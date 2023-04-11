Honking a car horn is not protected as free speech, the federal appeals court in San Francisco has ruled.
The decision, filed Friday, was in the case of Susan Porter, an Oceanside woman who was cited for "unreasonable use of a vehicle horn" after she honked an estimated 14 times as she drove past a protest outside the office of Rep. Darrell Issa in 2017.
Though the citation was dismissed because the sheriff's deputy who issued it did not show up in traffic court, Porter filed a civil suit in 2018 alleging that her subsequent fear of again being cited resulted in her "censoring herself by refraining from using her vehicle horn for expressive purposes, including but not limited to expressing support for political protests, rallies, or demonstrations."
She sought to have the court prohibit the enforcement of Vehicle Code section 27001 against what she calls "expressive honking," which she argued falls under First Amendment protections.
Section 27001 states that a driver shall use the horn to "insure safe operation," and that it "shall not otherwise be used, except as a theft alarm system."
A district court entered summary judgment in favor of the state, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling last week affirmed that decision.
A witness for the state, California Highway Patrol Sgt. William Beck, testified that "when a vehicle horn is used improperly, it can create a dangerous situation by startling or distracting drivers" and that the "horn's usefulness as a warning device would be diminished" if officers were unable to cite drivers for improper use.
Beck was not able to give an example of a specific accident or collision caused by the use of a vehicle horn.
The appeals court agreed that "at least some of the honking prohibited by Section 27001 is expressive for First Amendment purposes" and that Porter's "expressive activity is being chilled." The majority opinion, however, upheld the regulation concerning horn use, saying it "applies evenhandedly to all who wish to use a horn when a safety hazard is not present" and that it is "narrowly tailored to further California's substantial interest in traffic safety."
In her dissent, Judge Marsha Berzon advocated prohibiting the enforcement of Section 27001 against "political protest honking," though she conceded applying the injunction to "expressive" honking would be too vague to be enforceable.
The protest outside the Vista office of Republican congressman Issa was part of a wide-ranging event held there every Tuesday for more than a year, starting a few weeks after Donald Trump's inauguration. It drew demonstrators both for and against Trump, Issa and Republican policies.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jon Rahm knew he'd eventually win the Masters. He knew it years ago, way back in 2013 before the rest of the world really knew about him.
And he knew all of this thanks to a Panda Express fortune cookie.
Ok, maybe that's a bit of a stretch. But Rahm did get a vague fortune cookie from the fast food chain a decade ago that told him his talents would be "suitably rewarded" and, well, if that doesn't equate to a Masters win for a lifelong golf phenom, it's hard to say what does.
Now he's got the green jacket and no one can tell him Panda Express didn't play a small part.
Perhaps this will give Rahm some ideas for when he plans next year's Masters Champions dinner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A damaging batch of documents leaked from the Pentagon appears to have been initially shared on the video game chat platform Discord in an effort to win an argument about the war in Ukraine, according to open-source intelligence analysts.
The bizarre provenance of the leak may seem unusual but it is far from the first time that a dispute between gamers has sparked an intelligence breach, with the overlapping communities causing problems for military and gaming platforms alike.
The existence of the leaked cache was exposed as documents showing estimated casualties in the Bakhmut theatre of battle began circulating on public social networks last week.
Two versions of those documents, one of which had been crudely digitally altered to understate Russian casualties and overstate Ukrainian ones, were passed around among observers of the war. One, with the correct figures, stemmed from a leak to 4chan, the chaotic image board best known for birthing the "alt right" movement.
At the same time, a second set of documents, including the edited image, were being passed around pro-Russian Telegram channels.
Neither was the original source, however. Before they emerged on to the public internet, the documents had been shared on closed chatrooms hosted by Discord, a gamer-focused chat app. In one server, called "Minecraft Earth Map", 10 of the documents were posted as early as 4 March, a month before they appeared on 4chan.
"After a brief spat with another person on the server about Minecraft Maps and the war in Ukraine, one of the Discord users replied: 'Here, have some leaked documents' – attaching 10 documents about Ukraine, some of which bore the 'top secret' markings," said Aric Toler, an analyst at the investigative research group§ Bellingcat.
That user had, in turn, found them on another Discord server, run by and for fans of the Filipino YouTuber WowMao, where 30 documents had been posted three days earlier, with "dozens" of other unverified documents about Ukraine. However, even that did not appear to be the original source: a third Discord server, named "Thug Shaker Central", among other titles, may have been where the documents were originally posted as early as mid-January.
"Posts and channel listings show that the server's users were interested in video games, music, Orthodox Christianity, and fandom for the popular YouTuber 'Oxide'," Toler said, referencing the military-themed YouTube channel. "This server was not especially geopolitical in nature, although its users had a staunchly conservative stance on several issues, members told Bellingcat. Racial slurs and racist memes were shared widely."
Although the scale and sensitivity of the leaks are significant, this is not the first time that an intelligence breach has been traced back to an argument about video games. One game in particular, the vehicular combat simulation War Thunder, has become notorious for the sheer quantity of leaks linked to it.
The game, which has a reputation for accuracy, has 70 million players worldwide, leading to regular disputes about balance and accuracy – as a result, users have made breaches in at least 10 separate cases since 2020, frequently through posting classified documents about the capability of active weaponry in an effort to argue for the digital version of the vehicle to be improved.
In October 2021, for instance, classified design details about the French Leclerc tank were posted to win an argument about turret rotation speed. In July 2021, a user claiming to be a tank commander in the British army posted documents about the armour structure of the vehicle to win an argument. In January this year, design documents covering at least five separate fighter jets were posted by four different users.
The game has become such a shorthand for intelligence failures that the military contractor Raytheon was forced to deny reports that it specifically asked about War Thunder as part of a security clearance process.
The developers of War Thunder have even had to enact specific policies against the sharing of classified material on their forums. Anton Yudintsev, the founder of Hungarian developer Gaijin Entertainment, warned users after one of the January incidents that posting such information wouldn't help them win arguments with the development team. "We always delete posts containing classified or restricted information from our forum as soon as possible. We forbid our users to share documents like this on our platforms. We remind our users again and again that it's both illegal and pointless, so they should never do that," he said.
"We never use them in our work and that policy will never change. Development team does not even look at the contents of the documents, moderators just check if the information on the military vehicle or armament in question is still classified or not. If the answer is a yes, we delete everything ASAP."
Intelligence agencies have been aware of the need to monitor gaming communities for some time. In 2013, the cache of documents leaked by NSA contractor Edward Snowden revealed that the agency was actively monitoring Xbox Live, the voice chat platform for Microsoft's console, and had even deployed real-life agents into the virtual world of Azeroth, the setting of the World of Warcraft series.
One document, written in 2008 and titled Exploiting Terrorist Use of Games & Virtual Environments, warned that it was risky to leave gaming communities under-monitored, describing them as a "target-rich communications network". The notes warned that so many different agencies were conducting operations inside gaming services that a "deconfliction" group was needed to prevent them spying on each other by accident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 11 (UPI) -- A New York eatery announced it is bringing back a $214 grilled cheese that was dubbed the world's most expensive sandwich by Guinness World Records.
Serendipity 3, a New York restaurant famous for its opulent creations, announced the Quintessential Grilled Cheese will return to the menu for a limited time Wednesday, National Grilled Cheese Day.
The $214 grilled cheese was dubbed the world's most expensive sandwich by Guinness World Records when it made its debut in 2014.
The sandwich, which has to be ordered 48 hours in advance, features French pullman champagne bread, made with Dom Perignon Champagne. The bread is covered in grass-fed white truffle butter before being filled with slices of Caciocavallo Podolico cheese. The sandwich is then toasted until golden and the edges are them gilded in 23-karat edible gold.
The sandwich is served with a side of South African Lobster Tomato Bisque.
Serendipity 3 also holds the Guinness World Records for the most expensive French fries and the most expensive milkshake.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Firefighters say they have freed an "uncooperative" squirrel that was stuck in a manhole cover in western Germany — echoing a similar incident that happened in the same city four years ago.
The Dortmund fire department said it was alerted to a distressed red squirrel by a pedestrian Monday afternoon, after she spotted its head peering out of a hole in the road. The woman covered it with a scarf to calm it down before calling for help.
A crew of firefighters who arrived at the scene carefully removed the manhole cover and tried to free the rodent.
"This turned out to be quite complicated as the squirrel was uncooperative," the fire department said.
After further attempts the crew was able to extract the animal unharmed and it vanished up a nearby tree.
Dortmund firefighters have some experience of saving stuck squirrels. In 2019, a similar squirrel rescue drew international attention.
"It could not be determined if it was the same squirrel that had to be rescued from the same situation four years ago," the fire department said in a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 11 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old Chinese college student broke a Guinness World Record when he used only four fingers to do 22 pushups in one minute -- and clapped his hands in between each pushup.
Zhang Yuxuan, a student at Shaanxi Aviation Vocational and Technical College, said he started training his body with weights and pushups at the age of 13, and he started doing finger pushups as a junior high student after seeing the exercise being performed in kung fu movies.
"I trained myself by watching reference videos and materials online. Soon, I realized that no one seemed to have demonstrated finger push ups while clapping at the same time. This stimulated my desire for the challenge," Yuxuan told Guinness World Records.
He said it was difficult to explain his goal to his peers.
"At that time, I was in high school. When everyone talked about their dreams, I would always say that I wanted to challenge the Guinness World Records title, but my classmates would always laugh at me, saying I was bragging," he said.
Yuxuan said in 2022 he met Zhang Shuang, holds the Guinness World Records title for the most consecutive handstand skips, said Shuang helped walk him through the process of applying for a GWR title.
Yuxuan successfully earned his first record, most four finger push ups (two arms) with claps in one minute, after completing 22. He said more record attempts are in his future.
"I think I have the ability to challenge records for 1-hour push ups, 3-hour plank, fingertip push ups with weights, handstand walking, and sit ups. Next, I will prepare for these record applications and train seriously, so please look forward to it," he said.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------