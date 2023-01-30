SEATTLE (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water.
A woman returned to her home Friday night to find a window smashed and an unknown man inside the house, according to the Seattle Police Department.
She remained outside the home and called police. Upon their arrival, officers instructed anyone inside to come out. When they got no reply, they went in to search the home — and found a suspect in a bathroom.
"The man was clothed but very wet, and the bathtub was full of water," police said in a statement.
The 27-year-old man was arrested for residential burglary and refused to explain his actions, including his choice of a bathing spot, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PERTH, Australia (AP) — A mining corporation apologized for losing a highly radioactive capsule over a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) stretch of Western Australia, as authorities combed parts of the road looking for the tiny but dangerous substance.
The capsule was part of a device believed to have fallen off a truck while being transported between a desert mine site and the city of Perth on Jan. 10.
The truck transporting the capsule arrived at a Perth depot on Jan. 16. Emergency services were notified of the missing capsule on Jan. 25.
Western Australia emergency services have called on other Australian states and the federal government for support finding the capsule as they lack equipment. The capsule measures 8 millimeters by 6 millimeters (0.31 inches by 0.24 inches), and people have been warned it could have unknowingly become lodged in their car's tires.
The caesium 137 ceramic source, commonly used in radiation gauges, emits dangerous amounts of radiation, equivalent of receiving 10 X-rays in an hour. It could cause skin burns and prolonged exposure could cause cancer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho man has set a new world record for fist bumps.
Frequent Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush broke the previous Guinness World Record for the most alternating fist bumps in 30 seconds.
Rush shared a video Sunday of himself taking on the feat with his neighbor's son, Joey Hannon. The pair managed 273 alternating fist bumps in 30 seconds, nearly 100 more than Nafees Istay Taufiq Antu and Akibur Rahman Saikat's previous record of 174.
"Joey and I had to punch each other thousands of times to make this happen. We bled, we sweated. We bruised. We got rid of the unfair pain when Joey made me take off my brass knuckles (wedding band)," Rush wrote on his website.
"The final result: 273 alternating fist bumps in 30 seconds taking down the previous record of 174 by a large margin. We actually made contact 297 times in 30 seconds but Guinness has stringent qualifications for what constitutes valid alternating fist bumps and 24 had to be disqualified," he said.
Rush said the achievement was "more technical and challenging" than his previous world record for the most fist bumps in one minute with different people.
"The main area of technique we had to work on was Joey's drifting left arm. When moving each hand back and forth 5 times per second, it's easy to lose control over some aspects and have form degrade," he explained.
Rush spoke to UPI in March 2022 after setting the world record for the most fist bumps in one minute with different people, which he achieved by fist-bumping 152 people.
Rush has set nearly 250 Guinness World Records and does so to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Japanese YouTuber created a custom setup to allow his pet fish to play Pokémon on his Nintendo Switch, but a malfunction led to the fish spending money at the eShop and revealing its owner's credit card information on live stream.
YouTuber Mutekimaru, aka Maurice, runs a channel on the video sharing site where his fish plays various games in the Pokémon franchise.
The betta fish controls the game by swimming to different areas of its tank, which have been outfitted with sensors that simulate pushing the buttons on Maurice's Nintendo Switch.
Maurice set up the system to live stream the fish playing Pokémon Violet, the latest entry in the series, but a malfunction during game play led to the Nintendo Switch returning to its home screen.
From the home screen, the fish's movements caused the Nintendo eShop to open and the pet spent $4 of its owner's money to buy points. The fish also revealed Maurice's credit card information on the live stream.
The fish also managed to download an app to play Nintendo 64 games, spent reward currency on a new avatar, requested a confirmation email from PayPal and changed Maurice's account name from "Mutekimaru" to "ROWAWAWAWA."
The fish was finally able to power off the Switch console before Maurice discovered what had been happening on the live stream.
Maurice said he reached out to Nintendo to explain the unusual incident and the company refunded the money spent by the aquatic gamer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A woman couldn't believe her luck when she discovered a purple pearl worth up to £3,500 in a clam while on a dinner date with her boyfriend.
Natalia Freire was enjoying a fancy meal at Restaurant Casa Sampedro in A Coruña, Galicia, Spain - where she also works - when she made the extraordinary find.
She had ordered a plate of clams and after eating the first one felt a small spherical object in her mouth.
Taking it out to investigate she was shocked - and delighted - to see it was a purple pearl.
She explained: "My bosses were freaking out.
Although Natalia hasn't had it valued yet, experts estimate the pearl could be worth £3,500
"The chef told me that clam orders are going to come out slower than usual from now on while she inspects each one with a magnifying glass."
Natalia said the discovery sparked a flurry of congratulations and questions.
She added: "A lot more people talk to me now than they did before.
"I can see that my family and colleagues are happy so that has been very cool."
She has yet to have the purple pearl evaluated, but experts estimate it's worth is £3,520 (€4,000).
While all molluscs, including oysters, mussels, and clams, can produce pearls, only some saltwater clams and freshwater mussels are used to commercially grow gem-grade pearls.
The invertebrates feed by filtering seawater to get the nutrients they need, but sometimes a foreign body, such as a parasite, is introduced.
To protect itself from the irritant, the mollusc covers the particle with a substance called nacre, also known as mother of pearl.
The end result is a small, hard, spherical object that is usually white in colour.
As Natalia found a coloured pearl, her discovery is even more valuable.
Natalia said: "I knew the clams in this place are delicious, but I could never imagine that they also hide such a nice thing."
Restaurant owner Javier García said: "It is the first time I've ever seen something like this in my life. I didn't even know there could be pearls in clams, I thought they were only in oysters."
In 2019 a woman in Thailand struggling to make ends meet found an orange Melo pearl in her meal potentially worth tens of thousands of pounds.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A 29-year-old woman used false documents to enroll as a New Jersey high school student and attended some classes over a four-day period before her scheme was discovered last week, authorities said.
It's not yet known what the woman's intentions were, officials said. She reportedly got the phone numbers of students who helped her find her way through New Brunswick High School and continued to text some of them days after her ruse was discovered.
The woman has been barred from entering school grounds in the district, and officials advised students to not have any contact with her.
The woman provided district officials with a false birth certificate, officials said.
Schools in the state are required to immediately enroll unaccompanied children, even in the absence of records normally required for that purpose. Proof of guardianship is also not needed to immediately enroll an unaccompanied youth. Once enrolled, students have 30 days to provide additional proof of identity.
The woman was charged Tuesday with providing a false document. It wasn't clear what sentence she might face if convicted.
New Brunswick school officials say they will review the district's enrollment process to avoid similar incidents in the future. The district has nearly 10,000 students.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — When U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss decided to deliver a speech on a bill that would create a U.S.-Israel artificial intelligence center, he opted to let the AI do the talking.
The brief two-paragragh speech read by the Massachusetts Democrat on the floor of the U.S. House on Wednesday was generated by the online AI chatbot ChatGPT. His staff said they believe it's the first time an AI-written speech was read in Congress.
Auchincloss said he prompted the system in part to "write 100 words to deliver on the floor of the House of Representatives" about the legislation. Auchincloss said he had to refine the prompt several times to produce the text he ultimately read.
The bill, which Auchincloss is refiling, would establish a joint U.S.-Israel AI Center in the United States to serve as a hub for AI research and development in the public, private and education sectors.
Auchincloss said part of the decision to read a ChatGPT-generated text was to help spur debate on AI and the challenges and opportunities created by it. He said he doesn't want to see a repeat of the advent of social media, which started small and ballooned faster than Congress could react.
"I'm the youngest parent in the Democratic caucus, AI is going to be part of my life and it could be a general purpose technology for my children," said Auchincloss, 34.
The release of ChatGPT and other AI programs available on the internet is already posing a challenge for teachers who must now grapple with the possibility of students handing in AI-generated essays.
Researchers also worry AI chatbots could help turbocharge efforts to spread misinformation and propaganda.
OpenAI, the nonprofit that created ChatGPT, has acknowledged on its website that ChatGPT "can occasionally produce incorrect answers" and that its responses will sometimes be misleading as a result of how it learns. It recommends users check whether responses are accurate or not,
The text generated from Auchincloss's prompt includes sentences like: "We must collaborate with international partners like the Israeli government to ensure that the United States maintains a leadership role in AI research and development and responsibly explores the many possibilities evolving technologies provide."
"There were probably about a dozen of my colleagues on the floor. I bet none of them knew it was written by a computer," he said.
Lawmakers and others shouldn't be reflexively hostile to the new technology, but also shouldn't wait too long before drafting policies or new laws to help regulate it, Auchincloss said.
In particular, he argued that the country needs a "public counterweight" to the big tech firms that would help guarantee that smaller developers and universities have access to the same cloud computing, cutting edge algorithms and raw data as larger companies.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its products amid protests from conservationists, has found a new way to cultivate clientele and bolster sales: whale meat vending machines.
The Kujira (Whale) Store, an unmanned outlet that recently opened in the port town of Yokohama near Tokyo, houses three machines for whale sashimi, whale bacon, whale skin and whale steak, as well as canned whale meat. Prices range from 1,000 yen ($7.70) to 3,000 yen ($23).
The outlet features white vending machines decorated with cartoon whales and is the third location to launch in the Japanese capital region. It opened Tuesday after two others were introduced in Tokyo earlier this year as part of Kyodo Senpaku Co.'s new sales drive.
Whale meat has long been a source of controversy but sales in the new vending machines have quietly gotten off to a good start, the operator says. Anti-whaling protests have subsided since Japan in 2019 terminated its much-criticized research hunts in the Antarctic and resumed commercial whaling off the Japanese coasts.