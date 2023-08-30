BUÑOL, Spain (AP) — Some 15,000 people, including many tourists, pasted each other with tomatoes Wednesday as Spain's annual "Tomatina" street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol.
Workers on trucks tipped 120 tons of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw.
The street fight leaves both the street, its houses and participants drenched in red pulp.
Tickets for the festival start at 12 euros ($13).
The town hoses down the area and the revelers shower off within minutes of the hourlong noon battle finishing.
The festival, held on the last Wednesday of August, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town, located in a tomato-producing region.
Media attention in the 1980s turned it into a national and international event, drawing participants from every corner of the world.
Participants use swimming goggles to protect their eyes and usually dress in T-shirts and shorts.
The party is ranked by Spain as an international tourism attraction.
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — A group of hunters have captured the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi, according to the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
Four state residents — Donald Woods, Will Thomas, Joey Clark and Tanner White — harvested a male alligator Saturday in west Mississippi's Sunflower River.
It weighed 802.5 pounds (364 kilograms) and measured 14 feet, 3 inches (4.3 meters) long, breaking the previous record by over 2 inches, the department said.
After capturing the animal, the hunters hoisted it with a forklift and posed for a picture at Red Antler Processing in the Mississippi Delta town of Yazoo City.
The area is located in a designated alligator hunting zone. Mississippi's alligator hunting season opens on the last Friday in August each year. In 2023, the season ends Sept. 4.
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian woman captured two Guinness World Records titles by showing off the skills of her two unusual talented pets: a miniature horse and a sheep.
Noeline Cassettari said she was inspired to seek world record titles for her horse, Rose, and her sheep, Beanie, after her friend, Megan Reimann earned a Guinness World Records title for the tricks performed by her cow, Ghost.
Rose earned a record by performing 13 tricks in 1 minute, while Beanie earned the sheep version of the same record with 11 tricks.
Rose's tricks include staying, coming, smiling, bowing, ringing a bell and picking a playing card out of a deck.
Beanie's feats include wiping his feet, lifting his front legs, pivoting, going through a hoop and spinning.
"Rose and Beanie are the only non-dogs in the world to have earned a Grand Champion title through 'Do More With Your Dog,' by submitting videos online," Cassettari told Guinness World Records. "They have both earned their Champion Masters title which requires 101 tricks! Rose and Beanie also compete in online agility challenges, and online Freestyle dog dancing! Rose enjoys carriage driving also."
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario called in several beekeepers for backup when approximately 5 million bees fell off the back of a truck.
The Halton Regional Police Service said officers were alerted about 6:15 a.m. that several boxes of bees had fallen from the back of a truck on Guelph Line in Burlington.
"We're not sure how or what exactly took place but at some point the boxes containing bees or beehives slid off the trailer and spilled all over the road," police spokesman Ryan Anderson told CBC News.
Several local beekeepers were summoned to the scene to help gather the estimated 5 million bees.
Beekeeper Luc Peters said he and his fellow beekeepers had to be extra careful during their efforts because the insects were agitated.
"It's important for people to understand that honey bees are fairly gentle and really don't bother people unless they are bothered. This is a rare situation where you have to keep your distance from them," he said.
Peters said locals can expect there to still be a large number of bees in the area for a few days.
"We're going to be leaving some crates behind. Some of the bees have escaped and we're hoping that they'll naturally return to these crates and we'll come back at a later date to pick them up once the bees have returned," he said.
Police said the driver of the truck was cited for driving with an insecure load.
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies responded to an Oklahoma home to foil an attempted home invasion by an unusual suspect -- a large snake.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a report of "a six foot long snake attempting to enter a home."
Deputies were able to safely apprehend the large, white snake.
"We haven't been able to locate the owner. At this point we don't know if the snake is a pet that escaped, or if someone grew tired of taking care of it and turned it loose," the post said.
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A 4.8-pound wheel of Spanish cheese broke a world record when it was auctioned for more than $32,000.
The Cabrales blue cheese, manufactured by Guillermo Pendás at his family's Los Puertos factory and aged in the mountain caves of Asturias, sold for $32,408.10 after taking top honors at the 51st annual Cabrales Cheese Competition in Las Arenas.
The buyer was restaurant owner Iván Suárez.
Suárez previously set the Guinness World Record for most expensive cheese sold at auction when he bought a wheel of Cabrales for $22,129 in 2019.
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A California resident's home security camera captured the moment hundreds of escaped goats stampeded through their neighborhood late at night.
Kristen Slowe, who lives in the Ring Mountain neighborhood of Corte Madera, shared Nest camera video showing hundreds of goats running past her house late at night.
The goats feasted on vegetation in the area and woke residents and pets with their ruckus, neighbors said.
The goat herd is contracted by the city to clear vegetation for fire abatement.
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A lion was on the loose for over an hour on the busy streets of Karachi, Pakistan, after escaping from a car.
Police and personnel from the Sindh Wildlife Department responded Tuesday when the big cat was spotted wandering the streets after escaping from a car.
Residents captured video of the lion wandering loose among vehicles and pedestrians. One video appeared to show the lion charging at a man, but the animal gave up its pursuit without injuring the bystander.
Police said the lion was recaptured by wildlife officials in the basement of a building after more than an hour on the loose. Authorities said the driver of the car that was transporting the lion has been detained.
Sindh Wildlife Department Conservator Javed Mehar said lions and similar animals are illegal in residential areas under wildlife laws, but there is a flourishing black market for them in the country. He said the owner of the lion could face a steep fine.
