June 13 (UPI) -- A Texas man is trying to track down the owner of an unusual piece of lost property he found in the middle of a road: a high school diploma.
Louis Anello said he was driving home from a grocery store when he spotted something in the road between U.S. Highways 84 and 69 in Rusk.
"It looked like something important, and I was surprised it was a diploma," Anello told KYTX-TV. "I thought it was a new diploma and later realized it was an old one."
The Mount Enterprise High School diploma bears the name Jonathan Michael Smith and is dated May 20, 2011.
Anello's wife, Doris, posted a photo of the discovery to Facebook, where it has been shared hundreds of times.
The couple have also enlisted the help of the school district to try to find the diploma's owner.
"I received a phone call from Mr. Anello, the person who found the diploma for Jonathan Michael Smith," Mount Enterprise Junior High and High School Principal Shawn Lucena said. "Mr. Anello will maintain contact with me in hopes of locating Mr. Smith to return his high school diploma."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was arrested in Nevada and is facing charges of theft in Williamson County after he allegedly stole a backhoe and drove it to the airport to catch his flight to the West Coast.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Timothy J. Baggott, of Carbondale, was arrested in Elko County, Nevada on May 21 for charges related to the possession of a stolen vehicle. He was later released.
The sheriff's office said Baggott was arrested again on May 22 in Wells, Nevada for charges related to the possession of an additional stolen vehicle.
He is currently being held in the Elko County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
On May 23, the Williamson County state's attorney formally filed charges against Baggott for theft (over $10,000), a class 2 felony. A warrant for his arrest was issued with a $25,000 bond.
Williamson County sheriff's deputies were called to the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion, Illinois on Thursday, May 18 to look into a suspicious incident.
A backhoe was parked in the airport parking lot, which was determined to be suspicious in nature.
According to Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich, soon after the deputies arrived, the owner of the backhoe arrived on scene and said the equipment belonged to his company, and that it had been parked on a job site at the intersection of Illinois Route 13 and Spillway Road.
After further investigation, Sheriff Diederich said Timothy Baggott, of Carbondale, stole the backhoe and drove it nearly 10 miles to catch a flight at the airport.
According to security camera footage, Baggott arrived and parked the backhoe in the airport parking lot. He then walked from the backhoe, carrying a guitar case, and entered the airport lobby where he got on a flight to Portland, Oregon.
"You hear of people either getting rides from other people, borrowing cars, stealing cars, but a backhoe being stolen from a job site, driven 10 miles to an airport for an individual to catch a flight all the way to the West Coast carrying a guitar, that is unique," Diederich said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO — A Minnesota man traveled to Chicago twice last year to rob banks, but he lost the money when someone stole his car with the cash inside, according to a federal criminal complaint.
Alan Duncan, a convicted murderer, is charged with robbing Selfreliance Federal Credit Union, 2332 West Chicago Avenue, on November 20. Duncan returned to Minnesota after the robbery and is suspected of returning to Chicago ten days later to rob another bank.
But Duncan confided in his brother that he lost the money — and more — when someone stole his car with the cash inside.
Three days before the robbery, Minneapolis police arrested Duncan for fleeing police and a weapons violation, an FBI agent said in the complaint. Duncan was released the next day. And the day after that, the agent alleged, Duncan's car ran a series of Illinois toll plazas as it headed toward Chicago from Wisconsin.
"Give me all the money or I'll shoot," Duncan allegedly told the bank teller, who handed over $6,010.
Investigators tracked the robber's getaway car, which is registered to Duncan, across Chicago and out of the state as it ran more toll booths on the way to Wisconsin.
A toll plaza camera showed the passenger in Duncan's car wearing a sweatshirt with the word TRUE written across the chest. The agent said that the bank robber wore matching sweatpants with the word TRUE written down the leg.
Before leaving Illinois, Duncan stopped at a toll plaza convenience store. There, surveillance video allegedly showed him wearing those pants.
Ten days later, a robber who traveled in a similar car robbed Huntington Bank, 4012 North Pulaski Road, of $2,170. A dye pack hidden in the cash exploded as the vehicle neared the interstate, and a FedEx driver gathered up $170 that flew out of the car after the pack detonated.
On December 2, police in the Minneapolis suburb where Duncan lives found his car abandoned with the engine running and a door open, revealing red dye stains on the interior, according to the agent.
Later that day, Duncan called the police to report that he had loaned the car to a guy named "CJ," who never returned it.
But Duncan had a different story a few days later when he called his brother, who was in the Hennepin County jail. The car, Duncan revealed, had been stolen from outside a Minneapolis homeless shelter.
"They taking that b*tch not knowing it was full. When I say full bro' I'm talking about I had twelve thousand dollars cash … They took that suitcase boy, it f*cked me up," the FBI agent quoted Duncan as saying in the recorded call. The agent wrote that he believed the money Duncan "lost" came from the bank robberies.
Federal prosecutors charged Duncan with the Selfreliance robbery in February, but he was only recently arrested. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole ordered him held without bail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cannon was stolen from historic Fort Mifflin sometime in early June, and now Philadelphia police are investigating.
The 300-pound replica signal cannon was taken from its spot on the wall surrounding the fort in South Philadelphia.
"We're a small nonprofit and this is sort of a sentimental cannon for us," said Beth Beatty, the executive director of Fort Mifflin.
The working replica was about four feet long and sat on a box on top of a 14-foot-tall wall. So stealing it was no easy feat.
"It had to be removed from this box and then removed down from the top of the wall," said Beatty. "Then it would have to be moved across the parade ground and loaded into a truck."
All that happened in early June. Officials don't have an exact date because the cannon doesn't sit in a visible area, and the first person to notice it missing thought it was taken down for maintenance.
Philadelphia police confirmed they are now involved in the search for the cannon valued at around $3,000.
"I'm sure they think this is probably their most unique assignment to date," said Beatty.
Officials at Fort Mifflin searched the entire property and even checked Facebook Marketplace to see if it was for sale. They don't believe the piece is worth much as scrap because it's made out of cast iron.
But it does mean a lot to the nonprofit.
"I would suspect this was taken by someone who finds it an appealing curiosity. And maybe it's in somebody's yard, in somebody's living room," said Beatty.
The cannon does work and it is potentially dangerous. Surveillance video didn't capture the theft.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Area 51 is one of the most well-known places in the United States—not in a "seven wonders of the world" kind of way, but in an "aliens and conspiracy theories" one. People from across the nation flock to Nevada every year to the area surrounding the U.S. Air Force facility where they can buy their share of souvenirs from every small corner store.
Locals like to poke fun at its lore too, including one BMW owner named Chris who owns the actual "Area 51" Nevada license plate. There's just one problem: all of those novelty license plates that tourists can buy have apparently wreaked havoc on Chris' driving record.
Tickets have erroneously arrived in the mail for Chris over the last seven years, according to a series of TikTok videos released under his account called Area51Plate. In one video, Chris shows 172 different tickets arranged on the floor, all of which contain a photo of his license plate—or, what would be his plate if it were legit.
For those keeping track, that means an average of one ticket every other week for the last seven years.
Chris says that the majority of the tickets stem from drivers simply driving through toll booths without paying. The biggest single fine was a $200 parking ticket from New York City. Because the novelty plates sport his actual registration details on a faux-Nevada plate, the automated ticketing processes across various state lines automatically assume that Chris is toll dodging and send him the ticket instead of the actual vehicle owner. He then has to dispute the ticket, which Chris says he has been successful doing each time that he has received one in the mail.
Some government agencies, like the Las Vegas Metro Police, have reportedly even threatened to issue warrants for Chris' arrest. Chris didn't get into the details of what the warrant would have been issued for, and a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Office of Public Information wasn't familiar with the issue to provide further information to The Drive, but we're willing to bet it was related to some sort of traffic incident tied to the license plate.
Now, this isn't the first time that we've seen a vanity plate result in a vehicle owner receiving a ton of tickets that should have rightfully been sent to other drivers. Just two years ago, a security researcher from California received $12,000 worth of tickets for his license plate that reads "Null," which, in technical terms, equates to an empty value. The California DMV and Los Angeles Police Department both told the owner to give up his plate, but he refused.
Chris has the same attitude. Despite it being tiresome and costly to defend against so many legal threats and false fines, the Area 51 plate isn't going anywhere so as long as Chris has something to say about it.
"I am the custodian of the plate," said Chris, who believes that this is more of a Hanlon's razor situation rather than intentional malice. "It's my responsibility to ensure its existence."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The ingredients for space yeast are fairly simple.
"Astronaut breath, water, yeast starter, electricity, a rolling pin and we can make it happen," Stafford Sheehan, a finalist in the NASA-sponsored Deep Space Food Challenge, told NPR.
Put air, water and yeast starter into Sheehan's handy machine, wait about two hours and voila: a protein shake textured-yeast that can be dried and rolled into pasta or tortillas. (This is where the rolling pin comes in.)
Back in 2017, Sheehan invented a process that can turn carbon dioxide into alcohol, which can then be turned into vodka, perfume and yeast. His company, Air Company, which he founded with his friend Gregory Constantine, is now in the third and final phase of the international contest to create novel, game-changing food technologies for long-term space missions.
The food products have to require little resources and produce little waste, while being safe to eat, nutritious and tasty.
The goal is two-pronged: These edible innovations could help make the exploration to Mars and deep space more feasible. They can also offer new, more sustainable, avenues to feed people here on Earth.
The competition is in collaboration with the Canadian Space Agency. Along with Air Company, seven other teams have advanced to the final round, where they will compete for up to $1.5 million.
Among the other finalists are Florida-based Interstellar Lab, which created a bioregenerative system to produce fresh vegetables, mushrooms and insects. And Colorado-based SATED developed a cooking appliance that prepares meals from ingredients with long shelf lives.
Like a futuristic plant that can create tortillas in a few steps
To understand how Sheehan's process works, let's start with carbon dioxide — the stuff we breathe out.
Plants breathe in carbon dioxide. When plants take in a combination of carbon dioxide, sunlight and water, they are able to produce sugar and oxygen. This process is called photosynthesis.
These same elements that make sugar can also form alcohol. And when yeast starter eats alcohol, it makes a lot more yeast. (Are you following?) Essentially, Air Company found a way to copy what plants do — using astronaut's breath — so that they can make edible nutritional yeast.
"We do the same chemistry that plants do, except we do it much more efficiently," Sheehan said.
With nutritional yeast, a hungry astronaut can form pasta, tortillas and seitan, a popular protein source for vegans. Sheehan described the flavor as "like wheat gluten, but a little bit sweeter."
Meal prepping for a trip into deep space is not easy
So, why does space food matter? One word: Mars.
Right now, scientists have figured out a lot of the logistics regarding a journey to the red planet, except how to bring enough food.
At best, it would take seven months to get to Mars. To pack over a year's worth of food for the round trip (with extra snacks, of course) would be immensely heavy — too heavy for a rocket.
"The things that we don't know how to do is get enough stuff up into the pathway between Earth and Mars to sustain people for a trip," Sheehan said.
The contestants of the Deep Space Food Challenge look to answer that question, and make the long-awaited mission to Mars more feasible.
A second important mission: fight climate change
Developing space food can also have profound impacts on Earth.
Right now, space food requires a lot of money to develop. But Sheehan said that doesn't have to be the case in the future. He compared it to solar energy, which also has origins in space innovation. Solar panels were once incredibly expensive, but now, they are affordable, ubiquitous and a tool to fight climate change.
Sheehan's hope is that the same will happen for the products made at Air Company. Not only can his company make yeast from carbon dioxide, but it can produce sustainable aviation fuel, he said.
"If we're able to produce fuel from carbon dioxide in the air, rather than having to dig for fossil fuels, that really helps to stop climate change," he said.
By not relying on fossil fuels, Sheehan also envisions his product can help people become more energy independent.
"Once we get to the same scale as the fossil fuel industry, then we can make it for prices that are closer to the cost that you get fossil fuels at," he said. "The work we do with NASA is to help make that possible."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------