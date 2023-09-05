Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities have arrested two construction workers accused of using an excavator to dig a hole through the Great Wall in central Shanxi province, according to local reports.
The Shanxi Cultural Relics Bureau said Monday that the two people used the excavator to dig a shortcut through the 32nd Great Wall, which dates back to the Ming Dynasty of 1368-1644, in Youyu county, Shanxi province, state-run China Daily reported.
The suspects have been identified by local police as a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, according to Sina.
Local police were notified of the damage at about 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. After following tracks from the damaged site, officers located the excavator and the pair of suspects, who told the authorities that they dug the hole in order to create a shortcut through the ancient wall to lessen the distance the excavator had to travel for their construction work.
China Daily reports that the section of wall has been "damaged beyond repair."
The iconic Great Wall of China was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. According to the U.N. agency, the wall, which runs some 13,000 miles across the country, began construction in 220 B.C. and had been continuously built until the 17th Century.
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family in Louisiana after escaping during a windstorm and being found in a canal.
The Parish of Ascension said in a Facebook post that animal control officers were summoned to the New River Canal on a report of a tortoise in distress.
The massive shelled animal was "humanely contained, loaded into the truck, and safely transported" to Cara's House-Ascension Parish Animal Shelter, the post said.
The shelter was able to reunite the tortoise, named Biscuit, with his owners. The shelter said Biscuit is 100 years old.
Lamoine Howard, Biscuit's owner, said the tortoise escaped when strong winds and rain broke the latch on his back gate and it swung open.
Josaury Faneite-Diglio said her 13-year-old son, Joseph Diglio, was inside their Lake Mary home when the family dog's barking alerted him to a bear outside.
Security camera footage and cellphone video recorded by Joseph shows the three-legged bear, known to neighbors as Tripod, breaking through the screen into the home's lanai.
"He ate the fish food we had outside next to our fish tank and then proceeded to the bar," Faneite-Diglio told WESH-TV. "He took three White Claws, drank, and left very happy. His favorite flavor is mango and strawberry."
Joseph said seeing the bear open the fridge spurred him to lock the doors of the house in case Tripod went looking for more snacks.
The family said the bear left after a few minutes, with the only damage being the stolen snacks and a hole in the screen.
"I was not scared because we know the bear really well. He lives here; we respect their habitat as much as we can," Faneite-Diglio said.
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A supermarket chain issued a recall for Paw Patrol snacks sold at British stores after it was discovered that a website on the packaging leads to content "not suitable for child consumption."
Store chain Lidl said the five-packs of Paw Patrol All Butter Mini Biscotti Biscuits, Paw Patrol Chocolate Chip Mini Biscotti Biscuits, Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Raspberry Flavor and Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Apple Flavor bore the address of a website that no longer shows the intended content.
"We have been made aware that the URL of the supplier which is featured on the back of the packaging has been compromised and is being directed to a site that is not suitable for child consumption," the recall notice states. "We recommend that customers refrain from viewing the URL and return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given."
The website, when viewed from a desktop browser, shows a message in Chinese stating that the site is "temporarily unavailable."
When viewed from a mobile browser, the URL leads to a holding page with numerous advertisements with sexually explicit imagery.
The website previously led to the homepage of Appy Kids Co., a subsidiary of Appy Food & Drinks, which dissolved in June 2022.
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Indiana State Police troopers said a "real CATastrophie" was averted when they were able to rescue a kitten that climbed into the engine compartment of a patrol vehicle.
The ISP's Sellersburg post said in a Facebook post that a pair of troopers heard meowing coming from underneath the hood of a parked patrol vehicle.
The troopers elicited the help of the district's mechanic to raise the vehicle and extract the kitten from below.
"Thankfully, we avoided a real CATastrophie today," the post said.
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said running an errand for her husband paid off when she scored a $452,886 lottery prize.
The 70-year-old Genesee County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she went to MoJoe's Food and Spirits in Davison to buy a lottery ticket for her husband.
"My husband won $10 playing the Lucky 7s Fast Cash game and asked me to buy him another ticket," the player said. "While I was getting his ticket, I decided to buy two Double Win Wild Time tickets for myself."
The woman's second Double Win Wild Time Fast Cash game had a surprise in store.
"The first ticket wasn't a winner, but when I scanned the second ticket, I got a message I hadn't seen before. I got to better lighting, and looked over the ticket and saw it was a jackpot winner," she said.
The winner said she showed the ticket to her husband to double-check it.
"When he looked at the ticket and realized it was a jackpot winner, he said a few choice words and then we started celebrating with everyone at MoJoe's," she said.
The $452,886 winner said the prize money will allow her to pay off her home, fund an Alaska fishing trip for her husband and son and share with her family.
A surgical tool the size of a dinner plate was found inside a woman's abdomen 18 months after her baby was delivered by cesarean section, according to a report by New Zealand's Health and Disability Commissioner.
An Alexis retractor, or AWR, which can measure 17 centimeters (6 inches) in diameter, was left inside the mother's body following the birth of her baby at Auckland City Hospital in 2020.
The AWR is a retractable cylindrical device with a translucent film used to draw back the edges of a wound during surgery.
The woman suffered months of chronic pain and went for several checkups to find out what was wrong, including X-rays that showed no sign of the device. The pain got so severe that she visited the hospital's emergency department and the device was discovered on an abdominal CT scan and removed immediately in 2021.
New Zealand's Health and Disability Commissioner, Morag McDowell, found Te Whatu Ora Auckland – the Auckland District Health Board – in breach of the code of patient rights, in a report released on Monday.
The health board initially claimed that a nurse, who was in her 20s, attending to the woman during the cesarean had failed to exercise reasonable skill and care towards the patient.
"As set out in my report, the care fell significantly below the appropriate standard in this case and resulted in a prolonged period of distress for the woman," McDowell said. "Systems should have been in place to prevent this from occurring."
The report explained that the woman had a scheduled C-section because of concerns about placenta previa, a problem during pregnancy when the placenta completely or partially covers the opening of the uterus.
During the operation in 2020, a count of all surgical instruments used in the procedure did not include the AWR, the commission report found. This was possibly "due to the fact that the Alexis Retractor doesn't go into the wound completely as half of the retractor needs to remain outside the patient and so it would not be at risk of being retained," a nurse told the commission.
McDowell recommended the Auckland District Health Board make a written apology to the woman and revise its policies by including AWRs as part of the surgical count.
The case has also been referred to the director of proceedings, an official who will determine whether any further action should be taken.
Dr Mike Shepherd, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand group director of operations for Te Toka Tumai Auckland, apologized for the error in a statement.
"On behalf of our Women's Health service at Te Toka Tumai Auckland and Te Whatu Ora, I would like to say how sorry we are for what happened to the patient, and acknowledge the impact that this will have had on her and her whānau group."
"We would like to assure the public that incidents like these are extremely rare, and we remain confident in the quality of our surgical and maternity care."
