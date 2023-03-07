PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Riders on an Amtrak train that runs from Maine to Boston will soon have to hold off on buying alcoholic beverages during the 35-mile stretch of the trip that goes through New Hampshire.
The Amtrak Downeaster takes passengers 145 miles from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston. The train includes a cafe car that serves alcohol.
However, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission has told the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority that the train can't serve alcohol during the New Hampshire portion of the journey.
The change is set to go on the books on March 20, the Portland Press Herald reported. It stems from a New Hampshire law that forbids the serving of alcohol that hasn't been purchased in the state.
The company that provides the train's food and beverage service, Mansfield, Massachusetts-based NexDine Hospitality, buys its alcoholic drinks in Maine for the 145-mile route, the newspaper reported.
The train brings hundreds of thousands of passengers to Boston every year, and its advertising sometimes plays up the ability to relax with a drink during the ride. It's a popular alternative for sports and concerts because it terminates steps from TD Garden, one of New England's biggest performance venues.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Meteghan RCMP is investigating incidents involving mannequins that have been hung from overpasses on Hwy. 101.
On March 4, at approximately 9:25 p.m., Meteghan RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck a mannequin hanging from a Hwy. 101 overpass in New Edinburgh. The vehicle, which was an ambulance, was travelling on New Edinburgh Rd. when it struck the low-hanging mannequin. The ambulance sustained significant damage to its windshield and was no longer operable. The two paramedics and patient in the vehicle were not injured.
Responding officers removed the mannequin from the guardrail of the overpass. The mannequin was dressed in orange clothing and was marked with "Justice for Vernon".
Meteghan RCMP believes this incident is connected to a previous incident that occurred on February 25 in Little Brook. In this instance, Meteghan RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious object resembling a person hanging from a Hwy. 101 overpass onto Little Brook Rd.
Responding officers quickly identified the object as a mannequin and removed it from the overpass. The mannequin was dressed in a sweater, blue jeans and shoes.
Investigations into both incidents are underway. Investigators are asking anyone with information on these incidents to contact Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 7 (UPI) -- A popular Australian beer is being recalled by regulators for an unusual reason -- it contains "excess alcohol."
Food Standards Australia New Zealand said Watermelon Sour Beer from Your Mates Brewing Co. contains "excess alcohol" as a result of a secondary fermentation.
The agency said the beer, sold at stores across Queensland and online nationwide, could pose a risk of illness due to its alcohol content.
Secondary fermentation is the aging period following the initial fermentation and is sometimes used to remove excess yeast from the beverage. An unintentional second fermentation can produce more alcohol and carbonation intended by the brewer.
"We've only seen this occur in a handful of unrefrigerated cans so far, but we take the safety of our mates and quality of our beer very seriously, so we've jumped onto this with the authorities to execute our first-ever product recall," Your Mates Brewing said in an Instagram post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 7 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness enthusiast broke a Guinness World Record by completing 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours.
Jaxon Italiano attempted the record for most pull ups in 24 hours (male) in Sydney, New South Wales, to raise money for charity group Dementia Australia.
Italiano said he was inspired by his work in a care home. He ended up raising nearly $6,000 for the charity.
Italiano completed 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours, smashing the previous record of 7,715. He ended his attempt with 3 1/2 hours to spare.
"I had to unfortunately leave the last 3.5 hours unused as I had completely exhausted myself," he said in an Instagram post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An eight-foot alligator has been returned to her home after Texas Game Wardens discovered her living illegally in a home south of Austin.
Texas Game Wardens investigating a "hunting without landowner consent" call discovered the gator at a home in Caldwell County.
Investigators said the homeowner was a volunteer at Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels decades ago and took an alligator egg home and kept it as a pet for about 20 years.
"Out of concern for the animal she put it in her pocket took it home and finished hatching it out of the egg and has really had it, really happy and healthy ever since," said Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo director Jarrod Fortham.
Wardens said the people who owned the home took good care of the gator, but they also made it clear no one should keep an alligator as a pet.
The homeowner received two Class C citations -- one for possession of an alligator egg and one for possession of an alligator without appropriate permits.
In a post on Instagram, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said, "Alligators don't make good pets, y'all ."
The warden who discovered the gator worked with wildlife rehabilitators at Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo to return the gator home.
The gator, who is a female, was named Tewa.
The zoo is about 50 miles from the home. In a video posted on the zoo's Facebook page, Tewa can be seen wading into the pond. Fortham posted an update on the zoo's website saying that she will get to know the other gators and live out the rest of her life there.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are getting the vegan treatment.
The Hershey Co. said Tuesday that Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups, which go on sale this month, will be its first vegan chocolates sold nationally. A second plant-based offering, Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt, will follow in April.
The chocolates are made with oats instead of milk, Hershey said.
Hershey has experimented with vegan chocolate before. It sold an oat-based chocolate bar called Oat Made in some test markets starting in 2021. But the new products will be the first sold throughout the U.S. under the "Plant Based" label.
Hershey said consumers want choice and are looking for products they consider healthier or with fewer ingredients, including reduced sugar and plant-based options. Hershey also introduced an organic version of Reese's Cups in February 2021.
Younger consumers, in particular, are looking to reduce consumption of animal-based products, says Euromonitor, a market research firm. In a 2021 survey, Euromonitor found that 54% of Generation Z consumers were restricting animal-based products from their diets, compared to 34% of Baby Boomers.
Nestle has sold its KitKat V, a vegan KitKat bar, in Europe since 2021, while Cadbury sells a vegan chocolate bar in the United Kingdom. But so far, U.S. vegan chocolate options have generally been limited to premium brands, like Lindt, or organic chocolatiers like Hu Kitchen.
Hershey said it developed plant-based versions of Reese's Cups and Hershey bars __ some of its most popular products __ because there's a dearth of mainstream plant-based chocolates in the U.S. market.
The plant-based versions will cost more. Hershey wouldn't share details because it said retailers set final prices. But Rite Aid lists a 1.4-ounce package of two plant-based Reese's Cups at $2.49; that's about $1 more than consumers would pay for a regular package. Hershey charges a similar premium for organic versions of its Reese Cups, which went on sale in 2021.
And ditching the dairy won't cut calories. While Hershey didn't release all of the nutritional facts, the 1.4-ounce package of plant-based Reese's Cups have 210 calories; that's the same number of calories as a 1.5-ounce package of traditional Reese's Cups.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------