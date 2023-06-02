APTOS, Calif. (AP) — A woman taking a Memorial Day weekend stroll on a California beach found something unusual sticking out of the sand: a tooth from an ancient mastodon.
But then the fossil vanished, and it took a media blitz and a kind-hearted jogger to find it again.
Jennifer Schuh found the foot-long (.30-meter) tooth sticking out of the sand on Friday at the mouth of Aptos Creek on Rio Del Mar State Beach, located off Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz County on California's central coast.
"I was on one side of the creek and this lady was talking to me on the other side and she said what's that at your feet," Schuh recounted. "It looked kind of weird, like burnt almost."
Schuh wasn't sure what she had found. So she snapped some photos and posted them on Facebook, asking for help.
The answer came from Wayne Thompson, paleontology collections advisor for the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History.
Thompson determined that the object was a worn molar from an adult Pacific mastodon, an extinct elephant-like species.
"This is an extremely important find," Thompson wrote, and he urged Schuh to call him.
But when they went back to the beach, the tooth was gone.
A weekend search failed to find it. Thompson then sent out a social media request for help in finding the artifact. The plea made international headlines.
On Tuesday, Jim Smith of nearby Aptos called the museum.
"I was so excited to get that call," said Liz Broughton, the museum's visitor experience manager. "Jim told us that he had stumbled upon it during one of his regular jogs along the beach, but wasn't sure of what he had found until he saw a picture of the tooth on the news."
Smith donated the tooth to the museum, where it will be on display Friday through Sunday.
The age of the tooth isn't clear. A museum blog says mastodons generally roamed California from about 5 million to 10,000 years ago.
"We can safely say this specimen would be less than 1 million years old, which is relatively 'new' by fossil standards," Broughton said in an email.
Broughton said it is common for winter storms to uncover fossils in the region and it may have washed down to the ocean from higher up.
Schuh said she is thrilled that her find could help unlock ancient secrets about the peaceful beach area. She didn't keep the tooth, but she did hop on Amazon and order herself a replica mastodon tooth necklace.
"You don't often get to touch something from history," she said.
It's only the third find of a locally recorded mastodon fossil. The museum also has another tooth along with a skull that was found by a teenager in 1980. It was found in the same Aptos Creek that empties into the ocean.
"We are thrilled about this exciting discovery and the implications it holds for our understanding of ancient life in our region," museum Executive Director Felicia B. Van Stolk said in a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Have you ever seen an elephant do a handstand? Well, one member of the Houston Zoo's elephant herd does them every single day. Her name is Tess and at nearly 40 years of age, she can lift her 6,500-pound body on her front two legs. It's all just part of her daily workout regimen.
"She's definitely our most flexible," said Kristen Windle, the Houston Zoo's elephant manager. All 12 members of the elephant herd do multiple training sets—though Tess is the only who can do a handstand—during their daily "elephant yoga" sessions as routine health checks. "So this is the time where we see everything about them," Windle said. "We'll get a good look at their skin, we'll check their feet, we'll check their mouth. But we're also looking at their range of motion and how they're moving so we can know exactly what they're feeling by these training sets."
The training starts almost immediately after elephants are born. "Our training starts day one," Windle said. "We're immediately going to ask them to start knowing their name. So, we're going to use their name every time we're going to work on tactile. We want them to be comfortable with us touching them."
Each session lasts anywhere from 30 seconds to five minutes, with the older elephants doing the sets at least twice a day to keep their joints moving. It's all completely voluntary, though for performing the behaviors, the elephants are rewarded special treats, like bananas and slices of bread. "If they don't want to get involved or if they don't want to keep working with it, they can just walk away," Windle said. "There's nothing we can do to stop that but they know they're not getting the bread or the produce."
For those just starting out, like 2-year-old elephant Teddy, zookeepers use a target pole—a wooden pole with a tennis ball attached to one end—to touch different parts of their bodies to get them to learn different positions, like lifting their feet. Once they master the moves, the target pole is eliminated and the elephants follow verbal and physical cues from their keepers.
The exercises are also tailored to meet an elephant's specific needs. Methai, the zoo's 54-year-old elephant, moves more slowly and is less limber due to arthritis, so she also uses the target stick for guidance. Not all are eager to train, but five-year-old elephant Tilly always is, Windle said. "She loves it," she said. "She loves to interact with the keepers and she's very high energy."
While all AZA-accredited institutions are required to have an exercise plan for their elephants, though they do not all look the same. The Houston Zoo's exercises include the elephants lifting their rear and front feet, balancing on two feet, laying down, and stretching. Many of the moves resemble normal behaviors elephants would show in the wild. "It's not going to be as posed, but they're constantly climbing, laying down, standing up, throwing stuff on their backs," Windle said. "The things that we're doing as part of natural movements that they do."
Not only do the exercises help the elephants maintain their fitness and aid in monitoring their health, but activity also help provide mental stimulation for the exceptionally smart creatures. "We want them to constantly be learning new things," Windle said. "We don't want to get stagnant. They are really smart and they want to be constantly working and learning."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 1 (UPI) -- A British engineer unofficially broke a world record when he took his motorized trash can up to speeds of 55 mph.
Michael Wallhead, 31, said he bought the wheeled trash can from Facebook marketplace for about $25, and then proceeded to make nearly $900 worth of modifications, including a Suzuki GP125 two-stroke engine, magnesium go-kart wheels, a rear axle, a five gear box, a chassis, a steering damper and an extra wheel at the front.
Wallhead took his wheelie bin to Elvington airfield in North Yorkshire, England, where he was clocked at an average speed of 54.9 mph.
The current Guinness World Record for fastest wheelie bin stands at 45 mph and was set by Andy Jennings in May 2021.
Wallhead said evidence from his attempt has been submitted to Guinness World Records and he expects to hear back in a few weeks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man who is spending 100 days living underwater has said he feels so much younger, and there's a very good scientific reason for that.
Joe Dituri, also known as Dr Deep Sea, has smashed the record for the number of days lived underwater as part of a test into what that sort of environment will do the the human body.
While the study has been done in part to find 'new ways to revive marine environments' it's also a great chance to study the biology of the University of South Florida professor.
He's still got a little while to go and for the past 93 or so days he's been living in a 100 square foot pod which is 30 feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.
Dituri hasn't been alone down there, what with visits from other scientists and even family members who've been able to dive down and check on him, but one of the great side effects of living down there is he says it's made him '10 years younger'.
That's not just a passing comment on how good it can be to to get away from it all under the sea for 100 days, there's a real medical reason that he feels so much better.
Here's the science-y bit, on the end of our chromosomes there are these things called telomeres which help avoid your DNA strands from becoming damaged, but the older you get the shorter the telomeres become.
It's all part of the aging process but there are some developments on the anti-ageing front which suggest that spending time in a pressurised oxygen chamber like the kind that Dituri has been living in for almost 100 days can re-lengthen the telomeres.
He's been living in what is essentially a hyperbaric chamber which is the environment which has seen a re-lengthening of a person's telomeres in medical trials.
That's probably why he's feeling younger, along with a number of other health benefits he's enjoyed since going to live under the sea.
His metabolism has been boosted so he's become leaner and his stem cell count is up significantly too, so it's really positive health news for Dr Deep Sea and perhaps in the future people could pop down to an underwater chamber for a few weeks as an anti-aging treatment.
The previous record for living underwater which he comprehensively smashed stood at 73 days and was set back in 2014.
While he's down there to participate in experiments he himself might have ended up being the most valuable experiment of all.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The European Space Agency is streaming on YouTube the first live images directly from Mars.
Over the course of an hour, new images of Mars are expected about every 50 seconds, according to a statement from the agency. Updates will also be available at ESA's Twitter account and the hashtag #MarsLIVE, the agency said.
The images, shared on YouTube, ESA's Twitter account, and with #MarsLIVE, will show the planet as it has never been seen before, ESA said.
The event is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the launch of the agency's Mars Express orbiter — a mission to take three-dimensional images of the planet's surface to see it in more complete detail.
"Normally, we see images from Mars and know that they were taken days before," said James Godfrey, spacecraft operations manager at ESA's mission control center in Darmstadt, Germany, in a statement. "I'm excited to see Mars as it is now — as close to a Martian 'now' as we can possibly get!"
But haven't we seen images of Mars before? Yes, but not live, the ESA said.
Often data and observations of the red planet are taken when a spacecraft is not in direct contact with Earth, so the images are stored until they can be sent back, ESA said.
Depending on where Mars and Earth are in their orbits around the sun, the messages that journey through space can take anywhere from 3 to 22 minutes.
The ESA estimated it would take about 17 minutes for the light needed to form the images to travel directly from Mars to Earth and then another minute to get through the wires and servers on the ground to get the livestream started, the agency said.
"Note, we've never tried anything like this before, so exact travel times for signals on the ground remain a little uncertain," the agency said in a statement.
No stars were visible in the background of the images because Mars is quite bright, noted Colin Wilson, a project scientist at ESA.
"If you're very close to it, it is even brighter," Wilson noted, and that obscures the surrounding stars in this particular angle the spacecraft is snapping images from.
But, if you were on the Mars Express spacecraft, you would be able to see much of the cosmos, Wilson added. "And that is, in fact, critical to how Mars Express navigates," he said. The spacecraft uses an onboard map and its imaging of the stars to orient itself in space, much the way humans have navigated the oceans going back centuries.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 1 (UPI) -- A 118-year-old time capsule found amid the demolition of an Ohio fire station was found to contain badges and a fire company roster from 1905.
The Marion Fire Department said firefighters removing the cornerstone from the old station in advance of its demolition discovered a copper box.
The department opened the time capsule and discovered items including turn-of-the-century Marion firefighter badges, a roster for the fire company and city government from 1905, a Marion Daily News newspaper from the same year and a book from the Marion Steam Shovel Company.
"What an amazing find," the department said in a Facebook post. "These items will be kept at the Marion County Historical Society while our new Station 1 is constructed and then eventually placed there in a display case."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama now has an official state cookie: The Yellowhammer Cookie.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed legislation naming the confection created by a Montgomery fourth-grader as the official state cookie.
Students at Montgomery's Trinity Presbyterian School came up with the idea of a state cookie. Fourth-grader Mary Claire Cook submitted the winning recipe, which includes pecans, peanut butter and honey, WSFA-TV reported.
Cook brought a batch of the cookies to Ivey for the bill-signing ceremony.
Alabama has a long list of official state emblems and symbols, including a state vegetable, nut, amphibian and spirit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------