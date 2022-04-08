(UPI) -- The Transportation Security Administration said a traveler at a Boston airport security checkpoint was shocked to learn his cane contained a sword.
TSA New England tweeted a photo showing the sword cane that had been brought to Logan Airport by an oblivious passenger.
The TSA said in a statement that the passenger had recently purchased the cane and had been unaware that it contained a sword until it was examined by security personnel.
The passenger turned the sword cane over to Massachusetts State Police and was cleared to catch his flight to New York, the TSA said.
(UPI) -- A streaming service dedicated to true crime stories is offering someone $2,400 to watch 24 hours of documentaries and report on the experience.
MagellanTV said its "Third Annual True Crime Watch Dream Job," which follows similar offers made in 2020 and 2021, will pay $2,400 and a free year's subscription to a winning candidate who watches 24 hours of true crime documentaries in a 48-hour period and documents the experience on social media.
"Our ideal candidate lives for true crime -- they can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don't flinch at the chilling paranormal," the streaming service said on its website.
The documentaries to be watched by the selected candidate include episodes of Murder Maps, Lady Killers, 10 Steps to Murder, Nurses Who Kill, Murder on the Internet, 21st Century Murder and CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley.
Applications are being accepted through April 18.
(UPI) -- A wallaby that was caught on camera hopping loose through a West Virginia neighborhood is safely back at home with its owner.
Kaitlyn Pulliam of St. Albans said she returned home from a Taco Bell run about 10:58 p.m. Wednesday to find an animal she initially thought to be a kangaroo hopping through her front yard.
Pulliam captured photos and a video of the animal, which she posted to Facebook.
Local animal rescue group PigPig of St. Albans shared Pulliam's video and said rescuers were on their way to the neighborhood.
The group said the search was called off after 1 a.m. Thursday without any further sightings of the marsupial.
PigPig said Thursday morning that the wallaby's owner had reached out to report the animal was safely back at home.
The wallaby, named Pantoufle, has his own Instagram and Facebook pages. Pantoufle's owner, who did not want to be identified, said the wallaby escaped through a malfunctioning basement door.
The owner said a neighbor helped capture Pantoufle in the parking lot of a local orthodontist's office.
"Fortunately, he is no longer small enough to crawl under the car so we grabbed his tail and pulled him out," the owner told WOWK-TV.
A post on Pantoufle's Facebook page thanked local residents for their help.
"I managed to get out of the house last night and made a ruckus in the neighborhood," the post said. "Thankfully, my neighbors helped my hooman to get me home safely at 11 p.m.! Thank you for all that are worrying about me."
(UPI) -- A bear that spent hours trapped in a North Carolina woman's SUV ended up smashing its way out of the vehicle through the windshield.
Ashely McGowin of Buncombe County said she noticed the hazard lights on her SUV were blinking about 6:30 a.m. when she let her dogs outside.
McGowin said the dogs were barking like something had spooked them, so she and her husband went out to investigate and discovered there was a large black bear closed inside her SUV.
McGowin captured video as the bear smashed its way out of the vehicle through the windshield.
Neighbors reported hearing a vehicle's horn honking around midnight, indicating the bear had been trapped inside the vehicle for over six hours.
McGowin said the bear fled with two cubs in tow. She said her insurance company deemed the SUV to be a complete loss.
April 8 (UPI) -- Seth Beer, a rookie on the Arizona Diamondbacks, hit a game-winning home run to defeat the San Diego Padres on National Beer Day.
Beer's homer on Thursday gave the Diamondbacks a 4-2 victory on opening day, causing fans in attendance to chant his name as he ran the bases.
"It was a surreal feeling. It's still a dream," Beer told ESPN.
"Hold my Beer," the Twitter account for the Diamondbacks said alongside photos of the moment and Beer celebrating with his teammates.
The team's Instagram account also paid homage to the moment by uploading a video of the home run with audio of professional wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, a known beer drinker.
National Beer Day celebrates the day a law went into effect in 1933 that allowed the brewing and sale of beer up to 4% alcohol by volume.
A Texas man charged with assault beat his roommate with a wooden stick after a predawn fight Sunday stemming from an argument about mosquitoes, authorities alleged.
Victor Symone Shavers, 43, attacked his roommate and left him bloody and needing stitches, Dallas police said in an arrest warrant affidavit.
Officers responded to a residence at about 2:42 a.m. Sunday and found Shavers' roommate outside "with a bloody face."
The roommate told police Shavers assaulted him shortly after they argued about "what a mosquito looks like," according to the affidavit.
The affidavit says the argument escalated into a physical fight when Shavers told his roommate he, in fact, did not know what the insect looks like, while the roommate argued otherwise.
Shavers then "grabbed a stick behind his bed" and started hitting his roommate "in the head with the stick at least 6 times," the affidavit says.
The roommate managed to grab a metal bat from his closet and hit Shavers while he was defending himself, the affidavit says.
The roommate suffered a deep cut on his left cheek and a deep cut on the left side of his head. Shavers was cut on the back of his head and had a swollen right hand, which was possibly broken, the affidavit says.
Shavers admitted to responding officers that he struck his roommate first, the affidavit says.
Shavers was listed as an inmate at the Dallas County Jail on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and assault causing serious bodily injury, according to jail records.
A representative for the Dallas County District Attorney's Office said Shavers appeared in court Tuesday and was held on a $28,000 bond.
The attorney representing Shavers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
April 8 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from South Carolina stopped by a convenience store to buy candy and purchased a scratch-off lottery that earned her $375,000.
The woman had selected the Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket and scratched it off back at home.
The ticket had the word "jumbo" along with a prize of $75,000. Her family pointed out that her winnings had been increased by five times due to getting "jumbo."
"I was running through the house screaming," she told lottery officials.
"Now I can buy a lot of candy," she continued.
The woman did not specify what she will do with her winnings. The odds of landing the top prize of $375,000 from the Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket is 1 in 960,000.
The convenience store will receive $3,750 for selling the ticket.
Recently, a woman in California won $10 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that she accidentally selected from a vending machine after a bystander bumped into her.
JUNEAU, Alaska — Sarah Palin on Friday shook up an already unpredictable race for Alaska's lone U.S. House seat, filing paperwork to join a field of at least 40 candidates seeking to fill the seat that had been held for 49 years by the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died last month.
Palin filed paperwork Friday with a Division of Elections office in Wasilla, said Tiffany Montemayor, a division spokesperson. The paperwork was being processed by the division, she said.
The field includes current and former state legislators and a North Pole city council member named Santa Claus. The deadline to file was 5 p.m. Friday. A final list of official candidates was not yet available.
“Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years,” Palin said in a statement on social media. “I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America.”
Palin is a former Alaska governor and was the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee. She has kept a low profile in Alaska politics since leaving office in 2009, before her term as governor ended.
Young, a Republican, had held Alaska's House seat since 1973 and was seeking reelection at the time of his death last month at age 88.
A special primary is set for June 11. The top four vote-getters will advance to an Aug. 16 special election in which ranked choice voting will be used, a process in line with a new elections system approved by voters in 2020.
The winner will serve the remainder of Young's term, which expires in January. The division is targeting Sept. 2 to certify the special election.
Others who filed Friday include Republican state Sen. Josh Revak; Democratic state Rep. Adam Wool; independent Al Gross, an orthopedic surgeon who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2020; and Andrew Halcro, a former Republican state lawmaker who is running as an independent. They join a field that includes Republican Nick Begich, who had positioned himself as a challenger to Young; Democrat Christopher Constant, an Anchorage Assembly member; and John Coghill, a Republican former state lawmaker.
Revak, who previously worked for Young's office and was a statewide co-chair for Young's reelection bid, said he felt a “strong calling and a duty" to step forward.
He said he was “heartbroken” by the filing timeline, coinciding with a period he said should be focused on remembering Young.
Young lied in state at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. A public memorial was held in the Washington, D.C.-area on Wednesday and a public memorial is planned in Anchorage on Saturday.
Revak said he also plans to run in the regular primary for U.S. House. Palin filed paperwork to run in the special and regular primaries as well, Montemayor said.
The August special election will coincide with the regular primary. The regular primary and November general election will determine who represents Alaska in the House for a two-year term starting in January.
Gross also plans to run in both the special and regular elections. His campaign announced a leadership team that includes several Republicans and independents, as well as Democrats, including former Gov. Tony Knowles.
“We are building a campaign that embodies all of Alaska,” Gross said in a statement.
Wool said he has privately discussed a run for years. He said he looked at the candidates running in the special primary and “wasn't that impressed. Many of them have never won an election, don't have any statewide recognition and politically aren't aligned certainly not with me or what I would think the majority of Alaskans are looking for.”
Wool, from Fairbanks, said he considers himself moderate. He said he has yet to decide whether to run in the regular primary.
Halcro, who has a podcast on which he talks politics, said during the campaign he plans to play up his intent to only run to fill the remainder of the term. He said if the person who wins the special election also is in the November general election, he expects they would spend a fair amount of time campaigning. He said if elected, he would be focused on congressional work.
Meanwhile, a man who years ago legally changed his name to Santa Claus and serves on the North Pole city council also filed with the state Division of Elections for the special primary. Claus, who said he has a “strong affinity” for Bernie Sanders, is running as an independent.
He said he is not soliciting or raising money. He said the new elections process “gives people like me an opportunity, without having to deal with parties, to throw our hat in the ring.”
“I do have name recognition,” he said with a laugh.