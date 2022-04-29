JERUSALEM (AP) — A bomb scare set off scenes of panic at Israel’s airport after an American family showed up with an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights and intended to bring back as a souvenir.
Videos circulating online showed passengers ducking for cover, running and screaming at the departure hall of Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday.
The airport authority said security officers sounded an alert when they discovered the unexploded shell. At least one person was injured after trying to run on a conveyer belt, it said.
Normal operations resumed after the shell was safely removed a short time later. The family was released after questioning.
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 war, and the area saw heavy fighting during that war and another Arab-Israeli war six years later. Areas known to contain unexploded munitions are clearly marked and fenced off.
Israel annexed the strategic plateau in 1981 and today it is a major tourist draw, with wineries, popular hiking spots and a small ski resort with a short season. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced plans to boost Israeli settlement in the territory in December.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma City couple's canceled flight on their way to elope in Las Vegas led to their holding their wedding aboard a Southwest Airlines plane.
Southwest Airlines said in a Facebook post that Pam Patterson and Jeremy Salda booked a Sunday flight to Las Vegas, and decided to travel in their wedding attire to be ready for their wedding chapel appointment at 9 p.m.
The couple arrived at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to catch their connecting flight to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, but after multiple delays they were told their flight was canceled.
A fellow passenger named Chris, who was also attempting to travel from Dallas to Las Vegas, overheard them discussing their predicament and revealed he was an ordained minister and would be willing to personally preside over their wedding in Las Vegas.
The trio booked the last three remaining seats on a Southwest flight from Dallas Love Field Airport to Las Vegas and took a ride-sharing car to get from one Dallas airport to the other.
While boarding the new flight, the pilot, Capt. Gil, noticed Patterson was wearing a wedding gown and asked her about it.
"Pam explained their story and joked with Captain Gil they should just get married on the flight. For the second time that week, Pam was surprised to hear the words, 'Let's do it,'" the Facebook post said.
The crew decorated the passenger area with toilet paper streamers and used snack mix to create a sash for the minister. A flight attendant named Julie stood in as maid of honor and a professional photographer who happened to be on the same flight took out her camera to document the ceremony.
"Another passenger passed around an old notebook for the whole cabin to sign with well wishes and their seat numbers, which was given to the bride and groom as a makeshift guestbook," Southwest said.
The post congratulated the couple "on a memorable in-flight wedding neither our employees nor passengers are likely to forget!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses the chain and parent company Dollar Tree of deceiving consumers, negligence and engaging in a conspiracy that allowed the infestation at the West Memphis facility to occur.
"This misconduct by Family Dollar Stores and Dollar Tree allowed them to maximize profits, while causing Arkansas citizens to purchase hazardous, adulterated and contaminated products," the lawsuit said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced in February that it had inspected the distribution facility following a consumer complaint. Inside the building, inspectors said they found live rodents, dead rodents in "various states of decay," rodent feces, dead birds and bird droppings.
A Dollar Tree spokesman did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.
After fumigating the facility, more than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered, officials said. Family Dollar issued a temporary recall and closed 404 stores in six states — Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee — so numerous products that had been at the facility could be removed from shelves. Family Dollar in February said it was not aware of any illnesses related to the recall.
The products included human foods, animal foods, cosmetics, medical devices and over-the-counter medications.
The infestation has also prompted private lawsuits in several other states that have been filed on behalf of customers.
During the news conference, Rutledge showed reporters video that a former employee had posted on social media of rats inside the facility. In one video, the former worker is trying to feed a potato chip to a large rat sitting on a stack of boxes.
According to the lawsuit, state and federal inspections show Family Dollar had known of the rodent infestation at its facility since at least January 2020.
Arkansas' lawsuit seeks up to $10,000 for each product that was distributed over the past two years by the facility to Arkansas consumers that was affected by the infestation, under the state's deceptive trade practices act. Rutledge is also seeking punitive damages and restitution for Arkansas consumers affected by the contamination. In her lawsuit, Rutledge also asks a state judge to suspend or revoke Family Dollar's authorization to do business in the state.
"We don't want to wipe out a source of groceries and medicines, but if those groceries and medicines are not safe then we need someone else providing that service," Rutledge said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- The Clark County School District Police Department of Las Vegas stopped a driver with a fake license plate that authorities say had Cracker Jack stickers on it.
Police referred to the female driver on Facebook as Fictitious Phyllis and uploaded photos of the license plate. The driver was also quoted.
"My vehicle is registered to a trust. If you cite me for such, you will be entering into a contract with the trust," the driver said.
"Upon our short and sweet investigation, Phyllis was issued some citations and apparently we entered ourselves into a contract with a trust," police continued.
The license plate had stickers on it that said "DOT" and "2022." Valid registrations would have included a sticker with a month and year of renewal.
Recently, police in San Francisco found themselves in an unusual traffic stop when they pulled over a car that turned out to be a self-driving vehicle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Makers of board games are seeking the smarty seal of approval at a round-the-clock event this weekend.
The 2022 American Mensa Mind Games are underway at hotel in South Portland, Maine, where hundreds of intellectually gifted individuals are getting a crack at new board games during a three-day event.
Out of 65 games submitted for evaluation, five will be chosen for the "Mensa Select" seal of approval, the Bangor Daily News reported. Past winners include Scattergories, Trivial Pursuit and Taboo.
For participants, it's all about intellectual stimulation and fun.
"I've been looking forward to this for three years," Kimberly Kohler, of Illinois, told the Daily News. "My goal is to absolutely forget about the rest of the world for a few days and just play board games."
Mark Grand, of Georgia, called the event the "perfect vacation" even though he doesn't plan to leave the hotel. "I'm here for the games," he said. "I'll eat lobster and see the sights some other time."
Mensa is a social club with members who have IQs in the top 2% of the public, as judged by accepted tests. The group has more than 50,000 members in the U.S.
But they aren't all nerds geeking out on quantum physics.
Nicole Bissonnette, head of Mensa's Maine chapter, said her first Mensa event was a dinner that brought together an accountant, librarian, copywriter, merchant mariner, professional poker player and a store clerk.
It's a diverse mix of people, she said, that makes Mind Games so much fun.
"Even for those of us who do not play games at this level," she said, "it is a wonderful opportunity to see friends."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of five sheep that ended up stranded on a rooftop after jumping across a gap from a neighboring field.
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a Twitter post that its technical rescue officer responded to a property where five sheep had jumped across a gap from a field and ended up stranded on the roof of a building.
The tweet said the officer's "specialist animal husbandry training came in handy" during the unusual call.
The officer and a member of the public were able to fashion a makeshift bridge for the sheep to cross back to the field from the roof.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Poland said they twice came to the rescue of a raccoon that climbed to the top of a streetlamp for a nap.
The Volunteer Fire Department of Zabow said crews responded about noon Wednesday when a raccoon was spotted sleeping atop a streetlamp in the city.
Firefighters had electricity to the light disconnected before using a lift to reach the raccoon.
The animal was released on the ground, but moments later climbed back to the top of the streetlamp.
Firefighters removed the raccoon a second time and transported the animal to a wooded area for release.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- An unidentified grandmother from South Carolina won $300,000 playing the lottery by using the ages of her grandchildren.
The grandmother had purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Circle K store and used the numbers 2, 4, 13, 16 and 21 while also adding the power-up option.
The woman told lottery officials that she has been using the ages of her grandkids on and off this year.
She knew she had a winning ticket but didn't know for how much. The grandmother scanned her ticket at the store and was greeted with the message "Claim at Lottery" as the Circle K could only pay her $500.
"It was very surprising and exciting," she said.
The grandmother said she is going to save her winnings. The odds of winning $300,000 from a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket are 1 in 1,405,438.
Recently, an unidentified woman from South Carolina won $375,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after she stopped by a convenience store to buy candy.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- An unusual house listed for sale in Ohio is drawing attention online after photos were posted showing the house's meticulous Friends-inspired decor.
The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Dayton was fully renovated and decorated to look like Monica Geller's iconic apartment from NBC sitcom Friends.
Each room of the house is painted to resemble its counterpart from the show, including the brick-walled kitchen.
The furniture and wall decorations are also coordinated to resemble those from the 1994-2004 TV series.
The house is listed for $135,000 by Rachel Gannon of Home Experts Realty. It is also available for short-term rentals on Airbnb.