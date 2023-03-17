ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Six giant African land snails have been found in the luggage of a traveler who flew to Michigan from the west African country of Ghana.
The mollusks, which can carry diseases that affect humans, were discovered and seized March 9 during an agriculture inspection at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday.
The man transporting the snails is a resident of Ghana and said they were to be eaten. He was released without further actions.
"It is not uncommon for travelers to bring food items from their native countries, which underscores the importance of the inspection process upon arrival to U.S. ports of entry," Customs and Border Protection spokesman Steven Bansbach said. "This allows CBP officers and agriculture specialists the opportunity to determine whether these goods are permissible or not, while mitigating the potential for public health or environmental issues."
Giant African land snails are prohibited in Michigan and the rest of the United States. They eat at least 500 different types of plants, along with plaster and stucco on buildings.
They grow as long as 8 inches (20 centimeters) and carry a parasite called the rat lungworm that can cause meningitis in humans. They also can produce up to 1,200 eggs a year.
"Our CBP officers and agriculture specialists work diligently to target, detect, and intercept potential threats before they have a chance to do harm to U.S. interests," Port Director Robert Larkin said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MALDEN - An MBTA rider is accused of "threatening" fellow passengers with his pet rat - and police say this isn't the first time he and his rodent have caused problems on the T.
Transit police arrested 57-year-old Jeffery Stuart, Boston man who they say is "well known" for causing problems with the rat named Jerry.
He was taken into custody at the Oak Grove T station at about 4 p.m. Thursday evening. Police said he was also drinking and being disorderly.
A prosecutor said in court Friday that Stuart was "yelling at patrons and put a rat near their faces." He was arrested after allegedly refusing repeated requests from officers to leave the station, and the prosecutor said he threatened to assault and kill the police officers who took him into custody.
A lawyer for Stuart argued that police didn't identify the passengers who complained about the rat, making the allegation hard to prove. Jerry has been turned over to animal control.
"He's very concerned about what they did with Jerry," the lawyer said. "That's his pet."
Prosecutors want Stuart to stay away from the MBTA. The judge said had concerns about Stuart's mental competency and called for a doctor.
In December, police said riders felt "unsafe" when a man had his pet rat sitting on his shoulder on the bus at Jackson Square.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hong Kong
CNN
—
Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is expanding his business empire yet again, this time branching out into a line of premium coffee products with beans sourced locally from Indonesia.
He has partnered with Indonesian coffee entrepreneur Michael Riady to launch INDOxyz: "a premium lifestyle coffee brand created for and inspired by the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators," according to a press release sent to CNN.
"My relationship with coffee goes way back," Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, said in the statement. "The many long nights in the studio making hit after hit, coffee provided the fuel which kept us going. Today marks the launch of a new company I created along with my partner Michael, who introduced me to the best tasting Indonesian coffee," he said. "All it took was one sip and Snoop was hooked."
Snoop added: "Indo is going to change the industry, I can promise you that," referring to his coffee brand, which is also a common abbreviation for Indonesia. The country is a top global producer of coffee.
Coffee cultivation began in the late 1600s during the Dutch colonial period. Indonesia produces both Arabica and Robusta beans as well as Kopi Luwak, or civet coffee, a historic yet controversial brew which consists of partially digested coffee berries from civet cats.
Snoop's coffee beans will be sourced from Gayo, a region in Aceh on the island of Sumatra.
"The Gayo region is renown for producing a high quality Arabica, grown in the lovely mountain basin surrounding Lake Tawar and the town of Takengon," the statement said.
In addition to releasing more than a dozen studio albums and receiving multiple Grammy nominations as a rapper, Snoop Dogg has been expanding his business empire. The rapper has expanded into pet accessories and a gluten-free cereal called Snoop Loopz.
In 2020, he launched his own wine label. As a vocal cannabis advocate, he has his own line of cannabis products.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issues with Ticketmaster and prices of Drake's upcoming tour have some fans saying, honestly never mind.
The Canadian rapper's It's All A Blur Tour also features artist 21 Savage.
On Wednesday, presales started through a partnership with CashApp.
The sticker shock prompted some to laugh now and cry later.
Fans were surprised when they logged on to Ticketmaster that the $69 tickets immediately skyrocketed to over $200.
This is what is called dynamic pricing, which means the ticket price fluctuates in real time according to demand.
The move sent fans who were in their feelings to take to social media.
"$200+ for nosebleed Drake tickets is criminal…. TICKETMASTER YOU WILL CRUMBLE," one said on Twitter.
One fan in Atlanta took a screenshot showing that tickets were going for $400 for seats in the 100-level section at State Farm Arena.
"Drake ticket prices are wild for the Atlanta show. I didn't even pay this to see Beyoncé," the fan tweeted.
"Drake lost his mind with these tour prices let's be for real," another fan wrote. "Two floor tickets legit equal my rent."
The fan also took a screengrab showing that a ticket price on the floor was $523.85.
General sales for the tour start on March 17.
Drake and 21 Savage stop in Southern California in the summer.
The duo has two shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 and then has two shows at Crypto.Com Arena on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.
The last time the "God's Plan" rapper went on tour was back in 2018 for his Drake and the Three Amigos Tour where he performed with the trio Migos.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This winter has been a boon for ski resorts in California with plenty of powder to go around, and at one resort, the snow has reached new heights.
Over 600 inches (50 feet) of snow has fallen on the slopes of Bear Valley Resort since late 2022, more than double the 300 inches that typically fall at the resort in an entire season. Bear Valley Resort is located about 80 miles east of Sacramento in the Sierra Nevada, with the summit reaching an elevation of 8,500 feet.
After the most recent atmospheric river, a member of the Bear Valley Ski Patrol was able to touch the top of the chair lift with his skis still planted on the snow-packed slopes.
The lift was inoperable after the last storm due to chairs being buried in towering snow drifts. Ski patroller Eric Wilcox told storm chaser Brandon Clement that it is a huge undertaking to clear the snow after the massive storms, but it is worth the effort.
"It's totally exciting and we're having a lot of fun," Wilcox said.
Mammoth Mountain, located about 80 miles southeast of Bear Valley Resort, joined the 600-inch club on Monday, as the most recent atmospheric river unloaded heavy snow over the Sierra Nevada. This season is just the third time on record that Mammoth Mountain has measured over 600 inches of snow. Snow records at the resort date back to the winter of 1969-70.
"It's incredible to see how buried the mountain is," Lauren Burke, the communications director of Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, told AccuWeather.
Burke added that several lifts have been completely buried due to a "monumental amount of snow," and it takes crews four to six hours to clear snow from a single lift.
AccuWeather meteorologists say another atmospheric river is in the offing for California early next week, which could propel the Mammoth Mountain snowfall totals toward the all-time record. The infamous 2010-11 season featured 668.5 inches (55.7 feet) of snow at the resort.
"I think this is the year to break the all-time record," Burke said.
The snowpack across the Sierra Nevada is significantly higher than in recent years following the barrage of storms and atmospheric rivers since the end of December. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the snowpack is 272% of the historical average in the southern Sierra, 227 of normal in the central Sierra and 178 of the typical level in the northern Sierra.
Just as important is the snow water content, or how much water is locked up in the snow across the mountains. The snow water content is well above the historical average in the northern Sierra but is at a record level in the central Sierra and southern Sierra, outpacing the historic winter of 1982-83.
California has seen tremendous improvements in the short-term drought since the end of 2022, with drought conditions being completely erased across nearly half of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. AccuWeather is expecting drought conditions to improve in the coming months partly due to the expansive snowpack.
The snowpack across the Sierra Nevada is like a bank, storing water until the summertime when storm systems rarely deliver rain and snow to California. The melting snow during the dry season will continue to feed rivers and water reservoirs and chip away at the lingering drought across the Golden State.
The deep snow that has built up on the ski slopes will also help resorts stay open well into the spring and potentially even into the start of summer.
"We don't have a closing date set yet, (but) we expect to be skiing well into summer this year," Burke told AccuWeather. She added that last year, Mammoth Mountain was able to remain open to skiers into June, during a year that featured less than half the amount of snow that has fallen this season.
"We're going to be skiing late into the summer."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thieves operating in Las Vegas, a rural area near Spain's capital Madrid, managed to steal 17.5 tonnes of olives from local farms before being busted, police said Friday as they confirmed 16 arrests.
"The Guardia Civil has arrested and investigated 21 people behind the theft of 17,500 kilogrammes of olives in the Las Vegas region," police said, indicating 16 had been arrested and five others investigated.
In total, they robbed six farms in the Las Vegas area, a rural region that lies southeast of the Spanish capital.
The investigation began in January when a farmer complained about the theft of 8,400 kilogrammes of olives from his land, with police making the link with other similar incidents in the area involving "significant quantities of olives".
In early February, they were alerted to the presence of five people in a vehicle carrying 140 kilogrammes of olives in broad daylight, but none of them could prove they were legally acquired.
Investigators then raided two olive presses in the Toledo and Guadalajara regions that were allegedly receiving the stolen fruit, arresting those in charge.
In total, investigators found documentation relating to the exchange of more than 17.5 tonnes of stolen olives and seized several tanks containing more than 6,000 litres of olive oil.
The detainees, aged between 20 and 57, have been charged with a variety of offences including theft, fraud and receiving stolen goods.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------