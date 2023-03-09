Until 2019, believe it or not, the US nuclear weapons program ran on 8-inch floppy disks. As of today, there are still quite a few technologies that rely on floppies: Boeing 747 jets. Part of the San Francisco public transit system. And — on a slightly less concerning, but no less amusing note — the performing animatronic creatures at Chuck E. Cheese restaurants.
In a recent viral TikTok, a Chuck E. Cheese employee shows off the winter 2023 floppy disk sent from corporate headquarters. The TikToker demonstrates how he loads the 3.5-inch disk into a large computer server in order to relay the data for the latest song-and-dance routine for the robotic animals.
This kind of retro tech has long captivated the internet. In 2008, a collector programmed the erstwhile ShowBiz Pizza Place chain's animatronic band, the Rock-afire Explosion, to sing current songs like "Love in This Club" by Usher. The result is something deep in the uncanny valley: https://youtu.be/b90Cf6ARscc
Today there is a robust adult fandom dedicated to Chuck E. Cheese, which was launched in 1977 and purchased by Showbiz Pizza's parent company in 1985. (The current corporate entity that owns Chuck E. Cheese has been known since 2020 as CEC Entertainment LLC.) Collectors build and restore their own animatronic sets at home. On eBay, there's a lot of vintage Chuck E. Cheese memorabilia, both toys and shirts, as well as stuff that only an employee could have obtained, including old costumes and parts of robots. One eBay seller, Kevin Fifer, told BuzzFeed News his large collection available for sale is a result of his longtime fandom. "It was the main birthday event of (my) choice for years," he said.
Of the over 600 Chuck E. Cheese locations worldwide, fewer than 50 restaurants still have the quarter-century–old "Studio C" layout of animatronics that uses these floppy disks. Other restaurants have a version of the show that uses contemporary tech, while some have no animatronics at all. (Ars Technica has a story about Chuck E. Cheese's floppy disk usage with a more detailed breakdown of all the paleotech.)
Eventually, Chuck E. Cheese plans to phase out animatronics altogether and focus on new screen-based entertainment (plus an even more retro approach: a live human in a mascot costume). The overhaul was first announced in 2017, but the restaurant renovations are an ongoing process, and it may be a year or two before the last of the animatronics are done away with.
Tom Persky is the owner of floppydisk.com, the biggest floppy disk purveyor still standing. His business has a few arms: You can buy blank disks through it or send in your old floppies to be transferred to more modern storage media. Persky also will program the disks for bulk order customers, and he confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Chuck E. Cheese was indeed a longtime client of his. He said he's sad that he'll be losing the company as a customer.
As for why the restaurant still uses floppy disks, Persky told BuzzFeed News that the floppy technology, while antiquated, is actually extremely reliable. "If you're looking for something very stable, really nonhackable — it's not internet-based, not network-based," Persky said. "It's quite elegant for what it does."
Chuck E. Cheese's press representatives confirmed the chain's use of floppy disks with BuzzFeed News. However, they were very cagey about what other information they were willing to share, and a few days later told us that the company would not participate in this story on the record.
However, an experienced Chuck E. Cheese employee, who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak on behalf of the company, echoed Persky's sentiments.
"The floppies work surprisingly well. The animatronic, lighting, and show sync data are all in the floppy disks," the employee told BuzzFeed News. "I've seen a few of the newer Studio C Chuck E.'s run on flash drive/SD card combo. But usually newer setups cause issues with stuff, and it's easier to just keep the old stuff running."
Even after Chuck E. Cheese phases out floppies, they're likely to remain in use for some time in other domains — such as in medical devices. While the thought of this might make you nervous, Persky insisted it's a good thing. "Why don't you use USB? Well, let's say your life depends on it," he said. "If you have a choice between a USB drive or a floppy disk, pick the floppy disk every time.
"It's one thing if your animatronic bear doesn't smile on cue," he continued. "It's another if your medical device fails."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A serval is recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden after a traumatic experience that left it drugged and injured earlier this year.
A serval is an exotic cat breed native to Africa. This one came to the zoo in late January after it escaped his owner's car during his owner's arrest.
As Cincinnati police were arresting the man in Oakley, the serval jumped out of the man's car and ran up a tree, according to Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal CARE.
"We got called in to get the cat out of the tree," Anderson said.
Authorities initially described the serval as a leopard. Anderson says the Hamilton County Dog Warden deputies were mostly surprised.
"(They weren't) sure what they were dealing with," Anderson said. "Hindsight being 20/20, it probably would have involved a whole lot more people."
Servals can grow to three times the size of a normal cat, weighing in at 20-40 lbs. They can also jump 7 feet in the air.
Anderson says this serval was 30-35 lbs. and was "not excited" to be removed from the tree. It wasn't easy on either the serval or the rescuers.
"In the process of getting the cat out of the tree ... obviously, the cat didn't want to get out of the tree ... and our officers were working really hard to make sure they didn't lose the cat in the process ... Yeah, the leg was broken in the process," Anderson said.
The cat was eventually rescued, and officers called in an exotic cat expert to learn what to do next. The expert told the serval's rescuers he didn't know how they did it. Anderson says the expert told them, "I'd rather deal with a tiger."
The medical staff at Cincinnati Animal CARE tested the serval's physical health and worked on his leg. They also conducted a toxicology report.
"It did come back positive for cocaine," Anderson said. "Now, we can't say how the animal got the cocaine in the system. I don't know if it was environmental or experimental."
The Hamilton County Dog Warden conducted an investigation and considered charges.
"But everybody was very cooperative in this case, and we didn't feel it was necessary," Anderson said.
The Cincinnati Zoo took in the serval. A zoo spokesperson offered the following statement Tuesday:
"The serval has been receiving veterinary care in our Animal Health Center since he was brought here. He's doing well, and the next step will be for our Cat Ambassador Program team to work with him and determine if he's a good fit to be an ambassador animal. He will likely be behind the scenes for a while."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Utah police have arrested a bank robbery suspect accused of demanding just $1 from employees and refusing to leave afterward, instead insisting he'd wait for authorities to arrive.
The suspect, 65-year-old Donald Santacroce, allegedly entered a Wells Fargo Bank near 300 South Main Street in Salt Lake City on Monday morning and presented a note to the bank tellers that read: "Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1.00 Thank you."
The employees complied and asked Santacroce to leave, but he refused.
In a bizarre twist, he said they should call the police.
He then sat down in the bank's lobby and waited for their arrival.
As he waited, Santacroce appeared to complain about how long it was taking for officers to arrive at the scene.
"Donald made a statement to the victims that they are lucky (he) didn't have a gun because it was taking the police so long to get there," the arrest affidavit said.
After he made that statement, the bank branch manager ushered the employees into the backroom for their safety and locked the doors. No one was injured in the incident.
When officers arrived, Santacroce was arrested.
He gave the $1 bill to the officers and said he entered the bank with the intent to rob it.
He explained he committed the bank robbery, a federal crime, because he "wanted to get arrested and go to federal prison."
Santacroce said that if he gets out of jail, he'd rob another bank, and ask for more money until he was sent to federal prison.
It's not clear why he was so adamant on going to federal prison.
He was booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail around 6:15 p.m. on a felony robbery charge.
He is no longer in custody as of Wednesday. It's not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.
Santacroce had been arrested last week by Utah Highway Patrol in Iron County for a DUI investigation and careless driving, found to be using a license that was suspended out of Missouri, NBC affiliate KSL of Salt Lake City reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An Egyptian fisherman who was facing a 4760-year sentence in a Greek prison has been sentenced to centuries in jail.
H. Elfallah was found guilty this week of 'smuggling' nearly 500 people from Libya to Greece in November 2022 -- including 336 men, 10 women, 128 boys and nine girls -- has ended up with a 'lesser' sentence of 280 years instead.
Activist groups have condemned the court's decision, saying that the fisherman -- who was one of the migrants aboard the ship but was also steering the vessel -- is being used as a scapegoat by Greek authorities.
The 45-year-old Egyptian fisherman was found aboard the vessel when it arrived in the Crete port of Paleochora at the end of November 2022.
The boat, which had lost control in strong winds near the coast, sent a distress signal to the Greek Coast Guard, which brought the vessel ashore and rescued the people on board.
The dilapidated boat had set sail from Libya with the goal of reaching Italy's shores, and the smuggled migrants on board were mostly from Syria, Egypt, Pakistan, Sudan and Palestine.
When Greek authorities boarded the boat they immediately arrested seven migrants who had tried to steer the vessel to safety, including Elfallah and his 15-year-old son, according to the human rights NGO borderline-europe.
The charity says Elfallah was not responsible for smuggling the nearly 500 migrants on board the ship, and claim he didn't want to take over the steering, but was forced to by the dire circumstances of the voyage.
"Elfallah could not afford the cost of several thousand euros for the trip for himself and his son," the NGO writes. "In exchange for a cheaper price, he and his son agreed to do some chores - something that is very common on the flight route to Europe."
The Egyptian and his son had reportedly wanted to reunite with another son who is already living in the UK.
As European borders have become increasingly militarised in recent years, and the criminalisation of illegal migration has only been exacerbated, smugglers now normally leave migrants to travel on their own to the other side of the Mediterranean or the Aegean -– often assigning the task of steering the boats to their "clients."
"It should go without saying that a boat needs to be piloted by someone, especially a boat of this size," borderline-europe writes in a report published last week.
"A boat of this size actually needs several people to take care of navigation, steering and mechanics. It is common that, if there are people in the group who have at least some seafaring experience, they take over the steering duties - which only makes sense and should be in the interest of everyone who claims to have the welfare of the people on board in mind".
According to the organisation, Elfallah got "caught in the crosshairs" of European authorities seeking to hold someone responsible for the migrant boats still reaching the continent's shores despite widespread efforts to halt these journeys at their starting point.
The people helping to make migrants' journeys safer aboard the ships transporting them "are arrested and treated like criminals, they are punished to deter others, they are used as scapegoats to deflect attention from the responsibility that Europe bears with its closed-borders policy that forces people to get on these boats and make these journeys in the first place," the NGO writes.
Elfallah was charged with "unauthorised entry" and "unauthorised transport of 476 third-country nationals into Greek territory," with the aggravating circumstances of "endangering the lives of the passengers," "acting for profit" and "belonging to a criminal organisation".
As per Article 30 of the Greek Migration Law, the fisherman could have gotten a 10 years sentence for each person he transported – giving him a total sentence of 4760 years.
But the court on Monday decided on 280 years 'only', taking into account "his reasons".
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WWE
is in talks with state gambling regulators to legalize betting on high-profile matches, according to people familiar with the matter.
WWE is working with the accounting firm EY to secure scripted match results in hopes it will convince regulators there's no chance of results leaking to the public, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. Accounting firms PwC and EY, also known as Ernst & Young, have historically worked with award shows, including the Academy Awards and the Emmys, to keep results a secret.
Betting on the Academy Awards is already legal and available through some sports betting applications, including market leaders FanDuel and DraftKings
, although most states don't allow it. WWE executives have cited Oscars betting as a template to convince regulators gambling on scripted matches is safe, the people said.
Still, while Academy Awards voting results are known by a select few before they're announced publicly, they aren't scripted by writers. Even if regulators allow gambling, betting companies would have to decide if they're willing to place odds on WWE matches even if it's legalized. Those discussions have yet to occur at betting firms, according to people familiar with the matter.
A WWE spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesperson for EY couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
WWE is targeting Michigan, Colorado and Indiana as potential states to pursue legalization, two of the people said. According to a Michigan gaming spokesperson, the Michigan Gaming Control Board publishes a Sports Wagering Catalog. When updates to the catalog are approved, the information is shared publicly through the agency's website and with sportsbook operators.
WWE has already registered with the Indiana Gaming Commission, a move related to this initiative, one of the people said.
The Colorado Division of Gaming told CNBC it is not currently considering and has not considered allowing sports betting wagers on WWE matches. A spokesperson noted Colorado currently has a statute prohibiting wagers on events with fixed or predicted outcomes, including the Academy Awards.
Under lock and key
If WWE succeeds in its bid to legalize gambling on matches, it could open the door for legalized betting on other guarded, secret scripted events, such as future character deaths in TV series.
Allowing gambling on certain WWE matches would alter how matches are produced – and how storylines are created. In discussions about how gambling on wrestling could work, WWE executives have proposed that scripted results of matches be locked in months ahead of time, according to people familiar with the matter. The wrestlers themselves wouldn't know whether they were winning or losing until shortly before a match takes place, said the people.
For example, the WWE could lock the results of Wrestlemania's main event months ahead of time, based on a scripted storyline that hinged to the winner of January's Royal Rumble. Betting on the match could then take place between the end of the Royal Rumble and up to days or even hours before Wrestlemania, when the wrestlers and others in the show's production would learn the results.
The introduction of legalized gambling could give WWE an increased appeal to a new set of fans while significantly altering creative storylines. Paul Levesque, whose wrestling name is Triple H, took over as head of WWE's creative operations from Vince McMahon in July. McMahon stepped down as WWE chairman and CEO last year amid sexual misconduct allegations but returned to the WWE board in January as executive chairman to prepare the company for a sale process.
WWE is set to meet with potential buyers for the company next month in preparation for first-round bids, two of the people said. There's no assurance a transaction will take place.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Australian scientists have discovered an enzyme that converts air into energy. The finding, published today in the journal Nature, reveals that this enzyme uses the low amounts of the hydrogen in the atmosphere to create an electrical current. This finding opens the way to create devices that literally make energy from thin air.
The research team, led by Dr. Rhys Grinter, Ph.D. student Ashleigh Kropp, and Professor Chris Greening from the Monash University Biomedicine Discovery Institute in Melbourne, Australia, produced and analyzed a hydrogen-consuming enzyme from a common soil bacterium.
Recent work by the team has shown that many bacteria use hydrogen from the atmosphere as an energy source in nutrient-poor environments. "We've known for some time that bacteria can use the trace hydrogen in the air as a source of energy to help them grow and survive, including in Antarctic soils, volcanic craters, and the deep ocean" Professor Greening said. "But we didn't know how they did this, until now."
In this Nature paper, the researchers extracted the enzyme responsible for using atmospheric hydrogen from a bacterium called Mycobacterium smegmatis. They showed that this enzyme, called Huc, turns hydrogen gas into an electrical current. Dr. Grinter notes, "Huc is extraordinarily efficient. Unlike all other known enzymes and chemical catalysts, it even consumes hydrogen below atmospheric levels—as little as 0.00005% of the air we breathe."
The researchers used several cutting-edge methods to reveal the molecular blueprint of atmospheric hydrogen oxidation. They used advanced microscopy (cryo-EM) to determine its atomic structure and electrical pathways, pushing boundaries to produce the most resolved enzyme structure reported by this method to date. They also used a technique called electrochemistry to demonstrate the purified enzyme creates electricity at minute hydrogen concentrations.
Laboratory work performed by Kropp shows that it is possible to store purified Huc for long periods. "It is astonishingly stable. It is possible to freeze the enzyme or heat it to 80 degrees celsius, and it retains its power to generate energy," Kropp said. "This reflects that this enzyme helps bacteria to survive in the most extreme environments. "
Huc is a "natural battery" that produces a sustained electrical current from air or added hydrogen. While this research is at an early stage, the discovery of Huc has considerable potential to develop small air-powered devices, for example as an alternative to solar-powered devices.
The bacteria that produce enzymes like Huc are common and can be grown in large quantities, meaning we have access to a sustainable source of the enzyme. Dr. Grinter says that a key objective for future work is to scale up Huc production. "Once we produce Huc in sufficient quantities, the sky is quite literally the limit for using it to produce clean energy."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------