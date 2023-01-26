CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Health says it was not able “to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa” in a young girl’s home after she requested to have a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA to see if Santa Claus is real.
The department tweeted on Monday that “we all agree that something magical may be at play.”
The department said it found no complete matches to anyone in the Combined DNA Index System but said there was a partial match “to a 1947 case centered around 34th Street in New York City,” referring to the movie “Miracle on 34th Street.” It said it would need more DNA samples “from other known Santa encounters to make a definitive match.”
The “good news” is that the lab did find the presence of DNA closely matching Rangifer tarandus, known as reindeer, when testing the carrots, the department said.
The girl, a Cumberland resident, had sent the cookie and carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said on Friday. Benson forwarded the “evidence” to the state’s Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis.
A British woman is letting the whole world know how she's lived to be 100 years old — and how other people can, too.
Her most memorable tip for longevity?
"Avoid talking to strange men and you'll be just fine," Olive Westerman told SWNS during a high tea in her honor in Chester, England, recently.
When she was asked for more advice on how to live a long life, she said, "Simply be happy and content to be alive, and make the most of what you have."
The centenarian told others that she was lucky to have enjoyed a happy marriage.
She said her late husband, Sam, was someone with "a kind and gentle nature."
She also said she was lucky to be able to live overseas with him — and that their favorite spot together was Singapore.
He was reportedly a writer and travel clerk — and the couple lived in Singapore for three years.
"It was such an interesting and exciting place to be, and so different from England, she said, as SWNS reported.
Rockford, Illinois police are looking for a suspect charged with stealing a funeral home van with a body still inside, authorities say.
The van, which belongs to Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was stolen from outside the business Saturday afternoon – with the body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown still inside the cargo area, police said.
Investigators identified 23-year-old Deon Howard as the suspect who stole the funeral home van Saturday evening.
The Winnebago State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of the case and authorized the following charges against Howard: unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and abuse of a corpse.