital and was being evaluated by a veterinarian, who gave him a clean bill of health, Faulk said.
A creek in the KangaZoo exhibit overflowed during storms Wednesday night, and the exhibit was evacuated, with the animals moved to the hospital. Honey Bunch and three other wallabies will move back to the exhibit together in a day or so probably, Faulk said.
Honey Bunch is 21 months old and one of the largest of the four, she said.
Faulk said no one knows how he was able to get out of the exhibit's fencing but that zoo officials are looking into it so they can prevent it from happening again.
Memphis police had assisted in the search for the missing animal, a smaller relative of the kangaroo.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who found himself chasing a loose pig on the highway without a lasso handy ended up using a tape measure to tie the hog.
The THP said in a Twitter post that Trooper Coker responded to a report of a pig running loose near the 371 mile marker on westbound Interstate 40 in Farragut.
Coker ended up using a tape measure to create a makeshift leash for the porcine fugitive.
"No lasso, no problem," the THP tweeted.
Coker told WATE-TV his father-in-law owns a farm, but he credited the TV shows Yellowstone and 1883 as the source of his skills as an "unregistered, uncertified farmhand."
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the pig, named Calhoun, was returned to its owner.
Sometimes creatures of the wild like to venture off and get a little too close for comfort -- moseying around in humankind's turf.
That's exactly what happened on April 10 when a polar bear was caught on videotape climbing onto the roof of Bobbi Stevens' house in St. Anthony, Newfoundland, Canada.
The video was captured on neighbor Danny Keats' home security footage. When he later went through the video, he was shocked at what he saw -- a huge polar bear climbing from the snow-covered hill near the house right onto the roof of the house.
"My roof's not that strong, and I only have one door on this house .... one less nail, and he might have come through," Stevens told CBC News.
A full-grown male polar bear can weigh nearly a ton (2,000 pounds) and an adult female about half that size, according to the National Wildlife Federation.
Stevens said she was lying on her bed reading inside her home when her dog came over, jumped on her and scampered off, "so I thought there was somebody at the door," she added.
Completely unaware of all the commotion overhead, she opened the top part of her door and looked out, only to be greeted by a huge, grinning white ball of fur staring her in the face. She quickly snapped the door shut and stayed inside waiting until it left.
Moments later, the bear sauntered off.
Stevens' niece Susan Neufeld told AccuWeather that she later spotted the same bear catching a ride on an ice floe, one of many drifting close to shore in the Atlantic Ocean.
There is still plenty of snow around St. Anthony and high and low temperatures have been hovering around normal for this time year there, which is to say they've been topping out in the mid-30s mostly to go with some occasional snowfall and ice.
Living on the northernmost tip of the grand island, Newfoundland residents have grown accustomed to the sight of polar bears every now and then. However, there aren't many bears daring enough to jump atop the houses that dot the shoreline.
Just on Friday, Newfoundlander Rhonda Rodgers shot video of two polar bears sniffing around a large chicken coop in St. Lunaire-Griquet, a few miles north of St. Anthony.
"I guess bears like chicken, too," her fiancé Paul Baker said.
In fact, polar bears, measuring 7 to 8 feet long, are the largest carnivorous land mammals on Earth.
Wildlife officials said polar bears are often scared by the presence of humans. But the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada advises that anyone who does encounter one to remember some key things: Stay calm and don't back away, avoid direct eye contact and notify authorities right away.
Newfoundlander Diane Davis said there seems to be a greater number of polar bear sightings this spring, including one that officials recently tranquilized on Fogo Island and shipped it off the island on the ferry.
"Folks assume they are starving, but the one on Fogo Island was a well-fed young bear. They chase seal herds that have their calves on the ice and some just wander too far," Davis said.
Polar bears have been known to occupy buildings left vacant for years by humans -- in the Arctic their main habitat -- but those still inhabited by people, not so much.
Last year, a number of polar bears made their way to an abandoned weather station on the small remote island of Kolyuchin off the northeast coast of Siberia.
For Stevens, who's been busy all week fielding interviews from various journalists, her experience halfway around the globe was, in a way, surreal.
"It was amazing. I think I was numb or something," she said.
"I mean, after it happened, it's sort of spooky."
Judy Marshburn of Spring Hope, N.C., has netted her second lottery win after getting the top prize of $700,00 from a scratch-off ticket.
Marshburn purchased the winning $10 Scorching Hot 7s ticket from a Stop N Shop in Spring Hope.
The 57-year-old had previously won a Cash 5 jackpot of $307,726 in 2008.
"I doubled my win this time. Next time I'm coming for the million," she told lottery officials.
"I looked at it and I just couldn't believe it. I'm just very blessed," she said about discovering that she had won for a second time in her life.
Marshburn did not state what she will do with the winnings. Marshburn, after federal and state withholdings, earned $497,073 from the winning ticket.
Recently, Diana Chabrier of North Carolina was craving pie and went on a dessert run at night that resulted in her winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Two men are being sought by police after a trolley full Hellman's mayonnaise was stolen in the Cotswolds. Officers have shared two images of men they would like to track down following the incident at the supermarket in Upper Rissington at around 3.35pm on Thursday, March 17.
The pair are described as both being white with one wearing a black top with white stripes down the arm and carrying a basket, whilst the other quite remarkably made off in an orange top with a trolley full of condiments.
They got into a black Ford Focus with the registration YE58 FKJ and drove off. Investigating officers have conducted numerous enquiries including into the vehicle but have yet to identify them.
A 500-tonne bridge has been stolen in an Indian village by a group of people posing as government officials. The thieves used gas cutters and earthmover machinery to chip off parts of the bridge over a period of three days.
Local villagers told The Hindu that the bridge, located in the district of Bihar, was built around 45 years ago. They had requested for it to be removed so thought the group was doing what the villagers had requested.
"Only later did the villagers realise the theft and informed the local department officials, who themselves were surprised," local journalist Ajit Kumar told The Hindu.
Indian police are looking for those involved with the theft of the 60-foot-long bridge and said it will most likely be sold off in parts as scrap metal.
"We have identified some members of the gang and some are yet to be tracked down. They destroyed public property and stole a bridge," officer Subhash Kumar told The Hindu.
"An inquiry has been ordered and we are investigating how and when the bridge was stolen."
CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who called a wrecker service asking to have a 70-ton crane pulled out of the woods is now charged with stealing the heavy machinery, sheriff's officials said.
The owner of a towing service contacted the Chilton County Sheriff's Office on Monday, saying the man had called claiming someone gave him the crane, and he wanted it removed so he could sell it for scrap, the agency said in a statement.
The wrecker service owner recalled moving the same crane a few years before and contacted its owner, who denied having given it away. The towing operator then called law enforcement. The man who wanted the crane moved fled before officers arrived, driving the rig into a ditch where it became stuck.
The 26-year-old Clanton man was arrested Tuesday on a probation violation and first-degree theft charges. Court records didn't include the name of a defense attorney who could speak on his behalf.
"We have worked a lot of theft cases over the years, but this one definitely takes first place in the heavyweight category," Sheriff John Shearon's office said in a statement, thanking the wrecker service.
Sometimes, people lie and say they're sick to skip work. But a Georgia woman named Robin Folsom went one big step further when she faked a pregnancy in order to get seven weeks of paid time off. And it wasn't even the first time she had lied about giving birth. Now, she's facing three counts of making false statements and one count of identity fraud.
"When [Folsom's employer] first sent us this case, we thought there had to be a misunderstanding. We couldn't believe it," said State Inspector General Scott McAfee.
According to a news release sent out by the Georgia Office of the Inspector General (OIG), Folsom, 43, told elaborate lies about her "pregnancy" while working as the director of external affairs at the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA). She informed the agency about her pregnancy in late 2020 and claimed to give birth in May 2021.
But Folsom's colleagues quickly grew suspicious. Though Folsom had a "baby bump," one of her colleagues noticed that something wasn't quite right about it.
"In March 2021, a co-worker observed the lower portion of Folsom's stomach 'come away' from her body and believed Folsom wore a fake pregnant stomach," the news release explained.
"In addition, Folsom allegedly sent pictures of her new baby to various GVRA employees, however, the pictures appeared to be inconsistent and depicted children with varying skin tones."
Indeed, McAfee credits Folsom's colleagues for identifying her fraud. "The GVRA employees, the human resources, just started putting two and two together," he said. "Things weren't adding up, and thankfully they didn't shrug it off. They realized that this was something that was more serious."
Folsom resigned in October 2021 after investigators questioned her about her children.
Folsom appeared to be primarily motivated by paid time off. After she "gave birth" on May 1, 2021, a man named Bran Otmembebwe emailed leaders at her agency. Claiming to be the father of Folsom's newborn baby, he said that Folsom's doctor had "mandated several weeks of rest following the delivery."
As a result, Folsom's superiors gave her seven weeks of paid leave "that it otherwise would not have approved." (Until that May, government employees in Georgia could take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave. A bill signed on May 5 granted them three weeks of paid paternal leave.)
But Bran Otmembebwe was merely a product of Folsom's imagination.
"We ultimately didn't find any evidence that he existed," said McAfee. "That's why she's also been charged with identity fraud."
This is not the first time Folsom has faked a pregnancy, though it is unclear what time off, if any, she received in the past. She had claimed to give birth in July 2020, as well. And in August 2021, just three months after the "birth" in question, she informed her employers that she was pregnant once again.
When the OIG checked in with the Office of Vital Records to review the birth certificates of Folsom's "children," they found "no indication that Folsom had ever delivered a child."
After lying to investigators about Otmembebwe and the existence of her children, Folsom resigned from her position in October 2021. She's now facing criminal charges and was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 10, 2022.
"Fraud by state employees will not be tolerated," said Attorney General Chris Carr following Folsom's indictment.
"By working with Georgia's independent Inspector General, we were able to discover, investigate and put an end to this alleged deception. We will always stand up to protect taxpayer dollars, and we look forward to presenting our case in court."
McAfee seconded Carr, saying, "All state employees, and especially those that communicate with the media and general public on behalf on their agency, should be held to the highest standards of integrity and honesty."
"OIG will continue to hold state employees accountable if they choose to deceive their superiors and receive undeserved compensation."
For now, the consequences of Robin Folsom's faked pregnancies are up in the air. She will return to court on April 4, where, if found guilty, she could spend up to 25 years in prison and pay up to $103,000 in fines.