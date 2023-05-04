Imagine going for a leisurely hike and stumbling upon mounds of pasta in the woods. It seems highly unlikely, unless you were recently walking near the river basin in Old Bridge, New Jersey, where hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta were dumped in the area last month. Their origins remain a mystery.Nina Jochnowitz, who is running for city council in the town of about 66,000 posted images of the piles of pasta in a Facebook group, thanking the public works department for cleaning up the estimated 500-pound mess.
Mexico’s army welcomed a new search puppy on Wednesday, gifted from Turkey following the death of a Mexican rescue dog who had been helping to find survivors of February’s massive earthquake near the Syrian border.The 3-month-old German Shepherd will join Mexico’s famed canine unit, specialized in helping locate survivors in a country prone to earthquakes and other natural disasters.The black and beige canine with perky ears and outsize paws has been named “Arkadas” – meaning “friend” in Turkish – following an online vote.
Arkadas will be trained by the same trainer who cared for Proteo, the rescue dog that died on mission in Turkey, the army said.Mexico deployed rescue dogs to Turkey after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook a huge area near the southern border with Syria, causing at least 54,000 deaths across both nations.
BAYPORT TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hunter was hurt on Wednesday in Washington County after deputies say he was accidentally shot after being mistaken for a turkey.The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports they responded around 1:30 p.m. for the shooting off Northbrook Boulevard North and 51st Avenue North in Baytown Township, near the Bayport Wildlife Management Area.According to deputies, the hunter was shot by a member of his hunter party after being misidentified as a turkey.
The victim, a 54-year-old man from Arden Hills, was hurt but expected to survive. Deputies did not say if the victim was struck by birdshot or another type of ammunition.The other hunter, a 48-year-old Excelsior man, is cooperating with investigators. It's unclear if he will face charges.
Psychology theories suggest that humans tend to primarily invest significant mental resources on problems that will reward them for their efforts. More specifically, they propose that before they start thinking in great depth about a problem, humans ponder on whether the benefits of solving it outweigh the "cost" in terms of required mental efforts. While quite a few theoretical works examined this cost-benefit trade-off and hypothesized about how humans decide the mental energy they will invest on a given problem, experiments on this topic remain scarce. One reason for this is that there are still no reliable and well-established measures of this anticipatory evaluation process.Researchers at McGill University in Canada and Radboud University in the Netherlands recently carried out a study looking at how specific muscles in the face respond when humans are pondering on the mental costs and rewards of a complex problem. Their paper, published in Cognitive, Affective, & Behavioral Neuroscience, suggests that activity in the corrugator, the muscle responsible for eyebrow forehead and eyebrow movements, such as frowning, could reflect this distinct and experimentally elusive decision-making process."People do not usually like to think hard and, indeed, they avoid exerting mental effort when possible," Sean Devine, one of the researchers who carried out the study, told Medical Xpress. "Nevertheless, many daily tasks require us to spend mental resources to accomplish our goals—for example, we complete our homework to get better grades, we do our taxes to fulfill our civic duties, and we read complicated scientific articles to learn more about the world around us."To explain how humans make these effort-related decisions, dominant theories in cognitive science propose that we exert mental effort when the costs of effort (i.e., the mental work necessary to complete a task) are outweighed by its benefits (the rewards that putting in the effort affords). However, up until now, these costs and benefits remained abstract and theoretical, and it was unclear how they are experienced by humans during mental effort exertions."Despite the theoretical predictions put forward in the past, it is still unclear whether humans actually feel aversive towards the high mental costs of complex problems and experience their potential benefits as pleasurable. Devine and his colleagues set out to explore this possibility in an experimental setting, using electrophysiological measures of transient emotions, which they refer to as "affect."
Customs agents at Chennai Airport seized 22 snakes of various species and a chameleon after finding the reptiles inside luggage belonging to a passenger who had arrived in India from Kuala Lumpur, officials said. Photos and video footage shared on social media by India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs showed several large snakes packed into transparent plastic containers that appeared to have been sealed with duct tape.
Agents discovered the animals while searching the traveler's luggage as she passed through customs at the Chennai Airport. The traveler, who officials only described as a woman, hauled the snakes and chameleon from Malaysia to Chennai in her checked bags, the Indian Express reported. They were seized under India's Wildlife Protection Act, which intends to "provide for the protection of wild animals, birds and plants ... with a view to ensuring the ecological and environmental security of the country."The most recent discovery at Chennai Airport followed another similar one in January when customs agents found and intercepted a traveler whose baggage contained 45 ball pythons, three marmoset, three star tortoises and eight corn snakes, officials said at the time. Those reptiles were deported back to Bangkok, according to the Indian Express.
Police in Japan believe they have finally sniffed out the likely cause of the sudden collapse of a set of traffic lights: dog urine.Cops working out of the Mie Prefecture in Kansai, Honshu, were initially baffled after the six-meter-tall pole was discovered collapsed on some bushes in a nearby parking lot on the morning of February 18.First installed at a set of crossroads in the Sakurajimacho district of Suzuka back in 1997, the pole had been designed to remain in place for 50 years.
California's record-setting winter is providing a much-needed boost for wildlife, including blooming wildflowers and the fish and ducks that depend on thriving rivers and streams.Still, for other animals, the rising waters are perilous. Just ask the bunnies.In the Central Valley, evacuations are underway for endangered riparian brush rabbits. The small brown cottontails, only about a foot-long, are finding themselves stranded on small areas of dry land as nearby rivers overtop their banks.
He did it for his belle.A Florida man was arrested after speeding 100 mph while driving his girlfriend to a job interview at Taco Bell on Tuesday, according to arrest documents.Jevon Pierre Jackson, 22, was driving along DeGroodt Road near Falls Church Road in Palm Springs — a 40-mph zone — when he began swerving in and out of traffic at high speeds in a black Mercedes, according to an affidavit obtained by WKMG-TV.Jackson flew past an unmarked police vehicle and into a no-passing zone where he “split the lane,” causing a white pickup truck to swerve and narrowly miss a head-on collision with the Mercedes, police wrote.When Palm Springs police pulled him over, they found three young children sitting in the back of the car.Jackson, who was driving with a suspended license, told police he was speeding to get his girlfriend to a job interview at Taco Bell, according to the affidavit.He has a history of traffic violations, police noted.
