A pair of Netherlands fitness enthusiasts challenged themselves to perform pull-ups from the treads of a helicopter -- and one of them walked away with a Guinness World Records title.
Stan Bruininck, aka YouTuber Stan Browney, and his channel co-host, Arjen Albers, were accompanied by a Guinness World Records adjudicator when they took on then challenge at Hoevenen Airfield in Antwerp, Belgium.
Arjen went first and managed 24 pull-ups in one minute, breaking the previous record of 23, which was set by Roman Sahradyan of Armenia.
Arjen's time as a record-holder was short-lived, however, as Bruininck completed 25 pull-ups just moments later, becoming the new holder of the title.
A former player for the Kansas City Chiefs was reunited with his 1969 Super Bowl champion ring when a member of the public found it in a golf course parking lot.
Jim Kearney, who played as a safety for the Chiefs from 1967-75, said he initially suspected the ring had flown off his finger while he was using the driving range at Shoal Creek Golf Course in Kansas City, Mo.
Kearney was forced to change his theory, however, when Dylan Garcia found the ring in the golf course's parking lot.
"It said 'Super Bowl' on it, didn't know if it was real or fake or not," Garcia told KMBC-TV.
Garcia decided to take the ring with him and was able to make contact with Kearney to return the precious item.
"I'm glad he got it. I can't imagine losing something that valuable," Garcia said.
Kearney said he is grateful to have it back.
"When you look at this you think, 'I must have been pretty doggone good,'" Kearney said.
The incident marked the second time Kearney's ring has been lost and returned. He previously lost it in 2016 at a Kansas City car wash.
The goat that ran loose through the middle of a Spanish city before breaking into a jewelry store was taken to a farm -- where it escaped for a second time.
The goat, which made headlines for its Wednesday dash through downtown Cartagena and was eventually captured after breaking into a jewelry store, was taken to Jose Rosas' farm in the Escarihuelas area while authorities attempt to find the owner.
Rosas said the male Iberian goat was placed in a field with a flock of sheep, and shepherds soon discovered the goat had fled -- less than 24 hours after coming to the farm.
Shepherds and local authorities searched for hours until the goat was finally located and brought back to the farm.
Police said they still don't know where the goat originally came from before appearing in Cartagena.
A Canadian man who found a stick of string cheese in the refrigerator of his new home offered the snack up for trade with a large billboard ad in the middle of downtown Toronto.
The billboard, erected this week in Yonge-Dundas Square, offers up a single marble-flavored stick of Black Diamond Cheese String.
"For Trade: One Cheesestring," the billboard reads. "Accepting trades for one cheesestring. Marble flavor. Still in original packaging. No lowballs. I know what I have."
Angel Domingo, the man behind the billboard, said he found the stick of cheese in the refrigerator of his new home in Toronto. He said he has experience using resell websites to trade items including vehicles, car parts and furniture.
"This is probably the strangest thing that I've ever had to had to offer up," Domingo told Global News. "Somebody told me that I wouldn't get anything for it and nobody would want it, but I guess people some people really want it."
Domingo said he has already received multiple offers for the cheese.
"I think the most anybody had to offer me was they they offered me two Persian cats," he said.
Domingo said he has not yet accepted any of the offers. He said the cheese is "still edible" and has months until its expiration date.
More than 800 competitors will be trudging through the Florida Everglades for the next eight days, in search of invasive Burmese pythons that will bring in thousands of dollars in prize money.
The python hunt officially began Friday morning and runs through 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, according to officials who gathered in Miami to kick off the annual event.
“This is significant because every python removed is one less invasive species preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles,” said Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.
Since 2000, more than 17,000 pythons have been removed from the Everglades ecosystem, according to a news release. Burmese pythons, which are not native to Florida, prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female python can lay as many as 100 eggs a year.
Cash prizes of up to $2,500 are available in both the professional and novice categories for those who remove the most pythons, officials said. There are additional prizes for the longest python in each category. Each python must be dead, with hunters facing disqualification if they kill them inhumanely or kill a native snake.
So far, the registered hunters represent 32 states and Canada. Registrations are being accepted throughout the competition. It costs $25 to register and participants must also complete an online training course.
A French scientist has apologized after claiming a photo of a piece of Spanish chorizo was actually of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun.
On Sunday, physicist Étienne Klein tweeted a photo of a round red object on a black background that he claimed was taken from the James Webb Space Telescope.
“This level of detail… A new world is revealed day after day,” he wrote in the tweet, which can be seen below.
Less than an hour later, Klein posted another tweet where he suggested his followers beware of “cognitive biases,” and noted that “according to contemporary cosmology, no object belonging to Spanish charcuterie exists anywhere but on Earth.”
A few hours later, Klein admitted he posted the original sausage star photo “as a form of amusement,” and tried to turn the prank into a teachable moment, saying, “Let us learn to be wary of arguments from authority.”
On Tuesday, Klein posted a photo that really was taken from the James Webb Space Telescope and promised it was “REAL this time.”
Klein officially apologized for the “scientist’s joke” on Wednesday, and said he just wanted to urge caution about believing images that seemed too good to be true.
Patrick has been mayor of Cockington, a small English village, for less than two weeks. But he’s already had his office taken away.
That is, his small pen filled with hay. Because Patrick is a pony.
Patrick, a 4-year-old Shetland pony with well-combed bangs, had been meeting with constituents at an “interaction pen” in the garden of a pub, which he regularly frequents for a few slurps of Guinness. But that has been dismantled, after a single complaint lodged to local authorities.
The dispute is ostensibly about building permissions – but supporters are convinced that it was designed to take him down. Possibly by a human who wants to be mayor.
“It was a one-horse race for him to be mayor, but apparently someone was jealous,” said Kirk Petrakis, who, along with his wife, Hannah, owns the mayor of the town in Devon, England.
Patrick’s pen, constructed almost a year ago by volunteers at an agricultural organization, was outside the Drum Inn pub in Devon.
Locals – especially those who had anxiety, disabilities and terminal illnesses – knew they could always find him there, Petrakis told the Washington Post.
But since he became the mayor – at an official ceremony on July 23, in which Patrick donned a traditional British mayoral red gown complete with a white trim – there was a complaint to local authorities from an unnamed person.
Petrakis said they don’t know who is behind the complaint, but “we have our suspicions.” Patrick currently resides at a “luxury stable,” his owners said, but they did not want to share his exact location because of safety fears.
A Torbay Council spokesperson confirmed it had received a complaint from a member of the public and said that it had “not received or approved any planning applications for the fencing or the change of use for horses” and that it encouraged Patrick’s supporters to seek adequate permission to erect a space for him to meet with locals.
The council said it had opened an “enforcement case” into the erection of “unauthorised timber fencing and the display of advertisements within the beer garden,” which is in a designated conservation area and next to a historic building.
Patrick’s owners say they are devastated by the council’s actions and say they are alarmed at how quickly the council responded to a single complaint about the town mayor.
Petrakis said he and Hannah were forced to dismantle the pen as onlookers cried. Patrick’s pen “meant a lot to so many people – it was to support those most vulnerable in our community,” he said, especially after lockdowns enforced by the British government during the coronavirus pandemic.
Petrakis added that he did not think special planning was needed for Patrick’s pen, insisting there “is lots of other fencing close by, without permission.”
According to Patrick’s owners, the pub says the mayor is still welcome inside. “But it’s not the same,” Petrakis said. As for the Drum Inn, “we won’t be commenting on the pony,” its manager said when reached by the Post.
British lawmaker Kevin Foster, who serves as a Conservative member of Parliament for Torbay, said Thursday that he was “stunned” by the council’s “disproportionate response” to scrap Patrick’s pen.
“The move to make Patrick ‘mayor’ was meant as a lighthearted and humorous way to promote Cockington Village to tourists,” Foster, who supported his campaign, told the Post. “Yet the over-the-top reaction of Torbay Council in response to one complaint is the real joke.”
Foster attended Patrick’s swearing-in ceremony, where Patrick paired his red robe with a handcrafted golden chain around his neck as his insignia of office, just like the many mayors who stood before him (on the usual two legs, not four).
During the pandemic, people who became isolated at home followed Patrick online and quickly considered him a friend, his owners said. When his pen opened and lockdowns lifted, locals then ventured out to meet Patrick.
They knew he would be there, waiting. Patrick is “for everyone,” Hannah Petrakis said.
Foster said that Patrick’s “small therapy area in a large beer garden” was a space for residents to share their comments and concerns – and was of “no inconvenience to anyone.” He implored the council to rethink the decision and instead “help facilitate the serious therapy work being done.”
Thousands of people have sent messages of support amid Patrick’s pub controversy, Petrakis said.
Petrakis and Patrick posted a video Wednesday to the mayor’s official Facebook page this week to update supporters on the situation. After nine minutes on Facebook Live, the pony fell asleep.
“We are all in this very difficult situation in our lives at the moment,” Petrakis said citing the cost-of-living crisis in Britain and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Patrick has recently raised money to support Ukrainians.
Patrick’s owners told The Post on Thursday that they would carry on trying to develop a designated space where Patrick can meet people.
Petrakis explained that though Patrick is allowed indoors in some cases, sometimes such environments can be too noisy when he is attempting to comfort those who need it.
“We will find somewhere,” they said. “If Patrick here can bring a little bit of happiness to everybody, what is the harm in it?”
A "little fashionista" tortoise is said to point blank refuse to let anyone wear black shoes around him, subjecting them to a violent attack should they disobey.
Harry Vines, 24, claims he's forced to either walk around his grandmother Daphne Woodcock's garden bare-foot or in white shoes to avoid tortoise "Tommy Shelby's" vicious attacks.
According to Harry, Tommy will delve out 'painful' headbutts to anyone who dares set foot on 82-year-old Daphne's property wearing black shoes.
The civil servant believes the stylish reptile's fury stems from his belief that he "looks better in white", and even conducted an experiment to prove it was only black shoes that triggered such rage.
Harry, from Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, said: "Tommy has a hatred for my black shoes. It's strange to feel like I'm getting fashion tips from a tortoise.
"He's a little fashionista. Maybe he's trying to tell me I look good in white shoes, so don't be wearing black ones.
"When I do the gardening for my nan, he'll come over, headbutt them and attack you. I'm scared to go into the garden with black shoes on. I'll only be buying white shoes now."
Bizarre footage shows Harry wearing one black and one grey shoe, with Tommy, who is believed to be at least 15 years old, heading straight over to barge himself into the black one.
Another vid shows Harry lining up black and non-black shoes, demonstrating how Tommy will only ever bash into the black ones.
Although Harry says it certainly feels "strange" to receive " fashion advice" from a tortoise, he has stopped buying black shoes just to keep him sweet.