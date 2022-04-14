ATLANTA (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets were delayed getting to the arena Wednesday for their NBA play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks.
By a freight train, of all things.
Tracks run all around State Farm Arena, a remnant of a time when the area was the site of the city's two major passenger stations. Both stations were torn down decades ago, but many of the tracks that remain are still frequented by freight trains running near the heart of downtown Atlanta.
One of those trains stopped on a crossing before the game, blocking the Hornets' chartered buses from reaching the players' entrance on the bottom level of the arena. The buses were forced to turn around and find an alternate route to the arena. They were delayed about 15 minutes.
Apparently, it slowed the Hornets' offense. Atlanta routed Charlotte 132-103.
"I've never seen that," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "I've been coming to this arena for 20 years, and I've never seen a train stop before the game."
He seemed to imply that the Hawks had something to do with the freight train stopping at the crossing.
He said the delay fired up the Hornets, However, the Hawks outscored the Hornets 42-24 in the third quarter during a 12-minute barrage, hitting 16 of 24 shots, and led 102-76 heading to the final period.
The 10th-seeded Hornets were looking to earn their way into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 14 (UPI) -- A super hero super fan in Florida recaptured a Guinness World Records title when he went to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters 292 times.
Ramiro Alanis originally earned the Guinness title in 2019, when he attended 191 screenings of Avengers: Endgame, but his record was broken in 2021 when Arnaud Klein went to see Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times.
Guinness confirmed Alanis recaptured the record when he attended 292 showings of the latest Spider-Man film between Dec. 16, 2021, and March 15, 2022.
Alanis said he is hoping the high number will keep his title safe.
"If anyone tries to break my record again, I want them to think twice before attempting it," he told Guinness.
The record-keeping organization's rules required Alanis to remain in his seat with his attention on the screen for the entire film, including the credits. He was not allowed to look at his phone or take bathroom breaks during the showings.
Alanis estimated he spent about $3,400 on tickets during his record attempt.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 14 (UPI) -- A father and son team broke a Guinness World Record in Britain by hanging up 10 items of clothing in 56.87 seconds.
Edward Draper and son Rowan Draper took on the record at Turk's Head pub in Twickenham, London.
The duo said they spent hours choosing the right items of clothing and making sure they weren't plagued with issues like sticky zippers.
The team successfully earned the record with a time of 56.87 seconds.
The successful record attempt raised money for the British Heart Foundation.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 14 (UPI) -- Diana Chabrier of North Carolina was craving pie and went on a dessert run at night that resulted in her winning $100,000.
Chabrier stopped by a Food Lion in Franklinton and bought a $30 200X The Cast scratch-off lottery ticket after the grocery store was sold out of the pie.
"They didn't have my pie so I got a ticket instead. I can't say the name of the pie, or it will sell out," Chabrier told lottery officials.
Chabrier played the ticket the next morning with her husband and daughter. She realized she had won $100,000 after taking a photo of the ticket and zooming in.
Chabrier said she will use the winnings to pay bills and finally obtain the pie.
"I'm just so grateful. This will really take the weight off my husband's shoulders," she said.
Recently, an unidentified woman from South Carolina stopped by a convenience store to buy candy and purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her $375,000.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Wharton police said they are looking for the "heartless individual" who placed a sign promising a Chick-Fil-A coming soon at a major intersection. The issue with it is, it was done as a prank and there are no plans for the restaurant there.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, police said the sign was placed at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1301 and North Richmond Road.
"A witness said this act was 'Udderly heinous and heartless,'" part of the post read.
Other fast food restaurants like McDonald's, Golden Chick, Dairy Queen and Little Caesar's can be found nearby.
If you believe you saw the person responsible for the prank, you are urged to contact the Wharton Police Department at 979-532-3131.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BUNNELL, Fla. – A man trying to get a discount on his fast-food order is accused of impersonating a DEA agent, according to Bunnell police.
David Stover, 57, was arrested Monday at the Wendy's at 2570 Commerce Parkway.
Police said they were called to Wendy's because a customer was arguing with the staff.
Officers said Stover was demanding a law enforcement discount and started threatening to report staff to corporate for not giving it to him.
According to police, Stover was a regular at that Wendy's for the past two years. Workers said he used to get a discount at the restaurant because he had a friend who was a cashier there, according to the arrest report, but when that worker left their job, Stover started claiming he was a law enforcement officer.
The manager at the store told investigators that Stover would often tell workers he was an undercover DEA agent and would occasionally flash a badge when asked for proof, the report stated.
Investigators said Stover denied ever claiming to be a DEA agent, however, he did admit to carrying a concealed carry permit badge, which he claimed he showed the employees because they asked to see it.
Stover faces a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The city of Houston would really like locals to stop feeding ducks in Hermann Park, but responses on social media indicate stopping the practice will be an uphill battle.
KHOU 11 posted a story Monday highlighting a push by local officials to enforce a feeding ban for the ducks living in the downtown park space. The feature included footage from the park, where residents have been asked to stop tossing breadcrumbs and other food to the duck population, which the city says has "exploded" in recent months and caused the birds to loiter in the space.
"For many years people have been bringing bread to the park and feeding the ducks and families like to come and do that," city of Houston natural resources manager Kelli Andracek told KHOU 11. "But it really has created some problems and the ducks are prolific breeders and the population has gotten a little bit out of control there."
The chief instigators of the overpopulation are Muscovy ducks, according to Andracek. Muscovys are large, warty-faced ducks with white and black plumage commonly found in South America. They make up a significant portion of the 150 waterfowl living in the park that officials are saying residents shouldn't feed. Efforts to drive home this point have included the city installing "Do Not Feed" signs by ponds in the park, but judging by social media responses to KHOU's news report, it's going to take a lot more than posted warnings to dissuade some people from the practice.
"Just let people take them home," wrote another. "Free ducks!"
"These people just wanna ruin the fun!" commented Jerin Browder. " going to keep feeding the ducks."
"You have to put them on buses and send them to Delaware," wrote user @namagemx.
Hermann Park's duck drama comes months after Houston Nextdoor.com users began circulating a false story about an alleged plan concocted by the city to kill all of the park's domesticated ducks and geese. Park officials were quick to debunk the rumor and assured citizens that they are hoping to push the invasive ducks from the park peacefully via the feeding ban.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A long overdue book has finally been returned to a London library after almost 50 years. The book is an edition of the play called Querolus and was meant to be returned to UCL Libraries way back in summer 1974, meaning that it would have lapped up a whopping £1,254 in library fines – at 10p per day.
The anonymous borrower of the book returned it with a cheeky note stashed inside. It read: "Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue! Please don't just throw it out, now that I've taken the time and trouble to return it. It must be an 'antique' by now."
The book is a comedy from the fifth century CE that tells the story of a magician attempting to cheat a poor man of his inheritance. It is written in Latin and is the only complete Roman play to survive apart from the plays of Plautus, Terence and Seneca.
The book was finally returned to UCL Library after almost 50 years.
Luckily, the library holds several editions of this work, including online access to the two earliest editions of the work from the sixteenth century: 1564 (Daniel) and 1595 (Rittershusius and Gruter) as well as three later editions in print: 1880 (Havet), 1978 (Brożek) and 1994 (Jacquemard-Le Saos).
Suzanne Traue, Subject Liaison Librarian, who opened the mysterious parcel, said: "I returned from 18 months of working from home to find rather a lot of books on my desk with no note to indicate who they were from, or why they'd been sent to me.
"So, to be honest, my first thought when I saw the padded envelope on my desk was 'Oh no, not another one'. I was pleasantly surprised to discover that this book came with a note, but I think my jaw may literally have dropped when I read it!"
Professor Gesine Manuwald, Head of the Department of Greek & Latin, who researches Roman drama said: "It is amazing to see such loyalty from a former user of the UCL Library that they bring back a book after almost 50 years.