China's Great Wall has been pierced by Genghis Khan, the Manchus, and now, allegedly, a couple of construction workers named Zheng and Wang who wanted a shortcut."It provides significant physical evidence of the far-sighted political strategic thinking and mighty military and national defence forces of central empires in ancient China, and is an outstanding example of the superb military architecture, technology and art of ancient China," the citation says.
Authorities in China arrested two people for smashing a path through a section of the ancient wall, a cultural icon and United Nations protected heritage site.
The area of the breach was a broken-down section far from the restored segments most Chinese and foreign tourists are familiar with.
The government of Youyu County, hundreds of kilometers (miles) west of Beijing showed a dirt road cut through a section of the wall against a rural landscape, along with the two suspects, identified as a 38-year-old man surnamed Zheng and a 55-year-old woman surnamed Wang.
The pair wanted a shorter route for some construction work they were doing in nearby towns, the government report said.
The section lies in Shanxi province at the western extreme of the wall, parts of which was constructed 2,000 years ago. It's relatively well preserved and holds "important preservation and research value," the local government said.
China places immense pride in the system of towers and connecting walls wide enough for carriages to pass that stretch approximately 8,850 kilometers (5,500 miles), built mainly during the Ming dynasty that lasted until 1644.
In that year, Manchu tribespeople from the north overcame China's defenses and took over the empire as the Qing dynasty.
The wall was subsequently abandoned and plundered for bricks and stones by local villagers, only to be revived by the Communist government as a symbol of patriotism, mass mobilization and resistance to outside pressure.
The Youyu County government said the arrests were made after a report of the breach was received on August 24. It said the two suspects were in custody with further legal action pending.
In its citation of the the Great Wall, UNESCO described it as reflecting the "collision and exchanges between agricultural civilizations and nomadic civilizations in ancient China."
A SONG GENERATED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO MIMIC THE VOICES OF DRAKE AND THE WEEKND HAS BEEN SUBMITTED FOR GRAMMY CONSIDERATION.
DRAKE AND THE WEEKND WEREN'T ACTUALLY INVOLVED IN THE MAKING OF THE SONG, "HEART ON MY SLEEVE"...
AN ANONYMOUS ARTIST BY THE NAME OF "GHOSTWRITER" CREATED THE SONG...
AND THEN HAD A-I GENERATE THE SOUND OF THE ARTISTS' VOICES FOR IT.
IN A "NEW YORK TIMES" REPORT THE RECORDING ACADEMY SAYS THE SONG IS ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION SINCE IT WAS WRITTEN BY A HUMAN."HEART ON MY SLEEVE" WAS SUBMITTED FOR THE "BEST RAP SONG" AND "SONG OF THE YEAR" CATEGORIES.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Colorado orchard owner said he believes a 2.03-pound peach grown on one of his trees might be a new Guinness World Record."My girlfriend was looking into the Guinness Book of World Records page and realized that we'd been breaking the record for years, and we just didn't realize it," Cox said.
Brian Cox, owner of Black Bear Orchards in Palisade, said some of his workers discovered the unusually large peach earlier this week.
"We made a contest with the guys so the guys were flagging the biggest peaches that they were finding writing their names on them. The prizes are $1,000 for the guy and $1,000 for the crew," Cox told KKCO-TV.
The peach weighed in at 2.02 pounds, which Cox soon discovered was considerably larger than the current Guinness World Record of 1.75 pounds.
GATORADE'S NEW BEVERAGE IS ONE WE'RE ALREADY QUITE FAMILIAR WITH.
THE PEPSI-CO-OWNED BRAND IS RELEASING GATORADE WATER NEXT YEAR.
THE COMPANY SAYS IT IS AN ELECTROLYTE-INFUSED, UNFLAVORED WATER WITH A SEVEN-STEP FILTRATION PROCESS.
IT CONTAINS ALKALINE TO ENHANCE ITS P-H LEVELS.
THIS TYPE OF SO-CALLED "FUNCTIONAL WATER" HAS BECOME POPULAR RECENTLY BECAUSE OF ITS ALLEGED HEALTH BENEFITS.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Beyoncé concert in California became extra memorable for one fan when she went into labor during the superstar's performance."If we didn't record it, I don't think anybody would believe it," Spears said. "It's just one of those things that it's so convenient you're like 'Nah that's not happening,' but the baby definitely pulled through."
Sarah Francis Jones, an actor and dancer who has appeared in films including Honey and Hairspray, said she and her partner, The Neighborhood actor Marcel Spears, were attending Beyoncé's concert Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood when she started having contractions a few days before her due date.
"I said, 'Something's happening,'" Jones told KTLA-TV. "Usually I like to dance at the concert and I was like 'OK, I need to sit down for a second.'"
Jones and Spears said they both initially thought the cause was Braxton Hicks, or false labor.
"I also thought it was Braxton Hicks and she was like 'I'm feeling something,' and I said 'No, no, no, it's early, it'll pass, we're OK,'" Spears said.
The couple determined while leaving the concert that Jones might actually be in labor.
"As the concert went on we were like 'I don't know about this.' By the time we got to the car into the parking lot it was full-on intense," Spears said.
Baby Nola arrived on Sept. 5, missing out on sharing Beyoncé's Sept. 4 birthday by only a few hours.
The couple chronicled their journey from the concert to Nola's birth on Instagram.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Canadian chef known for his knife skills broke a Guinness Word Record by chopping 166 slices of cucumber in 30 seconds while wearing a blindfold."I always say that cancer has been the best thing that ever happened to me," Wong told Guinness World Records. "When you've experienced the thought and feeling of not having a tomorrow, you change your whole mindset."
Wallace Wong, a chef and bodybuilder known as the Six Pack Chef on TikTok, put his chopping skills to the test for an episode of Guinness World Records' Italian TV series Lo Show dei Record.
Wong donned a blindfold and chopped some long strips of halved cucumber into 166 thin slices in the 30-second time period.
Wong, who has previously appeared on TV shows including Fridge Wars, Top Chef Canada and Chopped Canada, said surviving a bout with cancer at age 17 inspired him to overcome obesity and set goals for his bodybuilding and cooking careers.