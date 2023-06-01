The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) unveiled Wednesday morning a new communications tool to deliver clear and reliable information about grid conditions to the public -- the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).
TXANS updates will be delivered through email, Facebook and Twitter, and through the TXANS website.
TXANS notifications do not replace Energy Emergency Alerts, which will continue to be sent to the EEA email distribution list, and do not indicate emergency grid conditions are expected, but rather give people a heads up that there may be periods of higher demand and that they should stay abreast of changing conditions or that conservation may be necessary to prevent an energy emergency.
The TXANS alerts include two new key notifications -- the ERCOT Weather Watch and the Voluntary Conservation Notice.
The ERCOT Weather Watch is an advanced notification that'll be sent out under normal grid conditions about 3-5 days before a weather event to tell the public there may be a higher demand for electricity due to a forecasted event and that they should pay attention to changing conditions. The second notice, a Voluntary Conservation Notice, is a call to Texans to voluntarily reduce usage during peak times if it is safe to do so.
"It is important to note that just because ERCOT issues a Weather Watch or a Voluntary Conservation Notice it does not mean that we are in or expect to be in emergency conditions," said ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas. “TXANS will deliver clear and reliable notifications ahead of significant weather conditions where high demand on the grid is possible. Keeping Texans informed earlier adds a new level of awareness on grid conditions and any public action that may be needed.”
ERCOT said TXANS is in addition to the previously announced 6-Day Supply and Demand Forecast and Fuel Mix dashboards available on the ERCOT webpage.
For more information, visit Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).
Earlier this month, ERCOT shared their seasonal assessment for this summer and warned that in extreme conditions the demand for power could outpace the available supply.
“On the hottest days of summer there is no longer enough on-demand, dispatchable power generation to meet demand in our system,” said Peter Lake, chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, in early May.
Dispatchable power is electricity that can be created on demand, from non-renewable coal, nuclear, or natural gas generation facilities and does not include renewable energy sources like solar or wind.
"We are having to rely more on renewables during can peak conditions than we ever have before," said ERCOT's CEO, Pablo Vegas. "And as a result of this dynamic, this summer could have tighter hours than last summer, with a higher risk of emergency operations.”
But the state's ongoing population boom is faster than the state's grid can keep up with.
"We have the equivalent of the entire city of Oakland, California moving to Texas every year. More devices, more demand for electricity. So it’s that increase in demand without the market incentives to increase the supply of the dispatchable power that is now the resource adequacy problem," Lake said.
He said from 2008 to 2022, Texas' on-demand dispatchable power supply grew only 1.5%. However, in that same timeframe, our population has grown by 24%.
"The Texas grid faces a new reality,” said Lake. “Data shows for the first time that the peak demand for electricity this summer will exceed the amount we can generate from on-demand dispatchable power, so we will be relying on renewables to keep the lights on."
"The challenges that we’ve been describing today have been on the horizon for several years," Lake said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THE PUSH TO COAX WORKERS BACK TO THE OFFICE FIVE DAYS A WEEK IS RUNNING INTO REALITY.
MOST WORKERS SIMPLY DON'T WANT TO DO IT.
NEW DATA OUT SHOWS THE JOB MARKET IS STILL TIGHT, MEANING THERE'S MORE LEVERAGE FOR THOSE SEEKING FLEXIBILITY.
THERE ARE RIPPLE EFFECTS, HOWEVER, WHICH ARE ROCKING MANY DOWNTOWNS.
A RECENT WASHINGTON POST POLL SHOWS THAT TWO-THIRDS OF WORKERS IN AND AROUND D-C, WITH REMOTE-CAPABLE JOBS, SAY THEY'D PREFER TO WORK FROM HOME A MAJORITY OF THE TIME.
ACCORDING TO THE POLL, PRE-PANDEMIC, 57 PERCENT OF THOSE WORKERS STILL CAME INTO THE OFFICE FIVE DAYS A WEEK, BUT NOW, ONLY TWELVE PERCENT OF THEM ARE SCHLEPPING IN EVERY DAY. THE REST ARE WORKING ON THE COUCH, AT LEAST, PART OF THE TIME.
WHILE THAT'S GREAT FOR WORK-LIFE BALANCE, IT IS KILLING MANY DOWNTOWN AREAS.
OFFICE BUILDINGS THAT USED TO BE FILLED WITH EMPLOYEES SPENDING THEIR CASH ON LUNCH, HAPPY HOURS AND PARKING ARE NOW PARKED IN THEIR LIVING ROOMS EATING FROM THE FRIDGE.
SO, WHO WILL WIN THE" RETURN TO THE OFFICE" BATTLE?
PAYROLL NUMBERS JUST IN SHOW THE LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT.
THE PRIVATE SECTOR ADDED 278-THOUSAND JOBS IN MAY, ABOUT A HUNDRED THOUSAND MORE THAN PREDICTED.
THAT LIKELY IS GIVING WORKERS A GREAT WAY TO COUCH THEIR ARGUMENT FOR STAYING HOME.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HUNDREDS OF GOATS GET SNACKING IN LOS ANGELES...
AS PART OF THE CITY'S WILDFIRE PREVENTION.
TWO TRUCKLOADS WORTH OF GOATS PILING OUT ONTO A HILLSIDE IN THE CALIFORNIAN CITY THURSDAY (6/1)...
ALL READY TO CHOMP AWAY AT THE OVERGROWN GRASS AND PREVENT FUTURE BRUSHFIRES.
THE GOATS ARE ESPECIALLY USEFUL IN REACHING HARD TO MANEUVER PLACES.
THIS LATEST FEEDING FRENZY COMES AS HERDING COMPANIES FEAR NEW REGULATIONS WILL SHUT DOWN OPERATIONS.
THE REGULATIONS WILL FORCE COMPANIES TO PAY GOAT HERDERS THOUSANDS MORE THAN THEIR CURRENT SALARY...
A PAY JUMP SOME HERDING COMPANIES SAY IS NOT SUSTAINABLE.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A TECHNICAL GLITCH IS BEING BLAMED ON FLIGHT DELAYS AT SPIRIT AIRLINES TODAY (THURSDAY).
THE COMPANY POSTED A TWEET AT 8:43 A-M SAYING THE ISSUE WAS AFFECTING SPIRIT'S WEBSITE, THE AIRLINE'S APP AND ITS AIRPORT KIOSKS.
A SPIRIT SPOKESMAN ISSUED A WRITTEN STATEMENT ABOUT TWO HOURS LATER SAYING THE ISSUE HAD BEEN RESOLVED.
APPROXIMATELY 90 PERCENT OF SPIRIT'S FLIGHTS WERE DELAYED DURING THE OUTAGE.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IT'S NO SURPRISE THE PRICE OF FOOD CONTINUES TO RISE.
NOW, NEW YORK STATE IS CONSIDERING A BAN ON CERTAIN PESTICIDES.
NEW YORK STATE LEGISLATORS ARE DEBATING A BILL AIMED AT PROTECTING BIRDS AND BEES BUT MIGHT END UP STINGING CONSUMERS, ACCORDING TO A DAIRY FARMER AT HUDSON VALLEY FRESH...
THE PROPOSED MEASURE WOULD BAN A CERTAIN GROUP OF PESTICIDES KNOWN AS NEONICS. A CORNELL STUDY FOUND A CONNECTION BETWEEN THESE PESTICIDES AND A DWINDLING BEE POPULATION.
JOHN UBALDO IS KNOWN AS THE BULLISH FARMER, RUNNING A FARM UPSTATE AND A STORE CALLED THE OUTPOST IN BEDFORD VILLAGE.
HE SAYS THERE WAS A HUGE PROBLEM WITH BEES THIS PAST YEAR AFFECTING THE IMPORTANT ROLE OF POLLINATOR.
IF THE BILL PASSES, SOME FARMERS SAY THEY'LL HAVE TO RESORT TO MORE COSTLY PESTICIDES TO PROTECT THEIR CROPS' YIELD.
THE INCREASED COST, LIKELY PASSED ON TO CONSUMERS.
TIME IS TICKING ON THE BILL, THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION ENDS NEXT WEEK.
THE ONE THING ALL SIDES AGREE ON IS THAT THERE IS A PROBLEM WITH THE BEE POPULATION, THE QUESTION IS WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A GRANDMA IS GOING VIRAL...
THE EXCITED WOMAN FROM PENNSYLVANIA WAS TAKEN BY SURPRISE BY A "P-R" PACKAGE SHE ALLEGEDLY RECEIVED...
HER SON AND FUTURE DAUGHTER-IN-LAW DECIDED TO DISGUISE THEIR PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT INSIDE SOME "SAMPLE MERCH" SHE GOT IN THE MAIL...
AS SHE OPENS THE CUSTOMIZED LETTER AND BOTTLE, WONDERING WHAT BRAND SENT HER THIS AND IF SHE'S GONE VIRAL.
SHE WAS BEYOND EXCITED TO LEARN THE NEWS OF HER NEW GRANDCHILD...
NOW THAT THE VIDEO, ORIGINALLY POSTED ON TIKTOK, HAS MORE THAN TWO MILLION VIEWS... IT IS SAFE TO SAY THIS NEW GRANDMA HAS OFFICIALLY GONE VIRAL.