SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The pilots on a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., decided to bring their jet down in Denver after the cockpit windshield shattered above 30,000 feet. The crew repeatedly told passengers to remain calm until they landed.
“They came on the loudspeaker saying that the windshield had shattered, and we were diverting to Denver in about 10 minutes,” Rachel Wright, one of the 198 passengers on the plane, told KUTV.
A photo of the windshield taken by a passenger shows the glass, though lined with cracks, didn’t fall from its frame. Commercial airline pilots said jetliner windshields can be 2 inches (5 centimeters) thick, with several layered panes of glass, the station reported.
The crew announced the diversion about 90 minutes into the flight, after the plane reached cruising altitude, which is above 30,000 feet (9,140 meters), passengers said.
“They kept coming on saying for everyone to stay calm, to be calm, and we were calm so being told to stay calm while we were calm made us feel a little panicky,” Wright said
Passengers were able to see the shattered glass once they landed in Denver.
“I’m really good at playing ‘what if?’ And so, my mind goes to kind of what could have happened, worst-case scenario, and I’m grateful,” Wright said. “It could have been really bad. It could have gone very differently.”
Another passenger, Kirk Knowlton, snapped a picture and tweeted that the crew had announced that the windscreen appeared to crack spontaneously.
Delta spokesperson Anthony Black on Friday confirmed the “windshield crack” but said the cause had not been determined.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew diverted into Denver and the plane landed routinely. Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new plane, and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans,” an airline statement said.
Passengers boarded a new plane in Denver and continued on to Washington. Wright praised Delta for bringing the jet down safely, and said the airline was very accommodating.
“I’ve never been more grateful to spend an extra three hours in an airport,” Wright said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A high school in Yakima, Washington had some unexpected visitors.
West Valley High School found some escaped horses in the baseball fields, who appeared to have no intention of leaving.
The school's Twitter account shared some pictures, with the caption "We are the RAMS, not the mustangs! Anyone missing these handsome horses that are hanging out on the MLC baseball fields by WV park!?"
Sure enough, the horses were picked up by their owner and returned home soon after.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 1 (UPI) -- Officials in Italy said they have enlisted the service of a robot dog to patrol the ancient ruins of the city of Pompeii, with the mechanical quadruped's duties including identifying safety issues and finding tunnels created by thieves.
The Pompeii Archaeological Park announced Spot, a dog-like robot developed by U.S. firm Boston Dynamics, is now wandering the ancient ruins of the city, which was destroyed by a volcanic eruption nearly 2,000 years ago.
The park said Spot's duties include inspecting the ancient buildings for dangerous structural issues, assessing the progress of restoration work and identifying and inspecting tunnels created by relic thieves.
"Often the safety conditions within the tunnels dug by grave robbers are extremely precarious, and so the use of a robot could signify a breakthrough that would allow us to proceed with greater speed and in total safety," Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the archaeological park, said in a news release.
The robot is the latest in a series of efforts to improve conditions at the park, which was cited by the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2013 as a possible addition to its list of world heritage sites in peril.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 1 (UPI) -- The National Park Service announced the organization's oldest active ranger has retired at age 100 in California.
The NPS said Betty Reid Soskin, who has served as a ranger at Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond for more than a decade and a half, officially retired at the close of her last day on the job Thursday.
"To be a part of helping to mark the place where that dramatic trajectory of my own life, combined with others of my generation, will influence the future by the footprints we've left behind has been incredible," Soskin said in an NPS news release.
Soskin, marked her 100th birthday in September 2021, took a temporary position working with the NPS at age 84 and became a permanent employee in 2011, making her the oldest active National Parks ranger in the United States.
Soskin's work at the park included hosting interpretive programs to highlight the histories of Black Americans and other people of color.
"The National Park Service is grateful to Ranger Betty for sharing her thoughts and first-person accounts in ways that span across generations," said Naomi Torres, acting superintendent of Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park. "She has used stories of her life on the Home Front, drawing meaning from those experiences in ways that make that history truly impactful for those of us living today."
The park will host a retirement party for Soskin on Saturday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 1 (UPI) -- A British family contacted animal rescuers after returning from a trip to Florida and discovering a pair of lizards had stowed away in their luggage.
Mark Goodlad of Kirton in Lindsay, Lincolnshire, England, said his family had just returned home from a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., when he opened a suitcase and discovered a pair of anole lizards, one green and one brown, had hitched a ride for the 4,300-mile trip.
Goodlad, a veterinarian, said he was able to catch one of the lizards right away, but he had to chase the other into his dining room before it was safely contained.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Dave Holgate was summoned to Goodlad's home and took the lizards to a reptile specialist for care.
"We are grateful to Mark and his family for keeping the pair safe until we were able to collect them. They were lucky they managed to survive such a long journey and then to have chosen a suitcase belonging to a vet who fortunately knew exactly what to do to keep them safe in the meantime," Holgate said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 1 (UPI) -- An Oregon bar holding its grand opening Friday is called The Sports Bra and is dedicated exclusively to women's sports.
Jenny Nguyen, a chef and founder of The Sports Bra in Portland, said she believes her business is the world's first sports bar dedicated exclusively to women's sports.
"Hopefully not for long," Nguyen told The Oregonian newspaper.
Nguyen said she came up with the idea for the bar about four years ago, while watching a championship game at a bar on a small TV with no sound.
"I said something to the effect of 'Man, the only way we're ever gonna have the opportunity to watch women's sports in its full glory is if we had our own place,'" she told KATU-TV.
Nguyen said the bar's first night of business will kick off Friday with a pair of Final Four basketball games, followed by a Portland Thorns soccer game on Saturday.
"I want people to walk in here and feel like maybe it's a regular sports bar and have no idea until they sit down and pay a little more attention," Nguyen said.
The menu for The Sports Bra includes drinks called Title X and Triple Axle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Hampshire said they used the Jaws of Life to rescue a deer found trapped between the bars of an iron fence.
The Professional Firefighters of Merrimack said in a Facebook post that crews responded Thursday to a report of a deer stuck between the bars of a fence at a local cemetery.
Crews consulted with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the decision was made to attempt an immediate rescue.
The firefighters used the Jaws of Life, a device designed for extracting people trapped inside wrecked vehicles, to break the wrought-iron bars holding the deer in place.
"Although this beautiful doe took a few bites and kicks at our crews, we think it was just her way of saying 'Thank you,'" the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain responded to a home where a wandering bull apparently took a wrong turn and ended up stranded in the backyard swimming pool.
The Buckfastleigh Fire Station said in a Facebook post that crews responded alongside firefighters from Torquay Fire Station, Paignton Fire Station and a specialist rescue team from Exmouth Fire Station when the young bull was found stranded in the Devon, England, swimming pool.
Firefighters said the bull had wandered away from a nearby field and ended up in the pool.
The crews used a harness and heavy equipment to hoist the bovine back to dry land. A veterinarian was on hand during the rescue to ensure the bull remained safe and uninjured during the rescue.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(KATU) PORTLAND, Ore. — Jury selection begins this week for Nancy Crampton-Brophy's trial.
Nancy is accused of killing her husband, Daniel Brophy. Daniel was a beloved chef at the Oregon Culinary Institute. He worked at OCI for decades; it's also where police say he was murdered.
The shooting happened back in early June of 2018. OCI students and staff found Daniel's body on the morning of Saturday, June 2. Two days later, hundreds showed up at vigil to honor the 63-year-old Beaverton man.
Nancy Brophy was there, too. She spoke about her late husband, saying, "Dan was one of the very few people I've known that did exactly what he wanted in life and loved doing it."
Three months later, police arrested Nancy and charged her with Daniel's murder.
Nancy is a romance suspense novelist.
"My stories are about pretty men and strong women, about families that don't always work and about the joy of finding love and the difficulty of making it stay," Nancy wrote on her website.
One particular writing of hers thrust this case into the national spotlight.
In 2011, Nancy penned an essay titled "How to Murder Your Husband." It lists several reasons why someone would want to kill their spouse.
"I spend a lot of time thinking about murder," Nancy wrote in the essay. "Divorce is expensive, and do you really want to split your possessions?"
She also wrote, "If the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don't want to spend any time in jail."
In 2019, KATU got access to newly unsealed court documents in the case. Those documents show that detectives believe Nancy may have planned the shooting before she wrote and published the 2011 article.
Jury selection begins for Brophy trial, novelist charged with murdering her husband (KATU - 6 PM)
According to the documents, investigators say, prior to the murder, Nancy purchased a kit from GhostGuns.com, along with other gun accessories online. The investigators say the accessories match the bullets that killed Daniel.
Investigators also claim that Nancy lied about where she was the morning Daniel's body was found. Investigators say Nancy first told them she was at home, but surveillance footage caught her driving her minivan near OCI shortly before Daniel's body was discovered.
Additionally, investigators say Nancy lied about insurance, saying Nancy told them she'd taken out a $40,000 life insurance policy on Daniel, but that they later discovered she was the beneficiary on several policies valued at more than $350,000.
Nancy has pleaded not guilty in the case.
The trial is expected to start April 4 and a court official says it may last until May 20.