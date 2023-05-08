With Ohio’s new six-week abortion ban in place, a Democratic state lawmaker says it’s time for the Ohio Legislature to give consideration to her bill that holds men, who cause an unintended pregnancy, responsible whether the sex that led to the pregnancy was consensual or not.
Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) said her bill would allow anyone who becomes pregnant to file a civil suit against the person who impregnated them — even if it happened as a result of consensual sex.
“Regardless of the circumstances. I felt it was important to have that vague language due to the fact that abortion is now banned here in the state of Ohio,” Maharath said.
The bill has little to no chance of receiving a committee hearing or passing in the Republican-lead Ohio Senate.
Maharath’s bill would allow the court could order a person who it determines causes a pregnancy to pay damages of not less than $5,000 plus court costs and attorney fees.
Ohio’s new ban on abortions — commonly called the “heartbeat” law — takes effect as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, at the point fetal activity can be detected. Maharath said the existence of the new law makes it more important that people who become pregnant have the option to file a civil suit against the person who impregnated them, regardless of how it happened.
Maharath said she was disturbed by a recent news story in which a 10-year-old pregnant girl was denied an abortion in Ohio and was forced to drive to Indianapolis to get one. She said many women don’t even know they are pregnant at that point.
"The urgency comes because, at six weeks, not everybody knows that, especially if you are 10 years old and pregnant. At 10-years old, you don't know too much about your reproductive rights," Maharath said.
A 48-year-old woman survived five days stranded in the bush in Australia by eating sweets and drinking a single bottle of wine.
Lillian Ip set off on what was meant to be a short trip on Sunday, travelling through dense bush in Victoria state.
But she hit a dead-end after taking a wrong turn, and her vehicle became stuck in the mud.
Ms Ip - who doesn't drink - only had a bottle of wine in the car as she was planning to give it as a present.
After five nights stranded, she was discovered by emergency services on Friday as they flew overhead as part of a search.
"The first thing coming in my mind, I was thinking 'water and a cigarette,'" Ms Ip told 9News Australia. "Thank god the policewoman had a cigarette."
"I thought I was going to die there. My whole body shut down on Friday," she said, adding that she "was about to give up".
As she lost hope of being found alive, she wrote a letter to her family saying she loved them.
Ms Ip was found around 60km (37 miles) away from the nearest town and due to health issues she was unable to walk far so stayed with her car, Victoria police said.
She only had a few snacks and sweets to eat, and no water.
"The only liquid Lillian, who doesn't drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through," Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said.
"She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her."
Ms Ip was taken to hospital to be treated for dehydration, but has since returned home to Melbourne.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Conservation groups across the Southeast United States are urging Gov. DeSantis to veto a bill that would allow the use of radioactive fertilizer waste in road construction across the state.
The bill passed by legislators permits the use of toxic phosphogypsum in “demonstration” road projects in Florida. Critics said this is the first step in a phosphate industry push to eventually use the waste in roads nationwide.
The Environmental Protection Agency prohibits using the toxic phosphate waste in roadway construction because it poses an unacceptable risk to road construction workers, public health and the environment.
A driver suspected of taking to the roads for half a century without a licence has been stopped after boasting about his status, police have said.
Officers in Derbyshire said the 69-year-old had managed to fool insurance companies to cover his car.
But, they added, "the flaw in his dastardly plan was bragging".
The law caught up with him in a Derby retail park, where his vehicle was seized and the culprit reported for a number of offences.
Derbyshire Roads Policing tweeted on Saturday: "The driver of this vehicle has never passed a test despite being 69 years old and having been driving for over 50 years.
"He has systematically provided details to insurance companies indicating that he had a licence but the flaw in his dastardly plan was bragging.
"His long reign came to an abrupt end once we found out.
"Vehicle seized and driver reported for numerous offences."
Israel officials found a strangely sweet surprise in an American tourist’s suitcase this week.
Security at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv unzipped an American couple’s suitcases that were bursting with 375 pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups on May 2, a video shared by Mako, an Israeli news outlet, shows.
It wasn’t the first time Americans have been caught sneaking cavity-inducing amounts of Fruit Roll-Ups into Israel this week. In fact, it wasn’t even the first time in the same week, the Times of Israel reported. About 661 pounds of fruit-rolls ups were confiscated within one week at the airport, according to the outlet.
Times of Israel reporter Amy Spiro shared the video of security uncovering heaps of Fruit Roll-Ups in traveler’s suitcases on Twitter.
May 8 (UPI) -- An African antelope is back at home at a Massachusetts zoo after over a month on the loose.
Mary the eland, a member of the world's largest species of antelope, was captured Saturday by Wally Lupa, director of facility development and animal care for the Lupa Zoo, the Hampden County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.
"Last night I had an eye on her near the solar panels by the Mass Pike and Chapin and Miller Streets, and was able to bring her in with a live camera, a 100-foot rope and a trailer," Lupa told the sheriff's department. "She walked right into the trailer and to say I was relieved would be an understatement."
May 8 (UPI) -- A rugby game in France descended into chaos when a bull escaped from a pre-match parade and ran out onto the field during warm-ups.
The bull, one of three male bovines and three cows being paraded to the crowd before the game between the Catalans Dragons and St. Helens at the Gilbert Brutus stadium in Perpignan, was caught on camera dragging its handler across the grass until the man let go.
Players were seen fleeing from the bull and jumping over advertising signs to avoid being charged by the rampaging animal.
The bull was eventually wrangled by his handlers and led away from the field with his fellow bovines.
Bernard Guasch, owner of the Catalans Dragons, also owns a meat business called Guasch Viandes.
MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Industry Minister Adolfo Urso called on Thursday for a crisis meeting over prices for pasta, the country's favourite staple, after they jumped by more than double the national inflation rate.
Urso's ministry said the cost of spaghetti and other pasta products rose year-on-year by 17.5% in March despite a drop in wheat prices. In that month, Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose overall by 8.1%.
The crisis talks will be chaired by a government-appointed watchdog on inflation on May 11, and will mark the first meeting of a new committee set up to monitor unusual price movements, the ministry said.
Competent authorities and trade and consumer associations will take part in it, it added.
Italian inflation rose by even more in April to 8.8% year-on-year, driven by a fresh spike in energy prices, national statistics agency ISTAT said on Tuesday. 'Core' inflation, net of fresh food and energy, was stable at 6.8% year-on-year.