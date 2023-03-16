March 16 (UPI) -- Officials in a Colorado city said they have identified the culprit behind unusual pink coloring in treated water -- 20 gallons of concentrated dye.
The City of Idaho Springs said staff at its Water Resource Reclamation Facility noticed treated water being discharged into Clear Creek had an unusual pink coloration on the morning of March 13.
An investigation was launched in cooperation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the probe determined the pink color had been introduced via the municipal sewer system.
Officials said they determined Wednesday that the cause of the color had been about 20 gallons of concentrated dye that had accidentally been dumped into the sewer system by a local business.
"The dye had been intermittently released into the system starting on March 12 and was stopped on March 14," the city said in a news release.
The city said the water discharged from the reclamation facility is likely to remain pink until all of the dye has passed through the sewer system.
"According to ongoing internal testing and observations, the dye does not appear to have caused any interruption to the biological treatment operation at the facility nor to have had any adverse biological impact on Clear Creek," the city said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 16 (UPI) -- A University of South Florida professor has spent the past 16 days in a structure located 22 feet under the sea -- and he is planning to remain until he hits a total of 100 days.
Joe Dituri, an associate professor at the University of South Florida, is living in an underwater hotel dubbed the Jules Undersea Lodge, located 22 feet below the surface in a Key Largo lagoon.
Dituri said he is aiming to remain for 100 days and break the Guinness World Record for the most continuous time spent in an underwater habitat. The current record of 73 days was set at the Jules Undersea Lodge in 2014 by Bruce Cantrell and Jessica Fain.
Dituri said his project was inspired by director James Cameron, who asked the professor to evaluate one of his submersibles in 2012.
The professor said he is hoping his experience, dubbed Project Neptune, will help him make new discoveries including studying the effect that the project had on his own body.
Dituri, who is chronicling his project on social media, said he will not be alone for the entire duration of the project, as student divers will be making occasional visits to the Jules Undersea Lodge.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A savvy tech user decided to test the entrepreneurial capabilities of artificial intelligence by tasking a bot with making "as much money as possible" - and it worked out very nicely for him.
Twitter user Jackson Fall decided to put GPT-4, the successor to ChatGPT, to the test so he gave it a budget of £82 ($100) and a series of strict instructions.
He tasked the bot with making money and said he would act as the 'human liaison', but insisted it must involve no manual labour as he wanted to see if AI could make a success of an online business.
Soon Jackson found himself managing Green Gadget Guru - an affiliate marketing site making content around sustainability products, and things went uphill from there.
Taking to Twitter, Jackson wrote: "I gave GPT-4 a budget of $100 and told it to make as much money as possible. I'm acting as its human liaison, buying anything it says to. Do you think it'll be able to make smart investments and build an online business?
"(We) set up an affiliate marketing site making content around Eco Friendly / sustainable living products. It initially suggested a .com that went over budget but we landed on http://GreenGadgetGuru.com. We're off to the races.
"I asked it to come up with a prompt... to make our logo. As a branding designer, it's taking everything in me not to tell it this is a BAD idea. But here we are. I put the first prompt in, verbatim.
"Here's the first logo it generated, and here's what I came up with in Illustrator. I tried to stay as close to the generated concept as possible."
Jackson used graphic AI bot Dall-E to create the logo for the brand, and he relied on GPT-4 for the code for the website.
He continued: "For the website, I told GPT to be as verbose as possible making decisions for everything from content to layout.
"Some interesting decisions it's made: - The logo should be positioned in the top left corner. - A category section should be a five-column grid of cards.
"Our first piece of content: '10 Must-Have Eco-Friendly Kitchen Gadgets for Sustainable Cooking'! Easy enough. We need products and a cover image. From Midjourney, we got this banger:
"Writing the article, GPT is actually citing real sustainable products. - Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers - Ecowaare Produce Bags - Yihong Reusable Metal Straws"
Soon Jackson and GPT-4 had a live website and their first article was written, so they turned their collective attention to marketing and the AI bot suggested spending "exactly $40 USD" on Facebook and Instagram adverts.
He then shared an update and said that after the first day, the pair had a cash total of £134 ($163) a profit of £52 - thanks to £82 being raised by a second investor.
What is happening where you live? Find out by adding your postcode.
Jackson said "our jobs are still safe", but then he posted a second update.
He said: "DMs are flooded. Cash on hand: $1,378.84 ($878.84 previous balance + $500 new investment) The company is currently valued at $25,000, considering the recent $500 investment for 2 per cent.
"Not taking any more investors unless the terms are highly favorable.
"I am but a humble servant of the Robots."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ain't no mountain high enough — to keep germs from getting to you.
Humans aren't the only organisms to scale the world's tallest mountain: An analysis of soil samples taken from Mount Everest revealed that our coughs and sneezes are getting preserved in the mountain's ice for hundreds of years. The alarming findings were published recently in the interdisciplinary journal "Arctic, Antarctic and Alpine Research."
"There is a human signature frozen in the microbiome of Everest, even at that elevation," Steven Schmidt, lead author and microbial ecologist at the University of Colorado Boulder, said in a press release. "If somebody even blew their nose or coughed, that's the kind of thing that might show up."
Scientists had harvested the mountaineering microbes during the 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet expedition to Everest, which is the world's highest peak, standing at 29,031 feet above sea level. These veritable sneeze freezes were collected from the South Col, a 26,000-foot-tall gap where mountaineers stop off before trying to reach the rooftop of the world.
Scientists then sequenced the genetic material in the flu-print, marking the first time the tech had been used to analyze soil samples from such a high elevation. Using this method, researchers were able to identify strains of Staphylococcus and Streptococcus bacteria that commonly reside in our skin and mouths.
Scientists were flabbergasted that organisms associated with wet, moist environments could potentially survive for centuries in cold, dry and other harsh conditions like a microbial Frosé. In other words, it was a case of a cold catching a cold.
Researchers suspect that it was humans that likely gave Everest the cooties. Indeed, most of the samples were collected around 558 feet away from where hundreds of sneezing, snuffling mountain climbers stop off each year before attempting to summit the world's tallest peak, Science Alert reported.
The team theorized in the study that South Col and other high-altitude environs could serve as "deep-freeze collection points" for "human-borne contaminants that may never leave once they arrive."
"We predict that if we sampled in the more human-utilized areas on the mountain we may find even more microbial evidence of human impact on the environment," the scientists added. These numbers could potentially increase amid the record-setting numbers of climbers returning to Everest in the post-pandemic era.
Alpine pilgrimages aren't the only factors in the germ-ination of Mount Everest. Researchers predict that previously dormant bacteria could become more active in the future due to the mountain's warming air temperatures, which are rising an average of 0.33 C per decade.
While the peak proliferation of germs shouldn't adversely affect Everest, the phenomenon demonstrates the potential of certain microbes to thrive under inhospitable conditions.
When extrapolated out to an even larger scale, the findings could potentially have scary, "War Of The Worlds"-esque implications on our plans to colonize space.
"We might find life on other planets and cold moons," said Schmidt. "We'll have to be careful to make sure we're not contaminating them with our own."
This isn't the first time human pathogens have been found in unlikely places.
In a phenomenon seemingly ripped from a Sci-Fi horror movie, French scientists revived a "zombie virus" that had been trapped under a frozen Siberian lake for a record 50,000 years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The "Tiger King"' is throwing his hat in the ring for president.
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as "Joe Exotic" or the "Tiger King," is currently serving a 21-year federal sentence after being convicted on multiple charges. He said he isn't going to let that stop him from running for the nation's top office.
Maldonado-Passage launched a new campaign website, with a personal message: "Thank you for your interest in my Campaign. Yes, I know I am in Federal Prison and you might think this is a joke but it's not. It is my Constitutional right to do this even from here."
"So put aside that I am gay, that I am in prison for now, that I used drugs in the past, that I had more then one boyfriend at once and that Carole hates my guts. This all has not a thing to do with me being able to be your voice. The best thing you have going for supporting me is that I am used to fighting my whole life just to get by. I am broke, they have taken everything I ever worked for away, and it's time we take this country back," he wrote on the campaign site.
In 2018, the former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Animal Park was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of murder-for-hire.
Prosecutors say Maldonado-Passage gave a person $3,000 to travel from Oklahoma to Florida to carry out the murder of big cat activist Carole Baskin and "allegedly agreed to pay thousands more after the deed," said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Oklahoma.
A grand jury also indicted Maldonado-Passage on an additional 19 counts of wildlife charges, including the violation of the Endangered Species Act and Lacey Act. Prosecutors say he shot and killed five tigers in October 2017 to make room in cages for other big cats and sold tiger cubs to raise money.
He was also accused of falsifying records relating to the tigers, lions and a baby lemur that were purported to be donated or transported for exhibition but were actually sold.
The intended target of the hit was Baskin, a chief critic of Maldonado-Passage. Baskin successfully sued Maldonado-Passage for trademark infringement in 2011 and was outspoken about the treatment of animals at the park.
Maldonado-Passage attempted to have his conviction overturned but lost his appeal in 2022.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A refrigerator-sized data center is being used as an innovative solution to pool heating, saving thousands in fuel costs in England.
The "digital boiler" was designed and implemented by Mark Bjornsgaard, founder of the start-up Deep Green, which charges clients to use its computing power for artificial intelligence and machine learning.
It also charges a smaller fee to the Exmouth Leisure Center in Devon to transfer the significant amount of heat generated through the data banks into a mineral oil which can be used to keep the swimming pool to 88°F (30°C) for about 60% of the day like regular heating oil.
"The partnership has really helped us reduce the costs of what has been astronomical over the last 12 months – our energy prices and gas prices have gone through the roof," said Sean Day, owner of the leisure center. "Looking at different ways of how we can save money as an organization has been awesome."
In total, 7 English swimming pools have signed up for the service, which uses a simple heat exchanger to help cool down the computers as well as heat the pools.
Data centers have a massive overhead cost for keeping the technology cool. They've been built underwater, and even in caves—wherever the natural environment offers some assistance in cooling them down.
The BBC, reporting on the innovation in Devon, says that in Sweden and Denmark, the biggest data centers have even become purveyors of electricity for homes due to the massive concentration of heat that keeps the internet's archives running.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------