BERLIN (AP) — A German ice cream parlor has expanded its menu with a skin-crawling offering: cricket-flavored scoops with dried brown crickets on top.
The unusual confection is available at Thomas Micolino's store in southern Germany's town of Rottenburg am Neckar, German news agency dpa reported Thursday.
Micolino has a habit of creating flavors that are far outside Germans' typical preferences for strawberry, chocolate, banana and vanilla ice cream.
In the past, he's offered liver sausage and Gorgonzola cheese ice cream as well gold-plated ice cream for 4 euros ($4.25) per scoop.
"I am a very curious person and want to try everything," Micolino told dpa. "I've eaten a lot of things, including a lot of strange things, and crickets were something I still wanted to try, also in the form of ice cream."
That he can now produce the cricket flavor is due to a European Union regulation that allows the use of the insects in food.
Under the regulation, crickets may be frozen, dried or used as a powder. The EU already allowed migratory locusts and flour beetle larvae as a food additive, dpa reported.
Micolino's ice cream is made of cricket flour, heavy cream, vanilla extract and, honey, and he tops it with dried whole crickets. It has a "surprising yummy taste" — or at least that's what he wrote on Instagram.
The creative vendor says that while some people are disgusted and even upset that he is offering insect ice cream, curious customers have mostly liked the new flavor.
"Those who try it are very enthusiastic," Micolino said. "I have customers who come here every day and buy a scoop."
One of his customers, Konstantin Dick, gave the cricket-infused flavor a positive review, telling dpa: "Yes, it's really very tasty and edible."
Another customer, Johann Peter Schwarze, also praised the ice cream's creamy consistency, but added that "you can still sense the cricket in the ice cream."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police have identified the suspect who they say stole an American Airlines bus from JFK International Airport and led police on a chase.
Officials say 43-year-old Burshawn Quildon, 43, drove the bus across multiple boroughs, leading police on a 15-mile chase.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, when Quildon reportedly jumped into a bus that was left running in Lot 12.
An airport employee followed the bus and called the police.
Police say Quildon drove on the Van Wyck Expressway and Grand Central Parkway in Queens, FDR Drive in Manhattan and across the Brooklyn Bridge into Brooklyn, where it was finally pulled over on Cadman Plaza West.
Quildon is charged with grand larceny of an auto and criminal possession of stolen property.
There were no passengers on the bus at the time and no one was injured.
He could be heard asking officers if he was going to jail as they arrested him on Cadman Plaza West.
Officials say the suspect was on probation and is no stranger to law enforcement.
His last arrest was for domestic robbery in 2015, but he is said to have had numerous other arrests including robbery, marijuana possession, assault, transit fraud.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A US ketchup manufacturer is making arrangements to provide a new boat to a man who ate the company's signature condiment to survive being lost at sea for nearly a month.
The Heinz food company, based in Pittsburgh, has made contact with the saved sailor, Elvis François, about buying him a new sailing vessel after it launched a social media campaign which was titled #FindtheKetchupBoatGuy that quickly went viral. François had abandoned his old boat when he was finally rescued.
"We received thousands of likes, shares and messages of kindness in our search to find Elvis François," a statement on Heinz's Instagram page said on Monday. "It was an incredible group effort across six continents that led to the hundreds of articles and leads and our eventual contact with Elvis."
Heinz issued a separate statement to the Guardian on Tuesday that said the company and François "are working out the logistical details of (getting) him his new boat" but otherwise didn't elaborate.
Emo News, a media outlet in Dominica, where François is from, had reported in a brief Facebook post on Sunday that Heinz representatives met with the sailor over a Zoom conference call two days earlier.
The #FindtheKetchupBoatGuy campaign has served as a postscript of sorts to a survival saga that began in December, when currents in the Caribbean swept François' sailboat away while he made repairs to it off the island of Sint Maarten in the Netherlands Antilles, where he lives.
François later told officials that he tried to use his cellphone to tell his friends where he was so they could come find him, but he didn't have an adequate signal.
He subsisted on a bottle of Heinz ketchup, garlic powder, cubes of the Maggi brand of soup and rainwater which he collected with a cloth. He also scrawled the word "help" in English on the boat's hull.
"There was nothing else to do but sit and wait" after that, François has said about his ordeal.
François has said he spent a total of 24 days adrift, having to remove water from the boat to avoid sinking and unsuccessfully trying to start a fire as a distress signal.
Eventually, he used a mirror to flag down a passing plane, whose pilot noticed him about 120 nautical miles north-west of Colombia's Guajira peninsula. A container ship's crew then brought him to the port of Cartagena, where – other than some weight loss – he was given a clean bill of health, according to the Colombian navy, which announced the remarkable rescue on 18 January.
"At some point I lost hope and thought about my family," François said in a video released by the Colombian navy. "I thank the (rescuers) – if it weren't for them, I wouldn't be telling the story."
François abandoned his sailboat at sea after the container ship picked him up. And after Heinz realized that he had survived with the help of three daily doses from one of the food manufacturer's ketchup bottles, the company sought to track him down and give him a new boat.
But it couldn't immediately find him, prompting Heinz to go on Instagram and plead with the social media platform's users to help the company find François.
That plea – in the form of the #FindtheKetchupBoatGuy campaign – reached nearly 5 million users and garnered more than 4,000 likes, a record for Heinz, the company said in its statement to the Guardian. Dominica's Emo News noticed the campaign and got in touch with François, setting the stage for him to speak with Heinz.
In an interview he granted to Emo News, François said he "didn't know what to think" about Heinz's efforts to get him a new boat, but he seemed to welcome the prospect.
"I lost all that I had on the boat," he told Emo News.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman's pet chicken was certified as the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records after the hen's age was confirmed to be at least 20 years and 304 days.
Guinness World Records said Peanut, a Belgian d'Uccle/Nankin mix belonging to Waterloo resident Marsi Darwin, had her age verified by Dr. Julia Parker, the veterinarian who first saw Peanut as a full-grown adult in 2003.
Darwin said Peanut has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren living in her coop.
"I'm sure she has outlived quite a few of her children," Darwin told GWR.
Darwin said Peanut almost didn't survive past her own hatching.
"I ended up peeling it out of the egg. As the chirping grew fainter, I feared the chick would not survive. A pitifully wet, wadded-up mess sat in my hand. I wrapped it in a towel and carried it close to my heart as I set up a cage and mounted a heat lamp with one hand," she told The Sun Times News last year.
Darwin said Peanut is now a "doddering old lady," but she always answers to her name and she "loves to be cuddled."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 2 (UPI) -- The National Park Service offered some sage advice for park visitors who encounter bears: "Never push a slower friend down."
The NPS said on its official Twitter account that feeding another human to a bear is never the answer.
"If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down...even if you feel the friendship has run its course," the NPS tweeted.
A reply to the tweet asked what a park visitor should do if they are the slower friend, to which NPS said: "Check in on the friendship before you head to the woods."
"Seeing a bear in the wild is a special treat for any visitor to a national park. While it is an exciting moment, it is important to remember that bears in national parks are wild and can be dangerous," officials wrote in a follow-up tweet.
The NPS shared a link to its page of bear encounter advice, which includes hiking in groups, picking up small children and keeping food away from the animals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROME, March 2 (Reuters) - Italian police said on Thursday they had seized a large stash of weapons from the home of Raffaele Imperiale, a detained mafia boss who previously made headlines for possessing a couple of stolen Vincent Van Gogh paintings.
According to a statement by the Naples prosecutor's office, police found more than 80 weapons hidden under the garage floor of Imperiale's house, including three Kalashnikov rifles, a grenade, and 5,067 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.
In 2016 police recovered two Van Gogh paintings, stolen from an Amsterdam museum in 2002, from one of Imperiale's properties near to Naples. Each was worth an estimated 50 million euros ($58 million).
Imperiale is alleged to be a key figure in international drug trafficking and money laundering and to have a close relationship with the Camorra mafia centred around Naples.
He was arrested in Dubai in 2021 and extradited to Italy the following year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Arizona: Better not interfere with a claw machine or 'crane game'
In Arizona, it is illegal to mess with a crane game, according to Title 13, Chapter 33.
"No person shall alter the game so the claw is unable to grab prizes, display prizes in a way where the claw is unable to grab those prizes, use money as prizes or award prizes in the game which are redeemable for cash or currency," the law states.
It's also against the law to misrepresent the value of prizes that a person may win in a crane game. Breaking this law is a class 1 misdemeanor.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------