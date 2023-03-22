WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Jack Daniel's and the makers of a squeaking dog toy that mimics the whiskey's signature bottle gave the Supreme Court a lot to chew on Wednesday.
The question for the court involves whether the toy's maker infringed on Jack Daniel's trademarks, and the justices were largely on their best behavior, not picking up on the toy's poop humor and puns.
Still, with three of the justices either completely or almost totally silent, it wasn't clear from the arguments whether Jack Daniel's case is on the rocks or whether the makers of the Bad Spaniels toy had been, well, bad.
Justice Samuel Alito expressed skepticism for Jack Daniel's arguments. "Could any reasonable person think that Jack Daniel's had approved this use of the mark?" he asked at one point, suggesting the toy was an unmistakable parody and legally acceptable.
When the company's lawyer pushed back on the justice's knowledge about dog toys, Alito responded in part with: "I had a dog. I know something about dogs." His late springer spaniel Zeus sometimes visited the court.
But Justice Elena Kagan seemed more ready to rule against the toy's manufacturer. "Maybe I just have no sense of humor," Kagan said to laughter. "But what's the parody?"
Kagan, whose dry wit is often on display in the courtroom and in her writing, suggested the toy is simply an "ordinary commercial product" that is trading on the look of the liquor company's bottle.
Arizona-based VIP Products has been selling its Bad Spaniels toy since 2014. It's part of its Silly Squeakers line of chew toys that mimic liquor, beer, wine and soda bottles. They include Mountain Drool, which parodies Mountain Dew, and Heini Sniff'n, which parodies Heineken.
While Jack Daniel's bottles have the words "Old No. 7 brand" and "Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey," the toy proclaims: "The Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet." The original bottle notes it is 40% alcohol by volume. The parody features a dog's face and says it's "43% Poo by Vol." and "100% Smelly."
The packaging of the toy, which retails for around $20, notes in small font: "This product is not affiliated with Jack Daniel Distillery."
Jack Daniel's, based in Lynchburg, Tennessee, isn't amused.
"Jack Daniel's loves dogs and appreciates a good joke as much as anyone. But Jack Daniel's likes its customers even more, and doesn't want them confused or associating its fine whiskey with dog poop," wrote the company's attorney Lisa Blatt in a filing with the high court.
Blatt wrote that Jack Daniel's "welcomes jokes at its expense" but that the toy VIP sells misleads customers, profits "from Jack Daniel's hard-earned goodwill" and associates its "whiskey with excrement."
At the heart of the case is the Lanham Act, the country's major trademark law. It prohibits using a trademark in a way "likely to cause confusion ... as to the origin, sponsorship, or approval of ... goods." Jack Daniel's says that's what the dog toy does. It says a lower court was wrong to side with VIP.
But VIP Products' lawyer, Bennett E. Cooper, told the justices in a court filing that Jack Daniel's "seeks to use the Lanham Act to muzzle even VIP Products LLC's playful dog-toy parody."
Nike, Campbell Soup Company, outdoor brand Patagonia and jeans maker Levi Strauss were among those urging the justices in court filings to side with Jack Daniel's. The company also has the support of the Biden administration.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two inmates in a Virginia jail used primitively made tools to create a hole in the wall of their cell and escape, only to be found hours later at an IHOP restaurant nearby, a sheriff said.
Authorities discovered the two men, ages 37 and 43, missing from their cell in the Newport News jail annex during a routine head count Monday evening, according to a statement from the Newport News Sheriff's Office.
A preliminary investigation found the men exploited a weakness in the jail's construction design and used tools made from a toothbrush and a metal object to access rebars between the walls — and then used the rebar to further their escape, the statement said. After escaping their cell, they scaled a containment wall around the jail.
Authorities had asked for the public's help to find the men, and they were taken into custody again early Tuesday at an IHOP in Hampton when other patrons called police.
"It reinforces what we always say, 'See something, say something,'" Sheriff Gabe Morgan said.
The sheriff's office said it is investigating to help prevent further escapes.
One man, who lives in Hampton, had been in custody on charges including contempt of court and probation violations.
Another, a Gloucester resident, was being held on charges including credit card fraud, forgery, grand larceny and probation violation.
Charges related to the escape are pending, the sheriff said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 200 years after Ludwig van Beethoven's death, researchers pulled DNA from strands of his hair, searching for clues about the health problems and hearing loss that plagued him.
They weren't able to crack the case of the German composer's deafness or severe stomach ailments. But they did find a genetic risk for liver disease, plus a liver-damaging hepatitis B infection in the last months of his life.
These factors, along with his chronic drinking, were probably enough to cause the liver failure that is widely believed to have killed him, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Current Biology.
This Sunday marks the 196th anniversary of Beethoven's death in Vienna on March 26, 1827, at the age of 56. The composer himself wrote that he wanted doctors to study his health problems after he died.
"With Beethoven in particular, it is the case that illnesses sometimes very much limited his creative work," said study author Axel Schmidt, a geneticist at University Hospital Bonn in Germany. "And for physicians, it has always been a mystery what was really behind it."
Since his death, scientists have long tried to piece together Beethoven's medical history and have offered a variety of possible explanations for his many maladies.
Now, with advances in ancient DNA technology, researchers have been able to pull genetic clues from locks of Beethoven's hair that had been snipped off and preserved as keepsakes. They focused on five locks that are "almost certainly authentic," coming from the same European male, according to the study.
They also looked at three other historical locks, but weren't able to confirm those were actually Beethoven's. Previous tests on one of those locks suggested Beethoven had lead poisoning, but researchers concluded that sample was actually from a woman.
After cleaning Beethoven's hair one strand at a time, scientists dissolved the pieces into a solution and fished out chunks of DNA, said study author Tristan James Alexander Begg, a biological anthropologist at the University of Cambridge.
Getting genes out was a challenge, since DNA in hair gets chopped up into tiny fragments, explained author Johannes Krause, a paleogeneticist at Germany's Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.
But eventually, after using up almost 10 feet (3 meters) of Beethoven's hair, they were able to piece together a genome that they could "quiz" for signs of genetic disease, Krause said.
While researchers didn't find any clear genetic signs of what caused Beethoven's gastrointestinal issues, they found that celiac disease and lactose intolerance were unlikely causes. In the future, the genome may offer more clues as we learn more about how genes influence health, Begg said.
The research also led to a surprising discovery: When they tested DNA from living members of the extended Beethoven family, scientists found a discrepancy in the Y chromosomes that get passed down on the father's side. The Y chromosomes from the five men matched each other — but they didn't match the composer's.
This suggests there was an "extra-pair paternity event" somewhere in the generations before Beethoven was born, Begg said. In other words, a child born from an extramarital relationship in the composer's family tree.
The key question of what caused Beethoven's hearing loss is still unanswered, said Ohio State University's Dr. Avraham Z. Cooper, who was not involved in the study. And it may be a difficult one to figure out, because genetics can only show us half of the "nature and nurture" equation that makes up our health.
But he added that the mystery is part of what makes Beethoven so captivating: "I think the fact that we can't know is OK," Cooper said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 22 (UPI) -- An escaped miniature horse spotted trotting loose in Alabama led police on a 2-hour chase before being safely corralled, police said.
The Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a Facebook post that the small equine was spotted in the Alberta section of the city about 10 p.m. Monday.
"He was extremely unwilling to go with the officers at first, and not at all interested in the pizza crusts or peppermints they offered," the post said.
The horse led officers "in a low-speed foot pursuit" for about two hours before they managed to capture it.
"He eventually allowed himself to be caught, and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies," police wrote.
The department jokingly posted a mugshot for the mini horse, which they dubbed Ginuwine in honor of the "Pony" singer. The mugshot said the horse was booked on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Police said they are now trying to find the animal's owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neuzeller Klosterbräu, a brewery in eastern Germany, claims to have devised a way to create a powdered beer that, when mixed with water, tasted almost exactly like the original liquid beverage.
The global beer industry is massive, but it's also one of the least efficient in the world. Transporting large quantities of beer bottled in heavy glass bottles all over the world is expensive, but what if you didn't have to? What if some of the world's most famous breweries could just ship their products overseas in powdered form, and the company on the receiving end would just have to add water to it? German brewery Neuzeller Klosterbräu claims to have come up with a process to create any type of beer in powdered form, alcohol and carbonation included. All anyone has to do is add water and they are left with a regular beer.
"It's the world's first complete beer in powdered form and it could change the world," Stefan Fritsche, the brewery's managing director, told The Times. "Add water and you'll get a beer with the complete beer taste including alcohol and carbon dioxide and a head of foam. In principle, we can produce any beer in the world using the method — dark beer, light beer, India pale ale, whatever."
Fritsche acknowledged that beer drinkers will most likely be skeptical of their powdered beer in the beginning, but emphasized that the innovative product is not meant to replace classic beer. It is mainly designed as an alternative for overseas shipping, as "it makes no sense to import glass bottles, fill them with German water and then send the beer to Africa or China or wherever". Meanwhile, German breweries will most likely continue to produce traditional beer for the European market.
Neuzeller has reportedly developed its revolutionary powdered beer over the last two years, with the help of Government funding. Although not the world's first powdered beer, it defers from all the rest because it can incorporate alcohol and carbonation in the powder.
"We want the complete beer taste. We have the foam, we already have the beer taste. We want to add the carbon dioxide in powder form. We want to add the alcohol in powder form," Stefan Fritsche said. "We can do all that with powder. And, of course, it is absolutely fascinating that we have succeeded. For the first time worldwide."
Neuzeller Klosterbräu wants to make its powdered beer commercially available this year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A young couple in France is currently engaged in a legal battle for the right to name their baby 'Hades', a name made famous by the god of the underworld from Greek mythology.
Kristina Desgres and Rodrigo Velasquez, a young couple from the historic French port city of Saint-Malo, which happens to have the highest and most spectacular tides in Europe, had their first baby in September of last year. However, they still don't have their 'livret de Famille, a mandatory document obtained when a child is born or adopted by an individual or a couple, because the public prosecutor of Saint-Malo refuses to accept the baby's name. Baby Hades is a little angel, but to anyone familiar with Greek mythology, his name is synonymous with the god of the underworld, the realm of the dead.
"Nobody makes the connection. In the maternity ward, it didn't shock anyone. On the contrary, people like it," Kristina, the baby's mother protested. "We chose this name simply because we thought it was pretty. Hades Velasquez Desgres sounds good."
In France, as in many other civilized countries around the world, parents can't just name their babies whatever they want. If authorities consider that the name goes against the interests of a child, they have the power to ask the parents to change it, and in this case, the public prosecutor decided that the negative connotation of 'Hades' as the god of the underworld, whose task is to prevent the dead from leaving, was inappropriate.
"We do not understand this decision. We do not believe that we have chosen a first name that is prejudicial to him," Kristina added. "We didn't call him Lucifer or Satan, we're not stupid. We just wanted an original first name, which sounds good. When Rodrigo suggested 'Hadès' to me, I immediately liked it."
The couple has hired a lawyer and is determined to fight tooth and nail for the right to keep the name chosen for their baby. They have already identified several; other parents who previously opted for the same name – 12 of them in 2020 alone -without any opposition. They have even contacted the parents to confirm that the children grew up ok, and without being teased because of their names.
"It's an old first name which is not ridiculous and we really don't see why the Saint-Malo public prosecutor's office decided to sue while the other public prosecutor's offices in France had no objection to this first name," the couple's lawyer said.
The court is due to render its deliberation in this case on April 4. Should it uphold the public prosecutor's decision, the French couple will have to opt for another name. The parents have already stated their intention to appeal, in case the court rule against them.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------