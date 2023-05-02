A school district in Pennsylvania must allow students to convene an After School Satan Club, a federal judge ruled on Monday.
"In a victory for free speech and religious freedom, a federal court has ruled that the Saucon Valley School District must allow the After School Satan Club to meet in district facilities," the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced.
In a Monday filing, issued in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and shared by the ACLU, a judge found that "here, although The Satanic Temple, Inc.'s objectors may challenge the sanctity of this controversially named organization, the sanctity of the First Amendment's protections must prevail."
The school district must allow the After School Satan Club, which is sponsored by The Satanic Temple, to meet during the school year on three previously agreed-upon dates, but it won't have to distribute permission slips for the club for students to take home, according to the filing.
The national ACLU, the ACLU of Pennsylvania and Dechert LLP filed the suit against the school district on behalf of The Satanic Temple in March, arguing the district violated the First Amendment by prohibiting the club from meeting in the district's facilities.
The district argued that it prohibited the club because permission slips didn't make it clear that the club wasn't district-sponsored.
"When confronted with a challenge to free speech, the government's first instinct must be to forward expression rather than quash it. Particularly when the content is controversial or inconvenient. Nothing less is consistent with the expressed purpose of American government to secure the core, innate rights of its people," Judge John M. Gallagher wrote in the Monday ruling.
An After School Satan Club was allowed to meet earlier this year in Virginia following a similar controversy that made headlines.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Many Europeans are alarmed by the climate crisis and would willingly take personal steps and back government policies to help combat it, a survey suggests – but the more a measure would change their lifestyle, the less they support it.
The seven-country YouGov survey tested backing for state-level climate action, such as banning single-use plastics and scrapping fossil-fuel cars, and individual initiatives including buying only secondhand clothes and giving up meat and dairy products.
The responses, from the UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Spain and Italy, suggested many people were happy with measures that would not greatly affect the way they lead their lives, but bigger steps that may be necessary were unpopular.
Large majorities in all the countries surveyed – ranging from 60% in Sweden, 63% in Germany and 65% in the UK to 77% in Spain, 79% in France and 81% in Italy – said they were very or fairly worried about climate change and its effects.
Broadly similar percentages said the climate was changing because of human activity, with fewer than 20% of respondents in most countries saying climate change was not due to human activity and a maximum of 5% denying it was even happening.
There was also strong support of between 76% and 85% for the view that all countries would be more effective at tackling climate change if they worked together with others – but less agreement about what exactly individuals were willing to do about it.
Measures entailing no great lifestyle sacrifice were popular, with between 45% (Germany) and 72% (Spain) backing government tree-planting programmes and 60% (Spain) and 77% (UK) saying they would grow more plants themselves or were doing so already.
Between 40% (Denmark) and 56% (UK, Spain and Italy) of respondents would happily never buy products made of single-use plastic again, while between 63% (Sweden) and 75% (Spain) would support a government ban on them.
Similarly, there was fairly solid support – from 28% in Germany to 43% in Italy – for the idea of limiting meat and dairy intake to two or three meals a week; between 24% (in the UK) and 48% (in Italy) would back government legislation to that effect.
Unsurprisingly, government subsidies to make homes more energy efficient were wildly popular, with support ranging from 86% in Spain to 67% in Germany, while covering the costs personally was rather less so (19% in Germany to 40% in Spain).
There was broad support, too, for frequent flyer levies (from 39% in Italy to 59% in Germany, with a majority in five out of the seven countries in favour), but much less for buying only secondhand clothes (from 17% in Germany to 27% in the UK).
Even more radical proposals, such as voluntarily eating no more meat and dairy and having fewer children than you would like, were supported by between barely 10% (Germany) and 19% (Italy), and 9% (Germany) and 17% (Italy) respectively.
Changes in car use, a major contributor to carbon emissions and an area in which many European governments are already legislating, also drew responses that showed a close correlation to the impact they might have on people's lives.
Asked whether they would be willing to switch to an electric car, an average of just under a third of respondents across the seven countries surveyed – ranging from 19% in Germany through 32% in Denmark to 40% in Italy – answered positively.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
One thing that can be universally agreed upon is that this is an age of startups. But UP Police has brought to light a 'startup' that surpassed the border of ethics.
In this bizarre setup, a man named Sudhir Mishra from Bihar's Chhapra 'trains' unemployed youths on how to break ATMs, and that too in a span of 15 minutes.
This was revealed after four youths were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 39.58 lakh from an ATM in Lucknow's Sushant Golf City police station area.
Cops told Times Of India that Mishra is well known as "ATM Baba" among his acquaintances; however, they also said that he is not a self-proclaimed godman and has earned this moniker due to his said skill.
Though police have recovered Rs 9.13 lakh from their possession, the focus has shifted to arresting Mishra, the pan-India gang's kingpin.
A senior officer said UP cops rummaged through 1,000 CCTV footage, mobile data and checked over 20 tolls around Lucknow to trace the ATM theft accused.
"A CCTV grab from the house near the ATM was found during the probe. A blue-coloured car from which the miscreants had entered and fled the city was traced," said the officer.
The team then reached its owner in Sitamarhi, Bihar. In the meantime, another UP Police team intercepted the same car on Sultanpur road in Uttar Pradesh and arrested the four.
Shailendra Giri, SHO, Golf City, said one of the arrested, Neeraj, was a permanent gang member and had five cases against him.
Neeraj revealed that he learnt the tricks of the trade from Mishra," said Giri.
Sources said Mishra operates a well-oiled gang and hires unemployed youths from different states.
"These youths are brought to Chhapra from Uttar Pradesh and given a three-month crash course. They are taught techniques of how to swiftly enter an ATM, spray misty liquid on the glass walls of the ATM booth and at the cameras to hide their identities and cut through ATMs cash box and escape within 15 minutes," he said.
After training, a 15-day live demonstration is also conducted.
"Only those members who complete the task in 15 minutes or less are sent on field," said the officer.
Police added that over 30 such cases have been committed by the gang in the last one year across the country.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Casana announced today that it received FDA clearance for its Heart Seat — a smart toilet seat that measures certain vital signs.
Heart Seat measures heart rate and oxygen saturation (SpO2). Casana also has partnerships with researchers to conduct validation studies for further clinical measurements. The company plans to file for future indications this year, including systolic and diastolic blood pressure.
Casana aims to initiate the market launch for Heart Seat by the end of 2023.
According to Casana's website, the Heart Seat passively captures health parameters. It aims to reliably track health trends with no behavior change.
When used, the system unobtrusively gathers health data and analyzes it in context to provide insights into health and trends over time. It then sends data to the designated care team's dashboard, designed in collaboration with Casana's partners.
The company said it hopes to provide practitioners with reliable, clear trends within real-life context. These enable quicker reactions to help patients stay healthier at home.
"This clearance is a critical step on our journey to commercialize the Heart Seat," said Casana CEO Austin McChord. "This brings us one step closer to helping patients and healthcare providers across the U.S. manage their health at home."
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Whether they're hacking the brains of bugs or mining for gold, fungi are craftier than we give them credit for. Now researchers in Japan have studied how forest mushrooms communicate with each other, and found that they're mostly chatty when it rains.
Ectomycorrhizal fungi don't just grow as capped stalks above ground – they form vast networks of roots that stretch out underground and absorb key nutrients from the soil to feed themselves and other plants in a symbiotic relationship.
But this mycelial network also seems to be used for communication between stalks and neighboring plants, coordinating growth or warning of insects or disease. Intriguing as it is, scientific study of the phenomenon has been patchy, and often limited to lab tests.
So for the new study, researchers at Tohoku University in Japan conducted field tests on a type of ectomycorrhizal fungi known as Laccaria bicolor, small tan-colored mushrooms that grow on forest floors. The team attached electrodes to six of the mushrooms in a cluster and measured the electrical signals they passed between each other.
They noticed that the electrical signals fluctuated over time, and seemed to correlate with changes in temperature and moisture. In fact, the signals spiked after rainfall, and were found to be stronger between mushrooms that were closer together.
"In the beginning, the mushrooms exhibited less electrical potential, and we boiled this down to the lack of precipitation," said Yu Fukasawa, lead researcher on the study. "However, the electrical potential began to fluctuate after raining, sometimes going over 100 mV."
The team says these findings indicate the need for future studies investigating electrical communication between fungi in real-world locations.
The research was published in the journal Fungal Ecology.
Source: Tohoku University
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have launched their biggest-ever crackdown on camel "beauty" contestants that received Botox injections and other artificial touch-ups with 40 dromedaries disqualified from the annual pageant.
Judges at the monthlong festival in the desert northeast of the capital, Riyadh, escalated their clampdown on artificially enhanced camels using "specialised and advanced" technology to detect tampering, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's popular King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which kicked off earlier this month, invites the breeders of the most beautiful camels to compete for some $66m in prize money.
Botox injections, face-lifts, and other cosmetic alterations to make the camels more attractive are strictly prohibited. Jurors decide the winner based on the shape of the camels' heads, necks, humps, dress and posture.
This year, authorities discovered dozens of breeders had stretched out the lips and noses of camels, used hormones to boost the beasts' muscles, injected camels' heads and lips with Botox to make them bigger, inflated body parts with rubber bands, and used fillers to relax their faces.
"The club is keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels," the SPA report said, adding organisers would "impose strict penalties on manipulators".
The camel beauty contest is at the heart of the massive carnival, which also features camel races, sales, and other festivities typically showcasing thousands of dromedaries.
The extravaganza seeks to preserve the camel's role in the kingdom's Bedouin tradition and heritage, even as the oil-rich country ploughs ahead with modernising mega-projects.
Camel breeding is a multimillion-dollar industry and similar events take place across the region.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck hauling beehives crashed early Tuesday, releasing a swarm of bees onto unsuspecting morning commuters.
The Florida Highway Patrol told NBC affiliate WTLV the truck was hauling beehives, which were home to around one million bees. The crash happened on U.S. 301 near I-10 in Baldwin, which is just outside of the Jacksonville city limits.
No one was hurt in the crash, according to FHP, but some of the hives were damaged, leaving a swarm of confused bees gathered around the truck.
Beekeepers loaded the intact hives onto another truck before the road reopened at around 7 a.m. The damaged hives were hauled away along with the semi.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 2 (Reuters) - Tinder owner Match Group (MTCH.O) has said it will quit Russia by June 30, citing the need to protect human rights, one of many Western firms to leave since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine last year.
"We are committed to protecting human rights," Match said in an annual impact report published on Monday. "Our brands are taking steps to restrict access to their services in Russia and will complete their withdrawal from the Russian market by June 30, 2023."
Many digital services providers with few staff in Russia, such as Spotify and Netflix, pulled out shortly after Moscow began its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.
Match, whose brands include dating applications such as Tinder, Hinge and PlentyOfFish, has made few public statements about its Russian operations, but flagged negative impacts on its European business in March 2022.
Match did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.
Match shareholder Friends Fiduciary Corp said Match had set an example for others to follow in tying its decision to the human rights risks faced by the Ukrainian people.
The European police agency Europol said in September that dating apps were among the online platforms being "hijacked" by individuals for human trafficking purposes, drawing attention to the plight of Ukrainian refugees.
Jeff Perkins, executive director at Friends Fiduciary, told Reuters that a business that trades on trust had good reason to leave Russia:
"It's not a good look for a trusted brand to be continuing operations in a nation where the head of state has been indicted by the International Criminal Court."
The ICC issued an arrest warrant on March 17 against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.
Moscow denies committing war crimes including forced deportations of children, and says the ICC decision is meaningless as Russia is not a member.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------