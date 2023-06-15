WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A drug syndicate that tried to smuggle tons of methamphetamine from Canada to Australia and New Zealand by hiding it in shipments of maple syrup and canola oil has had its ruse busted, authorities said Thursday.
Authorities from the three nations say they worked together for more than five months to unravel the elaborate scheme that was worth billions of dollars.
Authorities in New Zealand and Australia say they've made a dozen arrests and expect more to come, while Canadian authorities said they are still investigating the case and aren't yet providing all the details.
Australian police said they intercepted four separate hauls of meth weighing more than six tons and filed charges against six men.
They said that in January, Canadian authorities alerted them that 2,900 liters (766 gallons) of liquid meth had been hidden in 180 bottles of canola oil bound for Australia.
They said Canadian authorities swapped out the meth for a harmless substance and allowed the shipment to continue.
Australian police said that two men then moved what they believed were the drugs to storage locations around the city of Melbourne. Two more shipments came in May and June, and the syndicate was also linked to a December shipment, Australian police said.
In New Zealand, police said the syndicate tried to hide more than three-quarters of a ton of meth in a shipment of maple syrup, the largest such shipment that had been intercepted at New Zealand's border.
New Zealand police said they have arrested and charged five men at a rural property near the town of Helensville, north of Auckland, who had taken the bulk of the shipment. A sixth person that police say took the remainder of the shipment was also facing charges.
"The international drug trade and organized crime groups are creating havoc and harm in communities around the globe," New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.
"Our best opportunity to disrupt, intercept, and keep our communities safe is to work collaboratively with other agencies, and other nations," Coster said.
In Australia, Victoria state police assistant commissioner Bob Hill said importing such drugs on an industrial scale ruins lives, families and communities.
"Unfortunately, the insatiable appetite for illicit drugs in Australia makes us a lucrative market for organized crime," Hill said in a statement.
British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police Acting Commissioner Will Ng said the operation was a perfect example of what law enforcement agencies around the globe can achieve when working together.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old speedcubing champion broke a world record in the highly competitive sport by solving a 3x3x3 Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds.
Guinness World Records announced Max Park took on the record at Pride in Long Beach, Calif., and shaved 0.34 seconds off the record set by Chinese speedcuber Yusheng Du in 2018.
Park formerly held the No. 2 spot in the sport with a fastest time of 3.63 seconds.
The champion puzzle cube solver already held the Guinness World Records titles for single solve and average solve for the 4x4x4 cube, 5x5x5 cube, 6x6x6 cube and 7x7x7 cube.
Park, who was diagnosed with autism as a child, found speedcubing to be "a good therapy," his parents, Schwan and Miki, said in a statement to Guinness World Records.
"There was a time when Max couldn't even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik's cubes," they said.
Park was featured alongside friend and fellow speedcubing champion Feliks Zemdegs in the 2020 Netflix documentary The Speed Cubers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The temptation may be strong, but the owner of Brackley Drive-In Theatre, on P.E.I.'s North Shore, has asked audience members to refrain from taking home Timber, the theatre's resident cat.
Timber will often join people to watch a movie, said Bob Boyle, but he needs to be left on the property after the credits roll.
"You're welcome to let him watch the movie with you, you're welcome to cuddle with him, but please don't take him home," he said.
"It is not a public service announcement I thought I would have to make."
The orange tabby has gone missing a total of five times, with Tyne Valley being his farthest destination. Those who take Timber home usually have good intentions, he said.
"It's just becoming more and more common that people think he's a stray cat, but Timber is well-loved," he said, "We don't want him to go missing. My kids love Timber. He chooses one of our children to sleep with every night."as
Sometimes Timber's adventures off the property are accidental. The cat once curled up in the backseat of a family's minivan and fell asleep. Boyle said the family got quite the surprise when they got home.
"When they got home and realized the cat was there, they were kind of like, 'Where did this cat come from?'"
Timber is adventurous, he said, so it's not uncommon for him to leave for a day or two at a time. But when the cat is missing longer than that, Boyle starts to worry.
He'll usually post online about Timber's disappearance, which is typically when a family, or in one instance, a birthday party group, will return him safely.
Boyle said he considering showing a video about Timber before movies at the drive-in so the pattern doesn't continue.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This $1.6 million unique property in rural Washington doesn't look like much from the outside, but its unassuming exterior conceals a stylish and cozy interior.
Most people would call you crazy for even considering spending over one and a half million dollars on four steel grain silos in Odessa, Washington, but these are not your average grain bins. As you can see in the pictures below, three of the four metallic silos are connected, which is unusual for this kind of structure, but that's only because they make up a modern and spacious living space. The current occupant, a local hunter, reportedly spent $100,000 on the four old silos and then another $500,000 to convert them into this rather impressive summer home, which comes complete with a shooting range and freeze-proof pond.
"This property is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, from the stocked pond and outdoor shooting range with targets UP to 1 mile, to the fully improved grain bins that make for an ideal entertainment venue," the Zillow listing reads. "With a state-of-the-art security system equipped with cameras and a smart home management system in place, you can ensure your safety and peace of mind, wherever you are."
The unique property originally went viral last month, when it was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page dedicated to the wildest, most unusual properties listed on the popular real-estate selling platform. Feedback has been mixed, with some people praising the owner's originality, and others declaring it a hard pass.
"I actually like it!! Can you imagine how relaxing it would be to sleep here with the rain hitting the roof?" one Facebook user wrote.
"Ahh, yes. All the charm of an underground off-grid industrial bunker with none of the actual security or functionality," someone else commented.
Located in Odessa, about 75 miles southwest of Spokane, the grain silo home sits on 386 acres of land and includes a bunch of automated features such as lights, heating and cooling, and surveillance cameras, all controlled through a smart-home app.
If you're thinking to yourself 'living in a bunch of metal grain silos can't be very comfortable,' you should know that a big part of the renovation involved adding a second metallic layer inside the silos and filling the space between them with insulating material to ensure that the temperatures remain bearable both in summer and winter.
According to the real-estate agency handling the property, the current owner doesn't visit it too much these days, and they want someone else to enjoy it. The place was listed on Zillow back in April, for $1.6 million, and is still waiting for a buyer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man in Taichung, Taiwan has created a buzz for parking his two scrapped vans on a residential building's rooftop.
Residents living nearby found the vehicles parked on the rooftop spaces and reported it to the local authorities as it seemed dangerous, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).
The residence and vans' owner, reportedly a civil engineer, initially parked the vehicles on the street, but was repeatedly fined for illegal parking.
He then hired a crane to lift the vehicles up to the rooftop.
He also used the scrapped vans as storage space as he could not fit all his civil engineering tools in his house, EBC News reported.
Based on the images, one of the vans seemed to fit snugly into the topmost space, while the other slightly protruded out of the building's parapet.
Told to move them away for safety
The two vans have apparently been there since two years ago, according to local district chief Lin Kuan-jen, CNA reported.
Lin said he had informed the vans' owner to move them away after residents living nearby had expressed concerned over the vans' positions.
In March 2023, the owner said he had already found an empty spot for his vans, but had yet to move them away.
The Urban Development Bureau of Taichung City noted that local police, district office and the owner was involved in a site investigation on Apr. 7, according to Taiwanese media China Times.
Although the man was found to not have violated any laws, he was told to move the vehicles away so as to maintain public safety.
He also told others not to make a big fuss out of his vans and assured residents of the building's integrity.
He added that he would be moving the vehicles to the mountainous area of Taoyuan sometime in October 2023.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ARCHAEOLOGISTS FROM THE BAVARIAN STATE OFFICE FOR THE PRESERVATION OF MONUMENTS HAVE ANNOUNCED THE DISCOVERY OF A WELL-PRESERVED BRONZE AGE SWORD IN THE TOWN OF NÖRDLINGEN, BAVARIA, GERMANY.
Most Bronze Age remains around Nördlingen belong to the Urnfield Culture (often divided into several local cultures within a broader Urnfield tradition) which emerged around 1300 BC. The Urnfield Culture grew from the preceding Tumulus Culture and developed advanced metal working skills in Bronze weaponry and armour.
The sword was found among a deposit of grave goods and weaponry, alongside the remains of a man, woman and child. The discovery is extremely rare for this part of Germany, as most burial mounds have long been looted during antiquity or opened during the 19th century.
The sword is similar to the Bronze D type Rixheim swords, in that it uses a solid hilt made by overlay casting of the handle over the blade, although the sword type has been described as "octagonal".
The hilt is ornately decorated, while the blade shows no indication of impact marks. This suggests that the sword had a ceremonial function or was a symbol of high status. However, according to the researchers, it would still have served as an effective weapon as the centre of gravity on the front part of the blade indicates that it would be used predominantly for slashing.
Mathias Pfeil, head of the Bavarian State Office for the Preservation of Monuments, said: "The sword and the burial still have to be examined so that our archaeologists can classify this find more precisely. But it can already be said: the condition is exceptional! A find like this is very rare!"
Whether the sword was locally crafted or was imported is currently being investigated. There are three main distribution centres during the bronze age for octagonal swords of this type, one in Southern Germany and the others in Northern Germany and Denmark.
A comparison of the casting techniques and the decoration shows that some of the octagonal swords in the North are apparently replicas of South German forms, while other pieces could be genuine imports or the product of "wandering craftsmen".
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Fishtown neighborhood home and stole more than $5,000 worth of property.
"I've never experienced anything like this anywhere," said Paige Tauscher, the homeowner. "I've always felt pretty safe in this neighborhood."
Tauscher says she has lived on East Cabot Street since September.
But now, she's feeling uneasy after someone went into her house on June 7 while she was walking her dogs.
The video shows a suspect taking two designer purses filled with cash and credit cards within seconds.
"Judging by the fact that I was only gone for six minutes and how quickly he came into my house after I left, it seems like he probably had been looking into my window prior to the event and he knew exactly what he was coming in for," said Tauscher.
Tauscher and the police are looking for the suspect, but say they didn't have to go too far.
After Tauscher posted the video of the break-in on Facebook, someone commented on the post claiming he was the criminal.
"I think I was in shock," said Tauscher. "I was like, 'Is this really him? Is he really confessing on a public forum?'"
The man posted several comments where he apologized, asked for forgiveness, and said he went into the wrong house but still grabbed some things on the way out.
Tauscher said she isn't the only victim.
"Also a lot of people saying the same person may have broken into their house, so that's pretty scary on its own," said Tauscher.
Tauscher hopes her scary moment teaches others to lock their doors, close their blinds and be aware.
"I just want him to leave me alone and leave this neighborhood alone," said Tauscher. "I want us to all know that we're safe."
If you have any information about the suspect, contact the police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport (TPA) said a Florida black bear was captured on airport property Wednesday.
TPA said a TSA employee spotted the bear walking along the airport perimeter fence near Hillsborough Avenue Tuesday evening. The employee reported it to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority.
To contain the bear, TPA and FWC set up a trap and a perimeter around the wooded area in the northern portion of the airport's property.
"We quickly sprung into action — our operations team together with our police department — we went to the area, we set up a robust perimeter around the area," said John Tiliacos, TPA's Executive Vice President of Airport Operations.
According to TPA, multiple organizations monitored the bear overnight. Tampa Police used infrared helicopter cameras to confirm the bear was sleeping inside the perimeter.
Wednesday morning, the bear emerged from the woods. TPA said FWC made two failed attempts to tranquilize the bear. The bear eventually entered the trap and was captured.
TPA said there was no risk to any employees or disruptions to airport operations. The airport said there is no previous record of bears on airport property.
FWC relocated the bear to a preserve in Ocala.
Megan Bovaird, a high schooler from Bradenton, practices her photography atop TPA's parking garage almost weekly. Wednesday evening, she was surprised to learn of the bear sighting.
"I just thought it was surprising, because there's planes coming in here all time, and I didn't think there would be a bear anywhere near here," she said.
According to an FWC map from 2019, black bear sightings throughout much of Tampa Bay are considered "occasional." They're "rare" along the region's coastal areas. They're "common" in the area around Wesley Chapel and along the Lake Wales Ridge in Polk County. Sightings are "frequent" in western Hernando County, much of Highlands County, and small pockets of Polk County.
Several sightings have been documented throughout the region in recent weeks.
One was videoed in Lake Wales in late May.
Another was spotted roaming through neighborhoods in Lutz and Carrollwood in mid-May.
The FWC said that the bear removed from TPA is likely the same bear that was reported in the Carrollwood area.
According to an interactive FWC map that logs bear sightings, a black bear was spotted near Town 'n' Country — in an area roughly a mile and a half west of the airport — on May 30 and May 31.
According to the FWC, bears are more active this time of year. Juvenile bears are leaving their moms, and those younger bears may be seen in unexpected areas as they search for new home ranges.
If you see a bear, the commission says you should give it space, never approach it, and never feed it.
The FWC said it is important that residents secure food attractants, including garbage, pet food and bird seed, so that bears do not linger in the area. The commission explained further that a bear will move on if it cannot find food and that feeding bears can make them lose their natural fear of people.