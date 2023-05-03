May 2 (UPI) -- An Australian woman won a lottery jackpot worth more than $670,000 using a set of numbers that came to her in a dream.
The Altona, Victoria, woman told The Lott officials she bought her ticket for the April 12 Monday & Wednesday Lotto drawing on The Lott's website while away from home and only discovered she had won $670,566.65 when she checked the balance of her online account several days later.
The winner said her numbers came from an unusual source.
"I always play these numbers. They were in a dream I had. I remembered the numbers from my dream and put them all on a Lotto ticket," she said. "We're still deciding how best to use the prize, but it will make things a whole lot easier."
A school district in Michigan has banned all backpacks from school buildings, in response to growing safety concerns.
Flint Community Schools announced last week that backpacks would be banned and the ban would be in place for the rest of the school year. The new policy went into effect on Monday.
"We are doing all that we can to create a safe and secure environment for our scholars, families, teachers and staff," Superintendent Kevin Jones wrote in a letter posted on the school district's website.
Jones cited growing threatening behavior happening across the country, including weapons being brought to schools, as the reason for the backpack ban.
"Backpacks make it easier for students to hide weapons, which can be disassembled and harder to identify or hidden in pockets, inside books, or under other items," he said.
Following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last May, where 19 students and two teachers died, schools began implementing policies requiring students to use clear backpacks. However, Flint Community Schools have gone a step further and banned clear backpacks from school buildings, with the superintendent saying that it doesn't resolve the issue.
"By banning backpacks altogether and adding an increased security presence across the district, we can better control what is being brought into our buildings," Jones said.
HACKETTSTOWN — A Warren County woman was run over by her own car on Monday and got a ticket.
Hackettstown police said officers responded to a report of a struck pedestrian shortly before 7:30 p.m. They found the victim and the driver was the same person.
The 61-year-old woman tried to get out of her car, a 2014 Lincoln, near the intersection of Helms Mill Road and Dalton Road, according to police.
However, she had not put the vehicle in park and it began to roll. When she tried to stop the car, she fell out and it rolled over her body. The Lincoln rolled further on Helms Mill Road, hit a parked 2016 Ford, and then came to a complete stop.
Police said the woman suffered serious injuries and was taken by first responders to Morristown Medical Center, which is located 25 miles away by car. She is expected to survive.
Later, the woman was issued a summons for having an unregistered vehicle, police said.
Officials did not release the identity of the woman. No one else was injured in the incident.
Canadians in London for the coronation of King Charles III should exercise a “high degree of caution,” the federal government warns.
Charles, who ascended to the throne following the Sept. 8, 2022 death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, will be crowned on Saturday – the first coronation of a British monarch in 70 years.
The spectacle is expected to attract thousands, but Canadian officials are urging its citizens travelling to the event to be on alert due to the threat of terrorism.
“Exercise a high degree of caution in the United Kingdom due to the threat of terrorism. … Previous incidents have resulted in casualties. They include random violent incidents in public areas, such as knife and vehicle attacks as well as explosions,” officials said in a May 2 travel advisory.
“These incidents have occurred mainly in the London area but have also happened elsewhere. Further attacks in the United Kingdom are likely.”
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Secret nuclear sub plans were found in a toilet cubicle at a Wetherspoons pub (photo). Classified files on £1.3billion HMS Anson had been dropped in The Furness Railway in Barrow, Cumbria, Britain press informs.
A source said: “It was lucky a Russian spy didn’t find them.”
The files showed the inner workings of the torpedo-loaded vessel. Key detail on HMS Anson’s hydraulics, which control torpedo hatches, steering and buoyancy, were in the dossier.
It was found in the boozer with a Royal Navy lanyard from the new £1.3bn vessel.
A source said the pub was packed when the papers, marked Official Sensitive, were found on Saturday night.
Government guidance says that information marked “Sensitive” must only be shared on “genuine need to know” and could have damaging consequences if lost, stolen or published.
The source said: “It was quite a lively night. The pub was full of people from the docks — military and civilian. I went into the toilet and the plans were lying on the floor of the cubicle with the lanyard. Anyone could have found them. It was lucky it wasn’t some deep cover Russian spy.”
A naval source said the documents were part of a reference manual that is readily available on board.
Anybody who had worked on the submarine would have used the manual.
Official sensitive documents are one level below Secret.
Former sub captain, Commander Ryan Ramsay said: “It looks like someone has taken the pages off the boat to study.
“They are part of a book that cover all the systems on a sub. When they do their basic submarine qualification they have to walk round the boat to demonstrate they know all the systems. It is good to see their commitment to training, but the pub is probably the wrong place.”
The boozer is a five-minute walk from the BAE Systems’ shipyard where workers build Astute class hunter-killer subs. HMS Anson is the fifth such vessel.
It launched in February and is now based at His Majesty’s Naval Base, Clyde, Scotland, for sea trials.
It is armed with Spearfish torpedoes and Tomahawk land attack missiles.
The Navy describes the sub as the “cutting edge of the UK’s military capabilities” and “the most advanced hunter-killer in the world.”
HMS Anson’s nuclear reactors mean it can go 25 years without refuelling. And it can circumnavigate the Globe without resurfacing.
Air and water are made onboard so the only limit to deployment is how much food it carries for crew.
A Navy spokesperson told ‘The Sun’ the papers were “generic training documents… However, we take all security matters extremely seriously and will investigate the circumstances of their discovery.”
Two years ago The Sun told how classified defence documents were found in a soggy heap at a bus stop in Kent. They contained details of covert missions for UK special forces in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal.
Two brawling goats ended up at a Florida jail after deputies were called to break up their fight that spilled into nearby yards, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
The odd scene played out April 30 in Palatka, 60 miles south of Jacksonville, when police were alerted to a “fight in progress.”
Both goats were taken into custody, and even the sheriff’s office can’t resist making jokes about it.
“The suspects were pretty maaaadd at one another and the fight escalated into the yards of nearby residences,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Both were pretty hard-headed, but officers managed to separate, wrangle and bring them to the Putnam County Jail.”
A photo shows the suspects were still glaring angrily at each other as police led them away on leashes. It took less than a day to find their owner thanks to tips, the sheriff’s office said.
The May 1 Facebook post had racked up nearly 500 reactions and comments by May 2, including from one witness who reported the goats had “been fighting all weekend.”
One person offered to post bond for them, while others tried to imagine the 911 call.
“All I can hear right now is (someone) saying ‘Arrest them. They been out here fighting’,” Frankia Clark wrote.
“The funnier part is that this is actually true events,” Julie Bonham wrote.
“It’s 10 o’clock, do you know where your kids are?” David Darby said.
“At least it was a good ole street brawl. One on one, no weapons, head to head. They resisting (arrest),” Jenny Futch Brown posted.
May 3 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in South Carolina announced they are holding a contest for dog owners who want to see photos of their pets on a scratch-off lottery ticket.
The South Carolina Education Lottery said it is seeking five dogs to grace the $2 Happy Pawlidays tickets that are due to be released in October.
Dog owners can submit photos for consideration at sceducationlottery.com.
The five winners will each receive a $100 gift card to Chewy.com.
Entries are being accepted through May 12.
Canadians in London for the coronation of King Charles III should exercise a “high degree of caution,” the federal government warns.
Charles, who ascended to the throne following the Sept. 8, 2022 death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, will be crowned on Saturday – the first coronation of a British monarch in 70 years.
The spectacle is expected to attract thousands, but Canadian officials are urging its citizens travelling to the event to be on alert due to the threat of terrorism.
“Exercise a high degree of caution in the United Kingdom due to the threat of terrorism. … Previous incidents have resulted in casualties. They include random violent incidents in public areas, such as knife and vehicle attacks as well as explosions,” officials said in a May 2 travel advisory.
“These incidents have occurred mainly in the London area but have also happened elsewhere. Further attacks in the United Kingdom are likely.”
A school district in Michigan has banned all backpacks from school buildings, in response to growing safety concerns.
Flint Community Schools announced last week that backpacks would be banned and the ban would be in place for the rest of the school year. The new policy went into effect on Monday.
"We are doing all that we can to create a safe and secure environment for our scholars, families, teachers and staff," Superintendent Kevin Jones wrote in a letter posted on the school district's website.