April 4 (UPI) -- An Egyptian swimmer put his skills to the test and broke a Guinness World Record when he swam for over 7 miles while wearing handcuffs.
Shehab Allam, 31, claimed the Guinness World Records title for farthest distance swimming wearing handcuffs when he completed his 7.24-mile swim in the open waters of the Arabian Gulf.
Allam broke the previous record of 5.35 miles, set by U.S. swimmer Benjamin Katzman in 2021.
The record-breaking swim took Allam about six hours to complete.
"During the training, I used to attract curious glances when I have the handcuffs on. To avoid drawing too much attention, I prefer to swim in quieter areas, typically near the limit line of the beaches, although I still receive some stares," Allam told GWR.
Allam said he might someday be able to break his own record, as he is still perfecting the technique he calls the "double-arm pull and modified sidestroke."
"The feeling of being among the record-breaking elite gives me a sense of being a superhero, and it drives me to maintain my position in the records for as long as possible," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A mall security guard got dragged by a fleeing truck as he tried to apprehend the alleged thief of a giant foam carrot.
Police in Pennsylvania say that the suspect ran after pinching the carrot from the Easter display at the Clearview Mall in the city of Butler.
Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to the mall after the giant carrot was reported stolen and the security guard stated that he had chased the suspect in a dark red Chevy truck into the parking lot.
Police say that when the security guard tried to open the door of the truck he was dragged for around a quarter of a mile at speeds of up to 35mph.
The guard was not injured in the incident.
"Luckily, he is OK and has no injuries," Clearview General Manager Mandy DeSantis told WPXI.
After an anonymous tip, police eventually tracked down the stolen item at a home in Chicora, Pennsylvania.
Officials say that two males, aged 20 and 18, confessed to taking the carrot. Neither man was taken into custody but state police say that charges will be filed against them, reported The Butler Eagle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 4 (UPI) -- Officers in a British police department were left scratching their heads when they returned to their car and found an exotic bird perched on the blue lights.
Wolverhampton Police said in a Twitter post that officers returned to their parked car Tuesday morning and discovered the colorful avian perched on the blue lights mounted to the patrol cruiser's roof.
The orange, yellow and green bird appears to be a lovebird, a small member of the parrot family native to Africa.
"We are taking good care of him after speaking with the RSPCA official and getting some advice," police tweeted.
The department said it is now trying to locate the apparent flyaway pet's owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 4 (UPI) -- A Washington fire department said a crew came to the rescue of an unlucky parachutist whose descent left him stuck in a tree.
Central Mason Fire and EMS said engine and medic crews responded to rescue a parachutist whose parachute had become entangled high up in a tree near the Mason County Recreational Area.
"Thankfully he was able to avoid hitting the high-capacity Bonneville power lines," the department said in a news release.
The department said the tree was in a swampy drainage area that prevented rescuers from using a ladder truck, so a 35-foot ground ladder was erected at the scene to allow firefighters to reach the trapped man.
"The parachutist was not injured, he just needed assistance getting untangled and down from the tree," department officials wrote.
It was unclear whether the parachutist had been sky diving or participating in another parachute sport.
The department said the rescue took place on April 1, but the incident was "no fooling."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SINGAPORE - A Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA) senior executive misappropriated more than 750 printer cartridges worth over $93,000 from the agency and sold them online.
Zulkiflie Yacob, 45, who is no longer working there, was sentenced to two years and a month's jail after he pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of criminal breach of trust involving 621 cartridges worth nearly $80,000.
A third charge involving the remaining 132 cartridges worth more than $13,000 was considered during sentencing.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Niranjan Ranjakunalan noted that the CRA was a statutory board under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is now known as the Gambling Regulatory Authority.
As a CRA employee, Zulkiflie's job scope included procuring office supplies and purchasing printer cartridges.
To commit his offences, he deliberately over-ordered cartridges between April 1, 2016 and Oct 30, 2018.
The DPP said: "The accused did so with the intention of dishonestly misappropriating and selling some of these printer cartridges, and pocketing the sales proceeds."
Zulkiflie justified these purchases of printer cartridges in the quarterly approval-of-purchase put up by him on the basis that they were in accordance with factors such as the utilisation of printer cartridges in previous quarters.
After that, he sold them on online marketplace Carousell.
The CRA lodged a police report after discovering discrepancies between the number of cartridges purchased and the number of those used, as well as how many such items were left in stock.
Zulkiflie was arrested on March 12, 2020, and was released on bail soon after.
"During the course of investigations, the accused revealed that he declared financial embarrassment in 2015 and therefore used the monies received from the sale of the dishonestly misappropriated printer cartridges to pay his bills and expenses," said the prosecutor.
On Jan 15, 2023, Zulkiflie made partial restitution of $25,000 to the Gambling Regulatory Authority.
Defence lawyer Azri Imran Tan from IRB Law said that his client has completely handed over all benefits he received from the offences.
Pleading for a sentence of not more than 16 months' jail, Mr Tan added: "Zul wishes to explain that the restitution amount made is based on the amount of money he earned from selling the misappropriated toners and cartridges."
Mr Tan said that, according to his client, the toners and cartridges were sold at a markdown from their original purchase prices, at around $50 to $100 individually.
Zulkiflie's bail was set at $15,000 on Monday, and he is expected to surrender himself at the State Courts on April 28 to begin his jail term.
For each count of criminal breach of trust, an offender can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------