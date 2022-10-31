PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia sheriff's deputy is accused of selling firearms to a person who was unlawfully in the country, including two handguns believed to have been used in last month's deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School.
Federal officials allege Samir Ahmad, 29, was charged after selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he was employed as a Deputy Sheriff in Philadelphia.
According to court documents, both of the firearms sold during that transaction were traced by law enforcement and were found to have been used in the Roxborough shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and injured four other teens.
Authorities say that during that exchange, the informant explained to Ahmad that he was in the country illegally and that he could be deported if he was caught with the gun.
According to the criminal complaint, Ahmad told the informant, 'You don't got to worry about none of that."
Ahmad allegedly made $3,000 in that sale of firearms and ammunition.
Ahmad was arrested on Oct. 19 and his employment with the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office was terminated.
"As alleged, Samir Ahmad abused his authority – to the greatest extent possible – as a sworn law enforcement officer," said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. "The defendant was allegedly illegally selling firearms on the street to at least one person who was not permitted to possess them, adding fuel to the already-incendiary fire of deadly gun violence in the City of Philadelphia. Working with our law enforcement partners, we are doing all that we can to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the violence."
The Philadelphia Sheriff's Office released a statement on Twitter saying that he was served a 30 day notice of intent to dismiss. He had been with the Sheriff's Office since February 2018.
The investigation is ongoing.
HELSINKI (AP) — A venomous 2.2-meter (7 foot) king cobra that escaped from its home in a Swedish zoo has returned back home by itself, bringing a happy ending to over a week-long disappearance saga.
"Houdini, as we named him, has crawled back into his terrarium," CEO Jonas Wahlstrom of the Skansen Aquarium told the Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Sunday.
The deadly snake, whose official name is Sir Vass (Sir Hiss), escaped on Oct. 22 via a light fixture in the ceiling of its glass enclosure at the aquarium, part of the zoo at the Skansen open-air museum and park on Stockholm's Djurgarden island.
As a result of an intensive search with X-ray machines, "Houdini" was located earlier this week in a confined space near the terrarium in the insulation between two walls.
Holes were drilled into the walls where the snake was hiding but the cobra disappeared from the view of the X-ray cameras in the early Sunday. It turned out the snake had given up its freedom ride and crawled back to its terrarium.
(NBC) This thief seems a little desperate to catch 'em all.
Police on Long Island are searching for a man who they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of Pokémon cards from a Target store.
Suffolk County police said that the man took the trading cards from the store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack on July 31. Security camera footage captured the man suspected of taking the collectibles walking out of the store just after 6 p.m.
The merchandise that was stolen is said to be worth about $430. So while it doesn't sound like the suspected thief got off with anything valuable like a rare Charizard card, it was still quite a haul.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
Officials in Wyandotte said a cockroach infestation has been confirmed at a vacant home after a tip from a trash hauler. The pests have been moving to other homes.
Sidewalks will be closed Monday night on a portion of 20th Street. City engineer Greg Mayhew said a Halloween ban will prevent "further roach migration." Officials don't want the bugs hitching a ride on costumes, the Detroit Free Press reported.
The city is trying to exterminate the roaches but "it will take some time," Mayhew said.
Walking the street could help kill the cockroaches, but their eggs still could spread and survive, City Council member Todd Hanna said.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A giant inflatable duck that made its return to a Maine harbor this week broke free from its moorings and is now on the move.
The inflatable object, in the shape of a gigantic rubber duck, appeared in Belfast Harbor last year with the word "Joy" written across its front. The apparent art project returned this week, this time with "Greater Joy" emblazoned on its chest.
An official with the Belfast Harbor Office confirmed the inflatable duck broke free of its moorings amid high winds around noon Thursday and started floating out of the harbor.
"We actually went out and grabbed it with the boat, but the lines all broke on it," the harbor official told WCSH-TV. "It was just way too windy. We couldn't pull it back in."
Witnesses reported the duck had drifted about 20 miles to the coast of Blue Hill, Maine. The duck was still floating loose as of early Friday afternoon.
The origins of the duck, as well as last year's duck, remain a mystery.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A young bar-tailed godwit appears to have set a non-stop distance record for migratory birds by flying at least 13,560 kilometers (8,435 miles) from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania, a bird expert said Friday.
The bird was tagged as a hatchling in Alaska during the Northern Hemisphere summer with a tracking GPS chip and tiny solar panel that enabled an international research team to follow its first annual migration across the Pacific Ocean, BirdLife Tasmania convenor Eric Woehler said. Because the bird was so young, its gender wasn't known.
Aged about five months, it left southwest Alaska at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta on Oct. 13 and touched down 11 days later at Ansons Bay on the island of Tasmania's northeastern tip on Oct. 24, according to data from Germany's Max Planck Institute for Ornithology. The research has yet to be published or peer reviewed.
The bird started on a southwestern course toward Japan then turned southeast over Alaska's Aleutian Islands, a map published by New Zealand's Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre shows.
The bird was again tracking southwest when it flew over or near Kiribati and New Caledonia, then past the Australian mainland before turning directly west for Tasmania, Australia's most southerly state. The satellite trail showed it covered 13,560 kilometers (8,435 miles) without stopping.
"Whether this is an accident, whether this bird got lost or whether this is part of a normal pattern of migration for the species, we still don't know," said Woehler, who is part of the research project.
Guinness World Records lists the longest recorded migration by a bird without stopping for food or rest as 12,200 kilometers (7,580 miles) by a satellite-tagged male bar-tailed godwit flying from Alaska to New Zealand.
That flight was recorded in 2020 as part of the same decade-old research project, which also involves China's Fudan University, New Zealand's Massey University and the Global Flyway Network.
The same bird broke its own record with a 13,000-kilometer (8,100-mile) flight on its next migration last year, researchers say. But Guinness has yet to acknowledge that feat.
Woehler said researchers did not know whether the latest bird, known by its satellite tag 234684, flew alone or as part of a flock.
"There are so few birds that have been tagged, we don't know how representative or otherwise this event is," Woehler said.
"It may be that half the birds that do the migration from Alaska come to Tasmania directly rather than through New Zealand or it might be 1%, or it might be that this is the first it's ever happened," he added.
Adult birds depart Alaska earlier than juveniles, so the tagged bird was unlikely to have followed more experienced travelers south, Woehler said.
Woehler hopes to see the bird once wet weather clears in the remote corner of Tasmania, where it will fatten up having lost half its body weight on its journey.
(Fox) A mega jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces is for sale at Costco. At 8 feet long and 29 feet wide, the wholesale giant says it's the largest jigsaw puzzle in the world.
The puzzle, called What a Wonderful World, is actually 60 1,000 piece puzzles featuring the art of 187 paintings by artist Dowdle, Costco says on its website.
"This supersized puzzle can be done in sections and then locked together into one big, beautiful puzzle," the description reads.
Costco says the puzzle is "filled with vibrant images of the world's most interesting places."
"Explore the islands of the Pacific, twinkling lights of Paris, beauty of the Taj Mahal and the majesty of America's National Parks on your puzzling journey," the description continues.
Although Costco claims it's the largest jigsaw puzzle in the world, Guinness World Records says a 65,905-square-foot jigsaw in the United Arab Emirates holds that title.
The puzzle sells for $599.99, according to Costco.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina came to the rescue of a loose emu that "played Frogger with traffic" on a busy highway.
The Halifax County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded Thursday to a report of an emu on the loose on Interstate 95, near mile marker 167.
The post said the emu made it to mile marker 171 by the time deputies arrived and the flightless Australian bird was witnessed "playing Frogger with traffic," a reference to the classic video game involving a frog attempting to cross a busy road.
The emu made its way to Chockoyotte Park in Roanoke Rapids before being wrangled by the deputies and returned to its owner.
"We would like to thank Halifax County Animal Control, Roanoke Rapids Animal Control, Halifax County E-911, RRPD, NC Wildlife and Sylvan Heights Bird Park for their assistance," the post said.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Minnesota gardener's 2,560 pound pumpkin, the largest in U.S. history, is being carved into the world's largest jack-o'-lantern.
The pumpkin, dubbed Maverick in honor of Tom Cruise's character from the Top Gun films, broke the U.S. record for pumpkin size when it won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., earlier this month.
Travis Gienger, the man who grew the massive pumpkin, brought Maverick back to his home in Anoka, and the gargantuan gourd is being carved Friday in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest jack-o'-lantern.
The pumpkin is being carved into the image of an eagle at Anoka City Hall. The event is organized by Anoka Halloween, an organization that bills the city as "Halloween Capital of the World."
"This is good to bring the recognition to growing giant pumpkins, which brings recognition to Halloween, which Anoka is all about," Jeremy McFarland of Anoka Halloween told KMSP-TV.