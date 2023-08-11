----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A museum in the Chicago suburbs broke a Guinness World Record with a display of 2,098 sock monkeys.
Guinness World Records adjudicators Hannah Ortman and Chloe McCarthy visited the Sock Monkey Museum in Long Grove on Thursday and verified the collection included 2,098 different sock monkeys.
Arlene and Michael Okun, the museum's owners, said they started collecting sock monkeys in 2006.
"We were traveling across the country in an RV, and we stopped at a Cracker Barrel, and I bought my first one," Arlene Okun told The Daily Herald.
The collection grew with trips to estate sales, garage sales and antique stores.
The museum was presented with a plaque verifying the record for the largest collection of sock monkeys.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The birth of a Linne's two-toed sloth at a Rhode Island zoo is being hailed as a milestone in efforts to preserve the endangered species.
The Roger Williams Park Zoo announced the sloth was born recently to parents Fiona and Westley.
"This adorable newborn is resting comfortably and keeping close to mom," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "Our incredible staff of zookeepers and veterinarians are keeping a watchful eye over mom and baby to ensure their well-being as they bond behind-the-scenes."
The zoo said the baby is continuing to "grow and gain strength."
"This birth is significant for our Zoo and the sloth population worldwide as we are a part of the Linne's Two-Toed Sloth Species Survival Plan, which focuses on breeding to ensure the survival of a species," the post said.
Zoo officials wrote the baby does not yet have a name.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England said a curious dog had a "ruff morning" when she ended up trapped in a rabbit hole.
The Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service said in a Facebook post that the dog, named Poppy, had a "ruff morning" that led to a "pawfect rescue."
Poppy ran into a St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, rabbit hole and became trapped, eliciting a response from multiple fire crews.
The dog was not injured and was reunited with her family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Margarita Sciapin could not escape the rumors.
As she made her way around South Florida, she heard rumblings that she had perpetrated an egregious crime. Her 12-year-old daughter was taunted by other children in a gymnastics club, she says, while word traveled fast that she was responsible for an act of thievery.
In a lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, Sciapin claims she could not pin down who was spreading the rumors until she stepped foot back in Paris Morning Bakery in Boca Raton. Posters of her as if she was a wanted fugitive were plastered all around the cash register, declaring "CAKE THIEF!"
The accusations, which stemmed from a past tiff between her and the establishment over a mocha-flavored confectionery, brought upon debilitating stress and anxiety that led her to be hospitalized for shortness of breath and elevated heart rate the following day, she claims.
Sciapin is demanding damages from Paris Morning for counts of defamation and infliction of emotional distress, claiming the posters damaged her reputation and caused her family's jewelry business to suffer loss in revenue.
"The defendant, through its employees, allowed the publication of false and defamatory written statements about the plaintiff, framing her as a thief to be knowingly and purposely published by the defendant's employee in its shop window," the lawsuit states.
The feud between Sciapin and the bakery, which has a handful of South Florida locations, began in January 2023. Sciapin says she was at the Boca Raton location when she purchased a delectable mocha cake for $29 but then realized the employee had given her the wrong product. She says the employee "could not simply switch the cakes" and instead suggested issuing a refund and charging her again for the desired morsel.
Not wanting to cause more trouble or run the risk of being charged twice, Sciapin claims, she decided to keep the original cake and told the employee "not to worry" about proceeding with more transactions or refunds.
After the rumors spread around the community and Sciapin returned to the bakery, she discovered the staff had hung the photos labeling her a "cake thief" next to its register, along with a receipt stating her full name, some of her credit card information, and a public notice about the kerfuffle, according to the complaint.
"This Karen thief stole a cake from us at 5 p.m. on January 22,2023," one poster stated. "When an employee tried to explain that our refunds don't show up in statements immediately, she got angry, refused to believe the employee, took the cake, and left while her cake was already refunded. She was very impatient when the employee was trying to figure out how to do a refund receipt, instead of waiting, she ran off with the cake."
An employee of the bakery tells New Times that images taken from Sciapin's social media were used to produce the posters. Materials featuring Sciapin were distributed across Paris Morning's locations, she says.
"It's like a thing across our stores. They actually printed a bunch of different themes of her and then gave it to our stores in case she comes back. We have memorabilia of it in our kitchen," the employee says.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A New Zealand supermarket experimenting with using AI to generate meal plans has seen its app produce some unusual dishes – recommending customers recipes for deadly chlorine gas, "poison bread sandwiches" and mosquito-repellent roast potatoes.
The app, created by supermarket chain Pak 'n' Save, was advertised as a way for customers to creatively use up leftovers during the cost of living crisis. It asks users to enter in various ingredients in their homes, and auto-generates a meal plan or recipe, along with cheery commentary. It initially drew attention on social media for some unappealing recipes, including an "oreo vegetable stir-fry".
When customers began experimenting with entering a wider range of household shopping list items into the app, however, it began to make even less appealing recommendations. One recipe it dubbed "aromatic water mix" would create chlorine gas. The bot recommends the recipe as "the perfect nonalcoholic beverage to quench your thirst and refresh your senses".
"Serve chilled and enjoy the refreshing fragrance," it says, but does not note that inhaling chlorine gas can cause lung damage or death.
New Zealand political commentator Liam Hehir posted the "recipe" to Twitter, prompting other New Zealanders to experiment and share their results to social media. Recommendations included a bleach "fresh breath" mocktail, ant-poison and glue sandwiches, "bleach-infused rice surprise" and "methanol bliss" – a kind of turpentine-flavoured french toast.
A spokesperson for the supermarket said they were disappointed to see "a small minority have tried to use the tool inappropriately and not for its intended purpose". In a statement, they said that the supermarket would "keep fine tuning our controls" of the bot to ensure it was safe and useful, and noted that the bot has terms and conditions stating that users should be over 18.
In a warning notice appended to the meal-planner, it warns that the recipes "are not reviewed by a human being" and that the company does not guarantee "that any recipe will be a complete or balanced meal, or suitable for consumption".
"You must use your own judgement before relying on or making any recipe produced by Savey Meal-bot," it said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOUSTON - A Spring Branch woman launched a risky rescue effort after she learned that three puppies had fallen into a storm drain.
Callie Clemens has been crawling in and out of storm drains in extreme heat for days now, all in an effort to rescue a group of abandoned puppies.
"There's a lot of cockroaches, you just have to avoid them, you just go fast," Clemens said.
Her search started late Wednesday night when someone messaged her lost and found pets Facebook page telling her three puppies were on the loose on South Pinemont Drive in Spring Branch. She headed straight to the scene and learned they had fallen into a storm drain.
She told FOX 26 that she wasn't scared, because she'd done it before to rescue kittens.
Clemens was able to rescue two of those terrier mix puppies, and she plans to keep searching below the surface until she finds the third one. She even has blueprints and maps of where those storm drains lead.
"I wouldn't say no, especially when you hear the cries," Clemens said when asked why she took the risk.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This will lift your spirits.
An 11-month-old Buffalo-area boy is going viral for hilariously derailing his baptism in one fell swoop.
A now-viral TikTok shows Candace Williams holding son Sullivan near a baptismal fountain as a Catholic priest reads from a book of sacraments.
Surrounded by friends and family at Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Lancaster, Sullivan quickly raises his hand and smacks the book into the fountain’s holy water — to the astonishment of everyone in attendance.
The 6-second clip has amassed over 4.5 million views since it was posted last week by Williams’ sister, Natalie Walczyk.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------