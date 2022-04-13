Drivers on a Georgia highway encountered an unusual traffic hazard Wednesday when 22 crates filled with live quail apparently fell from the back of a truck.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to reports of a traffic obstruction Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 24 East and Highway 231 in Davisboro.
The deputies arrived to find 22 crates of live quail spread across the road. Some of the birds had escaped from the crates, leading deputies and bystanders on a brief chase.
Louise Duncan said she knew the bird she found on the front porch of Christ United Methodist Church in Lancaster County was not a native species.
Louise Duncan said she knew the bird she found on the front porch of Christ United Methodist Church in Lancaster County was not a native species.
"I knew it was not a normal bird that comes by because it had an orange or yellow plume," Duncan told WGAL-TV.
Duncan and Pastor Roseann Goldberg-Taylor wrangled the bird into a box and contacted local animal rescue group ORCA.
ORCA posted photos of the bird on Facebook, and soon received a message from a family in Ephrata who reported their cockatiel, named Lucky, had escaped from their home three years earlier.
Libby Rannels of ORCA said rescue workers and the family compared the bird to photos of Lucky and were pretty sure of the bird's identity, but a family member suggested another test: seeing if the cockatiel would react to the theme song from The Andy Griffith Show.
"He started whistling that song, and the bird started dancing, kind of bobbing his head, so we knew then that it had to be the same bird," Rannels said.
A historic market town is under siege by a pair of hooligan chihuahuas who have been ganging up on other pets.
The two dogs are so unpleasant a former police German Shepherd was attacked by the dogs and is scared of them.
Another person walking his two 65lb dogs were charged by the two dogs that ran straight at them in Corsham, Wiltshire.
Councillor Ruth Hopkinson said she’s had several complaints about the dogs.
She said: ‘I got a call from a resident who’d had a very unpleasant encounter with a couple of dogs in the high street where they were off-leash.
‘They were little dogs. The man who called up has an ex-police dog, he’s a German Shepherd, so a big dog.
‘There were two unpleasant chihuahuas who attacked the German Shepherd, so the size of a dog is no reflection on their aggressiveness.
‘Apparently, it’s not the first time they have behaved in an aggressive fashion.
‘They weren’t leashed, and the owner thought they’re only little, they’re only friendly. But you have to be really careful.’
The idyllic streets of Corsham are being terrorised by a pair of chihuahuas
Dr Jeffrey O’Dwyer described them as ‘bloody Mexican hooligans’ while the council is concerned about livestock.
Cllr Hopkinson said: ‘If in a lambing field please keep to the paths and your dog on a leash. The dogs may just be “playing”, but that’s not how the sheep see it.
‘When they’re spooked, the ewe and lamb can become separated and (because they’re not very bright creatures) they can’t find each other, and it is leading to lamb deaths.
‘What is happening is that people are just taking their dogs off the leash and letting them do whatever.
‘Obviously, in lambing season we’ve got little ones, ewes and they’re all flighty animals, and I wouldn’t say that these dogs are necessarily worrying the sheep and biting their ankles and that sort of thing.
Guinness World Records announced the world's tallest family is a Minnesota clan of five with an average height of 6 feet, 8.03 inches.
The record-keeping organization said the Trapp family of Esko was officially dubbed the world's tallest family after being officially measured by an orthopedics doctor.
Parents Scott (6 feet, 8 inches) and Krissy (6 feet, 3 inches) Trapp passed their vertical gifts down to kids Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield (6 feet, 8 inches), 27; Molly Steede (6 feet, 6 inches), 24; and Adam Trapp (7 feet, 3 inches), 22.
All three of the Trapp children were active in sports and were recruited for colleges to play basketball and volleyball.
"Coaches always said to us 'You can't teach height. You're either tall or you're not,'" Molly Steede told GWR.
The family members said they are proud of their heights, and of their Guinness World Record.
It was supposed to be their pride and joy, but instead it's now a mangled wreck.
This is the aftermath of a very expensive crash that happened earlier today.
It shows a £250,000 supercar that crashed on the same day that the owner bought it – just two miles away from the dealership.
The luxury car is believed to be a Ferrari 488.
Photos shared by police show the front bonnet crumpled with scratches all across the front of the flashy red sports car.
The driver, who was uninjured, was left counting the cost after his pride and joy was involved in the collision shortly after he purchased the car in Derby.
An 85-year-old British woman was dubbed the world's oldest active squash player by Guinness World Records.
Margaret Armstrong, 85, from Dalham, Suffolk, England, earned the Guinness record at the age of 84 years and 347 days after the record-keeping organization verified her age and her active status as a player.
"Someone first suggested to me about two years ago that I contact the world record people and when I checked up I found it was then an 84 year old that had the title," Armstrong told Suffolk News, "so I hung around a bit."
Armstrong said she started playing squash at the Northwood Squash Club in north London after becoming frustrated with having to plan tennis matches around the weather.
Her skills came to the attention of Egyptian player Abou Taleb, a three-time British Open winner, and he became her coach.
"Instead of aimlessly bashing the ball around the court, I actually learned to use the four walls," Armstrong told the BBC. "This is why I'm still playing I think. Because you don't have to run as much if you know what you're doing."
Armstrong said she still plays squash twice a week, despite nearly losing her foot in a car accident a few years ago.
A trove of paintings and other artwork found in an abandoned barn has turned out to be worth millions.
Notified by a contractor, Waterbury auto mechanic Jared Whipple retrieved the dirt-covered pieces in 2017 from a dumpster containing materials from a barn in Watertown. Whipple later found out they were by Francis Hines, an abstract expressionist who died in 2016 at 96 and had kept his work stored in the barn, Hearst Connecticut Media Group reported.
Hines was renowned for his “wrapping” pieces, in which fabric is wrapped around an object. His art has been compared to that of Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who became famous for wrapping installations around Europe, including the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
Hines wrapped more than 10 buildings in New York including the Washington Square Arch, JFK Airport and the Port Authority Bus Terminal, art curator and historian Peter Hastings Falk told the news outlet.
The hundreds of pieces of art retrieved by Whipple included paintings, sculptures and small drawings. Hastings Falk estimated the “wrapped” paintings can be sold at around $22,000 apiece and his drawings at around $4,500.
Whipple showed some of the pieces at a gallery in Waterbury last year, and recently decided to sell some of the art. He is collaborating with Hollis Taggart, a New York City-based gallery, on exhibits in New York and Connecticut in shows beginning next month.
Since finding the treasure trove, Whipple has researched Hines’ work and contacted the artist’s family, who, he said, have allowed him to keep and sell the art.
A man has been fined after claiming he chopped down part of his neighbour's hedge to enhance his view.
During a campaign of harassment, Alexander Edwards cut the hole in a hedge belonging to Ian Cox claiming he wanted to get a better view of the Welsh mountains.
However, after hearing that Edwards also got his dog to back late at night, sang rap music at anti-social hours and shone a torch at a CCTV camera, he was hauled before the court.
Edwards’ mother Jane had started an ongoing feud with Mr Cox around eight years ago.
When Edwards moved into his mother’s house in Pengarth, Conwy, he became embroiled in the row.
Mr Cox kept a detailed a log of all the incidents that he suffered, often in the early hours of the morning.
The 7ft hole appeared in Mr Cox’s hedge on July 5, 2021 and Edwards admitted that he had done it to better see the mountains from his bedroom window.
He sang ‘I’m f**king gonna kill yer’ in one of his lyrics and the dogs would be goaded into barking at midnight or 1am.
On August 2 he stuck his middle finger up at Mr Cox. On January 4 he did that again and then ran after him, causing alarm.
Later the same day he spat at Mr Cox’s van window.
The behaviour left Mr Cox unable to use his own garden.
Graham Parry, defending Edwards, said he had a view down the valley but the hedge had grown out of control.
District Judge Gwyn Jones told Edwards in the dock: ‘For whatever reason, you got embroiled in a dispute which is not of your making.
‘Whatever the rights and wrongs of this matter, you conducted a series of little acts which caused harassment to your neighbour. It was anti-social behaviour.’
The District Judge noted that Edwards had never ‘troubled the courts’ before but he added: ‘I’m satisfied that this offence is serious enough to justify a community order.’