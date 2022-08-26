DETROIT (AP) — A giant slide in Detroit reopened Friday to people willing to see if its modified surface was a bit tamer, days after video went viral of riders getting bounced around on the bumpy ramp.
The Department of Natural Resources scrubbed the surface at Belle Isle state park, sprayed water and advised riders to lean forward in their burlap sack. Indeed, some people found the slide more comfortable than it had been.
WDIV-TV reporter Nick Monacelli told viewers in a live report that the slide was slower.
“It helps,” he said of adding water. “I still don’t get it, the friction, but it helps.”
Video of high-flying riders last weekend has ricocheted around social media and even earned a mention on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” It also inspired Detroit rapper Gerald Allen, who performs as Gmac Cash, to write a song.
“It’s like jumping off a roof,” he sang. “Man, you can lose a tooth.”
Cash showed up Friday to give the slide a try. He said his eyes were closed.
“I ain’t gettin’ back on it. ... It was bumpy. It hurt,” Cash told WDET-FM.
(Fox) Toronto police have set up a Twitter page showing all the guns they have taken off the streets. But the latest firearm on the account elicited ridicule.
On Monday, the Toronto Police Department tweeted a photo of a rusty gun – one that clearly hasn't been functional for many years.
Twitter users piled on the witticisms, sarcastically thanking the department for keeping the mean streets of Toronto safe.
One Twitter user remarked that the serial number on the rusty gun was one.
Another quipped this gun was actually responsible for killing off the dinosaurs, which would've been around 65 million years ago.
Another Twitter user noted that the gun was so rusty it would likely take the holder out with tetanus "before harming anyone else with an actual bullet."
According to the account, all the guns posted were seized by Toronto police officers. Many of the firearms were used in shootings or other crimes, police said.
"All were seized from people not lawfully allowed to possess them," police said.
(NBC) Everyone knows to bring their ID with them when going to buy alcohol or tobacco products — but what about when looking to get a can of Reddi Whip from the grocery store?
A photo from New York's Albany County has been making the rounds online, thanks to its surprising message from a store. The sign appears to be placed in front of a refrigerator door at a Stewart's convenience store.
The sign reads that "effective 8/12/22 we will be IDing for whipped cream! Must be 21 years old!"
This sign was posted at a Stewarts Convenience Store in Albany County, New York.
So why are the stores suddenly deciding that only adults can purchase the tasty ice cream topping? Because the cans can be used as an inhalant. Some teens use the nitrous oxide (a.k.a. laughing gas) in the whipped cream canister to get high, more commonly referred to as doing "whippits" or "whip-its."
Due to that fact, it is actually now illegal for people under 21 to buy cans of whipped cream in the state of New York. We're as surprised as you are.
And it's not even that new of a restriction. The law, which was sponsored by New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo, from Queens, quietly took effect in November 2021.
"This new law is an important step in combatting a significant problem for many neighborhoods throughout my district," Addabbo said at the time the bill passed in fall of 2021. "The need to limit the access and sale of whippits first became apparent after receiving constituent complaints about empty canisters on neighborhood streets. Used whippits piling up in our communities are not only an eye sore, but also indicative of a significant nitrous oxide abuse problem."
Addabbo went on to say that using nitrous oxide improperly can be deadly, and that "sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get 'high' because they mistakenly believe it is a 'safe' substance."
It comes with a $250 fine for the first offense of selling whipped cream canisters to someone under 21, and up to $500 for subsequent violations.
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at a Dollar General store in Michigan captured video of an unusual fellow customer browsing the aisles -- a deer.
Connie MacGuinness said she was at the Dollar General in Jackson when she heard a ruckus behind her.
"I was shopping and I heard a commotion coming from the front of the store," MacGuinness told MLive. "I heard people calling out 'Oh no.'"
MacGuinness turned around and saw a deer coming down the aisle toward her.
"I was stunned for a quick minute, then got out my phone," MacGuinness said.
MacGuinness recorded a video with her phone and posted the footage to Facebook.
Jackson police aid Jackson County Animal Control officers were called to the store to escort the doe back outside.
"It seemed as scared as we were, but it didn't run around or seem upset," MacGuinness said.
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (AP) — A blind Michigan judge went for a drive and a sheriff rode shotgun.
As 100 people watched, Richard Bernstein of the Michigan Supreme Court drove a car on a dirt track Tuesday at the Genesee County fairgrounds, northwest of Flint.
"I've always wanted that feeling of what it's like to hit the gas or what it's like to turn on the ignition and what it's like to operate a steering wheel," Bernstein, 47, told WNEM-TV.
Sheriff Chris Swanson was in the passenger seat giving directions and encouragement. They wore helmets.
"Straighten it out. Soft left, soft left," Swanson said. "He's doin' it!"
Bernstein, who is seeking reelection in November, doesn't let blindness discourage him from certain goals. He's run more than 20 marathons.
"My whole life, I've loved making people's dreams come true," the sheriff said. "I love seeing joy on the face, and I have seen it the last two hours driving him up here."
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Police in a Pennsylvania city are warning the public to be on the lookout for a white python that escaped while out for a walk.
The Duquesne Police Department said the python escaped from its owner during a walk around the neighborhood on Wednesday.
Neighbor Jaishon Jones said the owner had carried the snake outside to show it to him.
"It was white with bluish tint for eyes," Jones told WTAE-TV. "He had let me hold the snake, it's well taken care of so it was really friendly."
Family members said the snake, named Gene Simmons, escaped when the owner collapsed while carrying the python around the neighborhood.
Police said the snake is 5-7 feet long, but family members of the owner said Gene is only about 4 feet long.
Members of the public are being urged to call 911 if they encounter the white snake.
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Travelers at a North Carolina airport were treated to an unusual scene when security screeners examined an unusual passenger -- a bald eagle.
Clark, a 19-year-old bald eagle, was caught on camera Monday at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Clark was catching a flight to the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis, Mo., with handler Daniel Cone.
"Our special guest was Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary, who decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial," TSA Southeast said in a Twitter post. "His airline notified us and we screened him and his handler. Clark is trained to spread his wings, and even showed off a bit during screening."
Cone said he and Clark were in North Carolina to make an appearance at High Point University's Convocation Ceremony. He said he often makes the flight with the bird of prey on Southwest Airlines planes.
"He flies for High Point University's graduation ceremony, incoming freshman ceremony and Veteran's Day ceremony every year. It's a great experience," Cone told USA Today.
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Thai zoo's escaped animal drill is going viral after photos and videos emerged showing a zoo employee in an ostrich costume fleeing from keepers.
The Chiang Mai Zoo posted photos to Facebook showing the employee, dressed in an ostrich costume and makeup, being chased through the facility's Africa Zone by zookeepers after simulating an escape from the zone's Show Area.
Video shows employees and onlookers laughing as the man mimics the movements of a flightless bird while evading zookeepers bearing nets.
The Facebook post said the drill was designed "to build readiness enabling real situation management, and to prepare measures for when animals escape."
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A pet supply company is offering to pay $150 to 100 people willing to get tattoos of their own dogs.
BARK, the company behind the popular BarkBox pet supply subscription service, announced it will give $150 gift cards to 100 people who agree to ink their skin with images of their canine companions.
Lauren Diener, a social media and content manager at BARK, said the promotion was inspired by her own tattoo, which shows the ears of Stella, her 3-year-old pit bull.
Diener told The National Desk her boss, Stacie Grisson, was so impressed "that she got BARK to pay for my tattoo."
Another coworker, Eliza Reinhardt, then suggested the tattoo promotion.
"A conversation we had in a passing moment turned into this huge thing," Diener said. "That was really cool."
People interested in the tattoo promotion have until Sept. 2 to "share a photo of your best bud and tell us why you want 'em forever on your bod."
The company's website said the winners will be selected by the "most dog-obsessed humans on the BARK payroll."