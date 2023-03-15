Forbes March, a former soap actor who did stints on One Life to Live, All My Children and As the World Turns, was arrested in Hudson County, New York, earlier this month and charged with grand larceny for the alleged theft of used cooking oil from a diner.
The cooking oil has an estimated value of more than $1,000, according to the Ulster Police Department, and allegedly was siphoned by March and a second man, Oscar Guardado, from a storage container owned by a company called Buffalo Biodiesel. The tank was located behind Michael's Diner, an Ulster restaurant.
The two men, who were released following their arrests, are expected to answer the charges of grand larceny in the fourth degree in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date.
Used cooking oil can be used to manufacture biofuels, and theft has been on the rise throughout the Northeast region in recent years as fuel prices increase. In an interview last year, Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, said the thefts have cost his company millions of dollars. "It's ballooning," he said. "It's wiping out a third of our business. To put that into numbers: $10 million to $15 million a year."
Buffalo Biodiesel collects used cooking grease from thousands of restaurants across 12 states for processing into biofuels.
According to the Ulster Police Department, March and Guardado were arrested on March 2 after police were called to Michael's Diner on a report of two subjects siphoning used cooking oil from a container on the diner property.
March owns and operates a firewood delivery company based out of his farm in the Catskill Mountains. The New York Firewood Company supplies wood for restaurants and private residences.
Prior to his retirement from acting, March was a popular and busy actor of daytime soaps, starting with his role as Scott Chandler on ABC's All My Children in 1999. He played Nash Brennan on ABC's One Life to Live from 2005-08 and Mason Jarvis on CBS' As the World Turns in 2009.
His other TV credits include the Canadian sci-fi series Mutant X, Degrassi: The Next Generation and the 2010 TV movie Degrassi Takes Manhattan.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A giant 200-pound catfish was caught by a British angler named Ditch Ballard. The catfish dragged his boat almost a mile after an hour-long battle in freezing temperatures, reported Newsweek.
The fisherman was carp fishing on the bank of the River Ebro in Spain when he saw something huge attached to his hook. It was a nine-foot catfish.
He shared his experience in an Instagram post, he wrote, "Line was uncontrollably ripping off the reel so I untied my boat and set sail, without pausing to grab my hat or my shoes from the bivvy."
He then decided to jump in and untie his boat. "The next hour was simply painful; as my muscles fatigued and the adrenaline wore off my body temp began to crash, and I found myself crouched in the bottom of the boat trying to hold on whilst shivering uncontrollably," he shared.
The man noticed that the fish had towed him down the river. "I NEEDED this battle to be over one way or another, so I just pulled with all I had left in me," he said on Instagram.
Finally, the catfish surfaced. "I managed to get a hand on its jaw. I was physically and mentally exhausted but had to give one last push to secure my prize. It was the biggest battle of my fishing career, yet I wouldn't wish it on anyone," he said. "As the sun crept up a couple of hours later a harsh ground frost cloaked everything in white, I cradled this mammoth creature for a moment and wondered how I was ever going to beat it in freshwater... Thinking about it now, I'm not sure I ever want to!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in three decades, the U.S. has a new favorite dog breed, according to the American Kennel Club.
Adorable in some eyes, deplorable in others, the sturdy, push-faced, perky-eared, world-weary-looking and distinctively droll French bulldog became the nation's most prevalent purebred dog last year, the club announced Wednesday. Frenchies ousted Labrador retrievers from the top spot after a record 31 years.
Why?
"They're comical, friendly, loving little dogs," says French Bull Dog Club of America spokesperson Patty Sosa. City-friendly, with modest grooming and exercise needs, she says, "they offer a lot in a small package."
Yet the Frenchie's dizzying rise — it wasn't even a top-75 breed a quarter-century ago — worries its fans, to say nothing of its critics.
The buzzy little bulldogs have been targeted in thefts, including last month's fatal shooting of a 76-year-old South Carolina breeder and the 2021 shooting of a California dog walker who was squiring singer Lady Gaga's pets.
There's concern that demand, plus the premium that some buyers will pay for "exotic" coat colors and textures, is engendering quick-buck breeders and unhealthy dogs. The breed's popularity is sharpening debate over whether there's anything healthy about propagating dogs prone to breathing, spinal, eye, and skin conditions.
The British Veterinary Association has urged people not to buy flat-faced breeds, such as Frenchies. The Netherlands has prohibited breeding very short-snouted dogs, and the country's agriculture minister aims to outlaw even owning them.
"French bulldogs can be a polarizing topic," says Dr. Carrie Stefaniak, a Glendale, Wisconsin-based veterinarian who's on the Frenchie club's health committee.
She has treated French bulldogs with breathing difficulties, and she stresses that would-be owners need to research breeders and health testing and to recognize that problems can be expensive to treat.
But she's no Frenchie foe. She owns two and has conditioned them to run agility courses and take hilly hikes.
"These dogs can be very fit, can be very active," Stefaniak said. "They don't have to be sedentary dogs that can't breathe."
The AKC's popularity rankings cover about 200 breeds in the nation's oldest canine registry. The stats are based on nearly 716,500 puppies and other dogs newly registered last year — about 1 in every 7 of them a Frenchie. Registration is voluntary.
The most rarely owned? English foxhounds.
The rankings don't count mixed-breeds or, at least for now, Labradoodles, puggles, Morkies and other popular "designer" hybrids. The AKC's top 10 were: French bulldogs, Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, German shepherds, poodles, bulldogs, Rottweilers, beagles, dachshunds and German shorthaired pointers.
With roots in England and then France, French bulldogs became chic among American elites around the turn of the 20th century, then faded from favor.
That changed, rapidly, in this century. Social media and celebrity owners (ranging from Leonardo di Caprio to Megan Thee Stallion to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) gave the dogs fresh exposure. Still more came last year, when U.S. TV audiences watched a Frenchie named Winston take second place at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and then win the National Dog Show hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.
Last year, about 108,000 newly registered French bulldogs surpassed Labs by over 21,000.
As a longtime breeder and a veterinarian, Dr. Lori Hunt sees Frenchies as ideal companions but their popularity as "a curse, not a blessing."
"They're being very exploited" by unscrupulous breeders, she said. The Westlake, Ohio-based vet has seen plenty of Frenchies with problems but rejects arguments that the breed is inherently unhealthy. Some of her own do canine performance sports.
Some other breeds are prone to ailments ranging from hip dysplasia to cancers, and mixed-breed dogs also can get sick. But recently published research involving about 24,600 dogs in Britain suggested that Frenchies have "very different, and largely much poorer" health than do other canines, largely due to the foreshortened, wrinkly face that encapsulates the breed's je ne sais quoi.
With such findings in mind, the British Veterinary Association has said it "strongly recommends" against buying flat-faced dogs and has campaigned to scrub them from ads and even greeting cards.
The American Veterinary Medical Association is exploring ways to improve flat-faced dogs' welfare, President Dr. Lori Teller says.
To animal rights and welfare activists, the French bulldog frenzy puts a snorting, panting face on problems with dog breeding in general.
"A lot of the breed characteristics that are bred into these dogs, they're for looks, not necessarily health and welfare, and Frenchies are probably one of the most exaggerated examples of that," said Dr. Lorna Grande of the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, a professional group affiliated with the Humane Society of the United States.
"It is a welfare issue. These dogs are suffering," she says.
The AKC notes that its Canine Health Foundation has donated $67 million since 1990 for research and education on many breeds, and the kennel and Frenchie clubs say there have been advances. A new breathing test made its U.S. debut on Frenchies, bulldogs and pugs at a show in January.
Prospective purebred owners should explore breeders' history and health testing, accept waiting for a puppy, and ask themselves whether they're prepared for the responsibility, the AKC says.
"Research what goes into owning a dog," says spokesperson Brandi Hunter Munden, "and really take an assessment of your lifestyle to make sure that you're really making the best decision, not just for you, but for the animal."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Moonwalking astronauts will have sleeker, more flexible spacesuits that come in different sizes when they step onto the lunar surface later this decade.
Exactly what that looks like remained under wraps. The company designing the next-generation spacesuits, Axiom Space, said Wednesday that it plans to have new versions for training purposes for NASA later this summer.
The moonsuits will be white like they were during NASA's Apollo program more than a half-century ago, according to the company. That's so they can reflect heat and keep future moonwalkers cool.
The suits will provide greater flexibility and more protection from the moon's harsh environment, and will come in a wider range of sizes, according to the Houston-based company.
NASA awarded Axiom Space a $228.5 million contract to provide the outfits for the first moon landing in more than 50 years. The space agency is targeting late 2025 at the earliest to land two astronauts on the moon's south pole.
At Wednesday's event in Houston, an Axiom employee modeled a dark spacesuit, doing squats and twisting at the waist to demonstrate its flexibility. The company said the final version will be different, including the color.
"I didn't want anybody to get that mixed up," said Axiom's Russell Ralston.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO (AP) — Old-time baseball players would be appalled.
Italy's dugout at the World Baseball Classic comes outfitted with an espresso machine. And it's getting lots of attention.
"We are kind of shocked, actually, because this is something in Italian culture that's sort of like water. I mean, coffee would be right after water," Italy manager Mike Piazza said.
Piazza said he was content with the Nespresso machine in the dugout, but dissatisfied the coffee was being served in a paper cup and not a ceramic one.
"I don't like espresso out of a paper cup. It's kind of sacrilege," Piazza said. "But when it's the only option you have, you have to deal with it. Maybe next time we'll bring the metallic machine with the copper eagle on the top and someone in there knocking espressos out. You have to make the most with the tools you have."
Andre Marcon, the president of the Italian Baseball Federation, said he was content with the exposure Italian baseball was getting — even for its coffee habits.
"Right now we are the most followed national team for a series of things which took place connected to our 'good old Italian customs'," Marcon said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 15 (UPI) -- Border agents at the Port of Cincinnati discovered a package filled with $67,830 worth of gold in a shipment heading for Hong Kong with a declared value of $125, officials said Wednesday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers selected a package for an X-ray examination on March 9. The package originated from San Francisco and was addressed to Kowloon, Hong Kong in China. It was declared to contain clothing valued at $125.
"After noting density anomalies during the X-ray screening, officers opened the shipment and found four gold bars and a box of loose gold concealed within articles of clothing," the agency said in a statement.
"The (Laboratories and Scientific Services) confirmed the gold was approximately 98% pure, leading import specialists from the Center for Excellence and Expertise to assess the value of the shipment at $67,830."
The agency said filing misleading export information can lead to civil or criminal penalties and prosecution.
"CBP aspires to be the most innovative and trusted law enforcement agency in the world," LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the Chicago Field Office, said in a statement.
"As the volume and demand for U.S. exports increase, our officers and specialists safeguard our economy by maintaining a strong and unified presence at our borders and leverage their experience and technology to detect shipments contrary to law."
In 2018, a janitor at the Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea found $325 million worth of gold bars in a garbage bin. The bars were wrapped in newspaper.
Authorities in Switzerland said in 2020 someone left behind $190,000 worth of gold bars on a train. Officials said the bars appeared to be left after a Swiss Federal Railways train that arrived in the city from St. Gallen to Lucerne.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
There was bigfoot sighting at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday night. During their game against the New York Knicks, the Portland Trail Blazers unveiled their new bigfoot mascot, Douglas Fur.
Douglas Fur is described by the team as bigfoot in "true hipster outdoor attire." The new mascot sports a plaid shirt and a Trail Blazers beanie to blend in with the local community.
Douglas Fur joins Blaze the Trail Cat as the team's mascots, and the Blazers join the Cleveland Cavaliers as the only NBA teams with two mascots. Trail Blazers' senior vice president of brand marketing Ryan Flaherty told The Oregonian that the franchise has been "talking about the idea for quite a few years."
This is not the first time the Trail Blazers have had a bigfoot mascot roaming around during home games. Back in the 1980s, the team had a similar mascot that make regular appearances, and Portland wanted to harken back to that era.
"He was this larger-than-life character," Flaherty said. "A big, huge, beastly character of Bigfoot origin. That conversation, that character, always intrigued us. It was authentic and offered a peek back to the ′80s, which is an era that doesn't get a lot of mention. But we had some unique things and unique teams back then."
Douglas Fur will be in attendance as the Trail Blazers try to qualify for the play-in tournament. With 13 games remaining, Portland is three games out of 10th place and the final play-in spot.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------