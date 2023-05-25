Almost a month after it hit theatres, The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to break records. Illumination’s video game adaptation has collected more than $1.248bn worldwide, making it the third highest grossing animated film currently showing at theatres.
Many reviewers have attributed this success to the film’s focus on traditional storytelling, its respect of the long-standing Mario Bros. franchise, and its shying away from “woke” themes.
But the real reason for its success is simple: Mario Bros. is a Catholic franchise. Before you think that this is some sort of pipe dream, take a good look into the plot and characters.
After Princess Peach is kidnapped and her kingdom conquered by King Koopa, aka Bowser, two Italian plumbers from Brooklyn must travel across the Mushroom Kingdom to save the damsel and defeat the tyrant, along with his evil servants.
It’s a classic good versus evil story. The hero must overcome the forces of evil and sacrifice himself (even if he does have multiple lives) for the sake of another.
MINNEAPOLIS — The members of the baseball team he manages aren't the only Twins Rocco Baldelli will have on his mind this season.
The team manager's pregnant wife, Allie, announced she is expecting twins of her own later this year.
Allie posted the news on her Instagram account, accompanied by a series of photos with the couple's toddler, Louisa.
As for the Minnesota Twins, the team picked up a big 7-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday and remains the AL Central division leader with a 26-24 record.
Rocco has served as the manager of the Twins since 2018.
Sadiq Khan has attributed the alarming rise in knife crime across the city to the phenomenon of climate change. The assertion has left many scratching their heads and questioning the mayor’s understanding of the complex factors contributing to crime rates.
Khan’s claim suggests a tenuous connection between environmental shifts and the disturbing surge in knife-related incidents. While climate change is undoubtedly a pressing global issue with far-reaching consequences, experts and critics are skeptical about its direct correlation with criminal activities.
Critics argue that Khan’s attempt to link climate change with knife crime overlooks the underlying social, economic, and systemic factors that contribute to such violence. They argue that addressing the root causes of crime requires a comprehensive approach that encompasses factors like poverty, inequality, education, and law enforcement.
The mayor’s statement has drawn criticism for diverting attention and resources away from evidence-based solutions that could effectively tackle knife crime. Critics emphasize the need for practical measures such as increased police presence, community outreach programs, and targeted support for at-risk individuals.
Hell Pizza has hit out at controversial 'buy now, pay later' schemes by offering Kiwis the chance to pay for pizza a lot, lot later - when they're dead.
Hell announced its new 'AfterLife Pay' on Thursday morning, saying they're turning up the "heat" on buy now, pay later (BNPL) schemes - which are trapping a growing number of Kiwis in spirals of debt, particularly amid the cost of living crisis.
AfterLife Pay will only be available to a select number of people: those who are selected will be invited to sign a real amendment to their wills, allowing the cost of their pizza to be collected upon death. No interest or fees will apply, and the agreement is legally binding, Hell said.
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth landlord has been charged with setting fire to his own apartment while blasting Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start The Fire" as first responders arrived.
Travis Lee Carlson, 37, is charged with first-degree arson after prosecutors say he intentionally set his apartment ablaze on Thursday, May 18.
Court documents say officers were called to the fire just after 4 a.m. on the 2400 block of West 4th Street in Duluth. When first responders arrived, they saw flames jumping from the upstairs apartment, which was occupied by Carlson, according to the criminal complaint.
The complaint goes on to say that a tenant reported they were awakened earlier to Carlson allegedly "smashing glass and breaking things." After about 20 minutes, Carlson knocked on the tenant's door and said that the building was on fire.
A neighbor called 911 and reportedly saw Carlson at around 3:30 a.m. wearing a helmet and smashing his own windows, according to court documents. The neighbor also said they saw Carlson under his truck with gas cans, going in and out of the home. The witness said they then saw what appeared to be fire coming from the upstairs apartment, the criminal complaint says.
A woman received $10.5 million in an accidental transaction from popular cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com—and then allegedly spent it on a luxury home, according to reports.
Two sisters in Melbourne, Australia, are now being chased by the courts after going on a spending spree with the cash, 7NEWS reported Tuesday.
A Crypto.com representative confirmed to Decrypt that the matter is currently “before the courts” but would not comment further.
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — The 24 bright green baby parrots began chirping and bobbing their heads the second anyone neared the large cages that have been their homes since hatching in March.
The Central American natives, seized from a smuggler at Miami International Airport, are being raised by the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation — a round-the-clock effort that includes five hand feedings a day in a room filled with large cages.
At just 9 weeks old, these parrots have already survived a harrowing journey after being snatched from their nests in a forest. They are almost fully feathered now and the staff has started transitioning them from a special formula to a diet of food pellets and fruit.
“You ready to meet the children?” asked Paul Reillo, a Florida International University professor and director of the foundation, as he led visitors Friday into a small building tucked behind a sprawling house in Loxahatchee, a rural community near West Palm Beach.
The U.S. population age 65 and over grew nearly five times faster than the total population over the 100 years from 1920 to 2020, according to the 2020 Census.
The older population reached 55.8 million or 16.8% of the population of the United States in 2020.
The older population increased by 50.9 million, from 4.9 million (or 4.7% of the total U.S. population) in 1920 to 55.8 million (16.8%) in 2020. This represents a growth rate of about 1,000%, almost five times that of the total population (about 200%).
In 2020, about 1 in 6 people in the United States were age 65 and over. In 1920, this proportion was less than 1 in 20.
Talk about a real A for effort.
A high school student on Long Island successfully convinced his district to close down the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend as a special “snow day” named in his honor.
Ethan Brown, a Jericho HS junior, quickly became one of the most popular kids in town after pleading his powerful case with the school board last March.
His chilling argument was that Jericho, ranked 109 in the nation last year, has 186 days in session — six over the state’s required 180.
When 22-year-old Aaron Narraph Fernando was selected as a grand jury foreman at the Queens Criminal Supreme Court in January, he was given a state court–issued handbook that detailed the work of the 23-member civilian voting body.
It instructed jurors that they would sit through witness testimony and review evidence by a prosecutor, and then “discuss with each other the evidence and the legal instructions” before voting on whether or not there is probable cause to indict each felony suspect.
Before it was presented with its first case, however, one court officer allegedly told Fernando’s grand jury behind closed doors that it should avoid “long debates” and should “not discuss the case” during deliberation, except to ask “clarifying questions.”
The next day, a second court officer allegedly instructed the grand jurors that they “were not supposed to state [their] opinions or get into back-and-forth or heated debates” before voting — and said “the judge who gave him his grand jury training had instructed him as such.”
