Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures of 96 to 108 expected. Limited relief at night with low temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Multiple days of heat increases the heat risk. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From late Monday morning to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...People acclimated to heat are also susceptible to heat related illness. Everyone should take precaution to avoid heat related illness. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&