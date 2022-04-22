LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A 42-year-old Florida bride and her 31-year-old caterer are accused of serving food laced with marijuana to unsuspecting guests at a wedding reception.
The women were arrested Monday following an investigation by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records. Both women were charged with tampering, culpable negligence, and delivery of marijuana and later bonded out of jail.
Investigators said in an arrest affidavit that guests began feeling ill during the Feb. 19 event at a clubhouse in Longwood, which is near Orlando. The report says 30 to 40 people attended the event.
Several people who said they felt “stoned” were taken to the hospital for treatment. The arrest report says several tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.
A detective wrote in the report that guests said they had not been warned about the laced food. One man told deputies he was having a hard time operating his cellphone. Others said they felt paranoid and high.
Another guest told deputies that after feeling stoned, she asked the bride if cannabis was in the food and was told “yes” by the smiling bride, an affidavit said.
Samples of food, including chocolate-covered strawberries, pudding ‘shot’ desserts, and lasagna, were collected and later tested positive for THC, according to the report.
April 22 (UPI) -- A black bear went for a stroll in a North Carolina city's downtown, and police said the bruin incident was the third to which they responded in as many weeks.
Witnesses captured video Thursday afternoon, when a black bear wearing a wildlife enforcement tracking collar was spotted taking a daylight stroll through downtown Asheville.
The bear was seen using a crosswalk and climbing a tree in the Pritchard Park area.
April 22 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man joined the ranks of the video gaming elite by becoming one of only 11 people worldwide to achieve a "perfect score" in classic arcade game Pac-Man.
Jake Goldberg completed all 256 levels of the 1980 arcade game in 4 hours, 12 minutes, and racked up 3,333,360 points, the highest score possible in the game.
Twin Galaxies, the record-keeping organization for video games, said Goldberg is one of only 11 people in the world to have achieved a perfect score in Pac-Man.
Goldberg said he is aiming to get the highest possible score in arcade game Galaga, a feat that would take more than 16 consecutive hours to achieve.
April 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said traffic on a highway was diverted for several hours when a crashed truck released 10 cows onto the roadway.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the tractor-trailer overturned on northbound U.S. Route 52, near the intersection with Interstate 40, releasing 10 cows into the roadway.
Police said traffic was diverted onto eastbound I-40 while authorities worked to round up the loose cows.
All of the cows except one were rounded up by Thursday afternoon, and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning that the final cow had been located and safely captured.
"Unfortunately, deputies did have to write her multiple citations, including for running at large, obstructing traffic, failing to heed to blue lights and sirens, resisting arrest, underage driving, & no driver's license," the sheriff's office tweeted.
April 21 (UPI) -- Residents of a Utah city are dealing with an influx of tumbleweeds after recent winds -- and some have managed to turn the nuisance into profit.
Locals in Eagle Mountain said their homes, yards and streets were covered in tumbleweeds brought into the city by a Tuesday windstorm.
"Tumbleweeds are a twice-a-year occurrence in Eagle Mountain," city spokesman Tyler Maffitt told KSTU-TV. "It typically takes place in the spring and the fall."
The tumbleweed problem from the most recent winds was so severe some roads had to be closed.
"We often handle and oversee the disposal of multiple tons of tumbleweeds. You don't quite understand how much that is until you are in the process of cleaning it up," Maffitt said.
The city made headlines in 2018 when it established a drop-off site for residents to get rid of their tumbleweeds.
Maffitt said the city recommends that residents obtain a permit to burn the tumbleweeds or obtain a voucher to dispose of them at the local landfill. He said some residents have gotten creative with their solutions.
"One of the things that our residents have often done is they will put the tumbleweeds on Etsy and sell them as an interior design item, and folks have found some success there," Maffitt said.
COCOA, Fla. (AP) — A woman has been arrested months after threatening to blow up her son's high school unless cafeteria workers started giving him more food, officials said.
The threat was left Feb. 3 in a voicemail to Cocoa High School on Florida's Atlantic Coast, according to police and court records. The 41-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with making a false bomb threat and disruption of a school.
She did not leave her name on the voicemail, but the school's caller ID recorded the number, an arrest report said.
Staff members at the school listened to the message the next morning and contacted Cocoa police.
The school was evacuated, but no weapons or explosive devices were found.
Investigators located the woman's phone number in school records and a resource officer confirmed that her child had gotten into an argument Feb. 3 with a cafeteria worker because he wanted more food.
The state attorney's office filed paperwork ordering the woman's arrest on April 7. Officials arrested her Wednesday.
April 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana came to the rescue of a dog who became stranded on a sandbar in the Flat Rock River.
The Columbus Fire Department said crews were summoned to assist Columbus Animal Care Services on Thursday when the dog, a 1-year-old boxer named Kobe, was spotted stranded on the sandbar over U.S. 31.
"When firefighters arrived it was obvious the Kobe needed some help. Firefighters were able to cross the river and bring Kobe back to shore," the fire department said in a Facebook post.
A passerby recognized Kobe and contacted the canine's owner, who met firefighters at the scene. The owner reported Kobe had been missing since the previous night.
"A cheerful reunion took place on the bridge and Kobe was safely on his way home," the post said.
April 22 (UPI) -- Retired policeman John Boyd didn't realize he was a Powerball winner until he returned from vacation.
He won $50,000 from a ticket he purchased at Lucky's in Parkville, Md. The 64-year-old said he doesn't typically buy lottery tickets, unless the Powerball jackpot grows past $100 million.
He scanned his Powerball ticket when he returned from vacation. The Towson, Md., resident said he thought the machine was in error when he saw that he won the third-tier prize.
"I thought it was a mistake," Boyd said.
Boyd said he is still thinking of how to spend his winnings.
A man in Virginia man recently collected a prize of $147,500 when he bought 30 identical lottery tickets for a single drawing.
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Firefighters knocked back flames coming out of a medical marijuana dispensary in Clearwater Thursday.
Clearwater Fire and Rescue posted a photo on Twitter showing thick smoke coming from MÜV Medical Cannabis, located at 29901 Highway US 19.
The business is withing a small shopping complex. It was not clear if any of the attached businesses were impacted.
No injuries had been reported.
Northbound lanes of the highway were closed between 297th Ave. N and 298th Ave. N. Crews ask drivers to avoid the area.