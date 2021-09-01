Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Louisiana family surveying the damage to their neighborhood after Hurricane Ida found a surprising new neighbor swimming in the floodwaters -- a dolphin.
Amanda Huling said she first spotted the dolphin swimming in the floodwaters of her Slidell neighborhood Monday.
She said the dolphin was still swimming around the neighborhood Tuesday.
Huling said she has been in contact with a rescue group that is planning to attempt to relocate the dolphin if it doesn't find its way out of the flooded neighborhood within the next few days.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan said they ended up in an unusual chase when a call initially thought to be a joke led to finding a loose emu wandering around town.
The Shepherd Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers initially suspected they were being pranked when the call came in from Isabella County Central Dispatch about an "escaped feathered animal" on the loose in the village.
Officers who arrived on the scene were surprised to see the wandering emu, a large, flightless bird native to Australia.
"We decided to follow it on its journey throughout the Village of Shepherd. Ultimately it was captured by its owners on the [northeast] end of town," the Police Department said.
The owners told police that the emu, named Healy-Mu, had escaped from their Vestaburg farm the previous day. They said Healy-Mu will soon be moving to a new home in Reed City.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a kitten survived a journey of about 230 miles from Wales to Leeds, England, in the engine compartment of a car.
The RSPCA said the driver told rescuers he arrived in Leeds and opened the hood of the car to investigate a strange noise initially thought to be a problem with the engine.
The man called the RSPCA when he realized there was a kitten trapped in the engine and it did not come out when he offered it food.
"I managed to reach the poor kitten and bring him to safety," animal rescue officer Rebecca Goulding said in a news release. "He was absolutely covered in grease, but thankfully had no injuries so he's a very lucky cat.
"The caller explained that they'd heard a strange noise all the way from South Wales and had assumed it was something wrong with the engine."
Goulding said the kitten is believed to have been trapped for the entire four-hour drive.
"He's so lucky to have not been burnt or injured. He's definitely used up one of his nine lives on the trip," she said.
The 6-week-old kitten, dubbed Tom Jones by Goulding, is being cared for by RSPCA Halifax. Officials said they are trying to determine if the kitten is a stray or someone's missing pet.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas are asking the public for help with an unusual mystery after a mobile home was found abandoned on a trailer in the middle of a road.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said the trailer loaded with a manufactured house was found abandoned in the roadway of Farm-to-Market 2578 in Kaufman County on Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the home was loaded onto a trailer, but no tow vehicle was found.
"The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating the owner and/or transport company of this trailer that was left on FM 2578 blocking the roadway," the post said.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 31 (Reuters)
In an unlikely crossover, Goku from “Dragon Ball” defeated the Flintstones in a recycled ‘crazy car’ race in Peru on Monday.
The event in Lima’s San Miguel district saw contestants race in homemade cars built from recycled materials.
“Families, children and parents show their creativity in this crazy car contest,” San Miguel mayor Jose Guevara said.
The overall winners were three friends who built a car inspired by “Dragon Ball” animation. Second and third places were taken by the Flintstones and “Fast and Furious”-themed cars.
“We gave it our souls, our hearts and life and it’s incredible we built this (car) in a couple of days. And here’s the result of the union between three friends,” winner Henry Villodas said.