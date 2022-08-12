GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation.
Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rogers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous undercover operations,” Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.
Authorities executed search warrants Wednesday at the home and office of Rogers, the Sun Herald reported. When authorities arrived at Rogers’ house to serve the warrant, he fled and discarded a substance suspected to be fentanyl in the toilet.
Rogers was apprehended and arrested. Investigators found meth and paraphernalia used for ingesting heroin and fentanyl in his home, Peterson said. He is being held in county jail on a $200,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.
Rogers owns and operates a chiropractic office on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to the news release. The office’s Facebook page advertises Rogers as the only local chiropractor who is “available on Saturday and after hours daily.”
An official with the Harrison County Justice Court said it is not clear whether Rogers has obtained an attorney yet. He could have his first court appearance Friday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Usually, the reward money comes before the catch. That's not the case here. Now we know it's serious.
The Suffolk County SPCA announced a $5,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the person "responsible for owning and endangering the public" with a Eurasian lynx.
The lynx in question was captured in late July after a three-day jaunt through the streets of Central Islip. It was taken to an animal shelter and police had said they believed something was keeping it illegally as a pet.
What's the big deal, you ask?
The Eurasian lynx is one among many "dangerous animals" banned to own in New York without a special license, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. (See the full list here.) Releasing any animals on that list into the environment also violates state law and can lead to arrests and fines.
Furthermore, the SPCA points out, "According to Article 26 of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law, no person shall knowingly own, possess, harbor any wild animal capable of inflicting bodily harm upon a human being or failing to exercise due care in safeguarding the public."
Don't want a lynx to inflict bodily harm on you? The SPCA says if you see one, don't touch or handle it. Call professionals with the SPCA (631-382-7722) or NYSDEC (631-444-0250), which have trained people to handle them and get them to appropriate sanctuaries. Anyone with information on the Eurasian lynx owner is asked to call one of those numbers.
Smoke Fills Manhattan Subway Station After Possible Debris Strike on Tracks
There was no update on the status of the Eurasian lynx recently caught on Long Island in the SPCA's Thursday update. It initially was taken to Strong Island Animal Rescue League for evaluation, but it's not clear where it is now.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A British ultramarathon runner drank a pint of Guinness right before setting off on the run that would make him the first person to successfully run the width of Ireland in under 24 hours.
Robert Pope of Liverpool, England, downed a pint of Guinness and set off from the shore of the Atlantic Ocean in Galway City and ran westward for 23 hours and 39 minutes, arriving at the opposite coast in Dublin.
Pope ran a total of 133.5 miles and celebrated with a second pint of Guinness.
The runner said the project was born out of a conversation he had with some fellow runners at an event in Britain.
"I gave myself a 40 percent chance of actually pulling it off," Pope told CBC Radio. "Maybe there was some sort of karmic reward in that because I managed to pull the crazy thing off."
Pope said he was surprised to discover he was the first person to make the shore-to-shore run in under 24 hours.
"I actually was surprised when I just couldn't find any record of anyone having done it," he said.
Pope's run raised money for the World Wide Fund for Nature.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A bear was caught on camera scaling the barbed-wire security fence at a Florida Air Force Base -- and the bruin's climb took only 34 seconds.
Kevin Dalrymple posted a video to Facebook showing the bear he spotted climbing the fence at Tyndall Air Force Base, located southeast of Panama City.
The bear climbs over the top of the barbed-wire fence in 24 seconds.
"He went over that fence like an Olympian," Dalrymple told WOFL-TV.
Dalrymple said the bruin is a member of a family of bears frequently spotted around the base.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Guardian) An Indian lawyer has won a 22-year legal battle with Indian Railways for overcharging him by 20 rupees (21p or 25c).
When Tungnath Chaturvedi, 66, bought a ticket at Mathura station in Uttar Pradesh in 1999 to go to Moradabad, he was charged 90 rupees instead of 70. He complained there and then but did not receive a refund.
Chaturvedi filed a complaint with the local consumer court in Mathura against the North East Railways Service division of Indian Railways and, after 100 hearings, the court ruled last week in his favour, ordering the railways to pay a fine of 15,000 rupees (£154 or $188), as well as the outstanding amount plus 12% interest. If the sum is not paid in 30 days, the interest will rise to 15%.
The ruling was sweet vindication for Chaturvedi but, as he told the BBC: "You can't put a price on the energy and time I've lost fighting this case."
The case highlights India's overloaded court system, where around 40m cases are clogging up the system. Legal cases have been known to take 10-15 years to reach a conclusion.
What is surprising is Chaturvedi's pertinacity over a minuscule amount, including taking the case right up to the supreme court when a railway tribunal dismissed the case.
His family tried to convince him that it was pointless and a waste of time and money, even though he represented himself and so had no legal fees to pay, but he was adamant. "It's not the money that matters," he told the BBC. "This was always about a fight for justice and a fight against corruption, so it was worth it."
Equally surprising was that Indian Railways, the country's largest employer, chose to continue fighting the case.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Australia came to the rescue of a German shepherd that became stuck on the roof of a public bathroom -- and its owner became trapped trying to rescue it.
Police and New South Wales Fire & Rescue personnel responded Thursday night when a German shepherd found its way to the roof of a public restroom block in Sydney's Central Business District.
Rescuers said the dog's owner had attempted to mount her own rescue and climbed onto the roof, but found she was also unable to get back down.
The responders constructed an impromptu ramp for the dog to descend, and the owner was then brought down via ladder.
The dog and owner were both uninjured, rescuers said.
Animal control officers in New Jersey responded in April when a dog wandered out through a window at its owner's Montclair home and became stranded on the roof. A Montclair Township animal control officer climbed out of the window while another officer held onto his legs and was able to bring the dog, Tobie, back inside.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Millions of pounds worth of art work stolen from an elderly widow in an alleged plot involving a soothsayer has been found by police in Brazil.
Officers believe six people were involved in stealing the 16 paintings, which have been valued at more than 700 million reais (£113 million).
The haul included museum-quality pieces from Brazilian artists Tarsila do Amaral and Emiliano Di Cavalcanti.
Police say a plot to steal the works was orchestrated by the daughter of the 82-year-old widow, who was married to an art collector and dealer.
A video showed the moment officers discovered more than 10 pieces underneath a bed, with Sol Poente - a famous do Amaral painting of a sunset - found at the bottom of the pile.
"Wow. Look who's here. Little beauty. Glory," one officer could be heard shouting as she removed bubble wrap from the art work.
The widow's daughter was among those arrested on Wednesday, according to local media.
Police say the paintings were not taken in a heist, but rather through a con including a self-proclaimed soothsayer.
In January 2020, the 'fortune-teller' approached the widow in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, and informed her that her daughter was sick and would die soon, police said.
It is claimed the widow, who holds mystical beliefs, was compelled to transfer a total of 5 million reais (£803,456) to the con artist over the course of two weeks for supposed spiritual treatment.
Her daughter allegedly then fired staff at their home to allow her accomplices to enter and take the pieces of art.
After the work was stolen, the group then threatened the widow, and she transferred more money, police say.
Of the 16 pieces, three were found in an art gallery in Sao Paulo, where the owner said he had bought them directly from the woman's daughter.
He told police he had also sold two others to the museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires.
The world-renowned museum's founder Eduardo Constantini purchased the works for his personal collection, and to possibly put on display in the future, a spokesman told Associated Press.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Washington state fire department rounded up a loose ram and the animal is being kept at the station until the owner can be found.
Graham Fire & Rescue said the ram turned up this week in a firefighter's back yard and the department decided to give it a temporary home with its two goats.
"Animal control said they could come get it in a few days, but they said they'd probably end up putting it down," Graham Fire & Rescue Capt. Andrew Kolabis told KING-TV. "We're already set up for animals like that, so it seemed like a pretty natural thing to just grab it and rehome it here and try to find its owner."
The department said the ram is getting along well with the goats while officials try to find its owner. Kolabis said firefighters haven't given the animal a name.
"We've just been calling it the 'Graham Ram,'" Kolabis said. "I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven't given him a name yet."
Kolabis said the department keeps the two goats in a fenced-in area surrounding the station because the animals keep the grass and trees under control.
"It seems to fit in well. It really likes our goats," Kolabis said of the ram.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Animal rights group PETA has called for officials in Leicester to rename the city's Pork Pie Roundabout to promote healthier food and help the environment.
PETA - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - said "this is not a pie-in-the-sky request" in a letter sent to Leicester Mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby.
The organisation said the junction should be called Vegan Pie Roundabout to "help reduce Leicester's concerning obesity rates".
The term "vegan" was coined in Leicester in 1944 and changing the name would be a "great way" to celebrate the city's "pie-loving heritage".
The roundabout in south Leicester gets its name from a nearby library which is said to look like a pork pie when viewed from above.
PETA's senior campaigns manager, Kate Werner, wrote: "This is not a pie-in-the-sky request. Eating a varied plant-based diet has been shown to prevent heart disease, diabetes, abdominal fat, and cancer.
"Vibrant vegan foods also have less saturated fat, fewer calories, and less cholesterol than their meaty counterparts.
"Encouraging people to eat plant-based could also help lessen the burden on Leicester's already overstretched NHS.
"The United Nations has stated that a global shift towards plant-based eating is urgently needed to combat the worst effects of the climate catastrophe, so this name change would be a fantastic way to support Leicester's Climate Emergency Strategy.
"And since the word 'vegan' was coined in Leicester by Donald Watson in 1944, it would also be a great way to celebrate the city's vegan and pie-loving heritage."
PETA added that local companies Pukka Pies and Samworth Brothers offer popular vegan pies.
"The vegan pie category attracted the most entries at the British Pie Awards in Melton last year, as more and more people are choosing plant-based foods," it said.
"Eating vegan helps spare sensitive, intelligent animals a lifetime of suffering.
"You can help stop this cruelty with a name change that will inspire residents to choose vegan foods.
"There's never been a better time to stop going around in circles and take a bite out of Leicester's dangerous obesity crisis."