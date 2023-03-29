CNN — Amsterdam is asking young British men to "stay away" if they plan to visit the city to cut loose and "go wild".
The Netherlands' capital's new online campaign to tackle nuisance tourism launched this week and targets visitors between the ages of 18 and 35, the city's local authority announced in a news release on Tuesday.
If British tourists search online for terms such as "stag party Amsterdam," "cheap hotel Amsterdam" or "pub crawl Amsterdam," a video advertisement will appear, warning them of the consequences of drinking too much, taking drugs or causing trouble through antisocial behavior.
One video shows a drunk young man being arrested. The accompanying text says: "Coming to Amsterdam for a messy night + getting trashed = €140 fine + criminal record = fewer prospects." It adds: "So coming to Amsterdam for a messy night? Stay away."
Another video shows an unconscious person being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, with text that reads: "Coming to Amsterdam to take drugs + lose control = hospital trip + permanent health damage = worried family." It continues: "So coming for drugs to Amsterdam? Stay away."
"Visitors will remain welcome, but not if they misbehave and cause nuisance. In that case we as a city will say: rather not, stay away," deputy mayor Sofyan Mbarki said in the release.
"Amsterdam is already taking lots of measures against excessive tourism and nuisance, and we are taking more measures than other large cities in Europe. But we have to do even more (in) the coming years if we want to give tourism a sustainable place in our city," he continued, adding that to keep the city liveable they have to choose "restriction instead of irresponsible growth."
Tourists from EU countries could be next
The "Stay Away" campaign may expand later in the year to include visitors from the Netherlands and other EU countries who have the potential to cause nuisance, according to the local authority.
Amsterdam will also launch a "How to Amsterdam" campaign this month, aimed at visitors already in the city. Through social media and street signs, tourists will be warned about drunkenness, causing too much noise, buying drugs from street dealers and the ban on urinating in public.
The city council is also in talks with bachelor party providers to work out how they can reduce nuisance tourism in the city center, and is awaiting research results on the possibility of applying a tourist tax.
Mayhem and mischief: How tourists behaved badly in 2022
Last month, Amsterdam announced a ban on the use of marijuana on the street and several restrictions on alcohol use in its red light district, where about 10% to 15% of the city's tourist industry is based.
This year, the city is expected to receive more than 18 million overnight visitors – the number at which the city council is "obliged to intervene," under a 2021 ordinance called "Amsterdam Tourism in Balance."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLEVELAND — Two men accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament last fall pleaded guilty this week to charges including cheating.
The cheating allegations surfaced in September when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament Director Jason Fischer became suspicious when the fish turned in by Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were significantly heavier than typical walleye.
A crowd of people at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched as Fischer cut the walleye open and found weights and walleye fillets stuffed inside.
As part of a plea deal made Monday, Runyan and Cominsky pleaded guilty to cheating and unlawful ownership of wild animals and agreed to three-year suspensions of their fishing licenses. Cominsky also agreed to give up his bass boat worth $100,000.
Prosecutors agreed to drop attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools charges.
Both men are scheduled to be sentenced May 11. Prosecutors plan to recommend a sentence of six months' probation and later ask for an expungement of their convictions if they successfully complete their probation, said James Gallagher, an assistant Cuyahoga County prosecutor.
The plea is Cominsky's first step toward moving on with his life and taking full responsibility, said his attorney, Kevin Spellacy. A message seeking comment was left with Runyan's attorney.
According to search warrant affidavits, five walleye contained lead weights and fillets. Officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.
They would have received a little over $28,000 in prizes for winning the tournament.
Court records also said that Runyan and Cominsky were investigated near Toledo in the spring of 2022 after being accused of cheating in a different walleye tournament. According to a police report, a prosecutor concluded that although the men may have cheated, there was not enough evidence to charge them.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 29 (UPI) -- A young British boy who slept in a tent in his family's yard for three years to raise money for charity is headed back inside after raising more than $860,000 for a hospice and breaking a Guinness World Record.
Max Woosey was 10 years old when he started his "Boy in the Tent" project in the yard of his family's Devon, England, home on March 28, 2020, and he spent his last night outdoors Tuesday, exactly three years later.
Woosey started the project as a fundraiser for North Devon Hospice, the facility that cared for his neighbor, Rick Abbot, who died of cancer in 2020.
"Before my neighbor died of cancer, he gave me a tent and told me to 'have an adventure,'" Woosey told Guinness World Records.
Woosey, whose nights in the tent were chronicled on social media, raised more than $860,000 with his project, earning the world record for most money raised by camping (individual), GWR said.
Woosey's social media fame during his project led to his being allowed to pitch his tent to spend nights in locations including the London Zoo, the garden at No. 10 Downing Street and the Twickenham Rugby Grounds.
"I have had the best three years of my life. I have met some amazing people and had brilliant experiences. I don't think I would change anything," Woosey said. "I only set out to have an adventure and raise £100 ($123.09). It is crazy that it has got so much attention but I hope it makes people see that children are capable of a lot more than people think."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 29 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Tennessee conducted what they branded "The Great Alpaca Rescue" when several of the animals wandered into barbed wire and ended up entangled.
The Smith County Rescue Squad said it was dispatched Tuesday evening when multiple alpacas were reported entangled in barbed wire.
"Upon arrival one small Alpaca was wrapped up really bad," the rescue squad said in a Facebook post. "Rescue members spent about 30 minutes freeing the animal."
The squad said a couple other alpacas needed to be freed from smaller amounts of barbed wire.
"Our organization helps people, pets and farm animals alike when called upon. Thanks to the 14 members that come to the rescue of these animals," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina animal shelter is trying to find a new home for an unusual pair of bonded animals -- a dog and a goat.
The Wake County Animal Center said in a news release that "best friends" Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog were brought to the shelter by City of Raleigh Animal Control on March 13, after their previous owner was no longer able to care for them.
Shelter director Jennifer Federico said staff were surprised to see the bond between the two animals, especially considering how often they had seen the aftermath of dog attacks on goats.
"That's not a normal combination," Federico told WTVD-TV. "Usually, we have dogs attacking goats so this is just a very unusual group."
Federico said Cinnamon is so attached to Felix that she will cry when the two animals are separated.
She said officials are currently looking at rescue options, but will consider adoption by members of the public if a new home isn't found by March 31. She said the shelter is determined to find the duo a home together.
"In many cases of interspecies friendship, the species are not normally seen together, and sometimes, one is of a species that ordinarily preys on the other in nature -- whatever the reason for these two bonding, it's clear what would be best for their well-being is to keep them together," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------