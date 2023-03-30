FUJISAWA, Japan (AP) — A busy company owner for the early part of his life, Seiichi Sano began anew at 80 by climbing Mt. Fuji. Apparently not challenged enough by Japan's highest peak, he almost immediately took up surfing.
Sano turns 90 later this year, and after being recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest male to surf, he's ready for other tests.
"Maybe I'll try bouldering," he said, suggesting he might do it first in a gym. "Outside it might be a bit dangerous."
He ruled out bungee-jumping. "Too scary," he said.
Or maybe he'll just stick with what he knows.
"I think it would be interesting to try to surf until I'm 100," Sano said. "I think I take better care of myself when I have goals like this. Even now, I take better care of myself than I did before."
Sano lives about 20 minutes from Yokohama and gets out most weekends on the black-sand beach near Enoshima, the small island that hosted sailing for the recent Tokyo Olympics, and was the harbor for the 1964 Games.
He said he was inspired by an employee at his local bank, who was always tan and didn't look like a typical banker. His secret, he said, was surfing. So Sano followed up and found a teacher.
"I don't consider myself an old man," he said in his wet suit, board standing alongside. "I have never thought of myself as an old person. I always feel that I can still move forward. I can still do it. I can still enjoy it."
Enoshima is an area of small waves, which suits Sano. He joined hundreds of other surfers on Thursday, waiting for the larger waves to come. All the surfers were younger, of course. Several were elementary school or junior high age who also work with Sano's surf instructor, 46-year-old Kazuto Shimizu.
They couldn't wait to brag about their, so to speak, "great grandfather."
"I think age doesn't matter in surfing," 12-year-old Iroha Shimabukuro said.
Added her twin sister, Fuka: "He's more like a family member regardless of age."
"I think he's amazing," said their younger brother, Shua.
Rokka Saito, the other young surfer in the pack of four, summed it up.
"I respect him," she said.
Sano paddles out and waits for a wave to approach. He catches it and stands, tries to do a few tricks on the board, and often tumbles over into the shallow water at the beach's edge.
"I can only say that I just enjoy myself and do what I want without stressing out," he said. "So if you try to be too good at it, or think that you have to do it this way or that way, I think you lose the fun.
"I enjoy being swept up in the wave," he added. "I am not a good surfer. So I call myself a 'small-wave surfer' — out of respect for those who surf well."
Sano still runs a business that supplies timber to construction companies, and still works 9-to-5 at the job. The surfing is a stress reliever, apparent as he takes a break far from shore and floats on his back with his legs draped over his blue and white board.
"To be honest, I was surprised by his age," said Shimizu, his instructor. "I was most worried that he would get injured. I did not know how fit he was, physically. So when I heard he was 80, I thought it would be a bit tough to think about whether my own grandfather could surf. I was surprised he was able to do it as well as younger people."
Sano joked about surfing in the delayed Tokyo Games, held just under two years ago.
"I was hoping to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, not as a competitor but as an old-age demonstrator," he said.
Sano goes through a serious stretching routine before going out; legs splayed 120 degrees, and hands touching his toes. When he stands, he's straight as his board — though at 5-feet-4 (1.65 meters), far shorter.
"People often say that surfing is life, itself," he said. "If I describe it in one word, I think it really applies to me right now."
PHOENIX (AP) — The owners of a Dairy Queen in Phoenix remain perplexed — and slightly amused — as to why someone would steal the giant red spoon that adorned their restaurant.
"We were kind of upset but then more puzzled," Puja Kalra said Wednesday. "What are they going to do with a spoon?"
She and her husband, Raman Kalra, say the spoon-snatching occurred sometime between late Friday and early Saturday. The 15-foot-tall (4.5 meter) spoon stood against the side of the building with the handle nestled in an opening of a roof parapet. Their surveillance camera caught two people appearing to manipulate the screws that held the spoon to a base and then taking off on a "small motorbike."
"They were so precise about it like they had done it before," Raman Kalra said. "They just wiggled their way through and made sure the spoon was not damaged."
The couple reported the theft to Phoenix police.
Sgt. Brian Bower confirmed officers were called and are investigating. No suspects have been identified.
Getting another spoon made, delivered and then installed would cost over $7,000, Raman Kalra said.
Dairy Queen is known for doling out plastic red spoons with their soft serve Blizzards.
The Kalras, who are Indian immigrants, moved to Phoenix from Minnesota in 2007 and decided to go into business operating a Dairy Queen. They now own 34 franchise locations. This Phoenix one is the only Arizona Dairy Queen with the towering red spoon.
With the spoon big enough to hold a small child, it was a popular photo spot.
"It looks empty and incomplete without that spoon," Puja Kalra said. "People liked to take selfies and put it on Instagram."
Meanwhile, they're trying some creative strategies to spread the word about the spoon swipe. Staff at the Phoenix location will start wearing "Where's my spoon?" T-shirts with a red spoon and the DQ logo. They've also had flyers to post at various branches around metro Phoenix. The reward? One Blizzard treat from every flavor of the summer menu.
In all seriousness, the couple would love to have the red spoon suddenly be found.
"I appeal to the person. This spoon is too big to eat anything," Raman Kalra said. "We want you to bring it back. We will not ask any questions."
NEW YORK (AP) — The Tyrannosaurus rex is often shown baring massive, sharp teeth, like the ferocious creature in "Jurassic Park." But new research suggests that this classic image might be wrong.
The teeth on T. rex and other big theropods were likely covered by scaly lips, concludes a study published Thursday in the journal Science. The dinosaur's teeth didn't stick out when its mouth was closed, and even in a wide open bite, you might just see the tips, the scientists found.
The research is the latest in a long back-and-forth over how dinosaur mouths really looked.
Recent depictions show big teeth jutting out of the dinosaurs' jaws, even when closed. Some thought the predators' teeth were just too big to fit in their mouths, said study author Thomas Cullen, a paleontologist at Auburn University in Alabama.
When researchers compared skulls from dinosaurs and living reptiles, though, they found this wasn't the case. Some large monitor lizards actually have bigger teeth than T. rex compared to their skull size, and can still fit them under a set of scaly lips, Cullen said.
The scientists also found clues in the pattern of wear and tear on tooth surfaces.
For a creature like a crocodile, whose teeth stick out of its mouth, the exposed part gets worn down quickly — "like someone's taken a sander to the side of the tooth," said another study author Mark Witton, a paleoartist at England's University of Portsmouth.
But when researchers analyzed a tooth from a Daspletosaurus, a T. rex relative, they found it was in good condition and it didn't show that uneven damage pattern.
With this evidence and other clues from the dinosaurs' anatomy, the study makes a good case for lipped tyrannosaurs, said University of Maryland paleontologist Thomas Holtz, who was not involved with the study. Still, "we're not talking kissy lips," he pointed out — they'd be thin and scaly like those of the Komodo dragon, a large lizard.
It's not the first time our depictions of dinosaurs have been called into question: Other research has shown that T. rex was more hunched over than we used to think, and that fierce velociraptors probably sported feathers. Most of what we know about dinosaurs comes from their bones, but it can be harder to get clear answers about soft tissues like skin, which usually aren't preserved as fossils.
Adding lips may make dinosaurs look a little less ferocious, but it also makes them feel more realistic, Witton said.
"You don't really see a monster," he said. "You see an animal."
An eagle at the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis has captured the internet and our hearts.
A viral tweet shared over the weekend shows Murphy, a male eagle at the sanctuary in Valley Park, carefully incubating a rock.
"Is that eagle hurt?!" A sign outside of Murphy's enclosure reads. The World Bird Sanctuary cautions viewers not to worry. "Murphy is not hurt, sick, or otherwise in distress. He has built a nest on the ground, and is very carefully incubating a rock! We wish him the best of luck!"
Murphy's just running the course of his spring hormones, World Bird Sanctuary CEO Dawn Griffard later elaborated.
"He's quite content with his rock, and VERY protective of it," Dawn Griffard wrote in a Tweet. "After his spring hormones have run their course, he will get bored and move on to other activities. Poor rock."
According to our non-exhaustive research on eagle egg incubation, adult eagles share incubation duties and take turns sitting on eggs. But female eagles usually do most of the work.
Murphy, The Feminist King. He'll make a great dad someday.
March 30 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Michigan said an impatient baby refused to wait for the hospital and ended up being born in the parking lot of a Costco store.
Green Oak Township Fire Department said a couple was on their way to the hospital Saturday when they realized they would not make it in time for their baby's birth.
The couple pulled over in the parking lot of the Brighton-area Costco Wholesale store and contacted Livingston County EMS.
Emergency responders arrived just in time to assist with the delivery, which fire officials said was successful and without complications.
The mother and baby were transported the rest of the way to the hospital in an ambulance. Green Oak Fire Deputy Chief Tracy Chamberlain said the family was doing well after the delivery.
An Ohio woman gave birth in her own driveway in September 2022. Alyson Michael of Westfield Township said she went into active labor and her husband was preparing to drive her to the hospital when she realized the baby's arrival was imminent.
The family called 911 and an ambulance arrived at the home. Michael was loaded into the back of the vehicle, but gave birth before leaving the driveway.
A Texas man claims a "mischievous child ghost" caused a shopping card to fly at his vehicle — and he says he knows the ghost.
Coby Todd is a 21-year-old from Pottsboro, Texas, who recently went ghost hunting in a nearby town, as SWNS reported.
The next day, he was leaving work at a local supermarket outside Dallas, Texas, when a strange and spooky moment occurred. A shopping cart flew into his car.
"When I got in my car and shut the door, I realized the trolley had hit it," he said.
Todd decided to go inside and look at the security footage to see who pushed the cart into his car, he said.
"I thought someone had tossed it at me, but when I got out there was no one there, so I went inside to get the video footage," he continued.
When he watched the footage, the cart appeared to be motionless before flipping around and heading straight for Todd's vehicle, said SWNS.
There was no wind that day, Todd noted, adding that the store itself would have blocked any wind gusts.
Todd has a theory as to what or who pushed the cart into his vehicle.
The day before, while ghost hunting at a home in Frontier Village, Texas, Todd said he sensed a "little boy" spirit, and believes that spirit followed him home — and to the supermarket for work the next day.
"Maybe he was trying to play with me," he said.
The damage to his car wasn't "playful" to Todd; he said the damage is believed to "be worth around $25,000.
"I just got the car, and it's my baby … It (the cart) put a big dent in it, and it upset me," he continued.
Todd would love to go back to the ghost hunting house and speak with the boy's spirit, he said, as SWNS reported.
The supermarket worker said his colleagues thought maybe he was talking to the cart itself — and it got mad at him.
"They didn't want to think that it was a spirit, so (I) joked about it," he said. "It's not fake."
