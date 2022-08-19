WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over $515,000, officials in Poland said Friday.
Customs officers at Frederic Chopin Airport decided to check the woman’s luggage Sunday after becoming suspicious of her itinerary and her uneasy behavior. Packages with 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of heroin were discovered under a false suitcase bottom.
The woman, traveling from Malawi and Kenya through Doha and Warsaw, denied any wrongdoing and said family members had given her the suitcase with gifts for relatives in Canada, according to Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Warsaw.
She was detained for three months and prosecutors have opened an investigation. Under Polish law, she faces up to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of narcotics.
Denmark officials confirmed that a Danish citizen was detained in Poland and said the ministry is “providing consular assistance."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC) People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?
It's the final countdown before Barnegat Township's old Elizabeth Edwards School comes down.
"It's tough to see it go," said Bill Cox, the school district's now-retired head of security and a former NYPD detective. "The Edwards School has been a place that a lot of people feel very comfortable in."
That may perhaps include those who are no longer among the living. For many years, the 1930s-era landmark has had a reputation of being haunted.
And Cox is a believer.
"There's things inside the Edwards School, around the Edwards School, that just doesn't seem to make a lot of sense," he said.
Cox was there in 2013 when NBC New York first went inside the former school, soon after a team of paranormal researchers said they captured a couple of mysterious images. They also reported voices inside.
TV's "Ghost Hunters" highlighted the place as well. It has been vacant for years, targeted by vandals, and fallen into disrepair.
"Structurally inside the building, it's just not safe at this point," said Dr. Brian Latwis, the Barnegat Township superintendent of schools.
Heavy equipment is now poised to demolish the school, possibly starting the last week of August. Officials said fixing it up or building a replacement would be too expensive.
"We're looking at between $20-25 million, whether it's to renovate or new, and that is growing exponentially each day that goes by," said the school district's business administrator, Steve Brennan. "We felt it time to move on."
The school district is exploring the possibility of turning the site into park with an amphitheater. Of course, any lingering spirits, would still be welcome.
"I think we're hoping that that the ghost sticks around and maybe performs in the amphitheater that we have," Dr. Latwis said. "We are taking artifacts from the building."
But believers like Cox said he doesn't think any spirits that may have been at the school all these years are malicious in nature, as there have been no incidents to think otherwise.
"I've never heard anybody say that they were scared, they were frightened, they were alarmed," Cox said.
The old place of learning soon to be erased from the landscape — leaving some wondering if any paranormal residents will maintain a presence.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he thought there was something wrong with his lottery account when he logged in and saw a $751,265 prize from a Fantasy 5 drawing.
William Chamberlain Jr., 78, of Montague, told Michigan Lottery officials he used his MichiganLottery.com account to buy three $5 tickets for the Fantasy 5 drawing.
"I logged in to my account the next day and saw a message about claiming my prize. When I saw that my account balance was $751,265, I thought there was an issue with my account," Chamberlain said.
He said he did not believe he could have won the Fantasy 5 jackpot.
"I told my wife that something had to be going on with my account because of the balance it was showing. When I called the Lottery office Monday, I started shaking when they confirmed that I had won the jackpot," he said.
Chamberlain said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and give his savings account a boost.
"I haven't stopped shaking or been able to sleep since I won, it still doesn't seem real," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a wallaby on the loose for more than a week hasn't been spotted in several days, despite ongoing attempts to capture the elusive marsupial.
Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor said in a news release Thursday that the wallaby, which was caught on camera in the area late last week, hasn't been seen since Sunday.
"We do have a team that has been in the area attempting to contain the animal safely," Taylor said.
The wallaby was briefly cornered by police in a wooded area late last week, but the animal escaped when officers determined they did not know how to safely capture it.
Experts from Noah's Lost Ark Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Mahoning County are now assisting with the search and capture efforts.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Guardian) A curious young seal has been returned to the sea after breaking into a New Zealand home, harassing the resident cat, hanging about in the hallway for a couple of hours while the children slept upstairs, and miraculously ruining nothing.
The Ross family of Mt Maunganui were more than a little surprised to find the New Zealand fur seal in their home, which is about 150m from the shore, on Wednesday morning.
Phil Ross, who happens to be a marine biologist, said it was unfortunate he was the only one not home at the time.
"The big joke is that this is really the only family emergency where it would be useful to have a marine biologist in the house," he said. "I really missed my time to shine."
Ross said his wife, Jenn, rose just before 6am on Wednesday to go to the gym.
"As she got in the car, something barked from underneath and shuffled away. She thought it was someone's dog … and didn't really think too much of it."
She returned around 7am, opening the door to find "a cute little seal".
"It got a bit of a fright and humped its way down the hallway into the spare room."
Ross said the seal had managed to make its way through two catflaps to get into the home. He believes it had encountered the family's territorial cat, Coco, outside, just after Jenn had left the property, and had likely been inside for an hour.
"The cat would have gone to defend its territory and obviously the seal wasn't as intimidated as some dogs are, so Coco must have bolted around the side of the house, into the catflap, and the seal must have followed her."
Jenn woke their two children, Noah, 12, and Ari, 10, to come and see "their new pet".
"They thought it was cool and pretty exciting but were totally oblivious to the fact that … not many of their mates would have seals come to visit them in their houses."
The seal spent time in the spare room and on the couch before Jenn managed to usher it out the front door and into the garden. A Department of Conservation ranger turned up at 10am to take the seal back to the sea, after a busy morning of seal-related call-outs.
The seal, which the family nicknamed "Oscar" in a long tradition of giving seals that name in the community, proved to be polite company, Ross said, and thankfully had not defecated inside. "I think that would have been pretty terminal for the furniture."
Meanwhile, Coco the cat had scarpered to the neighbour's house. On returning to its own home, it refused to go downstairs because it was "clearly pretty traumatised".
Ross said it was not unusual to see young seals roaming about in the area at this time of year, because the young ones were beginning to wean and head out on their own.
"I guess, like all teenagers, they don't necessarily make sensible decisions."
The New Zealand fur seal population is making a comeback and recolonising much of their former range. As cute as they may be, seals can move quickly and can inflict serious injuries if they feel threatened. They also carry infectious diseases.
The Department of Conservation recommends staying at least 20 metres away, to not make loud noises in their presence and to keep dogs and children well out of their way. In emergencies there is a hotline: 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) The music video for Janet Jackson's 1989 hit Rhythm Nation was a sensation in terms of its choreography and direction.
Its foggy noir-like style won it numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Long Form Music Video.
But the dystopian pop video had something else going for it too - the power to crash laptops according to Microsoft, and not just those that it was playing on.
In a blog post this week, the company's principal software engineer, Raymond Chen, said a colleague had recently shared a story with him from the days of providing product support for Windows XP.
"A major computer manufacturer discovered that playing the music video for Janet Jackson's 'Rhythm Nation' would crash certain models of laptops," wrote Mr Chen.
It was not just this manufacturer either. The investigation found that playing the music video also caused some of their competitors' laptops to crash.
But the weirdest discovery was yet to come.
It didn't even have to be the laptop that the music video was playing on. Simply playing the music video on one laptop could cause another close by to crash.
"It turns out that the song contained one of the natural resonant frequencies for the model of 5400 rpm laptop hard drives that they and other manufacturers used," explained Mr Chen.
The issue was similar to an opera singer being able to shatter a glass by singing a particular tone.
Because sounds are simply acoustic waves, there is a wavelength or frequency for each material that can create the most vibration, known as the medium's resonant frequency.
For the affected laptops - which were shipped in approximately 2005, according to a vulnerability report filed by The Mitre Corporation - that frequency was in the Janet Jackson music video.
Mitre describes the issue as a security vulnerability which could allow an attacker to force the system to crash using the audio signal from the Rhythm Nation music video.
Thankfully laptops today won't suffer from the same issue - Microsoft says the manufacturer added "a custom filter in the audio pipeline that detected and removed the offending frequencies during audio playback".
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000.
The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.
A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneeer said.
"There is no Apple-1 without this board — it's the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia," said Bobby Livingston, RR's executive vice president.
The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarized 13-page report accompanied the sale.
The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan were called out to an unusual rescue when a pet parrot escaped from her home and perched on a high branch of a maple tree.
The City of Ludington Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to a call for assistance from Ludington police when the bird, named Molly, perched high up in a maple tree and showed no signs of coming down on her own
The department said firefighters have rescued three cats from trees during the past couple years, but the parrot rescue was a first.
Firefighters used a ladder truck to reach Molly and bring her back down to the ground for a reunion with her owner.
"The hours of training that we put in every year is normally not for these types of calls. But when we get to respond to these types of calls we rise to the level of training and get the job done," the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — Sex toys and shoes? Try, sex toys IN shoes.
A little streetwear label has partnered with a giant in the adult toy industry to create a shoe derived in part from unused, defective amusements that come off the manufacturing line as misfits.
Looking a lot like Merrell's popular Hydro Moc or Yeezy's Foam Runners, Plastic Soul is about 15% sex toy. The rest is non-bleach EVA, a petroleum-based foam that's difficult to recycle.
The shoe is the brainchild of David Teitelbaum, founder of Rose in Good Faith, and Chad Braverman, chief operating officer for Doc Johnson, the adult toy company his father founded in 1976.
More than two years in the making, Plastic Soul has yet to create the buzz of a Yeezy or the kicks of other titans in sneaker culture. And it doesn't particularly live up to its own marketing hype as a major sustainable option, but the two Los Angeles businessmen are proud nonetheless.
"Personally, I love shoes. So it was a cool product, a really interesting way to get Doc Johnson on board with something that I would never ever do," Braverman said from the company's headquarters in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Teitelbaum is a collaboration king with elevated Ed Hardy, Lil Peep and Juice Wrld hoodies, T-shirts and other merch under his belt. Before the pandemic, he was looking for something new. He met with an adult film company, which put him on to Doc Johnson.
Braverman isn't sending a lot of sex toys to landfills and is able to reuse some of the base material from his manufacturing rejects, but he was happy to figure out what to do with the rest. He said he took on the shoe collaboration not as a garden variety publicity stunt but to promote sex positivity through fashion and innovation. That's fine with Teitelbaum.
"Something like 28% of the sales are going to women," Teitelbaum said. "We're hitting an interesting narrative. I think there's a deeper connection."
The shoes were introduced in white last month and weren't a sold-out-in-seconds phenom online or in several retail stores around the world. Next up is a black colorway.
Braverman and Teitelbaum are grinding down the sex toy defects into millimeter-sized cubes of thermoplastic elastomer, a mix of rubber and plastic that lends itself to injection molding. That's how the $130 slip-on shoes are made. Teitelbaum, who designed the shoe, added a natural cork insole for extra support.
Teitelbaum plastered LA with cheeky advertisements to start. To promote exclusivity, the two are making limited batches, but a rollout of more colors is planned. A month after introduction, the first iteration of 1,600 pairs had yet to sell out.
The online feedback has been mixed, Teitelbaum said.
"A lot of it has been, 'You look like Yeezy, go (expletive) yourself,'" he said. "But we also get so much love."