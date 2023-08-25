LONDON (AP) — Staff at London Zoo got the measure of giant gorillas, plump penguins and skinny stick insects at the zoo's annual animal weigh-in on Thursday.
Zookeepers tempted squirrel monkeys onto scales with treats, totted up tarantulas and used a curry-scented measuring stick to coax Sumatran tigers to stretch out.
Staff at the zoo, which is home to some 14,000 animals, will take several days to weigh and measure every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate in its care. The results go into a database that is shared with zoos around the world.
"We record the vital statistics of every animal at the zoo — from the tallest giraffe to the tiniest tadpole," said Angela Ryan, the facility's head of zoological operations.
Ryan said an animal's weight is vital information that can reveal whether creatures are healthy, and even which are pregnant.
"We have critically endangered animals here," she said. "It's absolutely vital that we are managing them, managing their health, that we're breeding them and breeding them well and we're having healthy offspring that can breed on again."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway is rebuilding a dilapidated reindeer fence along its border with Russia in the Arctic to stop the animals from wandering into the neighboring country — costly strolls for which Oslo has to compensate Moscow over loss of grassland.
Norwegian officials said Thursday that so far this year, 42 reindeer have crossed into Russia seeking better pastures and grazing land.
The reindeer barrier along the Norway-Russia border spans 150 kilometers (93 miles) and dates back to 1954. The Norwegian Agriculture Agency said a stretch of about 7 kilometers (4 miles) between the Norwegian towns of Hamborgvatnet and Storskog would be replaced.
The construction, with a price tag of 3.7 million kroner ($348,000), is to be completed by Oct. 1, the agency said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A Washington postal worker's efforts to rescue a trapped kitten led to his winning a $717,500 lottery prize.
Joseph Waldherr of Tacoma told Washington's Lottery officials he was delivering the mail recently when he heard the mewling of a kitten but couldn't locate the source.
Waldherr said he heard the same mewling in the same area the following day and discovered the feline was wedged into a small space.
"He put the kitten in the pocket of his sweatshirt, where it slept for the rest of his shift," Washington's Lottery said in a news release.
Waldherr said the kitten rescue left him feeling lucky, so he stopped into the Quinto convenience store and bought a Hit 5 ticket.
The postal worker checked his ticket with his wife a few days later and discovered he had scored the $717,500 jackpot.
Waldherr credited the lucky kitten with his win. He said the feline, now named Peaches, will have a new home at his house.
The winner said he plans to use his prize money to help his parents with their retirement and donate to charities.
"My wife and I have everything we need. We just want to help others," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who lost his wedding ring in a lake near his home had it returned to him 14 years later.
Mike and Tracy Kroening, who have a home on the shore of the Turtle Flambeau Flowage, near Mercer, said they were visiting Swimmer's Island with neighbors in 2009 when Mike lost his platinum wedding band while tossing a kid into the water.
"As I threw him, he grabbed my hand and pulled my platinum wedding band off of my hand, and it was lost," he told WJFW-TV. "So we immediately quarantined the area, so to speak, went and got diving masks and we looked for the wedding band for many, many hours and days."
The couple said they made regular trips to Swimmer's Island, but never found any sign of the ring.
Turtle Flambeau Flowage and Trude Lake Association said in a Facebook post that another visitor to the area recently found the ring and turned it over to the association to search for its owner.
The post quickly came to Kroening's attention.
"I saw a picture of a ring, it looked just like my ring, and again, 14 years later it was stained with the color of the water," he said.
Kroening reached out to Bill Stewart, who runs the Facebook page.
"What just blew me away, was within a half an hour, I had a message from Mike. First of all, I was surprised we found anybody, and second of all, I was surprised it came so quickly," Stewart said.
Kroening described the inscription to Stewart and was soon reunited with his ring.
He said the reunion was "like a needle in a haystack or winning the lottery, or something along those lines, but I haven't won the lottery yet."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia responded to a home to eject an unusual "masked bandit" -- a raccoon that followed a dog into the house.
The West Shore RCMP said officers responded to the Langford home where a medium-sized dog had tussled with a raccoon before fleeing into the house -- with the raccoon still in pursuit.
The residents of the home had managed to close the raccoon into a bathroom.
Police said they received a second call from a concerned neighbor about screams that turned out to have been from the family's encounter with the surly trash panda.
Officers used a dog-catching pole and a lacrosse stick supplied by the family to capture the raccoon.
"After putting up a pretty decent fight, the racoon was secured by the officers and was released outside," police said in a news release.
West Shore RCMP Public Relations Officer Cpl. Nancy Saggar described the incident as "a bizarre encounter for police."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in California came to the rescue of a deer that tried to beat the heat with a dip in the pool and found itself unable to climb back out.
"This doe thought it would be a good idea to go for a nice swim, however forgot that deer don't know how to climb ladders," Tuolumne County Animal Control said in a social media post.
Animal control was contacted by "some awesome neighbors" who spotted the deer's plight, and an animal control officer responded alongside a veterinary technician.
The duo were successfully able to fish the deer out of the water. The doe was not injured and was returned to the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VINCENNES, Ind. — An Indiana man has been arrested after allegedly driving a Power Wheels Jeep while impaired on Wednesday night.
An Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper was patrolling in the 2500 block of North 2nd St. in Vincennes when he saw 51-year-old John McKee driving a Power Wheels Jeep in the road.
Authorities said the vehicle had no lights or reflectors and was hard to see.
The Power Wheels Jeep was eventually stopped on 2nd Street, and police said McKee displayed signs of impairment and failed the field sobriety tests.
After further investigation at Good Samaritan Hospital, officials discovered that McKee was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.
He was arrested and is currently booked at the Knox County Jail.
McKee was charged with operating a vehicle whole intoxicated with a prior conviction.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they are on the lookout for a man with three parrots, last seen wearing a black cowboy hat.
The man is accused of robbing a McDonald's restaurant, located at 6165 Arlington Blvd., in the Seven Corners area.
The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said the robbery took place at knifepoint around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said he stole an undisclosed amount of money then left the area in a Ford SUV.
Officers said surveillance video from a nearby business showed the man who appeared to be between the ages of 28 and 32 and had tattoos and three parrots. He also wore a black cowboy hat. They released footage and still images of the man on Wednesday.
Police asked anyone with information regarding this case to call them at (703) 256-8035.