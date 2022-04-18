A British man renovating his home looked behind a cupboard and found a letter written by a 14-year-old former resident in 1982.
Carl Skivington said he was clearing out a room in his Burton-upon-Trent, England, home for renovations when he discovered an envelope concealed behind a cupboard.
"We were really shocked actually. My partner and I were turning the box room into a nursery as my partner is 15 weeks pregnant. It had like one of these weird, pre-built cupboards in the corner which I decided I wanted to take out," Skivington told Staffordshire Live.
The envelope contained a letter signed by 14-year-old Deborah Stokes in 1982.
Stokes wrote about the state of the world in the time she was writing the letter, including the prices of milk, bread and beer.
She wrote that her favorite bands were Haircut One Hundred and The Boomtown Rats, and asked the finder if the groups were still around.
"I hope the world is a better place by the time you see this. I like to think it will be," the girl wrote.
Skivington posted photos of the discovery to Facebook, and the photos were shared and eventually came to the attention of the author, now named Deborah Dishman.
Dishman said the letter had been suggested by her father, who died two years ago.
"I remember it because it was all about my dad, really, who came up with the idea. He was building the cupboard in my bedroom at the time and it was his idea to write a time capsule letter, and he believed that years on someone would find the letter," Dishman said.
Dishman said she and her own children have taken to concealing notes in their home for future residents to discover.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Michigan police department shared video of a "bandit" that "surrendered without incident" when an officer discovered the culprit -- a raccoon -- lurking in a trash can.
The Auburn Hills Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing an officer knocking on the top of an outdoor trash can.
The officer backs away, and seconds later, a raccoon pokes its head out from inside the bin.
"Here is actual video of a search warrant our officers served this weekend," the Facebook post said. "The bandit surrendered without incident."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An Idaho man managed to tie a Guinness World Record by juggling five balls while suspended upside-down.
David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said the record stood at four balls when he first decided to attempt the record for upside-down juggling.
Rush, who holds several records for juggling, said performing the feat while suspended upside-down turned out to be "deceptively difficult."
"Well, it took me so many tries over so long a period that someone else got five in the meantime and it's now a two-way tie for the Guinness World Records title," Rush said.
Rush is now co-holder of the record with Perth, Australia, based circus performer Zane Jarvie.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Guinness World Records said a chihuahua in Florida named TobyKeith was dubbed the world's oldest dog living at the age of 21 years and 66 days.
Gisela Shore of Greenacres said she adopted TobyKeith from a shelter when he was only a few months old.
"I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer," Shore told Guinness World Records.
"I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith," she said.
Shore said she started to suspect TobyKeith might be the oldest dog in the world when he turned 20.
Guinness confirmed TobyKeith's age as 21 years and 66 days on March 16 of this year, confirming his status as the oldest dog living.
Chihuahuas typically live to be 12-18 years old.
"People can't believe how good he looks for his age," Shore said.
The oldest dog ever recorded was an Australian cattle dog named Bluey. The canine died at the age of 29 years and 5 months on Nov. 14, 1939.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Planning a wedding is no easy task, but when it comes to making sure your guests have a good time, one of the most important things you need to think about is the catering - after all, a happy guest is a well-fed guest.
But one man on Reddit was forced to take matters into his own hands when he attended his friend's wedding, as the only food available to all guests and members of the wedding party was a simple side salad and a few veggies.
The man, who was a groomsman at the wedding, knew the food wouldn't be sufficient to keep him going all day but didn't want to upset his friend by telling her she'd made a mistake - so he chose to "covertly order a pizza" and sneak a few slices from out of his car.
In his post, he said: "I was a groomsman for my friend Sara's wedding this past week. I'm on medication that has to be taken at a certain time of the day and also requires food, so I asked Sara what time the food would be served.
"Now, this is a vegetarian wedding. I'm not vegetarian but I have no problem not eating meat for a meal especially when it comes to supporting my friend. The only issue I had was when I found out the size of the meals. The entire course consisted of a side salad, a side of corn, and a side of broccoli.
"If this were only for a few hours that wouldn't be a problem, but because the wedding party has to arrive before everyone, the whole event was going to be over 8 hours and I knew there was no way a small salad and a few tablespoons of corn and broccoli were going to hold me over. When Sara told me what they were serving I said something like, 'Oh will there be another entre?' and she immediately got defensive so I hushed myself before causing any further tensions.
"Normally I would have been straightforward about all this, but I could see she was already stressed and I didn't want to add to it, so I decided during the reception dinner that I was going to covertly order a pizza, meet the guy outside, and just sneak in and out here and there to grab a few slices from my car."
But the man's plan got out of hand when he told another friend what he was doing, which meant word began to spread to the rest of the wedding party - several of whom were also starving.
The man ended up ordering four large pizzas, and the bride found out when she spotted the groom himself snacking on a slice by the man's car.
He added: "I told my friend this and of course, word got around to some of the other party members. Turns out I wasn't the only one who was uncomfortable going so many hours with little food, so by the time I placed the order there were about 12 other people throwing down.
"I ordered 4 larges and kept them in my car so people could just kind of come and go and grab some whenever they were hungry. Nobody really seemed to notice anything until Sara couldn't find the groom anywhere. She had her mum help her find him and as you can guess she found him out by my car eating pizza.
"To say she blew up was an understatement. She said I embarrassed her, and made her feel cheap. I tried to apologise and explain the situation, but she was having none of it. She told me to leave while her mum stared daggers at me."
Commenters on the Reddit post were largely on the man's side, as many of them agreed that the food served at the wedding wasn't enough to keep guests full.
One person said: "Even her husband was eating the pizza. She's embarrassed that she was being a bad host to the rest of the bridal party and you providing actually filling food to the bridal party highlighted that. What you did may be tacky by some standards but I don't think it was an a**hole move."
As another added: "You should've kept the idea to yourself. You did keep it out of the reception so as to not cause a scene, however, the groom going AWOL did cause a problem. Funny how the bride is mad at you for eating pizza but not her new hubby."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A bakery owner has gone on a citrus cooking spree after discovering a nine-inch lemon that weighs almost 1.8kg.
Tammy Warren spotted the yellow whopper – the biggest she has ‘ever seen’ – in Wiltshire last week and believes the fruit, which dwarves her baby’s head, is roughly 17 times the size of a standard lemon.
And when life gave her an enormous lemon, Tammy made a concoction of baking and cocktail treats.
The mum-of-three bought the fruit for £5 and set about creating a lemon and blueberry cake, lemon cupcakes, lemon cake pops and a lemon drizzle loaf.
Tammy, 38, then turned her hand to lemon syrup, lemon marmalade, fresh lemonade, lemon curd, candied lemon peel and frozen lemon segments for ‘lots of gin and tonics’.
There was still leftover flesh and zest, from which she made a lemon chicken dinner, before keeping the pips to plant.
Explaining that she initially spotted the mutant lemon at a fruit and veg stall at Lackham Farm, Chippenham, on Saturday, March 19, Tammy, from nearby Colerne, said: ‘It’s the biggest lemon I’ve ever seen in my life, I thought it would make a great cake.
‘In this case when life gives you lemons I made cakes, candied lemon peel, lemonade and will enjoy lots of gin and tonics.’
Having done a double-take after spotting the fruit, she then went on a two-and-a-half hour baking spree last Wednesday, March 23.
‘It’s been fun making all these different things with the lemon, I’ve loved it’, she said.
‘We’re going to keep the seeds and grow our own.’
The lemon is said to have been grown from a tree that previously created a world-record sized fruit in the late 1980s.
Tammy, who runs Tammy Warren – Bespoke Celebration Cakes, visited the farm with MoD worker husband Stuart Warren, 36, and children Hannah, 15, Evelyn, three, and one-year-old Sebastian.
After seeing animals at a lambing weekend event, the family wandered to a nearby stall selling fruit and veg – which is where Tammy spotted the monster fruit.
It was grown in the grounds of Wiltshire College & University Centre’s Lackham campus and comes from the same tree that produced a world record-sized lemon back in 1989.
That fruit was nearly three times bigger than its distant relative, weighing some 4.8kg, with a circumference of 80cm.
The World’s heaviest lemon weighed 5.26kg and was grown by Aharon Shemoel in Israel in 2003.
It held the Guinness World Record title for 14 years until it lost out to gigantic fruit grown in Israel weighing more than 5kg.
A Wiltshire College & University Centre spokesman said: ‘The college is pleased its super-sized lemons are still as popular and sought after as ever.
‘The fruits come from the same tree that produced our former world record-sized lemon that was grown back in the 1980s.
‘We have supplied many local people and retailers with our special fruit for a number of years and hope those sold at our Lackham Lambing events last weekend help to produce some delicious bakes and cakes.’
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A very determined and naughty bear has walked more than 100 miles back to his ‘hometown’.
Juan Carrito hit the headlines last year after several high profile crimes in the Italian town of Roccaraso.
He had become infamous for biscuit thievery, bin-break ins and public urination.
In March, the two-year-old was sent behind bars to an enclosure for ‘problem animals’ in the village of Palena.
In a bid to rehabilitate the bothersome bear, authorities then released him into the wilds of the Apennine mountains.
But Juan simply padded his way back to Roccaraso – a journey of more than 100 miles due to a few woodland detours along the way.
Park rangers at the Maiella National Park were able to track the bear’s journey through a satellite collar.
Juan had spent 18 days walking between the valleys of Abruzzo to return ‘home’.
Luciano Di Martino, director of the Maiella National Park, told La Repubblica: ‘This mammal has accomplished an extraordinary feat: he practically went around the entire Maiella, climbed the valleys and peaks, passed through inaccessible areas, moving for over 150 kilometres, until he returned where we had taken it.
‘It’s a bad thing to say from a nature point of view, but for him, it seems natural to be in Roccaraso, where there is activity, people and other animals.’
Juan had initially been banished from Roccaraso after a high-profile break-in at a local bakery.
He scoffed an entire afternoon’s worth of biscuits before fleeing to the forest – leaving a trail of crumbs and metal trays behind him.
The crime was too much for authorities to bear, and Juan was exiled to a remote area in the mountains.
The world has grown to love the Italian animal and, following news of his most recent return to Roccaraso, took to social media to share their joy.
‘Viva Juan Carrito!’ wrote one Twitter user, and ‘I LOVE JUAN CARRITO’ proclaimed another.
But local residents are torn on the best course of action for the bear.
On Facebook, Rosalba Mazza wrote: ‘I hope no one puts food in Carrito because his habitat is the mountains, not the city, so we have to hope that he will return there.’
And resident Cesidio Antonio Sforza added: ‘This bear, he uprooted the net in my garden, he broke the branches of a dozen apple trees, and destroyed 30 apple trees in my uncle’s land worth €100.
‘I’d love him too if you show me how and why.’
But others said attempts to banish the bear would be fruitless.
Max Pipolo wrote: ‘It’s useless now, Roccaraso is Juan Carrito’s house.’
And Lina Di Salvo added: ‘He has come back home… one love.’
And Sandro Forte warned: ‘Dear friends of Roccaraso, I ask you to remove all the videos of the bear, because they will inevitably contribute to his capture and imprisonment.’
The Marsican bear population across the area has dwindled to an estimated 65 over the past two decades, thought to be the result of illegal hunting or the animals being hit by vehicles.
In 2019, the Italian branch of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) warned the animal faced extinction.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A great-grandma may be the owner of the world’s oldest unopened Easter egg.
Hillion Fern was just 13 when she was given the ornately decorated chocolate, but couldn’t bring herself to eat it because it looked so nice.
The egg is still in its original cellophane and Hillion hasn’t even eaten the bag of toffees and chocolates that it came with.
She now pays around £80 a month to have the egg kept in a cool storage container to prevent it melting.
Hillion said: ‘I still remember the day I was given it. It was simply too pretty that I didn’t want to eat it.
‘I thought to myself, “I’ll keep it until Whitsun” but I then never ate it, so then I thought, “Oh, I will keep it until Christmas” and then Christmas came and went.
‘It became a bit of a challenge after that to see how long I could hold out. I am quite impressed with my willpower because I have always loved chocolate.
Her father Aubrey Daulman bought the egg in 1960 from a local shop called Sharps who decorated it with yellow icing in the shape of flowers.
She said: ‘The sugar daffodils used to be bright yellow but now they are turning a bit brown but the egg is still intact and all of the chocolates and toffees are still inside.
‘I couldn’t eat it now, even if I wanted to, but it has just become part of the family now and I will keep it forever.
‘There was something special about the egg I wanted to keep and after a while it became too precious to eat.
‘I’m sure it’s a world beater. I’ve heard of old Easter eggs before but never unwrapped. I’m confident this is a record.
‘It’s in Warwickshire but I have moved to be nearer my daughter in Wales but when I did live nearby I would actually go and visit it occasionally.’
Hillion moved from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, with her now late husband David to Cardigan, Wales, in 2011.