If you've ever heard a pet owner using baby talk to address their four-legged friend, it turns out, there's science to support that type of dialogue with dogs. Hungarian researchers discovered....dogs respond more to a sing-songy voice ....referred to as exaggerated prosody. That means the same sort of speaking style used with small children, is also more effective with dogs who were found to be more sensitive to speech. The team discovered this by conducting a series of brain scans on trained dogs. Their study also found that man's best friend seems to prefer the voices of women and that dog brains respond more to speech directed to them. Findings appear in the journal "communications biology."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan cat's 16.07-inch tail is officially the longest in the world, taking the record from his own half-brother.
William John Powers of Farmington Hills owned Cygnus, a Maine coon whose tail remains the Guinness World Record holder for the longest tail on a domestic cat ever at 17.58 inches long.
Cygnus, along with Powers' other cats, died in a house fire in 2017.
Powers said he was later introduced to Altair, Cygnus' half-brother, and quickly decided to adopt him.
"When I was ready to have cats again, the woman who bred Altair let me know that a litter had been born and there was a silver male kitten who was the half-brother of Cygnus," Powers told Guinness World Records.
Powers said it was clear early on that Altair was following in his brother's footsteps.
"It was pretty obvious that just like Cygnus, from the time he was a kitten, he had an absurdly long tail, and it just continued to get longer as he aged," Powers said.
Altair is now the record-holder for the longest tail on a domestic cat living, after his tail was measured at 16.07 inches.
Altair isn't the only living record-holder in the family -- Powers' Savannah cat, Fenrir, is the tallest living domestic cat at 18.83 inches tall.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in a Rhode Island town are asking members of the public not to chase a pig on the loose.
Burrillville Animal Control said the pig has been on the loose for about a week after escaping during his first day in a new home.
The pig was spotted Wednesday in the Staghead area on Buck Hill Road, and animal control said on Facebook that anyone who spots the swine should refrain from trying to chase him.
"Please do not chase him," the post said. "He will only run further."
Animal control said the pig has already been seen running as far as the Massachusetts state line.
The post said a second pig is also on the loose in the Burrillville area, but thus far that pig has remained in its owner's neighborhood.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman was faced with an unusual situation when she looked outside her apartment building and spotted a non-native animal -- an alligator.
The Romulus Police Department said in a Facebook post that the baffled woman called police to report an "alligator or crocodile" wandering around outside her building.
Dispatchers asked the woman to send a photo, and she complied -- showing them there was indeed an alligator outside.
Deputy Chief Derran Shelby said officers and a professional trapper collected the alligator from the apartment complex on the north side of Romulus.
"We don't know where it came from or how it got there," Shelby told USA Today.
Shelby said the 4-foot alligator will be relocated to a new home. He said the gator's mouth had been bound shut, so the public was never at risk from the reptile.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man went for a walk during a break from work and ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
Nickolas Neal of Charlotte told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped into the 7-Eleven store on West Trade Street in Charlotte while taking a break from work.
"I was at work and I took a walk there to loosen up my legs," Neal said.
Neal ended up buying a $1 Quick Pick ticket for the Aug. 8 Cash 5 drawing.
"When I checked the ticket my jaw dropped," he said. "I got my wife to check the ticket and her jaw dropped as well."
Neal said his $100,000 prize will help fund a trip to St. Lucia to celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary.
"We are planning this trip to be the honeymoon we never went on," Neal said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a raccoon that found itself in double trouble when it became stuck in a tree with a mayonnaise jar stuck over its head.
Marion County Fire Rescue said in an Instagram post that a crew responded to SRM Concrete in Belleview on a report of a raccoon "with a jar on his head, stuck in the tree."
The responding crews used a platform to reach the raccoon, which rescuers dubbed "Ricky."
"Ricky was extricated from the jar, placed in a safe carrier and turned over to Animal Control. We are pleased to say that he didn't suffer any major injuries," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Officials in Austria have drawn criticism for a scheme offering residents a year of free nationwide public transportation in exchange for getting a tattoo.
The country placed pop-up tattoo shops at the Electric Love Festival in Salzburg and the Frequency Festival in St. Polten to offer residents the chance to ride public transportation anywhere in the country for free for a year if they get a tattoo reading "Klimaticket," the name of a recently launched annual pass that fills the same purpose.
Klimaticket, which translates to "climate ticket," is aimed at discouraging "motorized individual transport" and bringing the country closer to its climate change goals under the Paris Agreement.
Campaign officials said six people have thus far taken the offer and gotten Klimaticket tattoos in exchange for free tickets. They said several more people received free tattoos with various environmental themes, but all they received for them was the tattoo itself.
Leonore Gewesseler, a member of parliament with the Green party and the country's climate minister, was criticized by some for promoting the tattoo offer at the Frequency Festival.
Henrike Brandstötter, a member of parliament for the NEOS party, said on social media that "offering people money for putting advertising under their skin reveals an unacceptable view of humanity from a government minister."
Gewessler said the tattoos are only offered during the daylight hours, when festival-goers are less likely to be intoxicated, and the tattoo artists ensure that every recipient is over age 18.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin meat company celebrated its 75th anniversary by making the world's longest meat stick, measuring 314 feet long.
Wenzel's Farm teamed up with South Carolina-based Devro, which makes collagen casings and films, to create a casing with the size and toughness to withstand the Guinness World Record attempt.
The completed meat stick was unfurled at Wenzel's Park in Marshfield and was then measured by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.
The 314-foot meat stick was declared to be a new world record.
The meat stick was then cut into portions and served to attendees at the company's anniversary celebration.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------