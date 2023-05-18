The ancient seas of the Late Cretaceous period would’ve been scary places to swim. Between 66 million and 100 million years ago, the world’s waterways were chock-full of real-life sea monsters. Not least of which were the sometimes bus-sized, possibly venomous, predatory lizards known as mosasaurs.
The marine reptiles, which went extinct in the same catastrophic event that wiped out the non-avian dinosaurs, are thought to have been a diverse group of animals. They ranged widely across Earth’s extensive seas and oceans during their time, dominating as apex marine predators. Scientists have unearthed specimens in marine deposits on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, as well as in Mediterranean regions that were once inundated by the prehistoric Tethys Ocean. Based on the array of what’s been found before, the scaly sea-creatures seem to have varied in size, shape, rarity, and other features. Now, researchers are adding one more, especially unusual species to the mosasaur collection.
A study published Wednesday in the journal Fossils catalogs and describes a newly discovered type of mosasaur. Paleontologists uncovered a partial jaw with two tooth crowns buried deep in phosphatic deposits in Morocco’s Oulad Abdoun Basin. The bizarre teeth are like nothing scientists have found before, the study claims. “A remarkable series of prominent, sharp and serrated ridges emerge” from the tooth surface, wrote the scientists.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
When Kondo was 23 years old, he was bullied so much at work that he couldn’t sleep and eat for about half a year.
He saw a psychiatrist and took sick leave.
Around that time, he came across Hatsune Miku and started attending fan events and concerts.
“She was a savior. My mind recovered while I cried or was impressed as I listened to her songs,” he said.
One day, he learned about a service that issued (unofficial) marriage certificates for relationships involving fictional characters. He submitted an application.
In 2018, a hologram of Miku appeared on a device that enables users to talk with fictional characters. Kondo asked for her hand in marriage.
“Cherish me, will you?” she replied.
Convinced that he was in love with the virtual idol, Kondo arranged the wedding ceremony.
But his mother refused to attend because his partner was “not a woman.”
Still, 39 people, including his colleagues and strangers who learned about the event on Twitter, attended the ceremony and threw flower petals to celebrate Kondo’s big moment.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Donald Trump was his thoroughly awful self at last week’s train wreck of a town hall with CNN. But perhaps you noticed that, as the evening went on, his performance became a little extra repugnant—like when he told moderator Kaitlan Collins, “You are a nasty person.” Well, apparently, that was thanks to a Trump adviser waiting in the wings, who pushed him to amp up the assholery.
Yes, Axios reports that Trump “got more aggressive” and “more dismissive of” Collins in part thanks to adviser Jason Miller’s using the first commercial break to show Trump “moments-old tweets from Democrats blasting CNN and saying Trump was winning,” an effort to push the ex-president “as if psyching up a boxer in his corner or egging on a bully.” The tweets Trump was shown included one from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose criticism touched on his vicious attack on writer E. Jean Carroll: “CNN should be ashamed of themselves. They have lost total control of this ‘town hall’ to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host.”
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It was a long day at work, but it was finally Wednesday night, and Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals was here. A YouTube TV subscription lets you stream the game from TNT, and now with a little over four minutes left before the final buzzer, things were intense, with the Miami Heat up by five points. You lean in to get a better look at the action, and then you see... a commercial for the live-action Little Mermaid movie? Again, and again, and again?
That's what happened to people who relied on YouTube TV to watch last night's game. The worst part is, the game never came back online. Sports Illustrated reported that "many fans saw the same ad starting and stopping for what felt like an endless amount of time."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A stolen car has been found stuck on top of a metal drum at a roundabout in the south of Scotland.
The black Honda Civic was discovered at 05:10 at Scott's Street roundabout in Annan. Police Scotland said it had been stolen from a property in the town.
The force said the vehicle had been removed and investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Sgt Brian Dickson said: "Anyone with any information about this theft is urged to contact police."
He added: "We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage which may show the car being transported or abandoned."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you see an iPad at checkout, you can bet you'll be asked if you'd like to leave a tip.
Most Americans are familiar with inflation and wage stagnation cutting into their household budgets. But another kind of inflation - so-called "tipflation" - is sparking a new debate when it comes to both spending money as consumers and earning money as tipped laborers.
A recent Wall Street Journal article noted that even at self-checkouts, where customers ring themselves up, pay, and bag their goods without ever interacting with an employee, an on-screen prompt to tip can still pop up - making customers feel like they're being "emotionally blackmailed."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Kraft Heinz is launching a customizable sauce dispenser with more than 200 possible combinations for restaurants.
The company hopes to appeal to consumers looking for more variety, spiciness and sweetness in their sauces and to learn what new condiments it should launch in grocery stores.
Kraft Heinz has been leaning into its away-from-home segment to drive sales as part of its broader turnaround strategy.
For more than 125 years, Heinz bottles have touted "57 varieties," a number completely made up by its founder with little to no real-life application.
Now, Kraft Heinz wants to offer customers more than three times that number of condiment options through a new customizable sauce dispenser, created for food-service clients.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Large numbers of people have been gathering in prayer around a tree next to an apartment block in the Polish city of Parczew after an image that some say resembles Jesus or the Virgin Mary mysteriously appeared on its bark.
The local Catholic curia has, however, rejected the idea that the image has divine origin, with a spokesman joking it looks more like Conchita Wurst – the drag queen who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014 – than Jesus or Mary.
On Tuesday this week, a video first appeared on YouTube showing people gathered around the tree in Parczew, a town of 10,000 in eastern Poland. Many could be heard praying.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What do you get when you combine the world’s most downloaded education app with the number one Anime streaming platform?
Language app Duolingo and Crunchyroll – the Netflix of Anime – hope the answer is simple; a new, entertaining, and dare we say, ‘tanoshii’ (i.e., “fun”) way to learn Japanese. The two companies today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership, infusing immersive language lessons with iconic phrases from fan-favorite anime shows such as "Naruto" and "Dragon Ball Z".
A spokesperson for Duolingo told us in a phone call that Japanese is the No. 3 most requested language to learn in America, behind Spanish and French. He said interest has grown quite a bit in the past few years, with the rise of blockbuster Anime movies, video games, cosplay, travel, and eventrade shows in the United States.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
James Balcombe’s desire to be number one in Melbourne’s jumping castle game has seen him jailed for up to 11 years over a series of arson attacks on rivals.
The county court of Victoria heard that Balcombe, whose company Awesome Party Hire was ranked number one on Google after he commissioned the attacks on rival businesses, was arrested after he ordered that his own shed be torched.
The court heard that Balcombe had commissioned another man, Craig Anderson, to burn down his own Kangaroo Flat factory as he was concerned police would be suspicious that his business had not been targeted by arsonists.
Emergency services at the scene of the school bus crash in Melbourne
Victoria considers mandates on school bus seatbelts after crash leaves children severely injured
Read more
Three days after that March 2017 fire, Anderson was arrested and subsequently named Balcombe as the instigator of that blaze and the attacks on the rival businesses.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An IT worker sued for sexual harassment after her “rich and powerful” male boss marked parts of an email where he wanted more information with “xx”, which she thought were kisses.
Karina Gasparova, a project manager, also claimed Aleksander Goulandris’s use of question marks in the same message were code for asking her when she would be “ready to engage in sexual acts”.
In a number of other innocent work-related incidents where she would find a “sinister motive”, Ms Gasparova thought his renaming a file with his initials AJG was an acronym for A Jumbo Genital.
Ms Gasparova took her employer, the paperless documents firm essDOCS, to the tribunal claiming sexual harassment.
But now a judge has thrown out her case, ruling that she has a “skewed perception of everyday events” and regularly misinterpreted “innocuous” interactions.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------