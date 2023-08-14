BOSTON (AP) —
A woman who fractured her left ankle during a trip with her husband to the Italian food emporium Eataly in Boston last year is blaming her injury on a piece of ham.
Alice Cohen was heading to an area where food samples are distributed to customers on Oct. 7 when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto and fell, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston.
"Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention," the lawsuit says.
Her medical expenses, including a hospital visit and physical therapy, have resulted in more than $7,500 in bills, according to court papers.
The lawsuit claims Eataly was negligent for not properly cleaning the floor. The lawsuit also claims loss of consortium.
The restaurant "had a duty to ensure that the surface of the floors were free from unnecessary dangers, a duty to use ordinary care to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition and a duty to warn of such dangerous conditions," the lawsuit says.
Eataly is a gourmet Italian restaurant and food market with eight locations in the U.S. and eight overseas, according to the company's website. Prosciutto is a type of thinly sliced, cured ham that originated in Italy.
An email seeking comment was left with Eataly's corporate headquarters.
Voicemails seeking comment were left with the Cohens and their attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Utah man who decided to take two trips to Idaho to buy Mega Millions tickets ended up winning $3 million -- but he didn't know until a month later.
J. Refugio Gonzalez Almeida told Idaho Lottery officials he regularly drives to Malad to buy lottery tickets, and he ended up making two trips in one weekend to make sure he had enough tickets for the July 4 Mega Millions drawing, when the jackpot was about $400 million.
"Playing the Lottery is my hobby. When I didn't win the jackpot on that Friday, I thought 'I need a ticket for the 4th of July,' so I drove back to Malad on Saturday," he said. "I bought all the games, including Mega Millions. I had a lot tickets."
Almeida said he didn't return to Malad to check his tickets until a month later.
"I had $2, $8, not a lot. And then they scanned this one and told me I had to take it to the Lottery Commission. So here I am," Almeida told officials.
Almeida's ticket matched the first five numbers, earning a $1 million prize that was transformed into $3 million when the Megaplier number for the drawing came up 3.
The winner said he plans to invest his prize money.
"I am taking this right to the bank and depositing it," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Customers and employees at an Iowa Target store were in for a surprise when a shopping card brought in from the outdoor corral turned out to already be occupied by a Colombian red-tailed boa constrictor.
The Sioux City Police Department confirmed animal control officers responded to the Sunnybrook Drive Target store in Sioux Falls on a report of a large snake in a shopping cart.
The officers learned the snake had been discovered after the cart was brought inside from an outdoor corral.
Animal control officers are investigating whether the snake was intentionally abandoned in the cart.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Japanese athlete broke her own Guinness World Record by participating in the cross-country skiing 2023 Masters World Cup in Austria at age 88.
Katsumi Saeki was first named the world's oldest competitive cross-country skier (female) when she competed in last year's Japan Masters Championships at age 87, and she has now surpassed her own world record.
Saeki was the only skier at the Austrian event to enter the over-85 category, but her 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) classic-style time of 26 minutes and 18 seconds was faster than one woman in the 81-85 age category, three women in the 76-80 category and one woman in the 71-75 category.
Saeki then took on the 5-kilometer freestyle event, achieving a time of 29 minutes and 4 seconds, besting the times of two women in the 81-85 category and two women in the 76-80 category.
The skier said she now has her sights set on breaking her own record again at the February 2024 Masters World Cup in Finland.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Baltimore bookstore that inherited a large mystery safe with its location put out a public call for safe-crackers to open the decades-old box, and the challenge was taken up by a man from Canada.
Rick Ammazzini, who drives for Winnipeg Transit in Manitoba, said he took up cracking safes as a hobby about 12 years ago and an online group of like-minded enthusiasts encouraged him to take up the challenge at Red Emma's Bookstore in Baltimore.
"As a joke they put it in the group, saying 'You should go and do this!' As a rebuttal I said, 'If you guys pay for it, I'll go do it,'" Ammazzini told CTV News.
A crowdfunding campaign quickly raised the $1,300 Ammazzini needed for travel.
Ammazzini said he found his first day of trying to crack the lock was more complicated than expected.
"Usually this lock should only take an hour or an hour and a half," he said. "I was met with some trouble, the lock wasn't performing the way it should have been."
He spoke to his online community after his first day of attempts and they offered some advice.
"The next day, with that knowledge, I was able to sort of discern what the lock was doing and what failures I was feeling," Ammazzini said.
He spent the full day at the bookstore until the safe door finally cracked open.
"I was touching the dial for 10 hours," he said. "My hands were actually black from the brass, I was touching it so long."
The store had promised that whoever opened the safe would get half of the contents if there was anything of value inside, but Ammazzini ended up finding only empty wooden drawers, some paper clips and an old paystub.
Ammazzini said he wasn't disappointed, he was in it for the experience.
"I know from experience that there really never is anything in there," he said. "The store owner was very excited because he doesn't have the letdowns that I've had, where I open up the safe and there's never anything in there. ... He thinks it's filled with gold and diamonds."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This very brave leopard thought it was a good idea to hunt a troop of baboons, but, he immediately regretted it when they beat him up in a major attack.
Thirty-year-old accountant and bush lover, Ricky da Fonseca, captured the entire sighting between Skukuza and Tshokwane in Kruger National Park in South Africa on video and shared it with LatestSightings.com.
"We left on a late afternoon drive from Skukuza, eagerly hoping to catch another glimpse of the lions we had spotted earlier, but the bush had something even more special in store for us."
Just south of the Tshokwane picnic site, a place in the Kruger where visitors generally stop for mid-morning brunch or late afternoon snacks, a few cars were stopped. "We pulled to the side, surprised to see a male leopard leisurely strolling on the side of the road. As I repositioned for a better angle, that's when I noticed a troop of baboons playing in the road ahead. This was getting exciting!"
"Given the troop's size, I thought to myself, there's no way this leopard will be brave enough! But he surprised me. His curiosity seemed to get the better of him. The leopard stealthily disappeared into the grass on the roadside. He was in full-on stalk mode."
"As the leopard closed in on the baboons, anticipation hung in the air. Suddenly, with a burst of speed, the leopard sprang from the grass in an attempt to catch one of the baboons off guard."
"The troop of baboons reacted very quickly -- they attacked as a troop. This threw the leopard off and they capitalized, surrounding it, screaming, and biting at it. They showed no mercy at all."
"In that moment, I realized I was witnessing something extraordinary. Unsure what the outcome would be, we held our breaths. Luckily for the leopard, the baboons eased off, and he was able to escape. With a few bruises and cuts on his body, the leopard ran off. Surely his ego was more hurt than his body."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The village of Pinecrest is planning to use vasectomies to help solve the issue of its overwhelming number of peacocks, according to CBS News.
News 6 partner WPLG-TV has reported extensively on the problems these peacocks have posed to the people of Pinecrest.
"If I ever send pictures to people who don't live here, they're like, 'Oh my God, you have peacocks?" Pinecrest resident Lesley Russo said.
Commissioner Raquel Regalado said that the village has been working to solve problems with the peacock population.
"I know everyone sees them, and they're like, "Oh, they're so beautiful,' but when you have a pack of 20 squawking at 3 in the morning, it gets a little annoying, and everybody calls their county commissioner," Regalado said. "When they see their reflection in cars and in windows, they attack it. They get on top of the roof — they're very protective about their nests."
Regalado added that the peacocks don't just pose a threat to people's belongings, but to people's safety, too.
"The No. 1 complaint is peacocks, and we're actually moving toward their mating season, where they get very, very aggressive," Regalado said.
In about a month, Pinecrest plans to take part in a pilot program aimed at curbing the population of peacocks by giving them vasectomies. The plan entails partnering with a veterinarian to perform the vasectomies, hopefully cutting down on the number of birds.
"We're going to be tagging them and finding out what the population is, what is a sustainable population, and how we can ensure that we can all coexist without property damage, without the peacocks being hurt," Regalado said.
Regalado added that if the plan works in Pinecrest, it could also work in places like South Miami and Coral Gables.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Employees at a furniture store in Fort Myers were startled by a loud boom that reverberated through the vicinity Thursday morning.
At first, they suspected that a vehicle had collided with the store, but upon inspection, they found no signs of any such accident. To their surprise, local deputies made an unusual discovery – a helicopter door resting on the store's roof.
Neither individuals on the ground nor the five occupants aboard the helicopter suffered any injuries in the incident.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the matter and confirmed that the door belonged to a privately owned 1982 B-105 helicopter registered in Montana.
According to information from a flight tracking app, the helicopter had taken off just before 10 a.m. from a small airport in Fort Myers.
Shortly after takeoff, the door detached and fell off during a short-distance flight, landing back at the airport moments later.
The incident has raised concerns among onlookers, prompting questions about how such an event could occur.
Captain Shem Malmquist, an aviation instructor, offered his perspective.
"It's the kind of thing that really shouldn't happen. Doors pop open on light aircraft fairly commonly, but to have the door depart the airplane or the vehicle, in this case, a helicopter, is obviously not something we want."
Malmquist emphasized the significance of examining maintenance records as a starting point in the investigation. If all maintenance checks were in order, authorities will likely turn their attention to the helicopter's manufacturer.
"They would want to ensure that the design was such that something like this was likely," he added.
Authorities will investigate the possibility of operator error, including whether the door was correctly latched or if passengers attempted to open it during the flight.
It is worth noting that helicopters are not pressurized like commercial aircraft, which means doors may have different vulnerabilities.
The FAA is working on a preliminary incident report, expected to be completed in the next day or so.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------