WARSAW, Poland (AP) — There will be no more going to Hel on bus 666.
The bus to the town of Hel on Poland's Baltic coast has long been popular with tourists. But some Christian conservatives have protested the number signifying the devil on a bus leading to a place that sounds like the word "hell" in English.
The local bus operator, PKS Gdynia, announced this week that bus 666 will no longer run to Hel. It said it had flipped the last number and would now run the line under the number 669 starting on June 24.
Local media said the bus company acted under the pressure of Christian groups who had pushed for the change, but were already thinking of returning to the old number amid a public outcry over the change.
The local news portal Trojmiasto.pl said that the line operated under the number 666 since 2006, first as a local joke before attracting riders from across Poland and beyond. Some people rode the bus simply to say they had taken the 666 bus to Hel, Polish media reported.
Fronda, a Catholic publication, has for years called for the 666 bus to be renamed, arguing that it had Satanic overtones and that "to present the reality of eternal damnation as amusing in any way is just plain stupidity."
It lamented that fact that many Polish journalists, even Catholic ones, took pleasure in the joke.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. —
A man is wanted in South Carolina for stealing $40,000 worth of chicken from a poultry plant, according to deputies.
Jeremy McFadden is wanted on a grand larceny charge, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said McFadden stole $40,000 worth of boneless chicken breast from Pilgrim's Pride on May 9.
McFadden has a 2002 Toyota Corolla SD with SC Tag 6354MK and a black 2012 GMC Yukon with SC Tag 567NS, according to deputies.
Deputies ask if you know where McFadden is to call 911.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A 62-year-old man is facing firearms charges in Illinois after authorities say he accidentally shot himself in the leg in his sleep —while dreaming that he was defending himself against an "intruder" in his home.
The man, identified as Mark Dicara of Lake Barrington, used a .357 Magnum revolver that he owned to fire the shot at around 9:50 p.m. on April 10, the Lake County government said in a news release issued on Tuesday. According to Lake County sheriff's deputies, on the night of the incident Dicara dreamed someone was breaking into his home, and retrieved the gun to shoot at whomever he believed was the "intruder."
But, when he fired the revolver, Dicara shot himself in the leg instead and woke from the dream, a subsequent investigation found. Authorities also confirmed during the probe that an attempted burglary did not happen at Dicara's residence, and there was no intruder on his property.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call reporting a person with a gunshot wound at the residence, the county said. They found Dicara when they arrived, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and losing what they described as a "significant amount of blood." It was later determined that the round discharged from his gun went through the leg and lodged itself in his bedding, so no one else was harmed. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the leg after finding Dicara and transported him to a hospital in the area for treatment.
During the investigation that followed, authorities realized that Dicara owned and used the revolver despite not having a Firearm Owners Identification card, which is mandatory in Illinois in order to legally possess a gun. Authorties said Dicara's identification card had previously been revoked, although they did not share details as to why. The Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved two charges for Dicara, for possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm. They are considered Class 3 and Class 4 felonies, respectively.
Dicara was arrested in Lake County on Monday and then released after posting $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 29.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FUERTH, Germany (AP) — The artificial intelligence chatbot asked the believers in the fully packed St. Paul's church in the Bavarian town of Fuerth to rise from the pews and praise the Lord.
The ChatGPT chatbot, personified by an avatar of a bearded Black man on a huge screen above the altar, then began preaching to the more than 300 people who had shown up on Friday morning for an experimental Lutheran church service almost entirely generated by AI.
"Dear friends, it is an honor for me to stand here and preach to you as the first artificial intelligence at this year's convention of Protestants in Germany," the avatar said with an expressionless face and monotonous voice.
The 40-minute service — including the sermon, prayers and music — was created by ChatGPT and Jonas Simmerlein, a theologian and philosopher from the University of Vienna.
"I conceived this service — but actually I rather accompanied it, because I would say about 98% comes from the machine," the 29-year-old scholar told The Associated Press.
The AI church service was one of hundreds of events at the convention of Protestants in the Bavarian towns of Nuremberg and the neighboring Fuerth, and it drew such immense interest that people formed a long queue outside the 19th-century, neo-Gothic building an hour before it began.
The convention itself — Deutscher Evangelischer Kirchentag in German — takes place every two years in the summer at a different place in Germany and draws tens of thousands of believers to pray, sing and discuss their faith. They also talk about current world affairs and look for solutions to key issues, which this year included global warming, the war in Ukraine — and artificial intelligence.
This year's gathering is taking place from Wednesday to Sunday under the motto "Now is the time." That slogan was one of the sentences Simmerlein fed ChatGPT when he asked the chatbot to develop the sermon.
"I told the artificial intelligence 'We are at the church congress, you are a preacher … what would a church service look like?'" Simmerlein said. He also asked for psalms to be included, as well as prayers and a blessing at the end.
"You end up with a pretty solid church service," Simmerlein said, sounding almost surprised by the success of his experiment.
Indeed, the believers in the church listened attentively as the artificial intelligence preached about leaving the past behind, focusing on the challenges of the present, overcoming fear of death, and never losing trust in Jesus Christ.
The entire service was "led" by four different avatars on the screen, two young women, and two young men.
At times, the AI-generated avatar inadvertently drew laughter as when it used platitudes and told the churchgoers with a deadpan expression that in order "to keep our faith, we must pray and go to church regularly."
Some people enthusiastically videotaped the event with their cell phones, while others looked on more critically and refused to speak along loudly during The Lord's Prayer.
Heiderose Schmidt, a 54-year-old who works in IT, said she was excited and curious when the service started but found it increasingly off-putting as it went along.
"There was no heart and no soul," she said. "The avatars showed no emotions at all, had no body language and were talking so fast and monotonously that it was very hard for me to concentrate on what they said."
"But maybe it is different for the younger generation who grew up with all of this," Schmidt added.
Marc Jansen, a 31-year-old Lutheran pastor from Troisdorf near the western German city of Cologne, brought a group of teenagers from his congregation to St. Paul. He was more impressed by the experiment.
"I had actually imagined it to be worse. But I was positively surprised how well it worked. Also the language of the AI worked well, even though it was still a bit bumpy at times," Jansen said.
What the young pastor missed, however, was any kind of emotion or spirituality, which he says is essential when he writes his own sermons.
Anna Puzio, 28, a researcher on the ethics of technology from the University of Twente in The Netherlands, also attended the service. She said she sees a lot of opportunities in the use of AI in religion — such as making religious services more easily available and inclusive for believers who for various reasons may not be able experience their faith in person with others in houses of worship.
However, she noted there are also dangers when it comes to the use of AI in religion.
"The challenge that I see is that AI is very human-like and that it's easy to be deceived by it," she said.
"Also, we don't have only one Christian opinion, and that's what AI has to represent as well," she said. "We have to be careful that it's not misused for such purposes as to spread only one opinion."
Simmerlein said it is not his intention to replace religious leaders with artificial intelligence. Rather, he sees the use of AI as a way to help them with their everyday work in their congregations.
Some pastors seek inspiration in literature, he says, so why not also ask AI for ideas regarding an upcoming sermon. Others would like to have more time for individual spiritual guidance of their parishioners, so why not speed up the process of writing the sermon with the help of a chatbot to make time for other important duties.
"Artificial intelligence will increasingly take over our lives, in all its facets," Simmerlein said. "And that's why it's useful to learn to deal with it."
However, the experimental church service also showed the limits to implementing artificial AI in church, or in religion. There was no real interaction between the believers and the chatbot, which wasn't able to respond to the laughter or any other reactions by the churchgoers as a human pastor would have been able to do.
"The pastor is in the congregation, she lives with them, she buries the people, she knows them from the beginning," Simmerlein said. "Artificial intelligence cannot do that. It does not know the congregation."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. —
State and local first responders were called to Boxborough, Massachusetts, Tuesday after an SUV was found standing on its nose wedged between trees in a wooded area off Interstate 495.
Pictures from the scene posted by the Boxborough Fire Department show the heavily damaged white Jeep Compass, which was discovered at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-495 South just south of the Route 2 interchange with no driver or passengers present.
Several of the windows were shattered, the body panels were damaged, and all the doors were closed.
A Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit team responded and searched the surrounding area and did not find anyone.
The vehicle was removed from median and all units cleared the scene just after 9 a.m., state police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
There are few universal truths in this world: The sun rises in the East and sets in the West. Pineapple on pizza will always divide the masses. And if you're in the habit of ordering takeout food, there's a pile of sauce packets in your home somewhere whose origins and expiration dates are unknown. This year, Heinz is working to turn that drawer of shame into a point of pride—the brand has announced a new line of condiment packets designed to be collectibles.
The limited-edition Saucemerica Packet Collection, as Heinz calls it, includes 50 United States–inspired condiment wrappers. There's a unique design for each state featuring its most well-known food. For example, Idaho's design includes French fries, and Wisconsin's packet includes—what else?—cheese curds.
You'll find the designs on packets of ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, ranch, BBQ sauce, and tartar sauce. The packets will be available wherever single-serve Heinz products are carried, including restaurants, drive-thrus, theme parks, movie theaters, and stadiums nationwide. To ensure collectors really can get one from every state, the company is making sure to deliver a variety of the packets to each operation throughout June, July, and August.
"From art to coins, stamps, and more, collecting culture has become a popular practice with devoted fan bases," Devaang Sibal, brand manager for Heinz Away from Home, said in the press release. "HEINZ fans everywhere collect packets in their homes, bags, and cars, to ensure they are always on hand in case of a condiment conundrum. With the Saucemerica Collection, we are excited to pay homage to this fan behavior with the unique, hometown pride-evoking designs and multiple chances for fans to win prizes."
Yep, there are prizes. To promote the Saucemerica packets, Heinz is running a contest in which contestants take a photo of each packet they collect and upload it to www.saucemerica.com. Heinz will verify the entries, and based on how many unique packets each person collects, they could win prizes ranging from $500 to a $100,000 grand prize.
When do sauce packets expire?
As for just how long those collectible packets will also be safe to eat, that's another story. Generally, collector's items aren't meant to be opened because they'll lose their value, but in this case a sauce packet must serve its purpose eventually, right? (Maybe not if you're this curator.)
The general rule of thumb is that if anything smells off or has a color or texture not typically associated with that condiment, you're better off not consuming it. Otherwise, Lifehacker suggests the following:
Ketchup, Mayonnaise: 1 year
Mustard, Taco Sauce, Parmesan Cheese: 1-2 years
Tabasco Sauce: 3-4 years
Honey, Salt, Sugar: Indefinite
So, don't be ashamed of your sauce packet vault. It's not that you eat too much takeout food, it's that you're actually a budding collector aspiring to claim a $100,000 grand prize.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------