A British delivery driver stole over £20,000 ($24,360) worth of goods, including over £12,000 ($14,616) of wine and spirits that he was supposed to deliver to businesses, the Birmingham Mail reported.
The thief, former soldier Paul McGauley, was employed by an agency to work for the logistics company ICT Express.
Prosecutor Timothy Sapwell said McGauley, 50, was supposed to deliver the goods to customers but instead made unscheduled stops during his delivery and forged signatures in an attempt to "cover his tracks."
McGauley stole the £12,000 of wine and spirits, which were supposed to go to the department store Selfridges, on March 20.
A tracking device on McGauley's vehicle revealed he made two unscheduled stops when the booze had been stolen.
On May 3, McGauley was scheduled to deliver two pallets worth nearly £2,500 ($3,045) to a company, but neither pallet arrived. McGauley later gave a delivery note sporting a forged signature appearing to belong to the customer to his employer.
Sapwell said that two empty pallets were later found behind a supermarket. Three days later, McGauley failed to deliver two speakers worth £3,000 ($3,655) to a shop and made an unscheduled stop at his home.
On May 22, vacuum cleaners worth almost £3,000 were stolen after McGauley made an unscheduled stop in Smethwick.
McGauley had previously admitted to four charges of theft and three charges of fraud and had been convicted nine times for 17 offenses.
McGauley was jailed for three years. Sentence Recorder Abigail Nixon said that because of his prior record, she found it "surprising" he had obtained employment that required him to be trusted. Nixon also noted that McGauley's thefts were funding a drug addiction.
"This is a sophisticated set of offenses with you in a position to collect the goods and take them straight to other people involved," Nixon said. "You then covered your tracks with false receipts signed by genuine people. You were a leading member of a group. Others could have been blamed for this."
Zaheer Afzal, who defended McGauley in court, said that the defendant had rehabilitated himself since the offenses. Afzal noted that McGauley He said had joined the army when he was 17 and had done four tours of duty, including in Iraq and Northern Ireland, and had "done a lot of good for his country."
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Indian artist specializing in miniaturized versions of everyday objects celebrated the upcoming Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 by creating what he believes to be the world's smallest hockey stick.
Satya Narayan Maharana carved a pair of minute wooden hockey sticks: one measuring 1 centimeter (.39 inches) tall and 1 millimeter (.039 inches) wide, and the other measuring only 5 millimeters (.196 inches) tall and 1 millimeter wide.
Maharana said he is applying to have the smaller of the two sticks certified as the world's smallest hockey stick by Guinness World Records.
The artist said he created the tiny sticks in celebration of the Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, which begins Jan. 13.
"As Odisha is hosting Hockey World Cup this year, being an artist it would be my way of wishing luck to all the hockey players," Maharana told OdishaTV.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A clerical error has left the Oklahoma County jail trust down hundreds of thousands of dollars after the county clerk's office accidentally overpaid the IRS. An emergency county commissioners meeting was held Monday to try to stop the situation from spinning out of control.
"Our office made a clerical error on the IRS payment for the jail trust group resulting in an overpayment to the IRS in the amount of $638,772.37," said acting Oklahoma County Clerk Kerrie Hudson to the Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners.
She made a request that the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, also known as the jail trust, receive their January allotment from the county one week early, explaining that they've asked the IRS for a refund, but in the meantime, if the commissioners don't front them the overpaid money there will be hundreds of thousands of dollars in bounced checks.
The commissioners unanimously voted to provide the money from the county's general fund.
"We pay out their approved budget in 12 payments throughout the year, rather than one lump sum," commissioner Carrie Blumert told KFOR. "Due to a clerical error on the county's part today in overpaying the IRS for payroll taxes from the Jail Trust's account, we needed to provide the Jail Trust Authority their January payment early. The Jail Trust had checks out to vendors to be deposited this morning that exceeded their operating balance due to our overpayment to the IRS from their account."
Commissioner Brian Maughan is calling it, "human error."
"These things happen," he said. "No harm, no foul."
He was pleased to hear Hudson say the county clerk's office is "reviewing our policy and procedures to make sure this doesn't happen again".
She and Oklahoma County Treasurer Forrest "Butch" Freeman said the jail trust's closing ledger as of Friday was $123,078.63, but that there are checks sent out that total $438,481.21
"I think that there were a couple of breakdown points," Maughan said of IRS overpayment. "I think probably in the holidays as people were hurrying around and then with a couple of senior staffers perhaps being on vacation, this was just not caught, but I think that there will be controls put in place so that more attempts can be made to avoid this in the future."
He added that the clerk's office should receive the fronted money by Tuesday. He is unsure of when the IRS refund will arrive, but believes it'll be refunded shortly.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Indiana said a herd of loose animals initially thought to be bison turned out to be something even more unusual: yaks.
The Noblesville Fire Department, Noblesville Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded Monday to a report of large animals on the loose in Noblesville.
"There are bison loose near 161st Street east of Hazel Dell Parkway. Please use alternative routes so they can be safely returned to their home," the fire department wrote in a social media post.
The police department later clarified that the animals weren't bison.
"Animal identification was not covered at the academy. These are yaks, and while they may not be as regal as bison, it was still a fun call," police wrote in a Facebook post.
The yaks, native to Tibet and Nepal, were safely corralled and returned to their owner's property.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stock up on your starry pasta while you can.
Pasta brand Ronzoni has announced that the company is discontinuing its pastina product, a tiny star-shaped pasta. Ronzoni, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, made what some see as a tragic announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
"We hear you and greatly appreciate your love for Ronzoni Pastina," wrote the company in the post. "After extensive efforts, we regretfully announce that Ronzoni pastina is being discontinued. This wasn't a decision that we wanted to make."
The company attributed the decision to a "long-term supplier" that announced it would no longer be able to make Ronzoni pastina starting in January 2023.
"We searched extensively for an alternative solution but were unable to identify a viable option to make Pastina in the same beloved small shape, size and standards you have come to expect from Ronzoni," the company went on. "As a result, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue this product."
Pastina is the smallest shape that Ronzoni sells, according to the brand's website. The petite, five-pointed stars are typically cooked in soups with cheese and eggs. One 12-ounce box of Ronzoni pastina retails for $1.69 on Stop and Shop's website.
Online, fans reacted to Ronzoni's surprise announcement with shock and outrage.
"Who's the long term supplier?" wrote TikTok creator and musician Nick Tangorra in a comment on Ronzoni's Instagram. "I just wanna talk."
Others shared nostalgic stories about eating pastina as a child, or recalled pastina soups lovingly cooked by grandparents.
"i am devastated," wrote Long-Island based writer Michele Catalano on Twitter on Thursday. "Pastina with milk and butter is my comfort food. Nothing feels like home, safety, warmth, and comfort like eating a bowl of pastina when you're sad."
Some users even tagged one of Ronzoni's competitors, Barilla, which sells its own pastina products.
"We appreciate your loyalty to us," replied Barilla from its verified Twitter account.
A petition for the company to reverse course on discontinuing the product had gathered over 2,000 signatures as of Friday morning.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player is enjoying a hot streak after claiming three $50,000 prizes within weeks of one another.
The Maryland Lottery said the Accokeek resident placed a $1 straight bet on the Nov. 19 Pick 5 drawing, selecting the numbers 1-5-4-0-7 at the 7-Eleven store in White Plains.
The man discovered the next morning that he had won a $50,000 prize. The man said in claiming his prize this week at Maryland Lottery headquarters that he had claimed two other $50,000 Pick 5 prizes during the month of November.
"I just couldn't believe it," the man said of discovering his third win.
The player said his winnings will go toward paying off bills.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A university in Mexico broke a Guinness World Record by arranging 14,360 fresh-baked loaves of bread into a line measuring 2.8 miles long.
Students and faculty members at Universidad Vizcaya Mexicali in Baja California arranged the loaves of rosca de reyes bread, a traditional bread made in celebration of the Jan. 6 Three Kings' Day holiday, into a line measuring 2.8 miles long.
A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present to confirm the line broke the record for longest line of breads, which was previously set with a 9,874-foot, 2.15-inch line of rosca de reyes bread in Tiziman, Mexico, in 2020.
The university said the record attempt took more than 90 hours of preparation by 440 volunteers. The finished line of bread featured more than 30,000 plastic dolls inside the loaves, a tradition of rosca de reyes bread.