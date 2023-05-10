“Guys, so my worst nightmare happened,” Romero says in the TikTok, while making an unrelated Kuromi-themed cake in the video. “Last week, a lady DMed me and asked me if I can make an emo cake, and I was thinking ‘Yes, of course. I love emo and I love goth.’”
Romero, who says she's been perfecting her black frosting, agreed to make the cake.
“I get all the info, the flavor, when she needs it by and everything like that,” Romero says, adding that after she finished frosting the cake on the day the cake was set to be delivered, she reached out to the client to ask if she wanted a number candle to go with it. “She says, “Yes, it’s for my granddaughter and she’s turning four.’”
Taken aback by how young the recipient of this “emo cake” was, Romero says she attempted to explain it away to herself.
“I thought I was a little bit weird because I don’t know an emo four-year-old,” she says. “But I was thinking, I was trying to reason with myself, maybe she just likes ‘Wednesday’ or something like that.”
“But, I don’t know, something felt wrong so I DM her and I just say like, ‘Yes, of course I’ll add the four candle but if you don’t mind me asking what is the theme of the party?’” Romero continues. “And she tells me, ‘It’s Sesame Street.’”
It’s at this point Romero realized her mistake.
“My heart sinks a little bit because this is now making sense to me,” she says, telling viewers that she went back to the original text to see what the customer initially said. “And when I scroll back, I misread emo and it says ‘Elmo cake.’”
Romero says that with less than an hour to go before delivery, she rushed to her local Albertsons grocery store. After begging the bakery to throw an Elmo topper on the black cake, she says she decided to give the moody dessert to the customer for free.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Animal Rescuers in South Carolina said a kitten was dubbed "Campbell" after being found with his head stuck inside a soup can.
The Humane Society of Marlboro County said a local man found the kitten with the Campbell's Chunky soup can on its head and brought it to the rescue group for help.
The can was removed and the kitten was taken to Marlboro Veterinary Services to be treated for some cuts he sustained from the can.
The Humane Society said they dubbed the cat Campbell in honor of his taste in soup.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A cow that ran loose through a Chicago suburb after escaping during a senior prank was given a new name: Blossom.
The Hooved Animal Humane Society in Woodstock said Blossom's name was chosen from hundreds of submissions from members of the public.
Officials wrote in a Facebook post that the name "is so fitting since she is truly blossoming before our eyes every day."
Blossom escaped and ran loose through Niles in early hours Thursday. The cow was one of several animals being brought to Northridge Preparatory School as part of a senior prank.
The Humane Society said officials are now working to find Blossom a new permanent home.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Michigan man claimed a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize after forgetting about his winning ticket -- twice.
Floyd Warstler, 70, told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his ticket for the Aug. 13 Lucky For Life drawing at the Sunoco gas station in Shelby Township, but he forgot about the ticket for a month.
"I buy a Lucky For Life ticket every Monday," Warstler said. "About a month after the drawing, I realized I'd never checked this ticket, so I scanned it while I was at the store. I got a message to file a claim at the lottery office, so I thought maybe I'd won a $5,000 prize."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenage boy is facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing a bus from KIPP Nashville Schools, driving recklessly through West Nashville, and leading police on a pursuit along Interstate 40 Saturday afternoon.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the 14-year-old took the school bus from KIPP College Prep on Murfreesboro Pike on Saturday, May 6.
Just before 4 p.m., the boy — who is living at an Antioch home in state custody — hit the diesel fuel pump at Casey’s Market on Centennial Boulevard, officials said.
In addition, the teenager reportedly tried to run over a person at the market.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Scientists have pieced together a new draft of the human genome that better captures humanity’s genetic diversity.
The new “pangenome” incorporates the DNA of 47 individuals from every continent except Antarctica and Oceania. The scientists involved say it will improve our ability to diagnose disease, discover new drugs and understand the genetic variants that lead to ill health or a particular physical trait.
Until now, geneticists have used a single human genome, largely based on one individual, as a standard reference map for the detection of genetic changes that cause disease. This has likely missed some of the genetic diversity between individuals and different populations around the world.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dodgers star Mookie Betts has heard boos before ― but not from ghosts. And he wanted to keep it that way.
So, when the Los Angeles baseball team pulled into Milwaukee for a three-game series against the Brewers ending Wednesday, Betts refused to stay in the reputedly haunted Pfister Hotel. He bunked with pals at an Airbnb “just in case” the claims are legit, he told The Orange County Register.
“It was a good excuse not to stay there,” Betts said.
The former American League MVP said he doesn’t believe in ghosts. But he apparently respects the supernatural enough to avoid taking a chance.
“You can tell me what happened after,” he said. “I just don’t want to find out myself.”
Betts has stayed at the Pfister before in his MLB travels.
“But I couldn’t sleep,” he told the newspaper. “Every noise, I’d be like, ‘Is that something?’”
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WTRF) A police officer who was treated to a viral musical performance during a traffic stop in Pickens, South Carolina, in mid-April received an unexpected roadside lesson in clog dancing from an elderly man less than three weeks later.
“Officer Woodmansee has an eye for finding gifted people on traffic stops,” Pickens Police wrote alongside the video on Facebook. “This stop for failure to maintain lane quickly turned into a two-step dance lesson from a kind gentleman who had just left Cotton Eyed Joe’s,” a dance hall in the middle of the town, they said.
Body-worn and dashcam footage shows Officer Woodmansee speaking to the man outside his vehicle shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, May 7, and asking him about his night of dancing.
“Do you dance?” the man asks Woodmansee, after showing her the dancing clogs he was wearing.
“No – I’ve never seen it before,” Woodmansee replies, referring to the style of dance.
The man offers to teach her a “two-step” on the road. “Right here?” Woodmansee asks. “Right there,” he replies.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Commuters on a Colorado highway are raising a stink after a sewer truck spill left their vehicles covered in apparent fecal matter.
The Colorado State Patrol confirmed the sewer truck spilled waste into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76, near the Highway 224 interchange in Adams County, just after 5 p.m. Monday.
Niko Blankenship told KUSA-TV he was behind the truck when "some kind of dung" started to spray from the top of the trailer.
Blankenship said his car still smells of waste after several cleanings.
"Not really sure what to do next -- hope it goes away," he said. "Just thankful my windows and sunroof were closed."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PERRY, Iowa (KCCI) - People often think of bunnies as cute little creatures featured in Easter celebrations and county fairs.
But what if one jumped up and bit you? Such an animal has been terrorizing a community outside Des Moines, Iowa.
People living in in Perry say a cute black bunny patrolling their neighborhood has been far from friendly.
One person captured on camera the animal aggressively lunging at them.
It did more to Ramona Rustan.
“It jumps up and bites me,” Rustan said. “I am like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I just got bit by a bunny.’”
She says the bad rabbit then hopped next door to her neighbor’s house.
“It came around to her car and wouldn’t let her out of her car,” Rustan said. “When she did get out of her car, it chased her up to her door.”
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------